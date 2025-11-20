CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

AMV
2d

The PCR test is only for finding molecules, not for diagnosis. Using this test for Covid diagnosis is pure propaganda. Also they used much to high cycle thresholds. People just trusted, that’s now over. Trust in our medical political cartel is damaged behind repair! 🫤

Jan DAWE
3d

See, if there is a CoreRelation (Correlation), between Increase 'Player' Promotions (By all 'Tooling' of Propaganda), of CONVID Terror perpetraition, Vaccine Promo/Roll-out/Deployment AND, Financial reward &/Or Promotions UP 'The System', for these 'Players/actors'! - This is ALL level Medical/NotMyGov.Con/Health Agency & Private Partnership Admin - AND, including Global Agencies - Especially inside the unUnited Nations HireArchy!

Next; 'False assumptions always lead to false conclusions' - AND, Catastrophic Outcome (which is All metric existence of Us, currently)! The SAME 'Crew' that 'Organised the catalyst' to the Gt Depression 1.0 (Purposeful, strategic Stock exchange crash of 1929- With Zero concern of ANY all metric Hardships, Dispossesions, Misery, deprivations And/or Mortality causations, Nor National Economic impact), Are at it again. This time, using the CONVID Mythical Beastie, as the catalyst for Gt Depression 2.0. Sponsored by the Intelligence/Organised Crime Club - With 'Friends'. I feel a 'Hamster wheel moment' revolution. As the notable social critic G.Carlin put it;

"It's called The American(Or OZtopia & elsewhere) dream, because you have to be asleep - To believe it!"

Last; Well put together - As usual CMNN. In OZtopia (Australia), trying Ask fellow citizens, friends & family (Pre the CONVID 'Beat up'); In Any given 'Standard Year'(Australia alone -2018), an Estimated 240,000 OZtopians die from everything ranging from Cancer, Heart - circulatory Disease, Tobacco related, AMA medics MISdiagnosis & effects of legal drugs, Alcohol related, Flu/Pnuemonia (Combined>28,000 Hospitalisations >4,500 DEAD), Road Toll Etc. -1/4 OF A MILLION DEAD! = ZERO Concern by NotMyGov, Nor The System, Nor the 'Illness' (Can't call it 'Health' - They've forgotten/been programmed, out of the 1st 4 letters = HEALth') System,Nor the Press/Media@large, Nor THE Population!! SOooo - What's the 'BIG Deal'? = 'They' collectively Didn't know- Apparently! - But Mostly, STILL, 'Climbed on board' Anyway! Not All, were Unintelligent. A good amount even Donned' the NotMyGov.Con 'Cape' & championed a System(Vitriol & Directed Hate eminations to 'Non Conformists inclusive), which Normally, has Zero All metric regard for them, their partners & family@Large! Did I mention Hamster wheel, And, we're back to the Vacuous Existence of Pre CONVID - As if it never 'Happened'(For some of them/us, anyway). Somebody from History - PALEASE help me out here!;

“The receptivity of the masses is very limited, their intelligence is small, but their power of forgetting is enormous. In consequence of these facts, all effective propaganda must be limited to a very few points and must harp on these in slogans until the last member of the public understands what you want him to understand by your slogan.”

― Adolf Hitler

Wellness, Knowledge, Unity - John D.

