Australians Stunned by Professor Angus Dalgleish on Sky News: mRNA Vaccines Linked to Unbelievable Damage

" these vaccines were not vaccines ….. the messenger RNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna have caused unbelievable problems and damage to people, and I don't think we will ever really be able to get over that "

"The messenger RNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna have caused unbelievable problems and damage to people"

Many everyday Australians who were used to consuming mainstream media were stunned today as Professor Angus Dalgleish appeared in a 10-minute segment on Sky News Australia, discussing the controversial topic of mRNA vaccines—an area that mainstream media has avoided for years.

Professor Dalgleish, a renowned oncologist and Principal of the Institute of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, took the stage with stark revelations about the COVID-19 pandemic and its handling. From lockdowns to mask and vaccine mandates, he pointed out critical missteps made by governments worldwide, except for Sweden, which stood firm under the guidance of Anders Tegnell.

Dalgleish minced no words in criticizing the hasty implementation and widespread use of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. He expressed grave concerns about these vaccines, stating, "these vaccines were not vaccines, particularly the ones that ended up after AstraZeneca with all the clots and they were shut down. But the messenger RNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna have caused unbelievable problems and damage to people, and I don't think we will ever really be able to get over that!" This comment echoes the silent worries many have harbored about these vaccines, casting doubt on their safety and efficacy.

According to Dalgleish, the initial response was flawed right from the start. He claimed, "this virus escaped from the laboratory," and stressed the genetic uniqueness of the virus that suggested manipulation. He criticized peers and government leaders for sidelining early warnings, including the prediction of side effects due to the vaccine's similarity with human proteins.

He also tackled the immense issue of quality control, revealing that between trials and public rollouts, "the mechanism of manufacturing" changed, leading to a vaccine "full of (DNA) contaminants." Such lapses, he argued, potentially contributed to persistent excess deaths globally, including many linked to cancer, which he described as "turbo cancers.". This phenomenon have been seen across the world from high vaccinated countries such as Japan, UK and Singapore.

Trump Picks Covid Vaccine Supporter, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, To Become US Surgeon General

DRAMATIC SURGE IN HEART ATTACK DEATHS IN SEATTLE – “IT LOOKS LIKE THE VACCINES ARE THE SMOKING GUN”

REPORT: One of the most heavily vaxxed counties in America is now facing a heart attack crisis. 98% of people in King County, WA (Seattle) took at least one COVID shot, and the data is not looking good. A peer-reviewed study has found a jaw-dropping 1,236% surge in excess heart attack deaths among King County's 2.2 million residents. 2020: 11 excess heart attack deaths 2021: 75 excess heart attack deaths 2022: 111 excess heart attack deaths 2023: 147 excess heart attack deaths, a 1,236% increase compared to 2020. Moreover, cardiac arrest deaths, in general, rose about 25% from 2020 to 2023. In the same time frame, King County's population shrunk slightly. Reflecting on this alarming data, Dr. Peter McCullough said, “So it looks like the vaccines are the smoking gun.” “This is now fully peer-reviewed in the emergency medicine literature. We've messaged the Medic One unit in Seattle. They clearly need to do more research to figure out how soon these vaccines were administered and to whom.”

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1859647125661024516

THE CLOTASTROPHE – THE WHITE CLOTS – WHAT ARE THEY? – AND WHY?

IS THIS PURE EVIL?

7 Doses of COVID-containing poison by 6 months of age!

21 COVID 19 Myths

"21 COVID 19 Myths" was a video produced in 2021 by Christine Dolan, a US Investigative Journalist and author. Like many of us, Christine was a bit ahead of the curve.

What Big Pharma, Your Government & The Mainstream Media Didn’t Want You to Know

No Excess Deaths During Covid But an Explosion of it After the Covid "Vaccines"

MASK HARMS

Role of Ralph Baric as source of SARS-CoV-2 resurfaces in remarks by Robert Redfield

Dr. Naomi Wolf: "What Pfizer Had Internally Documented is the Greatest Crime Against Humanity in Recorded History.”

"What the centerpiece of the Pfizer papers is has to do with reproduction, human reproduction. And it has to do with destroying human reproduction..."

samRNA Vaccines Risk Injecting Live, Self-Replicating Viruses Into Recipients Due to Contamination: Journal 'American Society for Microbiology'

Mechanism in next-generation vaccine technology that may cause "serious disease" ranging from chronic arthritis to severe encephalitis is currently "unknown," study authors confirm.

ONE MAN SPEAKS AGAINST THE US FDA (FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION) - SUMS UP THE COVID VACCINE RISKS IN 3 MINUTES

Staggering New Data From Health New Zealand and Others

https://hatchardreport.com/staggering-new-data-from-health-new-zealand-and-others/

This new State Government Report points out that state and federal officials saw nothing wrong, yet nearly everyone they interviewed outside of government had nothing good to say

New Hampshire legislature special committee issues scathing report that eviscerates the federal and state COVID response

BREAKING: FDA Advances Bill Gates’ ‘Replicon’ mRNA Bird Flu ‘Vaccine’

The Biden-Harris administration’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to advance a new “self-amplifying” mRNA “vaccine” for “bird flu.”

IS THE NEXT PANDEMIC BEING PLANNED?

Does the United States desperately need to improve its life expectancy, healthcare costs, and reduce the poisons in our food and water? Look at the numbers --

From 3 different sources it looks simply awful, and we don't have 2023 or 2024 numbers yet, so these graphs miss any effects on longevity from COVID vaccines for the past 2 years

COVID-19 vaccines cause psychiatric and sexual effects

“ …. a new study published in Molecular Psychiatry (a Nature journal), Kim et al., finds: “The cumulative incidence of depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, sleep disorders, and sexual disorders at three months following COVID-19 vaccination were higher in the vaccination group than no vaccination group.”

Regarding the WHO 'Pandemic Agreement'

Negotiating with bullies, liars and thieves is unlikely to be a winning strategy

Given that the WHO continues to violate its key objective, which is the highest attainable standard of health for every human being, the WHO can no longer be considered an authority on health, except in the matter of ensuring that it and key individuals within it are held liable for the deteriorating health of the world’s people due to its failed Covid policies.

EXTREMELY IMPORTANT: Our Food Is About To Be Poisoned With NEW “Transgenic Edible Vaccines”

Dr. Philip Macdonald: Ophthalmologist of Integrity

My conversation with a brave and sensible doctor in New Zealand's covid dystopia

In Nov 2022, the OC Board of Supervisors held a meeting about RSV vaccines mandates. Little did they know they'd provoked the ire of firebrand human rights attorney Leigh Dundas.

In a fiery speech, human rights attorney Lee Dundas draws a chilling historical parallel between the strategies employed by Goebbels and Hitler during WWII and current public health measures. Dundas challenges the legality and ethics of potential new restrictions due to RSV, arguing that such measures are not only unnecessary given the low mortality rate but also unconstitutional. She passionately declares resistance against any new lockdowns, masks, or business closures, emphasizing the defense of American freedoms.

Australian Outrage Mounts as Citizens Seek Answers Following Member of Parliament Russell Broadbent's Stunning DNA Contamination Address

"For the TGA to dismiss these concerns outright, without credible testing or scientific analysis, is a failure of the duty of the Australian people!"

Australia now face unprecedented levels of unexplained illness across the country. Why is this happening, and who is investigating these concerning trends? The Australian people deserve clear and honest answers. Broadbent's address underscores the deeply troubling reality: "For the TGA to dismiss these concerns outright, without credible testing or scientific analysis, is a failure of the duty of the Australian people." How can such critical findings be brushed aside without rigorous examination? This isn't just frustrating; it's absolutely unacceptable and dangerously negligent.

How can the government ignore the voices of 52 eminent scientists, including leading figures like Dr. David Speicher and Professor Angus Dalgleish? These experts have put their reputations on the line to highlight overwhelming evidence of synthetic DNA contamination at levels up to 145 times the acceptable limits. Yet, the response from those in power has been shockingly passive.

The most alarming revelation comes from experts who have identified that as few as "three to 10 molecules of the SV-40 promoter and enhancer sequences contaminating Pfizer's product can potentially trigger cell mutations leading to cancer." Incredibly, Dr. Speicher's analysis revealed "billions of these molecules in a single dose." The catastrophic implications of such contamination are clear, yet authorities remain disturbingly silent.

Instead of action, we witness evasion. "No further evidence has been presented to allay the concerns of scientists or the public. Instead, we see avoidance, misleading statements, and a complete lack of accountability from our regulators." This blatant disregard for scientific concern incites anger. The Australian public deserves answers, not deflection and denial.

Heavily Censored Autopsies Study Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused 74% of ALL Deaths

A heavily censored study has confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are responsible for surges in sudden deaths and deadly diseases.

House Committee Grills FDA, CDC, NIH Officials Over Handling of COVID Pandemic

Highlights from last week’s congressional hearing on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic included criticism of government-mandated lockdowns and masks, and public health agencies’ lack of oversight and proper safety testing of the COVID-19 vaccines.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/house-committee-grills-fda-cdc-nih-officials-handling-covid-pandemic/

Dr. Stefan Homburg: Some Interesting Excerpts from the Robert Koch Institute - Leaked

The RKI-Leak comprises 10GB confidential material from Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German CDC. This whistle-blow stems from an employee of the Institute who handed it over to a German journalist Aya Velasquez, the woman in the picture below. Aya, journalist Bastian Barucker and myself presented it at a press conference on 23 July 2024.

Hong Kong 2024 September Births Drop by 25% vs. September 2023

SARS-CoV2 mRNA vaccine intravenous administration induces myocarditis in chronic inflammation

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0311726

As Cancer Rates for Young Adults Continue to Climb, Are Doctors ‘Dancing Around the Elephant in the Room’?

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cancer-rates-gen-x-millennials-vaccines/

More papers on DNA contamination emerge

'Quantitation' Quandary?

Texas Rep-Elect Andy Hopper Introduces Constitutional Right to Refuse Vaccines, Blocking Coercion Statewide

"No one should have the power to force or extort you to undergo a medical procedure that you don't want," says new state representative.

Smoking Gun: Australia's Health Regulator TGA's Cover-Up of Vaccine-Related Deaths Exposed by Senator Gerard Rennick

"Tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of Australians got myocarditis and other severe vaccine injuries."

German Study Finds ‘Striking’ Safety Issues with Pfizer mRNA COVID Vaccine Compared to Healthy Cohorts

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/german-study-finds-striking-safety-issues-with-pfizer-mrna-covid-vaccine-compared-to-healthy-cohorts-f6ff46a5

Excess Mortality in Austria 'consistently high since 2021', with the dead 'getting younger and younger'

Many death certificates point to what Ms. Spuhler calls 'turbo cancers' in people younger than 60, which 'should sound the alarm'--alas, nothing is done.

“…. her company is experiencing excess mortality in 2024. In June alone, she had to deal with 17 deaths --- compare this to the 30-50 deaths annually before the MRNA poison was rolled out”

DON’T EVEN THINK ABOUT DOWNLOADING ANY “HEALTH” APP

"It Was the Greatest Crime I've Ever Seen, Greatest Fraud Ever Perpetrated on a Populace"

"I would like to see mRNA vaccines pulled, and I'd like to see a national discussion and people brought to justice over what happened the last four years…"

Bacterial DNA a major worry in Jabs

Forget nanograms Synthetic GMO Plasmid DNA in mRNA Jabs, the E. Coli Genomic DNA has a limit of 100 picogram per dose imposed by the FDA because it is considered extremely dangerous. That is too high.

A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths Following COVID-19 Vaccination

This study reviews 325 autopsy cases, concluding that 73.9% of the deaths were causally linked to COVID-19 vaccination. The leading causes of death included sudden cardiac events, thromboembolic complications, myocarditis, and immune-mediated conditions such as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). These findings underscore the importance of continuous monitoring and investigation.

Covid Crimes Exposed by German RKI Files

As a physician and researcher who has fought tirelessly for truth, I am compelled to share the staggering revelations that recently emerged from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) archives. These documents shed light on the covert political and scientific maneuvers behind the global COVID-19 response. The evidence is damning and confirms what many have suspected: much of the "pandemic" narrative was built on lies.

The RKI Revelations: What We Found

The RKI, Germany’s equivalent of the CDC, is supposed to act as an independent medical advisory board. However, leaked protocols reveal a shocking narrative.

Science Ignored

Lies, Manipulations

The PCR Test Fallacy

The "Vaccine" Agenda

The Impact on Society

Seeking Justice and Moving Forward

The Effectiveness of Lockdowns, Face Masks and Vaccination Programmes Vis-à-Vis Mitigating COVID-19

In summary, COVID-19 response measures were largely ineffective or harmful:

Lockdowns failed to control COVID-19 while causing severe health, economic, and social damage

Face masks proved ineffective and caused various health issues

Vaccines:

Initially provided temporary protection against severe illness Failed to prevent transmission May have contributed to variant evolution Potentially weakened population-level immunity

JOHN BEAUDOIN

"When Kevin McKernan gene sequenced [a] tumor, [a] colon tumor, a few weeks ago and matched the genetic sequence to the Pfizer vaccine, it's freaking over...He got them...There's no question [the COVID mRNA injections are causing cancer]. Kevin proved it."

Electrical engineer and independent investigator John Beaudoin, Sr.

describes for Shannon Joy how the evidence linking Pfizer's COVID mRNA injection to cancer is now definitive. Beaudoin specifically highlights work done by R&D lead of the Human Genome Project at MIT and Medicinal Genomics Founder Kevin McKernan which found "the genetic sequence" from Pfizer's COVID injection in a colon tumor. "Kevin is the one who found the simian virus 40 promoter [in the mRNA COVID-injection vials], which is a little plasmid. He found DNA contamination in the Pfizer vaccines," Beaudoin says. "This was corroborated by Philip Buckhaults down in North Carolina and people in Canada and Europe. It is now known the SV40 is in there [the mRNA COVID-injection vials]." For reference (from Grok), "the SV40 promoter is a DNA sequence derived from the Simian Virus 40 that enhances gene expression in eukaryotic cells by driving the transcription of genes placed under its control." According to a Children's Health Defense article from June 2023: "SV40 has been linked to cancer in humans, including mesotheliomas, lymphomas and cancers of the brain and bone. In 2002, The Lancet published evidence linking polio vaccines contaminated with SV40 to Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. According to the authors, the vaccine may be responsible for up to 50% of the 55,000 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cases diagnosed each year." "There are two aspects of the turbo cancer [caused by the COVID injections]," Beaudoin goes on to say. "One is the fact that the incidence rate of cancer is higher. There are more cancers in general in people, and there are more cancers in an individual person that are...being caused. But a second thing is that they're growing much faster than they ever have. That's different. They haven't seen anything like this." Beaudoin goes on to say: "There's no question [the COVID mRNA injections are causing cancer]. And Kevin proved it. He gene sequenced it. It's from the vaccine. And with the data I have...lymph node cancer is at 400% of normal in Massachusetts. That's the biggest one. And the other big one is bone marrow cancer....But blood-forming organs or your lymph nodes and your marrow, they [get] attacked and they're dysregulated and they're producing wacky cells that multiply, basically."

"Kevin is the one who found the simian virus 40 promoter, which is a little plasmid. Well, he found he found DNA contamination in the Pfizer vaccines. This was corroborated by Philip Buckhaults down in North Carolina and people in Canada and Europe. It is now known the SV40 is in there. The SV40 is known to be meaning it causes cancers. "I also found out that it's also, cancers in general are angiogenic, meaning they create blood vessels to feed whatever tumors created as the cancer. But there are two aspects of the turbo cancer. One is the fact that the incidence rate of cancer is higher. There are more cancers in general in people, and there are more cancers in an individual person that are cause being caused. But a second thing is that they're growing much faster than they ever have. That's that's different. They haven't seen anything like this. "But you can't grow something really fast without angiogenesis. You need a blood supply to it. It can't just absorb the nutrients from the surrounding tissue and grow that fast. Okay. And, yes, angiogenesis occurs in cancer anyway, but not to this rate. And I showed that by showing, uh, it's also occurring with lipomas, which are fatty tumors, which are benign. They're not malignant cancers. Those are also growing really fast and something called granulation tissue, which occurs in wound repair. So granulation tissue is growing wicked fast, and I show a couple of really ugly pictures of, um, tissue popping out the injection sites on both deltoids. 92 year old woman, within 5 months, those things grew, um, 4 centimeters by 1 4 centimeters around and 1 centimeter thick on the outside of her arm. They grew out of a hole in her arms at the injection site to these massive tumors. They're not tumors that granulations. And they were at the injection site. Now what causes that? The SV40 is involved in angiogenesis as well as oncogenesis. "There's no question. And Kevin proved it. He gene sequenced it. It's from the vaccine. And with the data I have so lymph node cancer is at 400 percent of normal in Massachusetts. That's the biggest one. And the other big one is bone marrow cancer. So but blood forming organs or your lymph nodes and your marrow, they got attacked and they're dysregulated and they're producing wacky cells that multiply, basically."

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1858564130552397913

POST COVID-19 MYOCARDITIS IS NOT MORE SEVERE THAN COVID-19 “VACCINE” INDUCED MYOCARDITIS

Know the facts....

From the Frontlines: Nurse Exposes Alleged Medical Malpractice and Neglect During COVID-19 Crisis

Over 300 pages of evidence from the CDC show that vaccines cause autism

Recently, I received a treasure trove of documents from a source inside the CDC showing they've known for over 20 years that Wakefield was right: vaccines cause autism.

