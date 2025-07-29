Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

AMERICA’S AI ACTION PLAN – ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO RUN GOVERNMENT?

Techno-Fascism? The Bio-Security State? Unelected Technocrats in Charge?

Is this the Birth of an Ethics Free State?

AI is NOT Human and cannot understand Ethics, Compassion, Empathy – the most human qualities. Also AI cannot understand Human Rights. Treating people with dignity CANNOT be learned by a machine. A machine will tend towards assessments of UTILITY not Dignity.

“The United States is in a race to achieve global dominance in artificial intelligence. Whoever has the largest AI ecosystem will set the global standards and reap broad economic and security benefits. Under President Trump, our Nation will win, ushering in a new Golden Age of innovation, human flourishing, and technological achievement for the American people. America’s AI Action Plan has three policy pillars – Accelerating Innovation, Building AI Infrastructure, and Leading International Diplomacy and Security.”

https://www.ai.gov/

Techno-Fascism Reaching Inflection Point Under Trump

Interview Patrick Wood with Danial Horowitz

Companies with their own mini nuclear power plants? ......

"Detached from society but controlling society"

Trump's Financial Revolution? Or Not? - The GENIUS Bill - Full State Control?

8 Billion People Should Reject it

What if AI Isn't Intelligence but Anti-Intelligence?

Personal Perspective: AI’s power may be distancing us from our own intelligence.

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-digital-self/202505/what-if-ai-isnt-intelligence-but-anti-intelligence

A DISCUSSION ON AI.GOV

https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1djGXVNRzyvxZ

Nattokinase REVERSES Heart Disease—But Only If You Take Enough

The Study: Real-World Evidence in 1,062 Participants

A landmark clinical study with over 1,000 participants reveals the dose-dependent power of nattokinase to shrink arterial plaque, improve lipid profiles, and do it all without side effects.

Published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, this large-scale clinical study evaluated the effects of nattokinase on atherosclerosis progression and hyperlipidemia over 12 months.[1] Participants took either 10,800 FU (fibrinolytic units) or 3,600 FU per day.

The findings were nothing short of remarkable:

At 10,800 FU/day , NK led to a significant reduction in the thickness of the carotid artery intima-media and the size of carotid plaques .

Plaque regression rates ranged from 66.5% to 95.4% depending on individual factors.

No adverse effects were reported at this high dose.

Masking Humanity (2025) | Full Documentary

EVIDENCE of CRIMES in HHS agencies & state health depts - Investigation required

Do AI Models Think?

AI can't solve a problem that hasn't been previously solved

Joe Rogan Experience - Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

Dr. Joseph Sansone on the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act

Exploring a 50-state strategy to confront coercion, redefine culpability, and prosecute the COVID crimes

Recognizing the Injection as a Weapon

Legal Validation and Global Applicability

Authoritarian pathology masked as public service

The Collective Trauma: Guilt, Denial, and the Path Forward

Accepting the Truth and Fighting Back

Australian TGA Admits Risks Outweigh Benefits for Covid jabs in kids

Now, in mid 2025, days after the USA equivalent body made the same declaration, the TGA is finally admitting as follows. In their own words:



”COVID-19 vaccine[s] is not recommended for healthy infants, children or adolescents who do not have medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness. This is because the risk of severe illness was extremely low in this cohort over the course of the pandemic, and benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms”.

Covid-19 vaccine reform is moving slower than many had hoped

Moderna’s latest mRNA vaccine approval stunned reform advocates—but real change demands persistence, especially when science runs up against powerful industry interests

EDMUND BURKE

THE TRUTH – What is it?

Science Communication in 2025 Requires Integrity—Not Silence, Not Compliance, Not Branding

A message to those involved in "Science Communication". Perception manipulation failed. Narrative enforcement may be your paycheck now, but there is no future for the commonplace practice of lying.

Fear Is Not a Virtue, and Silence Is Not a Strategy

Science Is Not Therapy. It Is a Method for Finding Truth.

There are seeds of doubt emerging —Biotechnology is a ticking time bomb

The idea that the world can be transformed by presenting information to those in power has become a largely forlorn hope.

There are seeds of doubt emerging—Biotechnology is a ticking time bomb

“gene therapies have become largely unattractive to investors, who are worried about unexpected safety risks and commercialisation challenges”

If biotechnology experimentation is not stopped, inevitably within a short timescale there will be another outbreak of a novel man made illness that causes a precipitous decline in mental and physical health on a global scale.

https://hatchardreport.com/the-great-leap-forward/

Is the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada Meeting the Standard for Informed Consent?

Pregnant and Breastfeeding Moms Have Been Misinformed About COVID-19 Shots and Many Don't Know It

TRICKS USED TO MINIMISE THE COVID SHOT DEATH COUNT

How to turn 30,000 into 14

Dr. Angus Dalgleish: Horrible Covid ‘Vaccines’ Cause HORRENDOUS Turbo Cancers’

A world-renowned oncologist has issued a major warning to the public about the global surge in deadly “turbo cancers” among those who received “horrible” Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

“This is Nuremberg trial stuff,” Dr. Dalgleish declared.

“These were not vaccines.”

“These were horrible gene therapies that could actually integrate into your genome,” he explains.

“And this is one of the reasons we’re seeing this horrendous rise in turbo cancers.”

“I am terrified about what they have done to our children,” the professor added.

“They were never, ever effective… and they were never, ever safe.”

Children’s Health Defense Publishes Peer-Reviewed Paper Exposing Failure of FDA, CDC to Monitor and Report COVID Vaccine Safety Signals

Government health agencies ignored COVID-19 vaccine safety signals and withheld records on the monitoring of adverse events related to the vaccines, according to a new peer-reviewed paper by Children’s Health Defense researchers. The authors accused the FDA and CDC of a “monumental betrayal.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/childrens-health-defense-fda-cdc-failure-report-covid-vaccine-safety-signals/

Letters from Australia -- Moderna mRNA approved for RSV in seniors who don't need it, against the advice of the Health Department's own committee

Same product put babies in hospital, one in the ICU, during trials in the US that were halted on safety grounds

The Silencing of Science: Censorship & the Collapse of Free Speech in Medicine

Doctors, once encouraged to question, debate, and engage in open scientific inquiry, now navigate a system that increasingly rewards conformity and punishes dissent. Silence is no longer a passive absence of sound – it is an enforced quiet, an imposed restraint. This grave and dangerous situation means not only are careers in danger but so too, the higher stakes of public trust, patient safety, and the very integrity of medicine.

This is not speculative. It is the lived experience of many clinicians who have dared to speak out, only to find themselves professionally isolated, publicly vilified, or stripped of the credentials they spent decades earning.

https://www.scienceandfreedom.org/articles/the-silencing-of-science-censorship-the-collapse-of-free-speech-in-medicine/

Rewarding the WHO for Covid Failures

Whoever thought it was a good idea to give any bureaucracy and its head the power to declare a pandemic emergency that will expand its reach, authority, budget and personnel and shift the balance of decision making away from states to an unelected globalist bureaucrat? Or to adopt a One Health approach when the empirical reality is of sharply differentiated health vulnerabilities and disease burdens between regions?

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/06/01/rewarding-the-who-for-covid-failures/

Dozens of Case Reports Indicate COVID 'Vaccine'-Induced Turbo Cancer is REAL

DYSFUNCTION SEMINAR

Almost 90% of Staff at Top U.K. Health Institution Reject Flu Shot

NHS workers don’t want the influenza jab, bucking mainstream vaccine fanaticism.

The Kraken Has a Headquarters — And It’s the UN

A Whistleblower’s Shocking Testimony on the WHO, the UN, and the Global Coup We Didn’t Vote For!

A Whistleblower’s Shocking Testimony on the WHO, the UN, and the Global Coup We Didn’t Vote For

“We are no longer dealing with a health agency. We are confronting a global corporation in disguise, entangled with private power, violating the sovereign rights of every nation.”

— Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, former WHO insider

What if everything you thought about international health governance was a lie?

What if the World Health Organization (WHO), far from being a neutral guardian of global public health, is now the operational arm of an unelected, unethical, and highly compromised ‘world government’ headquartered in Geneva?



THE VIDEO -- https://clubgrubbery.com.au/graham-and-john-speak-with-dr-astrid-stuckelberger/

Chimeric nature of Galectin-3 and SARS-CoV-2

BILL GATES SAID THAT? IN 2011?

THE WAR ON KNOWING

3 New Plaintiffs Ask to Join COVID Vaccine Injury Lawsuit Against Bill Gates

Three people injured by COVID-19 vaccines today asked to join a Dutch lawsuit against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and 15 other defendants. The lawsuit alleges the defendants knowingly misled the public about the safety of the vaccines.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/3-new-plaintiffs-join-covid-vaccine-injury-lawsuit-against-bill-gates/

FDA Approved Moderna COVID Shot for Kids Behind Kennedy's Back—Two HHS Aides Fired

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. was "on vacation," not looped in on FDA approval of Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA jab for children.

The Betrayal of the People

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-betrayal-of-the-people/

The WHO is Still a Very Big Problem

Australia sells out to the WHO, adopting IHR Amendments despite warnings of a veiled attack on sovereignty, democracy

Canberra opens the door to censorship, surveillance, propaganda and a technocratic destruction of civil rights even as the US rejects, exits the WHO

Australia’s Health Minister Has Betrayed the Nation: A Public Condemnation of Mark Butler and the Health Bureaucracy

Why the US govt really stopped the case against Dr. Kirk Moore--an extraordinary interview with Sasha Latypova

The reason is not what you think .....

VAX EYE SYNDROME: Pfizer Covid Vaccine Spike Prions Enter the Eyes and Cornea, Causing Serious Damage

Scientists discover Pfizer COVID jab linked to major eye damage

and in the Daily Mail

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14915995/pfizer-covid-vaccine-eye-changes-damage-risk.html

‘We’re at the Base of a Mountain of Cancer Deaths': Dr. Trozzi’s Chilling mRNA Warning

"Something is very wrong, and pretending otherwise will not protect us."

WHO FUNDS THE WHO? MYSTERIOUS ANONYMOUS MONEY

Who Funds the WHO? Bill Gates, Pharma, Big Tech—But 62% Comes from Shadowy Anonymous Sources: 'BMJ Global Health' Study

WHO transparency rating drops from 'B' to 'D,' "raising concerns about the level of outside influence and role of commercial interests," University of Edinburgh experts warn.

Deadly TAFRO Syndrome Tied to Moderna mRNA 'Vaccine'

A groundbreaking study from Japan has drawn a concerning connection between Moderna’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” and surges in the once-rare, life-threatening condition known as TAFRO syndrome

================================================================

The CMNnews Archive — Searchable — https://cmnnews.substack.com/archive

================================================================

