A Horrifying Breakthrough in the WHITE FIBROUS CLOT Saga

A POST BY TOM HAVILAND

Laura Kasner, embalmer Richard Hirschman and I have been in contact for the last year with a scientific team led by retired organic chemist Mr. Greg Harrison. Greg’s team, which is spread over several continents and includes scientists at several unnamed universities, have been analysing samples of the “white fibrous clots” provided by Hirschman, trying to determine their exact composition and the mechanism by which these strange clots are forming. (Hint: The Covid mRNA vaccines are heavily involved.)

All three ICP-MS analyses showed that the white fibrous clots contain very low amounts of magnesium, potassium, and iron, which are all found in much higher amounts in normal blood. For example, iron, which gives blood its red color and is found at a concentration level of around 450 parts per million (ppm) in normal blood, was only 20ppm in the white fibrous clots. So the team quickly deduced that the white fibrous clots are NOT just normal blood coagulating.

Conversely, all three ICP-MS analyses showed that the white fibrous clots contain very high amounts of phosphorus, sulfur, and in some cases, tin. For example, the concentration of phosphorus in normal blood is between 100 – 1,000ppm. However, in the white fibrous clot samples, phosphorus was measured at 5,000ppm! As you will see, this high amount of phosphorus becomes very important in our story.

Lead scientist Greg Harrison wondered if this abnormally high amount of phosphorus in the white fibrous clots could be partly or largely responsible for why the clots were forming. Greg also noticed that both the Pfizer and Moderna Covid mRNA vaccines contain “phosphates” and “sulfates” (note that sulfur sits right next to phosphorus on the periodic table and has very similar bonding properties).

In fact, Greg discovered that each vial of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine contains approximately one Quintillion (i.e. one billion billion) phospholipid nanoparticles, which is more than enough to feed an abnormal reaction if one is happening inside the body!

Further research by Greg uncovered a phenomenon in the late 1970s into the 1980s called “White Clot Syndrome.” Scientists then discovered that some patients taking the anticoagulant Heparin quickly started to develop “white clots” in their vascular system. Heparin contains a fair amount of sulfur which was bonding in an unusual way with the body’s natural blood clotting protein, fibrinogen. The problem was solved by decreasing the strength of the Heparin administered. Today, if patients show any problems with Heparin, then they can be switched to other anticoagulants like Eliquis, Pradaxa, or Xarelto.

Greg surmised that if this phenomenon could happen from too much sulfur in the blood, it might also happen if too much phosphorous is in the blood. That led Greg to his current “phosphorylation theory” of both the phospholipid nanoparticle from the vaccine and the spike protein (from either the virus or the vaccine) bonding with the body’s natural fibrinogen to form an unnatural, twisted, misfolded polymer (i.e. the “white fibrous clot”) that becomes almost impossible for our body’s natural enzyme, plasmin, to break down.

Greg and the team got confirmation that something strange indeed was happening with the body’s natural fibrinogen when they got the results of their next test. A High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) analysis was performed on several white fibrous clot samples. This test identifies and measures the amount of various “compounds” in a sample. Not surprisingly, the HPLC analysis identified that about 56% of the white fibrous clot is comprised of the body’s natural fibrinogen. However, the ratio of fibrinogen subcomponents was drastically off!

When fibrinogen converts in our blood plasma from a liquid state into the white solid called “fibrin” as part of the normal clotting process, three fibrinogen subcomponents combine to form each strand of fibrin. These fibrinogen “alpha,” “beta,” and “gamma” chains intertwine in a one-to-one-to-one ratio to form a normal strand of fibrin. So in normal fibrin clots, you will find the fibrinogen alpha, beta, and gamma chain amounts to be roughly a 1:1:1 ratio.

However, the HPLC analysis revealed that 36% of the white fibrous clot is fibrinogen “beta” chain , 16% of the clot is fibrinogen “gamma” chain, and only 4% of the clot is fibrinogen “alpha” chain. This represents a bizarre 9:4:1 ratio as opposed to the normal 1:1:1 ratio.

Therefore, the team deduced that some very unusual chemical reaction in the body is definitely altering the process by which liquid fibrinogen converts into normal solid fibrin. Another clue was that thrombin, which acts as a catalyst in the normal conversion of fibrinogen to fibrin, was NOT present in the white fibrous clots. Thus, something else was driving the reaction.

Not only was the conversion of fibrinogen to fibrin being altered, Greg suspected that the fibrinogen was being “misfolded” in the process due to its interaction with the spike protein and phospholipid nanoparticles. Greg decided to test for these misfolded proteins, also known as “amyloid proteins,” using several different tests. Congo Red staining was first performed on several white fibrous clot samples and returned a positive result for presence of amyloid.

To further confirm the presence of amyloid proteins in the white fibrous clots, Greg’s team also conducted Thioflavin-T testing on several clot samples, another staining technique where samples will light up in “green” under UV light when the presence of amyloid is detected.

All of white fibrous clot samples lit up green.

In fact, later on it was discovered that even without the staining, the white fibrous clot samples STILL lit up green under UV light, confirming a strong presence of amyloid!

The confirmation of amyloid proteins in the white fibrous clots was not a total surprise to Greg and the team. Using Thioflavin-T testing in 2021 and 2022, Dr. Resia Pretorius from South Africa wrote several peer-reviewed papers confirming the presence of amyloid proteins in “micro-clots” found in the blood of stroke patients and persons suffering from “long Covid.” Greg and the team surmised that the embalmer white fibrous clots might just be “macro-clots” formed by the aggregation of these “micro-clots.”

And now we come to maybe the most important and scariest test results of all. There is a subset of amyloid proteins called “prions.” Prion diseases are a group of fatal neurodegenerative disorders caused by the accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain. These proteins, known as prions (short for "proteinaceous infectious particles"), are resistant to conventional methods of sterilization and can cause widespread brain damage.

Greg asked Richard Hirschman to send multiple samples of the white fibrous clots to Dr. Kevin McCairn, a distinguished neuroscientist in Japan who has spent his career studying the effects of amyloid proteins on patients suffering from Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia. Greg asked Dr. McCairn to check the white fibrous clot samples for the presence of prions.

First, Dr. McCairn performed Raman spectroscopy which demonstrated clear signature peaks consistent with β-sheet-rich amyloid fibrils, particularly in the amide I and III regions (typically around ~1,660–1,670 cm⁻¹ and ~1,240–1,300 cm⁻¹, respectively). This confirmed the results of the prior Congo Red and Thioflavin-T tests performed on the clots.

Then, in March 2025, Dr. McCairn performed a Real-Time Quaking-Induced Conversion Test (i.e., “RT-QuIC Test”) on 3 different white fibrous clot samples to determine the presence of prion-like seeding activity.

All 3 sample clots tested “positive” for prion-like seeding activity!

So what does all of this mean for the world?

In terms of the amyloid clots, the micro-clots that block arteries and small blood vessels can cause silent hypoxia or organ dysfunction in, for example, the brain, kidney, or heart without an obvious thrombosis being detected. In terms of the white fibrous clots/macro-clots, these can cause obvious strokes and heart attacks.

In terms of prion diseases, neurovascular or neurodegenerative disorders may arise, and do so more quickly than the decades that it usually takes for these disorders to manifest. For example, neurovascular disorders such as mild cognitive impairment (MCI), brain fog, tremors, and behavioral changes may arise in younger people. And more serious neurodegenerative disorders such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Parkinson’ disease, and Alzheimer’s-like dementia can occur in younger people as well.

Think about the implications of this on “blood banks” and the blood supply. Is the America Red Cross aware that donated blood from Covid-vaccinated donors may contain prions? I doubt it.

To warn authorities, I sent emails to the vascular surgery societies, funeral director associations, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (HHS Director), and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (just today, named NIH Director).

As of today, there have been no responses.

A TIMELINE OF COVID TYRANNY

An independent journalist archived the key events that ultimately produced a Crime Against Humanity. Note the huge # of newly-created organizations that were required to pull off this diabolical plan.

According to a seminal piece of research authored by Mike Bryant, the Covid-19 Pandemic was NOT an “isolated episode,” but rather was …

“A highly-organized undertaking disguised as a public health emergency, a program designed by the “ Deep State to expand control, and reshape society in ways most people never saw coming.”

In Bryant’s opinion …

“This multi-faceted structural event (was) the culmination of the Deep State’s decades-old determination to institute a raft of invasive policies—including the worldwide suspension of basic civil liberties—to salvage their crumbling financial empire and usher in a complete transformation of society.”

My hope is readers will reflect on the mind-boggling number of people, immense mountains of money and intricate planning that was required to create these pivotal and influential organizations, legislation, events and articles.

In the history of the world, never have more diabolical and Orwellian acronyms been created to produce such tyrannical results.

Timeline to Covid Tyranny: Part One

Constructing the Biosecurity Empire (1999–2018)

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: “All mRNA vaccines are dangerous and are going to threaten life [and] this cannot be allowed to happen”



https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1905755829355061347

What is Evil?

What is Evil?

Surely this story cannot be true? — More Than 20,000 Military Members Became Sterile After COVID Vaccinations – 43 % of Troops suffer Neurodegenerative Diseases

Out of the 1,195,000 active duty military members in the USA and the 778,000 reserve troops, 863,013 developed nervous system diseases in the six-month period between August of 2021 and this past January. That’s 43% of the troops.

That’s according to data from an attorney named Thomas Renz, who just presented the military vaccine data to a US Senate committee. Renz has also put the US government on notice with a warning: All COVID vaccine mandates from the US government must end immediately.

One of Renz’s whistleblowers is a US Army flight surgeon, Dr. Theresa Long. Dr. Long broke down and cried on the stand last week as she testified about how thousands of her fellow soldiers have been permanently harmed by the COVID vaccines.

DMED is one of the most highly respected epidemiology databases in the world. The Army has a whole division that monitors and maintains the database. It’s a far more accurate database than the CDC’s VAERS system, which supposedly under-reports vaccine injuries by about 90%.

From 2016 to 2020, the five-year average for military members developing nervous system diseases was about 82,000 per year. Between this past August and January, right when Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for the troops went into effect, that number jumped by 1,048% to 863,013.

“Nervous system diseases” is a blanket term, but some of the conditions that this includes are extremely serious, like epilepsy. If you start having seizures, your military career is over, no matter which branch of the service you’re in. People with epilepsy aren’t even allowed to join the military.

Those aren’t the only shocking data points from the DMED information. During that same time period of August 2021 through January 2022, the following spikes in serious illnesses and diseases occurred in the US military:

Cases of testicular cancer went up 369% (3,537 cases). Breast cancers went up 536% (4,357 cases). Stomach cancers were up 624% (4,060 cases) and thyroid cancers were up 474% (1,950 cases). Neuroendocrine cancers, ovarian cancers, and esophageal cancers were all up significantly as well.

22,620 service members developed thyroid dysfunction after getting vaccinated, a 303% increase over the five-year average. 2,750 service members developed multiple sclerosis, a 680% increase.

53,846 service members were diagnosed with hypertension after being vaccinated. The five-year average prior to Joe Biden’s illegal, conscience-violating vaccine mandate was 2,360 cases of hypertension each year. Hypertension cases jumped by 2,281% after Biden’s mandate.

307 servicemembers developed myocarditis, 850 developed pericarditis, 3,489 had pulmonary embolisms, and 3,136 had cerebral infarctions. Their military careers are over. The babies of 18,951 pregnant service members developed congenital malformations in the womb after the mothers were vaccinated.

The saddest data point revealed by the DMED data is the number of servicemembers who were sexually sterilized by the COVID shots. 11,748 women and 8,365 men became sterile after Joe Biden forced them to take these experimental shots. That’s 20,113 people who volunteered to serve their country, who will never be able to have children now. Another 4,086 female service members now have ovarian dysfunction, so they also may or may not be able to have children.

If tens of thousands of service members have sustained these injuries from the vaccines, how many millions of Americans in the general population must be suffering right now? This human experimentation program has been catastrophic, and it needs to end immediately.

https://www.americanlibertyreportnews.com/articles/more-than-20000-military-members-became-sterile-after-covid-vaccination/

1.‘‘It was an Agenda, not a mistake!’’

2.‘‘Mistake? No, trial run. And the majority obeyed eagerly.’’

Peter Marks’ FDA Legacy: False Positives Killed Untold Numbers of People — and Marks Was Warned

We saw his decisions. We raised concerns, issued warnings, and watched them go unheeded. Marks answered not to science, but to those who saw objectivity as optional.

By spring 2020, when COVID-19 prevalence was low in most of the country, mass PCR testing at 35–40 cycle thresholds (Ct) created an illusion of widespread infection. The consequence? Entire hospitals locked down, patients were isolated unnecessarily, and fear permeated every layer of society. People died alone. Cancer screenings were missed. Suicides climbed. Lockdowns shattered lives and economies—fueled by a case count inflated by PCR artifacts.

There has been no accountability for the FDA’s failure to issue clear guidance on Ct thresholds, viral culture correlation, or proper confirmatory testing. The FDA continued to green-light high-Ct PCR tests under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), even after peer-reviewed studies showed the test was detecting non-viable viral fragments long after infectiousness ended.

First Comment from the Public --

“Another rat squirming to get off of the sinking ship. More than anything else I just want the truth to be seen by all of how we were brainwashed by unscrupulous characters who were bribed or blackmailed to enforce this most atrocious crime against humanity.”

Other Comments:

“I witnessed moms and babies being separated 10 days for asymptomatic false positive PCR.”

“Marks should lose his medical license and do time in prison.”

“I personally hold them the first ones to be accountable for my sister's death. If only they could be charged with murder in the first degree.”

“A life sentence would not be sufficient punishment for this man's evil ways.”

“It must be said loud and clear. Peter Marks has death, suffering and misery forever tied to his name for being one of the many clogs in a criminal cabal that perpetrated the whole Covid scam. Call it for what it is - a genocide far worse than any other throughout all of human history. May the souls of all who were part of it rot in hell for eternity.”

TEN Nurses Diagnosed with BRAIN TUMORS on Same Ward – DOCTORS BAFFLED

Newly released JFK files reveal Pentagon’s role in creating Lyme disease and Covid in the same lab

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-03-24-pentagons-created-lyme-disease-and-covid-in-same-lab.html

Idaho Bill Would Prohibit Vaccine and Medical Mandates — Will the Governor Sign It?

The Idaho Medical Freedom Act would “protect the rights of Idahoans to make their own medical choices free of the fear of losing their jobs,” according to its author, Leslie Manookian. It would also prohibit schools and businesses from mandating medical interventions as a condition of entry.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/idaho-medical-freedom-act-leslie-manookian/

The Covid Dossier, Updated: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event.

US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy. Thank you to the readers who provided information for many more EU countries, Turkey, Latin America and Asia.

This is a set of facts and references compiled by independent researchers Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova.

This dossier was originally published on February 4, 2025, the 5 year anniversary of the start of the global war on the people under pretenses of a fabricated “health” crisis. We have received a lot of feedback and additional information from all over the world. Big thanks to those who commented and provided references to the global military coordination. I am republishing the updated dossier.

Editorial note - my readers know that I have been vocal about covid as military operation since early 2022. I personally arrived at the conclusion that the massive harm from the covid shots and other government “pandemic response” measures was fully intentional. For purposes of this dossier, which Debbie and I disseminated to many other journalists and independent researchers, our aim was to remove any personal opinion and leave a dry, fact-only record. The readers can draw their own conclusions from this set of facts.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Covid Dossier is a compilation of the evidence we have amassed over the last three years supporting the following claim:

Covid was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks.

CHRISTINE ANDERSON – MEMBER OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

German MEP Christine Anderson: The "so-called pandemic" was a beta test, conducted to determine how easy it would be to seize complete totalitarian control, under the pretext of a global "emergency".

"The goal, ultimately, is to transform our free and democratic societies into totalitarian societies. Their goal is to strip each and every one of us of our fundamental rights, of freedom, democracy, the rule of law. They want to get rid of all of this." "In the entire history of mankind, there has never been a political elite concerned about the well being of regular people, and it isn't any different now." "Stop complying. Start rebelling. They are out to get you if you do not resist."

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1904847284921135226?t=-ZVeQl08vm47plDAtu8Yuw&s=09

NEW PREPRINT: The cGAS-STING Pathway, Ion Channel Dysregulation, and Immune Responses: Implications for Autoimmunity, Inflammation, Long COVID, and Post-Vaccination Responses

This paper has been submitted to a journal and is awaiting acceptance. More are on the way.

Vaccine Dogma and the Common Good

The Mad Dash towards a “Risk Free” Utopia

VAERS lit up like a Christmas tree when the COVID shots rolled out. The CDC looked the other way

PAPER ACCEPTED ON VACCINE INJURIES …. AT LAST !

https://rumble.com/v6r8yco-dr-william-malik-announcing-that-their-critical-paper-on-vaccine-injury-has.html

NEW AUTOPSY STUDY - Cardiac Micro-Scars in Sudden Death Following COVID-19 Vaccination

Multiple micro-scars (MMS) found in the myocardium of 3 patients who died of unexplained cardiac arrest were presented at our clinicopathology conference. Upon review of the clinical record, patients with MMS before death had arrhythmia (ie, atrial fibrillation and nonsustained ventricular tachycardia, including new onset). Interestingly, MMS were found in the left ventricle, the junction of the pulmonary vein and left atrium, and the right ventricle and right atrium. All 3 patients had histories of COVID-19 booster vaccination, and 1 of the 3 patients had a history of COVID-19.

https://drjessesantiano.com/new-autopsy-discovery-hidden-heart-micro-scars-after-covid-vaccination/

It can now be ILLEGAL to pray in your own home in the UK

Authorities have sent letters warning people it could be an offense to pray within your own home in certain buffer zones.

Ivermectin Becomes Accessible Without Prescription in Arkansas Under New State Legislation

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has officially signed Senate Bill 189 into law, granting approval for the sale and purchase of ivermectin for human use without a prescription. The new legislation, signed into law on Tuesday, allows ivermectin suitable for human consumption to be sold over-the-counter in Arkansas, making it accessible to individuals without the need for a prescription or consultation with a healthcare professional.

The bill’s sponsors claimed doctors’ hesitancy to prescribe the drug for other than medical reasons ― such as public scorn and possible loss of insurance privileges ― led people to buy the livestock version through farm supply stores, a much more concentrated version of the drug. Making human-grade ivermectin available on demand, they said, would go a long way toward eliminating such potentially dangerous practices.

https://armoneyandpolitics.com/arkansas-otc-ivermectin/

The Real Reason for All These Plane Crashes and the Dangerous Ideology That’s Taken Over Airlines

Sherry Walker has been a commercial airline pilot for almost 35 years. She says DEI has so completely undermined safety standards that pilots are sometimes afraid to leave the cockpit for fear of what their co-pilots will do unattended.

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-sherry-walker

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: You’re Being Lied to About Cancer, How It’s Caused, and How to Stop It

He called MRNA vaccines "NONSENSE" and that they may change the body's DNA. And that Gain of Function research is just plain dumb. "A human tragedy at an unimaginable scale". He said that he did not realise that "the political Deep State is so powerful, so vicious and so egotistical that they would stop good science."



But 5 Billion people have now had the MRNA products. And we are now dealing with novel mechanisms of death, injury and disability which may affect anyone who has had a Covid Vaccine.



So ... it is all MUCH more complicated than his explanation. The Covid "vaccines" are actually Synthetic Viruses IMHO and they have created a whole new set of problems.

https://rumble.com/v6r8gwm-dr.-patrick-soon-shiong-youre-being-lied-to-about-cancer-how-its-caused-and.html

Texas Gave 15,000 More MMR Shots This Year—Now It Has More Measles Cases Than the Entire U.S. Had in 2024

More vaccinations, more measles.

