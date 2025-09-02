CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
3d

More about p53 and Cancer from Jabs

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/p53-tumor-inhibition-is-hit-by-endotoxin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
3d

Phillip Buckhaults received US Military funding for his Colon Cancer research

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/colon-cancer-in-us-military-caused

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Gerry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture