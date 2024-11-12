Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Bill Gates Should Receive “Life in Prison Rather Than the More Appropriate Death Sentence for Mass Murder,” Says Candace Owens

Urges Trump campaign to negotiate life sentence for billionaire vaccine ideologue

Jan. 2023: Jimmy Dore and Robert F. Kennedy about Gates and the vaccines

Joe: “He is not a scientist. He is not a virologist. He is not a Medical Doctor.”

Jimmy: “He is not even a college graduate”

Joe: “This is crazy”

https://rumble.com/v2dqic8-jan.-2023-jimmy-dore-and-robert-f.-kennedy-about-gates-and-the-vaccines.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

BILL GATES WILL BE JAILED?

https://disswire.com/rfk-jr-promises-bill-gates-and-fauci-will-be-jailed-under-new-trump-administration/

Michigan jury awards millions to a woman fired after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine

A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who lost her job at a Michigan insurance company after declining to get a COVID-19 vaccination

https://www.newsweek.com/woman-fired-refusing-covid-vaccine-wins-record-millions-1983294

The cancer enhancer injections and hyperprogressive disease/Turbo Cancer

https://phillipaltman.substack.com/cp/151191832

Bradford Hill evidence for causation - 33 plausible mechanisms and case reports

GERMAN POLITICAL SCAM – THE POLITICIANS DID NOT “FOLLOW THE SCIENCE”

Whistleblower Uncovers Covid Scam

A whistleblower obtained 10GB from Robert-Koch-Institute, the German CDC. This so-called RKI-Leak reveals that Covid was a scam from start to finish. The presentation took place in the second largest room of the German Bundestag, which is actually intended for committees of inquiry. Recorded 2 November 2024 in Berlin, English subtitles provided by the speaker.

The CDC Planned Quarantine Camps Nationwide

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-cdc-planned-quarantine-camps-nationwide/

Elon: cut the WHO budget, the Pandemic Fund, GAVI, USAID, Pandemic Preparedness

and we could save about $60 Billion a year, maybe more

Peter Thiel is a Vampire? - Huh?

The Strange Story of Peter Thiel – Part Three

https://geoffpain.substack.com/cp/151474099

COVID-19 Vaccines: A Risk Factor for Cerebral Thrombotic Syndromes

https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/1982

“ Don’t be one of the ones that’s going to die like me”

THE ILLUSION OF EXPERTISE

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-illusion-of-expertise/

Court rules that some illusory promises are more illusory than others ...

AstraZeneca's motion to dismiss was denied in vaccine injured Brianne Dressen's lawsuit for breach of clinical trial contract.

Government Data Reveals Historic Death Surge Among Vaccinated Population in Australia

Official government data has revealed that Australia has suffered a historic surge of all-cause excess deaths among the nation’s universally Covid-vaccinated population.

The Health System has lost its soul: Medicide+Pharmicide=Democide?

Dr Ian Brighthope

Major Peer-Reviewed Study Demands Immediate Global Ban on Covid ‘Vaccines’ Over Brain Clot Surge

The researchers behind a major new peer-reviewed study are calling for an immediate ban on Covid mRNA “vaccines” after linking the injection to surges in deadly blood clots.

GOVERNMENTS HARMED OUR CHILDREN

Adverse impacts on pre-school children

Social and emotional development

Motor skills

Language and communication

Play

Independence and confidence

Feeding, eating, sleeping

Personal skills

Do these people not realise they actually helped create these problems not ‘COVID’?

‘‘It’s very obvious that the children have lost a lot of experience and understanding of social interactions.’’

A Door is Starting to Open to Discuss Our Devastating Public Health Data

https://hatchardreport.com/a-door-is-starting-to-open/

EVIL PREACHES TOLERANCE

Australia Makes $1 Billion Bet On Coming H5N1 Pandemic, Creates Bird Flu Task Force

Follows U.S. allocation of $1 billion for future bird flu pandemic in March omnibus bill.

Data Crimes: Deleting Covid Vaccine Deaths

SHEDDING IS REAL

Urgent Concerns Regarding At-Home Administration Approval of FluMist Nasal Vaccine. FDA Must Now Reverse Course.

FluMist is a clear risk to public health, and FDA knows it.

Doctors Bridle, Makis, Karrow and Trozzi with Iron Will

A high level scientific expose of current C-19 Genetic “Vaccines”, and pharma’s latest weapon: self-replicating genetic “vaccines”

Pharmaceutical product recall and educated hesitancy towards new drugs and novel vaccines --

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/09246479241292008

Is Singapore's Healthcare System Facing a Crisis? A Special Guest Post from Singapore's Most Senior Oncologist

"My colleagues report increases in blood cancers, leukemia, relapses, as well as colon and breast cancers."

For many years, Singapore thrived under the exceptional leadership of our founding father, Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, and his visionary team. I was one of those who returned to Singapore in March 1975, contributing under his draconian yet benevolent governance.

Today, however, we are witnessing alarming strains on our healthcare system.

In 2020, Temasek, Singapore's government investment company, invested S$330 million (US$250 million) into the German biotech company BioNTech, which was developing an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus in partnership with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

What exactly are these mRNA vaccines?

As a WHO consultant, I oversaw the manufacturing and use of novel hepatitis B vaccines in Singapore. These mRNA technologies were initially utilized for targeted cancer therapies and were not originally designed for mass vaccination.

The Pfizer mRNA vaccine originates from the spike portion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has a USCDC patent dating back to May 2, 2004. The addition of an HIV glycoprotein has been contentious, raising suspicions about its implications.

In 2021, mandatory immunization with the Pfizer vaccine commenced, and all employees were required to comply or face dismissal. Since then, I tragically lost 34 of my senior medical staff, including my esteemed aunt and brother. My aunt was infected by a staff member who had been vaccinated with Pfizer, which subsequently led to her death. My brother, aged 86, who received the Moderna vaccine in 2021 followed by two doses of Pfizer, succumbed to COVID-19. During this period, the Delta variant, a spike-focused strain, was widespread.

By 2023, Singapore had achieved a 95% vaccination rate with Pfizer. However, this coincided with the country experiencing a concerning trend of population decline, characterized by an increase in mortality rates and a decrease in birth rates within the highly vaccinated population.

The loss of frontline healthcare staff due to COVID-19 infections in public hospitals and Changi Airport has strained the healthcare infrastructure. This led to overwhelmed emergency departments and GP clinics. To address the shortfall, 400 doctors had to be imported. Despite widespread vaccination efforts in housing board areas, concerns about mRNA vaccines persisted. Doctors who voiced these concerns faced suspensions for allegedly spreading misinformation.

Have the fatalities ceased? Unfortunately, no. Despite the removal of the Coroners Act in May 2023[source], which halted investigations into deaths related to medicines, annual mortality rates and cancer cases have continued to rise.

My colleagues report increases in blood cancers, leukemia, relapses, as well as colon and breast cancers.

Senior colleagues are either retiring or reducing their practice to cater to existing patients, while many doctors are leaving the public sector. The private sector now increasingly relies on younger doctors for replacements.

Are we witnessing the collapse of our healthcare system due to the loss of staff from COVID-19 and concerns over the safety of mRNA vaccines? This question remains critical for Singapore's future health policy and system resilience.

- Professor Gabriel Oon, 8 November 2024

Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Current H5N1 Bird Flu Strain May Have Leaked from USDA Laboratory

The Proximal Origin of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b and Spread by Migratory Waterfowl

DNA Contamination in Vaccines: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dna-contamination-vaccines-health-concerns/

Elon Musk Declares New World Order; Patrick Wood Describes ‘technopopulism’ and the Appeal of Trump: ‘Like a Moth Into the Flame’

‘Historic’: Federal Court Says Astra Zeneca Not Immune From Liability in Case Involving Woman Injured by COVID Vaccine During Clinical Trial

A federal court ruled Monday that a lawsuit filed by a woman injured by AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine during a U.S. clinical trial can continue.

‘This Is a Winnable Battle’: Experts Explain How Citizens Can Work With Local Health Authorities to Get COVID Vaccines Removed

Local public health agencies don’t have to blindly follow federal agencies on COVID-19 vaccinations or public health and safety issues, Dr. John Tribble told The Defender. “They have the power and moral obligation to protect and educate their constituents.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/how-to-remove-covid-vaccines-local-health-authorities/

Dr Claire Craig

Dear Professor Lawton,

A letter explaining the situation you find yourself in

US POPULATION WITH A DISABILITY

FDA Approves AstraZeneca No-Needle At-Home 'Live' Virus Flu Vaccine with 90% Shed Rate

FluMist manufacturer insert confirms vaccinated can infect unvaccinated.

‘‘Members contacted EYS to say that children were talking about death or playing being in a hospital.’’ Paragraph 149 of statement

‘‘There could have been more emphasis on sensible approaches and common sense approaches in decision-making, such as not banning singing or transition toys.

‘‘The demonising of children as 'superspreaders' was also unfounded.’’ Paragraph 245 of statement

“ As a former teacher this horrifies me. The first 1000 days are crucial to a child's development. This was state sponsored child abuse.”

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/exclusivescottish-covid-19-inquiry-dad/comments

US has Defunded Eco-Health Alliance for Gain-of-Function Oversight Lapses

What would happen if the government required AI models to tell the truth?

What if you could ask questions and actually get honest answers? Check this out from one of the first such "truthteller" AI models. Should we make this publicly available?

Number of Vaccinated 5-11-Year-Olds Dropping Dead from Sudden Heart Attacks Skyrockets

