TRUMP HAILS BOURLA – A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL?

The Art of the Drug Deal: Pfizer may funnel up to ~$500M to Trump Organization via TrumpRx

If anyone is still in doubt that Trump is personally and politically funded by Big Pharma, here is the proof.

New published study shows there’s a lot of DNA in the Pfizer/Moderna vials - there shouldn’t be

NOW ON THE U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RECORD thanks to the honorable Senator Johnson

THE PAPER

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/08916934.2025.2551517#d1e1202

CLIMATE CHANGE CAUSING LIVER CANCERS? HUH?

Welcome to Clown World

mRNA COVID-19 vaccine - “THE MOST HARMFUL VACCINE EVER ADMINISTERED”

Australian Covid enforcer confesses lockdowns were ‘never necessary’

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/covid-enforcer-confesses-lockdowns-were-never-necessary/

COVID VAX HORROR: Catastrophic Nervous System Destruction Confirmed

Scientists reveal shocking links to brain abscesses, encephalitis, and mad cow–like disease

Natural Paths to Natural Immunity

Strengthening the immune system requires natural strategies, vitamin D optimization, and long-term detoxification approaches

“I see now these crimes” – remorseful Australian ex-nurse confesses his actions during covid Emergency powers.

MIT Scientist Sounds Alarm: Glyphosate Tied to Autism, Cancer, Infertility, and Even Wildfires (Exclusive Interview)

5 Reasons Pfizer’s Reply to President Trump Is Complete Rubbish

https://brownstone.org/articles/5-reasons-pfizers-reply-to-president-trump-is-complete-rubbish/

Gene-therapy covid vaccine cause “Turbo Cancers”

SAVED MILLIONS OF LIVES? HUH?

Concerns about potential harms of COVID-19 vaccines are often met with the widespread claim that the vaccines saved millions of lives. A recent U.S. Senate hearing on vaccine safety (May 21, 2025) even opened with the declaration that “there is no scientific question about that fact.” This article offers a structured, step-by-step evaluation of the empirical basis for that claim, building on the authors’ prior comprehensive investigation. Step 1 analyzes the mathematical models behind the ‘millions saved’ claim, including the one cited in the Senate hearing. Step 2 revisits the collapse of the initial narrative concerning vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission, which served as the cornerstone of the mass vaccination campaign. Step 3 examines the revised justification that followed: the claim that vaccines continued to protect against severe illness and death. This step draws on data from randomized trials (3.1), observational studies (3.2), and official public health dashboards (3.3).

Taken together, this analysis shows that the ‘millions saved’ narrative lacks empirical support (readers are strongly encouraged to consult the full article and assess the evidence). To understand how such an unsupported narrative could emerge and dominate, Step 4 traces the direct mechanisms behind its rise: methodological flaws (4.1), misrepresentation and misinterpretation of findings (4.2, 4.3), and suppression of dissenting voices (4.4). By focusing on transient signals of success while overlooking concerns about efficacy and safety, a fragile assertion appears to have solidified into a widely accepted belief that shaped global health policy.

https://cdn.fortunejournals.com/articles/a-step-by-step-evaluation-of-the-claim-that-covid-19-vaccines-saved-millions-of-lives-6254.pdf

A 2014 PAPER DESCRIBING HOW TO PENETRATE CELLS WITH GENE THERAPIES --

This technology is old – but still immature

A Cationic Nanoemulsion for the Delivery of Next-generation RNA Vaccines

Nucleic acid-based vaccines such as viral vectors, plasmid DNA, and mRNA are being developed as a means to address a number of unmet medical needs that current vaccine technologies have been unable to address. Here, we describe a cationic nanoemulsion (CNE) delivery system developed to deliver a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine. This nonviral delivery system is based on Novartis’s proprietary adjuvant MF59, which has an established clinical safety profile and is well tolerated in children, adults, and the elderly. We show that nonviral delivery of a 9 kb self-amplifying mRNA elicits potent immune responses in mice, rats, rabbits, and nonhuman primates comparable to a viral delivery technology, and demonstrate that, relatively low doses (75 μg) induce antibody and T-cell responses in primates. We also show the CNE-delivered self-amplifying mRNA enhances the local immune environment through recruitment of immune cells similar to an MF59 adjuvanted subunit vaccine. Lastly, we show that the site of protein expression within the muscle and magnitude of protein expression is similar to a viral vector. Given the demonstration that selfamplifying mRNA delivered using a CNE is well tolerated and immunogenic in a variety of anima …..

https://www.academia.edu/101258939/A_Cationic_Nanoemulsion_for_the_Delivery_of_Next_generation_RNA_Vaccines

The Great Spike Betrayal: A Chronicle of Arrogance, Greed, and Genocide by Injection

Why am I doing this??? Last night I had a very sad call from a lady in hospital. And today I discover a great integrative cancer care doctor will be stopped from practicing by Ahpra. Heartless.

Trump Shields Pfizer From Tariffs, Hands Felon COVID Jab Manufacturer a Massive Profit Pipeline

No accountability for deadly drug peddler and felon—only profit.

Pfizer Strikes $70 Billion Deal with U.S. to Expand Its mRNA Empire, Lower Drug Prices

‘Landmark agreement’ lets Pfizer expand its disastrous mRNA platform — sweeping a massive trail of death and destruction under the rug.

PSYCHOPATHS ARE EVERYWHERE

We need to discuss Psychopathy (a lot) in the public domain, its key features and reveal how common it is especially in political leaders. The People need to have this conversation. In the Milgram Experiment -- “When the test subject could instruct someone else to deliver the shocks instead of doing it himself, for instance, the percentage of participants willing to deliver the maximum (supposedly potentially lethal) shock rose to an incredible 92.5%. “

https://corbettreport.com/dissent-into-madness/

‘Unacceptable and Wrong’: Google Admits to Censoring COVID Content Under Pressure From Biden Administration

Google admitted to censoring COVID-19 content on YouTube and deplatforming users under pressure from the Biden administration, calling the government’s actions “unacceptable and wrong” in a letter to Congress on Tuesday. Google offered to reinstate banned accounts, but critics said the company continues to suppress content on other platforms, including its search engine.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/google-admits-censored-covid-content-biden-administration-pressure-alphabet-letter/

Trump Asks World to End Bioweapons Creation ‘Once and for All’ - Cites Man-Made COVID Pandemic at United Nations (Video)

U.S. to launch international biological weapons convention “to prevent potential disasters,” but will we really end vaccine development gain-of-function?





Police were instructed to ignore people trying to bring complaints of vaccine/hospital injuries and deaths

Quote: “The National Police Chiefs’ Council has also said that it does not believe any of the papers which have been “served” to date have any legal standing. Should any officer or member of staff be approached or contacted by people requesting assistance in line with any of the above, then these requests should be rejected. A SID entry should be submitted and marked for the attention of Operation Norden, and Operation Talla should be informed via a CVI entry. While we continue to uphold individuals’ rights to freedom of expression and to protest, this must be balanced with the rights of others, keeping the public safe, preventing crime and disorder, and seeking to minimise disruption. None of the type of behaviour outlined above should be considered as protest activity and could in fact constitute criminal activity.”

THE BAD BATCHES – HOW BAD WAS YOUR BATCH?

The Century of Forgotten Vaccine Hot Lot Disasters

Covid Through Our Eyes – from Australia

An Australian Story of Mistakes, Mistreatment and Misinformation

https://covidthroughoureyes.com.au/

Book Review: Fifth Generation Warfare Dominating the Human Domain By Dr. Armin Krishnan

Totalitarianism and the Covid Cult

Part 1 - True Believers

For the first time in history, the “Covid-19” operation aimed at turning the whole of society, transnationally, into a giant cult. Going beyond the propaganda techniques conventionally used to indoctrinate populations, it met every single one of Steven Hassan’s (1990, pp. 60-7) famous “BITE” criteria for defining a cult, generating legions of True Believers in the process.

The 5 Lies We Were Told During the Pandemic --

Australia’s Nation First looks into the nonsense we were fed about COVID.

BOMBSHELL: Harvard Buried Pfizer Heart Attack Findings

A bombshell Harvard University study exposed skyrocketing deadly heart attacks among recipients of Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

THE PAPER

Comparative Safety of BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 Vaccines in a Nationwide Cohort of US Veterans

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2793236

“The machine never sleeps, never eats, never is sick. It monitors you nonstop.” Interview with Jacob Nordangård

Nobel Prize-winning scientist gets it so wrong

Trust the science, indeed

‘Inside mRNA Vaccines’: New Film Explains How COVID Vaccines ‘Turned the Body Into a Factory, With No Clear Controls’

The synthetic code within the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine drives cells to produce “lethal” spike proteins that spread throughout the body in ways that “can’t be controlled,” experts warn in “Inside mRNA Vaccines.” The film investigates the global rollout of mRNA vaccine technology and the increasingly urgent safety concerns that followed.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/inside-mrna-vaccines-new-film-explains-covid-vaccines-turned-body-into-factory-no-clear-controls/

Pfizer & Moderna’s Bait-and-Switch—Reverse Transcription Is the Decoy, Plasmid DNA Integration the Real Threat

Vaccine makers steer ACIP toward a rare mechanism while hiding the systemic danger in their own blueprints.

Pfizer and Moderna used the ACIP meeting to keep attention on mRNA reverse transcription, an apparently rare event, while avoiding the proven threat of plasmid DNA contamination designed to integrate into the human genome.

