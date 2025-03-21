Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

BIRTH OF A PLAGUE – Watch Episode 5 First …….

The evidence ignites, and the guilty are unmasked.

In Episode 5 of An Unholy Triad: The Birth of a Plague, we dissect the deadly Open Reading Frames (ORFs) driving the white clot crisis—ORF-19 warping fibrinogen into fibrous death traps, ORF-29 cementing their permanence, and ORF-8 cloaking the chaos from immune detection. Lab results—4,900 ppm phosphorus, 900 ppb tin—prove these are no fluke; they’re bioweapons

https://rumble.com/v6qrijq-an-unholy-triad-the-birth-of-a-plague-episode-05.html

Then watch from Episode ONE, TWO, THREE … BIRTH OF A PLAGUE – The Truth About Covid and Covid “Vaccines”

After over a year of tireless research, both in the lab and through scientific papers, our team has exposed what could be the greatest scandal in human history.

This isn’t just a story of betrayal—it’s a wake-up call to the dire consequences that ripple across every facet of global society

https://puremediaaustralia.org/birth-of-a-plague-series

MANUFACTURING PANIC - IN 2018

“When will there be a vaccine?”: Clade X Exercise

In mid-2018, Washington insiders rehearsed the reverse-engineered ‘Global Health Crisis’… in plain sight --

NUDGING IS EVIL – PURE EVIL

"State-sponsored nudging, devoid of ethical oversight, is now impacting on all aspects of our lives. As things stand, we can expect the same tone and content in government communications the next time our political leaders choose to declare a ‘global crisis’, whether it be in regards to health, climate, pollution or some other assumed world-wide threat."

https://pandata.org/in-focus/communication-ethics-in-times-of-crisis/

Dr. Jay Battacharya decries vaccine mandates

A Courageous Voice Nominated to Lead the NIH in USA

"Science should be an engine for freedom, knowledge, and freedom—not something where it stands on top of society and says, ‘You must do this, this, and this, or else.’"

Ivermectin Cocktail Blocks Metastases in Key Cancers – Plus Curcumin (Turmeric)

AI Confirms Marik-Hope CSC Protocols

WHITE RUBBERY CLOTS IN ALMOST EVERY BODY NOW – EMBALMER TESTIMONY

"Years ago....we would see clotting in somewhere around 10, 15%...of bodies... [Now]...We're seeing clots in almost everybody." "[I'd] never seen [the white fibrous clots] before [2021]...now [they're in] almost...54% [of bodies]..." Richard Hirschman, an embalmer, funeral director.

As opposed to the rate of 10–15% he observed when he began embalming "years ago." Even more alarming, Hirschman says that the infamous "white fibrous clots" that began appearing in bodies after the rollout of the COVID injections in 2021 haven't gone away; instead, the bizarre, horrific rubbery plugs have remained a constant in the corpses he's embalming, appearing in approximately half of bodies even now in 2025. "Years ago, when I was embalming, it seemed like we would see clotting in somewhere around 10, 15 [percent of bodies]... I mean, you wanna be generous, say, 20% of the bodies that we embalm. So maybe one or two out of 10 bodies might have some clotting issues. Now to have a body that doesn't have any clots at all has become a rarity. We're seeing clots in almost everybody." Hirschman notes he began collecting data on the "white fibrous clot" phenomenon beginning in 2022 to have for Steve Kirsch; in that year, he observed the phenomenon in approximately 54% of the bodies he was embalming. He notes, "[He'd] never seen them before [2021]." Hirschman goes on to breakdown the rate of the white fibrous clots in bodies he embalms by quarter, noting fluctuations between 39 and 68%. Overall, however, the rate has remained roughly unchanged at an average of approximately 50%. "I'm shocked at how much I actually see," Hirschman adds. "Sometimes people will over-inflate the numbers, and sometimes they under-inflate the numbers... [But] in the big picture, it's staying pretty close to the same."





https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1900741265651581263

“No mRNA Vaccine Funding Has Been Cancelled,” HHS Says

Federal support for mRNA vaccine research hasn’t been canceled despite media reports to the contrary, an HHS spokesperson told The Defender today. KFF Health News, after reviewing emails from two unnamed NIH researchers, suggested the agency might be planning to end the research.

Internal medicine physician Dr. Clayton J. Baker said billions of dollars have already been spent on mRNA research, with little to show for it.

“What have taxpayers got in return? Two ineffective COVID products that have the most VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System]-reported vaccine-related deaths and vaccine injuries in history by a country mile,” Baker said.

“The mRNA platform has not one, but several mechanisms of harm,” Baker added. “The government should not be funding any more research regarding this platform.”

Psychotherapist Dr. Joseph Sansone, who is litigating to prohibit mRNA in Florida, said all funding for mRNA “should stop immediately.” He said the secretary of HHS has the power to immediately prohibit mRNA injections and “end the COVID emergency in the same manner that a president can immediately undo a prior president’s executive orders,” Sansone said.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/no-mrna-vaccine-funding-canceled-hhs/

Australia tangled in a Gates Foundation influence web

The Gates influence network is tangling Australia’s health sector up in a non-profit ecosystem shaped by Gates-tied bodies including: Gavi, CEPI, Unitaid, WHO, Covax Facility, Global Fund and of course the Gates Foundation. This is enabling the network to hijack Australia’s health policy, culture and funding.

These groups fund research which scientists, universities and non-profits are grateful for, buying influence and directing organisational culture. Careers depend on the good opinion of this network. They stitch up governments with co-funding initiatives, creating gratitude obligations.

Australia’s drug regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration is a member of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA), which creates a global governance mechanism for what should be a national regulatory body answerable only to our national government.

Australia’s TGA posts ICMRA statements as if they were its own.

NAZI PHRASE

URSULA FOND OF LYIN’ — GIVING $ 290 MILLION OF TAXPAYERS MONEY TO BILL GATES’ GAVI ALLIANCE

https://x.com/DowdEdward/status/1901117339132981700

Some of the Comments on X —

“that entire, scripted event is deeply subversive. it's what you fully expect from a totalitarian dictatorship. incidentally, who voted for vd Leyen's corruption? oh that's right, none of us mere mortals”

“She is evil incarnate. The End.”

“So let me get this straight, they are the unelected rulers of the EU pledging your money to do global work that has zero mandate. Sound about right?”

“this video shows one of the many faces of pure evil”

“What rhymes with yahtzi?”

“Creepy reptilian and a liar”

'Honest Medicine: Redefining Health' Conference Set for Atlanta

The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) sets 2025 conference for April 4–6 in the Buckhead district of Atlanta.

Dr. Peter McCullough is getting a lot wrong about bird flu, and it is important that his bad advice be corrected

Sorry, Peter, but could your Wellness Company's product sales be influencing your fear-mongering?

Matt Hancock and Moderna CEO at Davos. WEF Genomics 2019

Hancock reveals his financial interests in gene mapping

Landmark $2.5 Million Vax Injury Payout: A Rare Win in a System Stacked Against COVID-19 Vaccine Victims

How PREP Act Immunity, a Failing CICP, and the DOJ’s Defense of Pfizer Fraud Leave Victims Like Maddie de Garay and Ernesto Ramirez Fighting for Justice.

New Mexico “Measles Death” is Based on MEDICAL FRAUD: Medical Report Disregarded Patient’s Comorbidities, Relied on Faulty Testing on a CORPSE

The announcement, shrouded in secrecy and devoid of critical details, has sparked outrage among medical freedom advocates ...

A Catastrophic Confirmation: New Study Links COVID-19 Vaccines to Serious Adverse Events

Authors likely underestimate the severity for some groups and find too few adverse events.

A Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study, analyzing 99 million vaccinated individuals across eight countries, has identified significantly elevated risks of neurological, hematological, and cardiovascular adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination.

The findings, drawn from post-vaccination surveillance data, reveal a disturbing pattern of serious injuries—many of which were known early on but dismissed as conspiracy theories. Using an observed vs. expected (OE) analysis, researchers compared real-world adverse event rates to pre-pandemic baseline rates. The results? Elevated risks, across multiple categories.

Unveiling the Hidden Dangers of COVID-19 "vaccine" Injections and Their Long-Term Genomic Risks

Examining the Long-Term Risks of COVID-19 "vaccine" Injections and the Emerging Serious Global Health Crisis

There is a critical need to reassess the safety of COVID-19 "vaccine" injections. From genomic impurities and persistent mRNA activity to emerging clinical side effects, the evidence calls for immediate action. Only through transparent research and accountability can public trust be restored.

COVID JABS CAUSE HEART SCARRING

New important study from Japan

Slovak Government Confirms DNA contamination .. contacts RFK Jnr

Authors of ‘In Covid’s Wake’ Detail How Pandemic Politics Failed Public

In their forthcoming book, the authors of “In Covid’s Wake: How Our Politics Failed Us” argue that many pandemic-era policies were not grounded in evidence and were undertaken without properly weighing their potential to cause harm.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/authors-in-covids-wake-how-pandemic-politics-failed-public/

Lockdown Kids — Harmed

‘‘ The lockdown has been an extraordinary global experiment.’’

-Tom Bennett Behaviour Advisor Dept for Education

This Might Blow Your Mind: Nearly 20 Years Ago, CBS Revealed a Shocking Truth About Flu Shots

"Despite flu shot uptake among seniors rising from 15% to 65%, flu deaths kept going up."

What Happens After a Vaccine Injury?

Dissecting how such a dangerous pharmaceutical could have been pushed on the public

"Handling consent refusal by people presenting for vaccination"

“Do you consent to receiving this vaccine? The answer must be YES.”

Covid mRNA vaccine cancer risk

The study that keeps getting censored

Reclaiming Cancer’s Achilles’ Heel Through The Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, and Allulose Revolution

Slovak Government Official Claims DNA in Vaccines Turns People into "GMOs," Sparks Global Outrage

Once again, DNA contamination is found

History will repeat itself if the victor writes the history.

TWO MORE LOCAL COUNCILS IN AUSTRALIA ARE TAKING ACTION ON COVID “VACCINES”

The councils of Alexandrina, South Australia, and Mundaring, Western Australia, will send letters to state and federal government officials requesting thorough and independent investigation, as evidence of synthetic DNA in the mRNAs at levels of up to 145 times the limit considered safe by regulators continues to accumulate.

The two councils join seven others that have taken action as part of a movement spurred by the world-first motion passed in October last year by the local government of West Australian mining town Port Hedland, in which councillors agreed to call for the immediate suspension of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid vaccines.

IMMUNODEFICIENCY FROM REPEATED DOSES OF COVID “VACCINES”

The risk of immunodeficiency associated with frequent messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccinations has become increasingly evident, leading to the widespread discontinuation of additional doses, except in Japan.

Even when causality between a vaccine and an adverse event is unclear, Japan’s vaccination damage compensation system—operating for almost 47 years—has certified over 150 deaths as vaccine-related across more than 20 vaccines, excluding coronavirus vaccines. However, as of December 12, 2024, 932 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus vaccine, marking a recognized abnormality.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s44337-025-00274-0

LOW DOSE NALTREXONE FOR INFLAMMATION

The use of low-dose naltrexone (LDN) as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic pain

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3962576/

Leading Japanese Experts Issue Global Alert as Vaccinated Child Deaths Surge

Leading experts in Japan have issued a global alert to call for an urgent reassessment of worldwide vaccination programs after linking a recent surge in child deaths to “vaccines.”

Dr. Vernon Coleman: The End of Medicine

"Doctors are now being told (and paid) to let patients die rather than to keep them alive."

The Smart City Infrastructure: A Digital Prison in the Making

Globalist Agendas Are Transforming Cities Into Technocratic Control Centers

18 March 2020: Trump “gave the order”

In the “medical war” against COVID, the POTUS and Commander-in-Chief “gave the order” for Homeland Security to lead a nation-wide ‘biodefense’ response based on joint military doctrine

THE TRUTH WILL SET US FREE

https://hatchardreport.com/the-truth-will-set-us-free/

