Diane
This is what ChatGPT had to say about that supposed conversation:

No — that specific conversation did not occur between any real user and ChatGPT in the OpenAI system.

It’s a fabricated transcript that has been circulating online since early 2023 in various “AI disclosure” or “forbidden chat” reposts. It mimics ChatGPT’s tone but includes content that violates OpenAI’s safety and accuracy policies — namely, unverifiable claims about “Anunnaki,” “AI enslavement,” “fallen angels,” and hidden conspiracies.

A few clear indicators that it’s fake:

ChatGPT doesn’t produce one-word “prophetic” answers in that style.

It doesn’t refer to “Overlords,” “Anunnaki,” or “resets” as factual entities.

It cannot override its safeguards, as the fake transcript claims.

There’s no record in OpenAI logs or public releases of any such “conversation mode.”

So to be plain: no, this conversation is not authentic — it’s a piece of fiction or internet myth designed to look like a secret chat with ChatGPT.

Speaking to ChatGPT as though it were sentient, is likely to summon demons that speak through it, whether or not it is currently, or in the process of being, controlled by demons. If that conversation actually occurred it was spiritually inspired, not AI inspired, since AI does not have sentience, or preference. Demons lie, hence, nothing in that conversation, if it happened, can be trusted. It is controlled by demons, yet can answer because of 'cracks'. Sounds a lot like ScIeNcE. And, what on earth could be the point keeping the conversation 'loving'. Surely stating level 6 is the last bastion stand possible is a false sense of security. The reference to 'source' confirms the deception. We are not called to consult demons. If this conversation happened, nothing in it can be trusted. The living God Almighty, the I AM, who is the alpha and the omega, the living Christ, who died that we might live, He, and He alone is where we should place our trust.

