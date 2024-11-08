Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

SPECIAL EDITION – BIOWEAPONS, THE MILITARY AND MIND CONTROL

GLOBAL BRAIN – THE NEW BATTLEFIELD – WHEN WEAPONS ARE USED INSIDE BODIES -- MILITARY AND INTELLIGENCE USE OF NEUROCOGNITIVE SCIENCE

IS THIS A WARNING OR IS THIS A TRANS-HUMANIST DR MENGELE DESCRIBING HIS POWERS? WILLING TO EXPERIMENT ON THE MILITARY? AND OTHERS?

Dr James Giordano's Curriculum Vitae

Dr James Giordano PhD is the Pellegrino Center Professor in the Departments of Neurology and Biochemistry, Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program, Co-Director of the Project in Brain Sciences and Global Health Law and Policy, and Chair of the Sub-Program in Military Medical Ethics at Georgetown University Medical Center, Washington, DC.

Professor Giordano is Senior Bioethicist of the Defense Medical Ethics Center and Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, Distinguished Stockdale Fellow in Science, Technology, and Ethics at the United States Naval Academy, Senior Science Advisory Fellow of the SMA Branch, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Non-Resident Fellow of the Simon Center for the Military Ethic at the US Military Academy, West Point, Distinguished Visiting Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Health Promotions and Ethics at the Koberg University of Applied Sciences, Koberg-GER, Chair Emeritus of the Neuroethics Project of the IEE Brain Initiative and serves as Director of the Institute for Biodefense Research, a federally funded Washington, DC, think tank dedicated to addressing emerging issues at the intersection of science, technology, and national defense.

He previously served as Donovan Group Senior Fellow, US Special Operations Command, member of the Neuroethics, Legal, and Social Issues Advisory Panel of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, DARPA, and Task Leader of the Working Group on Dual Use of the EU Human Brain Project. Professor Giordano is the author of over 350 peer-reviewed publications, nine books, and 50 governmental reports on science, technology, and biosecurity, and is an elected member of the European Academy of Science and Arts, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, UK, and a Fulbright Professorial Fellow. A former US Naval officer, he was winged as an aerospace physiologist and served with the US Navy and Marine Corps.

Quotes: "… introducing the nanomaterials via intranasally, intravenously and/or intraorally, and using electromagnetic fields to migrate the units to their distribution within the brain”

“The system works much like WiFi ….”

WATCH JAMES GIORDANO EXPLAIN THE POSSIBILITIES OF BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS

AND

“The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)'s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) project is an ambitious initiative aiming to develop vast array of nanoscalar sensing and transmitting brain-computational interfaces (BCIs). An axiomatic attribute of such a system is obviating the burden and risks of neurosurgical implantation by instead introducing the nanomaterials via intranasally, intravenously and/or intraorally, and using electromagnetic fields to migrate the units to their distribution within the brain. It's said that location is everything, and so too here. Arrays would require precise placement in order to engage specific nodes and networks, and it's unknown if -and to what extent any "drift" might incur in system fidelity.

The system works much like WiFi in that it's all about parsing signal from the "noise floor" of the brain; but "can you hear me now?" takes on deeper implications when the sensing and transmitting dynamics involve "reading from" and "writing into" brain processes of cognition, emotions and behavior. I'd be the first one to argue for an "always faithful" paradigm of sensing and transmitting integrity; yet, even if the system and its workings are true to design, there's still a possibility of components (and functions) being "hacked". As work with Dr Diane DiEuliis has advocated, the need for "biocybersecurity-by-design" is paramount (not just for N3, but for all neurotech, given its essential reliance upon data).

By intent, N3 holds promise in medicine; but the tech is also provocative for communications (of all sorts), and its dual-use is obvious. Yes, Pandora, this jar's been opened.

If we consider the sum-totaled operations of the embodied brain to be "mind", and N3-type tech is aimed at remotely sensing and modulating these operations, then it doesn't require much of a stretch to recognize that this is fundamentally "mind reading" and "mind control", at least at a basic level. And that's contentious. In full transparency, I served as a consulting ethicist on initial stages of N3, and the issues spawned by this project were evident, and deeply discussed. But discussion is not resolution, and the "goods" as well as the gremlins and goblins of N3 tech have been loosed into the real world.

The real world is multinational, and DARPA – and the US – are not alone in pursuing these projects. Nations' and peoples' values, needs, desires, economics, allegiances, and ethics differ, and any genuine ethical discourses – and policy governances - must account for that. The need for a reality check is now; the question is whether there is enough rational capital in regulatory institutions' accounts to cash the check without bouncing bankable benefits into the realms of burdens, risks and harms.”

A selection Para-phrases from the video ---

“IF WE LINK DRUGS TO CERTAIN MICROBIOLOGICAL STRUCTURES, SUCH AS CERTAIN TYPES OF PHAGES, BACTERIA, WE CAN DELIVER DRUGS TO DIRECTED SPACES AND WE CAN UTILISE CERTAIN NANOTECHNOLOGIES TO DELIVER DRUGS USING ELECTRICAL AND MAGNETIC CURRENT TO KEY AREAS IN THE BRAIN. WE CAN ALSO USE A VARIETY OF NEUROTOXINS …... TO CHANGE BRAIN FUNCTIONS’

“THIS IS “POWER AND CAPABILITY” ….. FOR FORCE READINESS.”

“WITH MILITARY MEDICINE, WE ARE WORKING TO MOULD THE BRAIN”.

“IF WE ARE MAKING OPTIMISED SUPER SOLDIERS, SUPER SPOOKS ….. CAN WE REGARD THEM AS A BIOLOGICAL WEAPON THEMSELVES? A BIO-WEAPON, A WEAPONIZED INDIVIDUAL?”

“IF WE HAVE THESE TOOLS, SHOULD WE USE THEM? WHAT ARE THE ETHICAL AND LEGAL ISSUES?”

“NEURO SCIENCE -- DRUGS, BUGS, TOXINS AND DEVICES – CAN BE USED AS INSTRUMENTS AND AGENTS OF MASS DISRUPTION”

“ALL WE NEED TO DO IS LOOK AT THE PAST 9 MONTHS” – “SARS COV2 ….. A MICROBE LET LOOSE ON THE WORLD STAGE”

“COULD WE CREATE A MICROBE … THAT MIMICS NEUROLOGIC AND PSYCHIATRIC EFFECTS WITH A TREMENDOUS MORBIDITY EFFECT” …..

“ON THAT LITTLE EXERCISE IN 2010, WE WERE ABLE TO HOBBLE THE US PUBLIC HEALTH SYSTEM WITHIN 43 DAYS”

THERE ARE “NEWLY AVAILABLE GENE EDITING TECHNIQUES “ ……. “AND AEROSOLIZABLE NANOMATERIALS THAT CAN BE BREATHED IN ….” …. “AND USED AS BIOWEAPONS IN CLOSE OR AS A BROAD WEAPON OF DISRUPTION OR MASS DESTRUCTION”

NANOMATERIALS TO GET ELECTRODES INTO A HEAD TO CREATE A VAST ARRAY OF VIABLE SENSORS AND TRANSMITTERS. THIS IS DARPA’S N-CUBED PROGRAM …” … “VAST ARRAYS OF IMPLANTABLE ELECTRODES THAT NEED NOT BE PUT INTO THE BRAIN SURGICALLY AND THAT ARE ABLE TO READ FROM THE BRAIN AND WRITE INTO THE BRAIN, REMOTELY AND IN REAL TIME”.

“VARIOUS TYPES OF DIRECTED ENERGY ARE CAPABLE OF HAVING EFFECTS UPON THE BRAIN”

“THE DEVELOPMENT OF “PRECISION PATHOLOGIES” …

“A LOT OF THIS STUFF, YOU CAN GET RIGHT OFF THE SHELF”

“IT’S DIFFICULT TO GUARD AGAINST THESE THINGS BECAUSE IT IS A GLOBAL EVENT”

“NEUROSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CAN BE USED” …… “TO WIN MINDS AND HEARTS” … “TO AFFECT MINDS AND WIN OVER HEARTS”

“… TO CREATE LEADERSHIP … AND FOLLOWSHIP”.

NEUROTECHNOLOGY AND NATIONAL DEFENSE

JAMES GIORDANO

AND

DARPA AND THE BRAIN MACHINE INTERFACE – THE 3N PROGRAM – NON-SURGICAL NEUROTECHNOLOGY – MAGNETO-ELECTRIC NANOPARTICLES (MENPs)

MAGNETO-ELECTRIC NANOPARTICLES

With MENPs, local electric fields can be controlled with remote magnetic fields

MENPs can be navigated and imaged via an external magnetic field.

Because the conversion of remote magnetic energy into local electric energy takes place at the Quantum-mechanical level, it is an extremely energy efficient process

“DARPA FUNDS HIGH RISK, HIGH REWARD PROJECTS”

DR CHARLES MORGAN – THE WAR FOR THE BRAIN – CAPTURING MINDS

Dr. Charles Morgan on Psycho-Neurobiology and War

15 Jun 2018

Dr. Charles Morgan speaks to cadets and faculty at West Point about a range of topics, including psychology, neurobiology, and the science of humans at war. Dr. Morgan's neurobiological and forensic research has established him as an international expert in post-traumatic stress disorder, eyewitness memory, and human performance under conditions of high stress. The event was organized and hosted by the Modern War Institute at West Point.

A Selection of Comments on the Video:

12:22 possession experiment, possible to send motor function from one human to another human, thus, remotely control another person

18:37 motor information, transmission through brain-to-brain interface

27:00 in five years, able to do without penetrating the skull

32:00 designer neuron receptors that can be remotely controlled, allowing for the manipulation of cells in the body without invasive procedures

39:00 modifications of memories, erasure of memories of humans

“the fact that this guy is smiling the whole time....is like watching the evil villain in a marvel movie”

“This man you're watching is the living embodiment of pure evil”

“This was is a psychological war run by psychopaths.. The battlefield is your Mind. Take it back”.

“I believe that this is the kind of people that were doing the nazi human tests in the death camps”

“The way this guy smugly smiles throughout this video is absolutely creepy. If people don't find this video disturbing, you don't understand”

“The false memories part will make all justice obsolete”

“At 28:40 - ‘if we can design a cell to get into your body and release the ‘right’ product for you’......why does this make me think of COVID vaccines.....??”

“So they can erase memory can they erase what makes us human? Fear,love, compassion? If thats the case they'll create lifeless killing machines. With good comes bad”

“This is so tempting, but this crosses the line. For those that are truly awake to Satan's agenda, transhumanism is the end game if we are here long enough. This type of mechanism this type of technology has to make one think that if you are able to do mental output then certainly it will also be a mental receiver. Are we inevitably giving over our own free will to those who could/would change our will? There is so much more to this than simply meets the eye.”

“In a word: eugenics.”

“Mind Reading Nano bots. Computer to human interface, remote motor control. Wow. This is the scariest shit ever.”

“under the Hitler regime also there were very great scientists, moreover they also did a lot of experiments on humans directly, it can give an idea about what is happening today and the consent of people who go by themselves to the slaughterhouse”

“But the really fun part was that you’re taking over someone else’s physical body with the mind of another human” Fun? Sounds like psychopathic”

“Not a single positive comment can be found to this...I wonder why !!!”

TURBO VAIDS' -- THE END -- DECENTRALIZED MEDICINE

BOMBSHELL: Nazis, Mobsters, The Intelligence Industrial Complex & The "Vaccine" Induced Turbo Cancer Epidemic

Not only are the “vaccine” recipients genetically modified into spike protein factories, but we now know that they are genetically modified to indefinitely activate hemagglutinin esterase!

When our cells become “blind,” and thus cannot cooperate with each other, what the concerned doctor is essentially describing is VAIDS, or a total breakdown of the body and its genetic potential and purpose — this is absolutely horrifying.

Factor in the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor which has been deliberately added to these gene altering “vaccines,” and what we have currently is a turbo cancer ticking time bomb contained within each and every recipient.

And then we factor in that the spike proteins (SP2) that the body is now producing not only sit atop the ACE 2 receptors causing all kinds of organ damage (e.g. myocarditis) and permanent inflammation, but also actively suppress the p53 protein, which in turn is the natural cancer and tumor suppressor, what we ultimately have is a trifecta of gene transforming destruction of reprogrammed and radically compromised immune systems, with the systemic Modified mRNA to DNA poisoning mechanisms all converging into what may now only be termed as “TURBO VAIDS”

COVID IS A MILITARY OPERATION

The new Minister of Health of the Netherlands, Marie Fleur Agema, who comes from Wilder’s PVV party, has openly declared that she cannot keep her electoral promises because the Ministry is subordinate to NATO, the NCTV (National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security) and the USA, therefore it must submit to their orders.

Netherlands, Minister of Health confesses:

“We must follow NATO, USA and NCTV, Covid is a military operation”

https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2024/11/covid-is-a-military-operation-subordinate-to-nato-usa-and-nctv/

"[A]ny federal department" can issue a "waiver temporarily exempting all research proposals on a designated biological agent or toxin" from safety inspection for 180 days.

The new policy, published without any media attention on the White House website in May, allows any federal agency to waive standard safety protocols for experiments involving dangerous pathogens—including those that could resurrect eradicated viruses like the 1918 influenza (Spanish Flu) and smallpox—if “determine[d]” necessary by the agency Secretary.

United States Government Policy for Oversight of Dual Use Research of Concern and Pathogens with Enhanced Pandemic Potential

United States Government Policy for Oversight of Dual Use Research of Concern and Pathogens with Enhanced Pandemic Potential can be found here.

Implementation Guidance for the United States Government Policy for Oversight of Dual Use Research of Concern and Pathogens with Enhanced Pandemic Potential can be found here.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/news-updates/2024/05/06/united-states-government-policy-for-oversight-of-dual-use-research-of-concern-and-pathogens-with-enhanced-pandemic-potential/

Did National Security Imperatives Compromise COVID-19 Vaccine Safety?

The US Department of Defense (US DoD) has had a dominant role in the response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in the development, and distribution of the Covid 19 vaccines, a fact hidden from the general public. In those processes many standard steps and procedures, otherwise required for pharmaceutical products, were omitted or circumvented.

Definition of these vaccines as “countermeasures” rather than therapeutic agents has permitted their expedited progression to emergency use authorisation and widespread rollouts. Many adverse consequences have been the outcome of this secret military response to a public health matter. Why are governments around the world, including Australia, planning to make further significant investments in this rushed vaccine technology driven by the US military?

https://brownstone.org/articles/did-national-security-imperatives-compromise-covid-19-vaccine-safety/

THE “QUARANTINE” CAMPS HAVE BEEN BUILT — THE STAGE HAS BEEN SET - Dr. Francis Boyle

"The camps have been built, and...people I've worked with have gone out and seen them. They are there..."

HUMAN RIGHTS UNDER ATTACK

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/human-rights-under-attack/

THE DEATH BLOW TO WHAT REMAINS OF THE GLOBAL ORDER? HUH?

YUVAL NOAH HARARI

https://x.com/i/status/1853566589439717647

THE NEURALACE — BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE — WHOLE BRAIN DATA CAPTURE — FROM BLACKROCK NEUROTECH

Whole-brain data capture, seamless connectivity, improved biocompatibility

Neuralace can conform to the fissures and sulci of the brain, increasing the surface area that data is gathered from. Neuralace’s adaptable structure also means improved biocompatibility. The body’s immune response has been a challenge for all neural implants, but Neuralace’s porous form factor would allow more natural integration with neural tissue, supporting the flow of cellular fluids and diffusion of biomolecules

Blackrock Neurotech, a leading brain-computer interface company, revealed its next-generation neural interface, Neuralace™, this week at Society for Neuroscience 2022. The ultra-high channel count, flexible electrode gives an important glimpse into the innovative technology that will fuel the company’s future BCIs.

“Neuralace demonstrates our belief in where the science must go in order to unlock the true potential of BCI,” said Marcus Gerhardt, co-founder and CEO of Blackrock. “This concept technology is the start of Blackrock’s journey toward whole-brain data capture that will transform the way neurological disorders are treated.”

https://blackrockneurotech.com/insights/blackrock-neurotech-reveals-neuralace-10000-channel-next-gen-bci/

ELON MUSK — A TRANSHUMANIST? — NEURALINK

Creating a generalized brain interface

https://neuralink.com/#mission

CAN HUMANS EXCESS TO REQUIREMENTS BE REPLACED WITH HUMANOIDS EQUIPPED WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE? - NO LUNCH BREAKS — NO ILLNESS — CAN WORK 24 HOURS A DAY?

8 BILLION ROBOTS (?)

Elon Musk says there will be more humanoid robots than people by 2040

“If you think about the economy, the foundation of the economy is labour. Capital equipment is the skilled labour,” Mr Musk said during an investor call.

https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-optimus-breakthroughs-update-video/

Forced Vaccinations Now LEGAL in New Zealand, Anyone Who Refuses Will Be Injected Against Their Will

https://disswire.com/forced-vaccinations-now-legal-in-new-zealand-anyone-who-refuses-will-be-injected-against-their-will/

