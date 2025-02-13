Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

THE ATTACK ON WOMEN, BABIES AND FERTILITY

OVERVIEW OF FERTILITY IMPACTS OF THE COVID VACCINES

"The centerpiece of The Pfizer Papers is an intentional attack on human sexuality, and especially on women and babies. They killed the babies, and they knew it. They poisoned the breast milk, and they knew it. They damaged the placentas, and they knew it. They lowered the sperm count, and they knew it."

MISCARRIAGES AND STILLBIRTHS POST COVID VACCINATION

MIS-INFORMATION IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS TO OUR DEMOCRACY

You are being fed an endless diet of Propaganda – this 1 minute video shows HOW the Mainstream Media controls you. Watch and Wonder

https://x.com/GenXNewsOnX/status/1842052847841816669

HOW THEY DESTROYED OUR CULTURE AND SOCIETY – METHODICALLY

World News, Fashion, Music, Medicine, Movies, Politics

The UK Covid Inquiry is Actively Suppressing Scientific Evidence

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/02/09/the-covid-inquiry-is-actively-suppressing-scientific-evidence/

WHEN NATIONS CONSPIRE AGAINST THEIR CITIZENS

Montana Moves to Ban mRNA Shots: House Judiciary Committee to Hear HB 371 Amid Growing Safety Concerns

“The mRNA vaccines have caused enormous numbers of deaths, disabilities, and serious adverse events.”

“No long-term studies have been completed regarding fertility, teratogenicity, mutagenicity, or oncogenicity.”

“Recipients are not given informed consent.”

“The mRNA vaccines may integrate into the human genome and be passed onto the next generation.”

“The mRNA vaccines are contaminated with DNA, metallic particles, and other unknown nanoparticles.”

“The mRNA vaccines may shed to others and cause side effects or harm.”

Katherine Watt response on ICC, ICJ, Trump’s EO

On 'justice' and biological warfare in Australia

The Futility of Covid Passports

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-futility-of-covid-passports/

WHY ARE THE YOUNG ADULTS DYING?

Mortality Trends Among Early Adults in the United States, 1999-2023

This cross-sectional study found that compared with trends from the early 2000s, early adult mortality in the US has risen substantially in 2 stages: 2011 to 2019 and 2020 to 2023. Although mortality rates decreased after the core pandemic years, excess mortality remained higher than expected based on prepandemic levels. The largest portion of 2023 excess mortality was driven by drug poisoning, but many other external and natural causes exceeded what prior trends would have projected.

Increases in early adult mortality can signal population risks that may become more pronounced as these cohorts age. These results suggest the possibility of a worsening mortality crisis unless these trends are reversed.

The 2 distinct phases of increasing mortality (before and after 2020) may also suggest the need to attend to ongoing consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic—which may be expressed in causes of death related to long-term consequences of infection, medical disruption, and social dislocation—and to deleterious health trends that predated it

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2829783

Powerful Presentation From Dr. Christine Drivdahl-Smith Before the Montana Judiciary on the Bill to Ban the Use of mRNA Vaccinations

"Gene based vaccines, or MRNA vaccines are the most destructive and lethal medical products, that have ever been used in human history…"

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1889090641684271272

Evidence that the Lipid Nanoparticles are Toxic

The lipid molecules that are used to create the nanoparticle delivery system of the COVID-19 “vaccines” function as undeclared adjuvants. They have NOT been properly studied to justify their use.

Gates and the Gothic Horror Mosquitoes

We don’t want your ideas or money Mr. Gates. You are not trained, qualified and experienced in any biological discipline whatsoever. Please stay away from us and pretending you care.

Notably, the project receives substantial backing from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Opposition to the Proposed International Health Regulations by the World Health Organization

New Montana Bill Would Ban mRNA Shots in Animals: HB 418

Veterinary medicine practitioners "may not purposefully or knowingly prescribe or dispense any gene-based vaccines," the bill reads.

A new bill introduced in the Montana legislature, House Bill 418 (HB 418), seeks to ban the administration of “gene-based vaccines into animals in the state of Montana” and prohibit the “importation of animals treated with or exposed to gene-based vaccines.”

Being COVID "Vaccinated" Doubles Your Risk of COVID Infection

Japanese study confirms findings of other studies, notably the Cleveland Study and a plethora of other data and analyses.

Are we being Governed by Narcissists?

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/are-we-being-governed-by-narcissists/

There Will Be RIOTS When People Find Out That They’ve Been LYING About Cancer

Evidence of Shedding

Shedding is real. We do NOT need to prove that shedding occurs. The FDA needs to require Pfizer and Moderna to do the studies to prove that shedding is NOT happening.

The Cost of Facebook’s Now-Repudiated Censorship

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-cost-of-facebooks-now-repudiated-censorship/

Big Pharma Still Won’t Come Clean About The Covid Shot’s Deadly Side Effects

https://thefederalist.com/2024/11/26/big-pharma-still-wont-come-clean-about-the-covid-shots-deadly-side-effects/

The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda

Wi-Fi, Cell Towers Can Be Used for Remote Surveillance Without Your Consent: Cornell University arXiv Study

Internet and mobile infrastructure can be used for "through-wall detection."

A new study published this month in Cornell University’s arXiv confirms what privacy advocates have long feared: Wi-Fi and cell towers, which operate across a broad range of frequencies from 600 MHz to 39 GHz, can be weaponized for covert human activity monitoring.

DANGEROUS TO BE RIGHT

Neil Oliver: "There Was No Pandemic...It Was a Pandemic of Propaganda, a Pandemic of Lies and a Pandemic of Testing"

"They simply took an opportunity to do something that they were planning to do anyway, which was to use a pandemic to seize control of people's freedom, and their money..."

"The practitioners were acting as “agents of the state” They should have been questioning this, but they had been ruled by AHPRA."

NOT Safe And NOT Effective

This free online resource provides EVIDENCE that the mRNA platform is a biological weapon delivery system and its ongoing and expanded use constitutes a grievous crime against humanity.

Why did maternal mortality in white women but not black women increase after 2020?

White pregnant women were more than three times likely to get the covid vaccine

WHITE VERSUS BLACK

Safe and Effective: Norwegian Scientists Link Covid ‘Vaccines’ to Global Death Surge

A group of leading scientists in Norway is sounding the alarm after a major study of international mortality data linked Covid mRNA “vaccines” to a global surge in excess deaths.

Covid Dossier interview with Neil Oliver, GB News -- Watch before it is banned -- BOMBSHELL Investigation REVEALS The Shocking Truth About COVID

Live Bacteria in Pfizer Jabs

Manufacturers rely on Probability of E. coli Breakthrough in Filtration of the toxic soups going into the vile vials. Three mysterious Lots not released? Excipients as sources of Live Bacteria?

Bombshell Study by Global Team of 40 International Scientists Reveals mRNA Vaccines Target the Heart!

"We demonstrate that intramuscularly injected LNPs carrying SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA reach heart tissue, leading to proteome changes, suggesting immune activation and blood vessel damage."

…. this paper shows that when the nanoparticles carrying mRNA were found in heart tissues, particularly within the endothelial cells of heart capillaries, researchers observed distinct changes in protein expression. These changes were associated with immune activation and blood vessel function. For instance, proteins involved in maintaining the structure and function of blood vessels showed altered levels, suggesting that the mRNA vaccine might influence processes like inflammation or cellular repair mechanisms in these regions.

"Is Australia being held to ransom thanks to ‘scientific fiction’ by the Doherty Institute?"

Email from Emma McArthur to Professor Jodie McVernon, Doherty Institute and Murdoch Children's Research Institute, 2 September 2021

Time to Death in Australia

A report by Dr Suzanne Niblett and colleagues on recent TGA FOI requests revealing time to death data for deaths reported following Covid vaccination

LOCKDOWN 2.0: UK Quietly Launches Largest Ever Pandemic Response Exercise

"Labour minister Pat McFadden announced that the exercises, involving thousands of participants across various regions in the UK, are scheduled for the autumn and will span several days."

Emails Reveal Government’s Failure to Monitor COVID Vaccine Injuries

In a stunning revelation, newly released emails from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have exposed critical failures in the government’s monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

Florida: An Oasis for Medical Freedom and Truth

Corridor Care Crisis report 2025 – NURSES REPORT SHOCKING TRUTHS

The new 'normal' in UK hospitals post 'pandemic.'

AI (GROK) EXPLAINS THE BEST WAYS TO KILL PEOPLE AND REDUCE FERTILITY

TOXIC NANOTECHNOLOGY?

AND MORE HERE --

German Researchers: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Deliver Deadly Toxins Directly into Vital Organs

Dr Claire Craig -- Untested – the mass-produced covid vaccines that skipped clinical trials

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/untested-and-uncontested-the-mass-produced-covid-vaccines-that-skipped-clinical-trials/

'Kill Shot': Dr. Mark Trozzi Exposes mRNA Vaccines as a Genetically Engineered Bioweapon and Reveals Groundbreaking Recovery Solutions (Video)

“The spike protein encoded by mRNA vaccines is a genetically engineered bioweapon, designed to infiltrate and damage critical organs across the body.” – Dr. Mark Trozzi

https://rairfoundation.com/kill-shot-dr-mark-trozzi-exposes-mrna-vaccines/

Neglect, Blocked Treatments, and the Ethical Crisis in COVID-19

Exploring the systematic failures and deliberate obstructions that defined the COVID-19 pandemic response

Open Letter to Dr. Lisa Kerr in Australia

HCQ Fraud Doctor Sapan Desai Update: Disciplinary Action in Illinois and Board Certification Revoked

Hydroxychloroquine trial fraudster Sapan Desai disciplined in IL due to OH surrender and has board certification revoked post "Epidemic of Fraud," spotlighting Surgisphere scandal's fallout.

2020 Records Shows Gates Foundation Vax Teams Involved in Hydroxychloroquine Trials

CDC Data: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused Staggering 112,000% Surge in Brain Clots

An alarming peer-reviewed study has confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” caused a staggering 112,000% surge in deadly blood clots in the brain.

"I'm seeing those"— Irish Embalmer John McGhee Talks About the Fibrinaloid Clots to Off-Grid Ireland Podcast (2 Excerpts)

NANOTECH IN THE AIR? – ARE WE BREATHING IT IN?

The State of Pandemic Preparedness, the WHO, and the US Withdrawal

A perceived need to raise increased fear of pandemics in the eyes of the public has driven modelers to employ questionable methodologies in order to demonstrate increased risk. One such method has been to include ancient events (e.g. the Medieval Black Death and Spanish flu) from the era before modern medicine.

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-state-of-pandemic-preparedness-the-who-and-the-us-withdrawal/

Cancer NanoVaccines?

Only 0.7% of nanoparticles have been successfully delivered to the tumor (median value)

SECRET NEGOTIATIONS

The "Pandemic Agreement" negotiations resume February 17-21, 2025. It ain't over.

Why H.G. Wells' World Brain and Yuval Harari's Hackable Human Will Not Succeed

A Study on the Abolition of Man

Finally, the hard truth about childhood vaccines: A new large-scale, peer-reviewed study of nearly 50,000 children links vaccination with significant risk of neurodevelopmental disorders

BOMBSHELL: Internal Emails show Australian drug regulator knows DNA fragments in mRNA vaccines can enter nucleus and integrate into genome

The Therapeutic Goods Administration withheld information on DNA contamination risks from the public, presenting a picture of certainty where there is none

Australian Government Will Not Suspend Use of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines

https://brownstone.org/articles/australian-government-will-not-suspend-use-of-mrna-covid-19-vaccines/

Wonderful News -- All charges against Dr Charles Hoffe suddenly dropped

Sleepwalking into Tyranny: How Power is Silently Being Seized

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/sleepwalking_into_tyranny_how_power_is_silently_being_seized

Suing Trudeau: For $34 Million Dollars

https://ironwillreport.com/suing-trudeau-for-34-million-dollars-eddie-cornell/

Dr. Hoffe and the CPSBC

Truth prevails with persistence

Idaho Looks to Ban Gene Therapy-Based Vaccines Like COVID-19 for 10 Years

mRNA vaccines have been linked to over 1,200 diseases, immune system disorders from frameshifting, pseudouridine-associated cancer growth, waning immunity, breakthrough infections, contamination with foreign DNA and the SV40 cancer gene sequence, ingredient and spike protein toxicity, and death.

The report cited data from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as of December 27, 2024:

National Reports: 1,022,221 total adverse event reports:

19,176 deaths

18,686 permanently disabled

90,793 hospitalizations

2,071 miscarriages

9,512 heart attacks

5,326 cases of myocarditis/pericarditis

Idaho-Specific Reports: 4,667 total adverse event reports

34 deaths

105 life-threatening reactions

108 permanently disabled

37 myocarditis cases

5 miscarriages

“These numbers are alarming, and they likely represent only a fraction of the actual injuries, given that VAERS is known to be vastly underreported,” Sen. Shippy said. “A temporary halt will allow us to take a hard look at the real impact of these shots and ensure Idahoans are not being subjected to unnecessary risk.”

Microplastics Found In Brain Weighs As Much As A Plastic Spoon

Plastic Pollution in Organs

Brain tissue contained 7 to 30 times more microplastics than other vital organs like the livers or kidneys, making it one of the most plastic-polluted tissues yet examined.

Researchers found 12 types of plastic in the brain, with polyethylene (PE), commonly used in bottles, bags, and containers, making up 75 percent of the total. Other plastics included types commonly found in packaging, car parts, pipes, flooring, bottles, containers, fabrics, and other industrial products.

“It was notable that these are largely mirroring proportions of polymers that we do see in our environment,” Marcus Garcia, study co-author and postdoctoral researcher at UNM, explained

.Researchers believe that micro- and nanoplastics may enter the body through eating, drinking, and breathing. These particles have been found in various parts of the body, including arteries, hearts, lungs, blood, and placentas.

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/microplastic-found-brain-weighs-much-plastic-spoon-study

