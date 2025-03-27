Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Analysis of 37 Countries Shows That Excess Mortality Correlates Strongly With Vaccination Rates — Krešimir Pavelić, Academic

The thesis that the vaccine saved 14 million lives does not hold water at all, there are no valid mathematical calculations with real data, but estimates based on models are used.

Safe and Effective: Scientists Confirm Covid “Vaccines” Can Trigger Deadly HAEMOPHILIA

A group of leading American scientists has issued a chilling warning to the public after confirming that Covid mRNA “vaccines” trigger Acquired Hemophilia A (AHA) – a deadly autoimmune bleeding disorder.

The discovery was made during a study by a team of researchers at the prestigious George Washington University led by Dr. Jennifer Kate Beckerman.

The scientists sought to investigate surging reports of patients bleeding to death after receiving mRNA injections.

The findings of the peer-reviewed study were published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

Harry Fisher, Paramedic: I’ve Seen Countless Horrible Things Caused by These Experimental Shots

"My name is Harry Fisher. I’m a paramedic that’s been trying to warn people about what I’ve seen."

I’ve seen countless horrible things caused by these experimental shots.

Kids with strokes. Kids having heart attacks and aortic dissections.

If you have a loved one that still believes the covid vaccines are safe, please educate them.

https://x.com/harryfisherEMTP/status/1903894517381742607

WITNESS STATEMENT – The film that shocked the world

Evidence of Crimes

https://rumble.com/user/GlobalTruthNetwork

DISSECTION – Severe Vaxx Injury in a Super Athlete

https://rumble.com/v69lw3a-inge-story.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

The Never Ending Story/Potential Emergency

Evidence why the PREP Act is a joke and needs to be repealed or amended

Just stumbled on this incriminatory CDC statement

Read the statement below. It states clearly that no emergency is needed to issue an EUA. I have explained this before. You only need the potential for an emergency.

WHAT DOES ALL THIS MEAN? It means the PREP Act allows the US government to roll out any test, mask, drug, vaccine, ventilator or any other medical product it likes as an EUA on the basis of an invisible emergency that can go on forever.

This is a trick to get unlicensed or unlicensable (because they are not actually safe or effective) products into the population. The public still pays for them through its taxes, even though they allegedly receive the product for “free.” We must get this law revoked. Or amended. No potential emergencies.

“The Most Important Thing”

Big Pharma HAD to do only ONE THING to protect their racket … and so they did it.

Post-vaccination IgG4 and IgG2 class switch associates with increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infections

https://www.journalofinfection.com/article/S0163-4453(25)00067-2/fulltext

Something is Killing Filipino Infants between their 28th day and the end of their first month of life -- 2nd Dose of Mandated Hepatitis B Vaccine is given at 1 Month of Age

Shocking and indisputable evidence from vital statistics and cause of death data indicates possible iatrogenic link to deaths of some 2,000 Filipino infants annually!! An urgent enquiry is required.

https://supersally.substack.com/p/something-is-killing-filipino-infants

The Global Gang Running the World and Ruining Our Lives

“There is nothing scary about scaling down our societies, growing our own food, educating our own children, creating our own cultures, defining our own needs, nurturing our own values, living to the deep and slow rhythms of the Earth that bore us”.

“It is an unimaginably vast, ruthless, greedy, destructive crime syndicate which has grabbed global control by means of lies and usury, blackmail and bribery, manipulation and murder”.

https://off-guardian.org/2025/03/25/the-global-gang-running-the-world-and-ruining-our-lives/

Call To Halt The COVID-19 mRNA Shots

Maria Gutschi calls out Pfizer's "Hard Fraud"

BATTLEGROUND MELBOURNE – Watch a nation being destroyed from within

https://battlegroundmelbourne.com/

The Golden Egg: Blushield's Game-Changing Effects on Chicken Mortality and Egg Quality

It was also evident that one of the longer term effects the Blushield will help with is the term of the hens' laying life, which was extended out by as much as 20 weeks per hen. Egg size and quality of the eggs increased, and larger eggs were laid compared to the control house.

It is clear that Blushield has a significant effect on egg laying chickens. The poultry farm would be quickly able to reap the benefits and the Blushield would more than pay for itself within the first month, making future production more profitable and to also be of benefit to the hens in the hen house.

RESULTS OF TESTS CARRIED OUT AFTER ONE YEAR

Even though there were several changes in the flock during the year regards culling and new pullets being introduced, the blood samples taken, showed no signs of parasites returning. The general health of the hens remained at a good level with no signs of virus or skin diseases evident.

The noise levels were constantly lower at all times compared to the control house. The hens appeared to be more content in their environment and there was less pecking between hens. There was also a drop in the amount of food eaten by the chickens, yet the output in eggs and quality had increased. The appetite in the control house, however, remained the same.

The mortality rate was the most significant factor of these tests. At no stage did they creep over the 25 per month and averaged out at about 16‐18 level, the hens appeared to have lost a lot of their aggressive nature and cannibalistic habits. This was a significant drop as at the start before the tests the mortality rate was from 60 to 100 chickens.

https://greenmedinfo.com/content/golden-egg-blushields-game-changing-effects-chicken-mortality-and-egg-quality

Matthew Guthrie hits a home run for the injured with his new documentary

Follow The Silenced --

LIPID NANO PARTICLES

The alarming LNP history you haven't been shown - The LNP developer's own studies dating back 20 yrs: Part 1 of 10, Introduction and Executive Brief sent to lawmakers & state investigators this summer.

History of lipid adverse events, autoimmune case reports, eye-opening LNP developer's studies, and their data on "similar lipids" that they likely wish you would never see. These are the LNP Files...

US CDC and COVID-19 “vaccine” statements

The infectiousness of misleading or even false statements

Idaho Medical Freedom bill -- a first in the nation -- passed Idaho Senate and House

“...no one or no entity should have any authority to tell someone what they have to put into their body to engage in society.”

"The right to bodily autonomy has a large body of case law behind it. In 1952, the Supreme Court ruled it is not permissible to pump someone's stomach to regain evidence swallowed. In 1990, the court held there is protected liberty in refusing a treatment. Who cares if I can speak if my body is not mine,"

Here is the bill:

https://legislature.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sessioninfo/2025/legislation/S1023.pdf

Victorian government in Australia loses fight to keep Covid health advice hidden

O, Covid, Covid! Wherefore art thou Covid?

Mass General Brigham Used Vaccine Mandates to Wipe Christian Beliefs from Their Workforce

The Pro Se 5 Stand Against Anti-Religion Money Worshippers

Good News: Supreme Court of North Carolina dents the PREP Act liability shield

The court rules that the PREP ACT does not prevent individuals from using the state’s constitution to sue for injuries relating to the Covid-19 countermeasures.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Berger provides a very clear explanation of the nonsensical sweeping grant of immunity given by PREP Act to the point of shielding outright wrongful acts. Of course, we know that the PREP Act has been put in place intentionally to do just that.

I am encouraged that the judge seems to recognize the wrong here. I am quoting the opinion in full ………….

Schools Can’t ‘Forcibly Vaccinate’ Kids Without Parents’ Consent, North Carolina Supreme Court Rules

The Supreme Court of North Carolina ruled that the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act does not preempt state law requiring parental consent for vaccination. However, in agreement with two lower courts, the court rejected the plaintiff’s battery claim, finding that the PREP Act does preempt injury claims.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/north-carolina-supreme-court-schools-cannot-forcibly-vaccinate-kids/

‘Entirely Man-made’: Former UK Prime Minister Now Says COVID Leaked From Lab

In his new memoir, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says COVID-19 resulted from scientists “splicing bits of virus together like the witches in Macbeth,” YouTube commentator John Campbell, Ph.D, reported. During the pandemic, Johnson said the virus came from a wet market in Wuhan, China.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/boris-johnson-covid-origins-john-campbell/

World Media Notified of DNA Contamination .. US, UK, EU & AU

.. but will the fourth estate resurrect itself & do its job?

Christine Anderson, MEP: Covid Was Merely a Pretext to Seize Totalitarian Control

Vaccine passports were designed to pave the way for digital ID, and government is not your friend.

Letter to media: "Your Duty of Care and Responsibility to Report Accurately on Public Health and Government Accountability During the COVID-19 Pandemic"

The media must lead, not follow, in uncovering the full spectrum of truth: even if it is uncomfortable and confronting.

Is Christianity the New Religion of Silicon Valley?

Christianity in tech, New Calvinism, the growing gender divide in church and more in this week's digest.

MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE

An Anthem for Justice

by Margaret Anna Alice

The Armenian Genocide was not a mistake.

Holodomor was not a mistake.

The Final Solution was not a mistake.

The Great Leap Forward was not a mistake.

The Killing Fields were not a mistake.

Name your genocide—it was not a mistake.

That includes the Great Democide of the 2020s.

To imply otherwise is to give Them the out they are seeking.

It was not botched.

It was not bungled.

It was not a blunder.

It was not incompetence.

It was not lack of knowledge.

It was not spontaneous mass hysteria.

The planning occurred in plain sight.

The planning is still occurring in plain sight.

The philanthropaths bought The $cience™.

The modelers projected the lies.

The testers concocted the crisis.

The NGOs leased the academics.

The $cientists fabricated the findings.

The mouthpieces spewed the talking points.

The organizations declared the emergency.

The governments erected the walls.

The departments rewrote the rules.

The governors quashed the rights.

The politicians passed the laws.

The bankers installed the control grid.

The stooges laundered the money.

The DoD placed the orders.

The corporations fulfilled the contracts.

The regulators approved the solution.

The laws shielded the contractors.

The agencies ignored the signals.

The behemoths consolidated the media.

The psychologists crafted the messaging.

The propagandists chanted the slogans.

The fact-chokers smeared the dissidents.

The censors silenced the questioners.

The jackboots stomped the dissenters.

The tyrants summoned.

The puppeteers jerked.

The puppets danced.

The colluders implemented.

The doctors ordered.

The hospitals administered.

The menticiders scripted.

The bamboozled bleated.

The totalitarianized bullied.

The Covidians tattled.

The parents surrendered.

The good citizens believed … and forgot.

This was calculated.

This was formulated.

This was focus-grouped.

This was articulated.

This was manufactured.

This was falsified.

This was coerced.

This was inflicted.

This was denied.

We were terrorized.

We were isolated.

We were gaslit.

We were dehumanized.

We were wounded.

We were killed.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

COVID WAS A MILITARY OPERATION

Lockdowns and the Five Eyes armies --

The ‘ABCANZ’ armies in lockstep: “lessons learned” in early 2020

NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE:

The largest COVID-19 “vaccine” safety study ever conducted, involving 99 million individuals, confirmed that the injections are NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE: ➊ 610% increased risk of myocarditis following mRNA platform injection. ➋ 378% increased risk of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) following mRNA injection. ➌ 323% increased risk of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) following viral-vector injection. ➍ 249% increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) following viral-vector injection.

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1901344944448766465

Dr. Charles Hoffe: This is the Most Evil Assault Upon Humanity That Anybody Could Imagine

This is the brilliance of this bioweapon (the COVID jabs) ... It goes to every part of your body—it will hit you at whatever your point of susceptibility is ...

Major Autopsy Study Finds SCARS in Hearts of Covid-Vaccinated

The study was conducted by cardiologist Dr. Tomomi Koizumi and pathologist Dr. Masao Ono of the Mito Medical Center in Higashi-Ibarakigun, Japan.

Two of Japan’s leading medical researchers have issued a warning after their major autopsy study found that people who died from a sudden cardiac arrest had multiple scars in their hearts caused by Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

They sought to identify the cause of spikes in “unexplained cardiac arrest.”

The study’s paper was published in the journal JACC: Case Reports.

Alarmingly, the researchers discovered that people who died suddenly after receiving an mRNA injection had “multiple micro-scars” (MMS) in and around their hearts.

The enigmatic pathological phenomenon was only found in the myocardium of Covid-vaccinated patients who succumbed to unexplained cardiac arrest.

The researchers note that these microscopic scars are undetectable by conventional imaging.

However, the scarring was evident in post-mortem histopathological examinations.

They hypothesize that the scars could serve as a novel marker for vaccine-induced heart damage leading to sudden cardiac events.

Dr. Vernon Coleman: Nanotechnology Terrifies Me and It Should Terrify You Too

"The world would be a safer, healthier place if everyone involved in promoting nanotechnology were taken outside and shot."

Effective management of atherosclerosis progress and hyperlipidemia with nattokinase: A clinical study with 1,062 participants

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cardiovascular-medicine/articles/10.3389/fcvm.2022.964977/full

Repurposing of Antimicrobial Agents for Cancer Therapy: What Do We Know?

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/13/13/3193

John Campbell exposes the pandemic

COVID came from a lab after all. Boris Johnson said so.

The Hospital Will Not Get Paid Their "Bonuses" if They Deviate From The "Treatment Plan"

Hospital protocol killed my mom. I have a cousin who is an RN, who is more than willing to testify that we were not allowed to see her. She should’ve been in a hot air balloon festival, but instead that day, it was her funeral.

I sincerely believe that because mom was 77 and she was seen as easy money.

My daddy has almost grieved himself to death. Please do not let the government and people like Anthony Fauci get away with murdering all of these people!!

They Think They Got Away With This - Pure Malignant Insanity - Or was it all Planned?

“All these people should be permanently barred from public office or government job or executive position”

“Evil was on full display. Will never forget what they did to us.”

“They cared so much for our health that McDonalds had to stay open”

Impartial analysis of VAERS death reports in kids under 18 shows 75% were "highly" or "likely" related to the COVID shots

"The fact that these deaths have not triggered a comprehensive safety review and pause in childhood vaccination programs is one of the most profound institutional failures in modern medical history."

