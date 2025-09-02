Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA

A shocking warning has been issued by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, one of the nation’s leading cancer geneticists.

His lab’s deep sequencing of Covid mRNA vials uncovered DNA fragments that he says are now permanently integrating into human genomes.

The discovery raises urgent questions about what millions were really injected with, and why the public was never told.

WATCH THE GENOME SCIENTIST, DR PHILLIP BUCKHAULTS, EXPLAIN IT IN 2 MINUTES

Phillip Buckhaults, PhD, a renowned cancer geneticist, says his lab has uncovered hard evidence of DNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines — contamination that he warns is now permanently integrating into human genomes.

https://rumble.com/v6y6zte-top-cancer-geneticist-sounds-alarm-mrna-shots-permanently-damage-human-geno.html

CANCER WARNING – Spike Protein (from the Covid Virus or the Covid Vaccine) attenuates (weakens) the Cancer Protective Effect of the P53 Gene/Protein

The TP53 gene is the most frequently mutated gene (>50%) in human cancer, indicating that the TP53 gene plays a crucial role in preventing cancer formation

Dr. Wafik El-Deiry -- Renowned Oncologist’s Urgent Message – Deep Explanation

Rising Cancers, Spike Protein Controversies, and the Fight for Scientific Truth

Key Topics:

The alarming rise of cancers in young adults

Early warning signs of colon cancer & screening tips

Is COVID a cancer-causing virus?

The urgent need for transparent data on vaccine safety and long-term effects

Potential links between mRNA vaccines and lymphomas/sarcomas

The future of mRNA therapy for cancer

Can anti-parasitics or antimicrobials treat cancer?

The harassment scientists face for publishing inconvenient data

His vision for cancer research if he becomes the next NCI Director

Dr. Wafik El-Deiry is a legend in oncology, whose breakthroughs have transformed our understanding of cancer. His discovery of the p53 gene, known as the “guardian of the genome,” plays a crucial role in preventing cancer. This foundational work has shaped diagnostics, treatments, and targeted therapies.

As Associate Dean at Brown University, Director of the Legorreta Cancer Center, oncologist, and NCI Director nominee, Dr. El-Deiry holds an MD/PhD and has published over 300 papers. His recent research linking the spike protein to cancer has sparked widespread debate—and for good reason. We discuss that and much more!

OPEN LETTER OF CONCERN

Addressing the RNA platform existential threat

Conclusion

Once again, we would like to know as a Freedom of Information request whether there are any ongoing or intended mRNA/saRNA/taRNA or similar trials for the UK in any animal species, or any authorisation processes underway or planned that DEFRA/VMD are aware of.

Furthermore, we, the undersigned would be grateful for your assurance that no authorisation will be permitted in future without evidence to guarantee that none of adverse events described in both Letters of Concern to date can possibly occur.

Glyphosate-ylation of our world: human, environmental and fire hazards

Loss of Trust in Government and Government Institutions

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/08/covid_government_misinformation_and_childhood_vaccination_rates.html

The Slow Kill Chemical – Glyphosate

Canada Sprays Cancer-Linked Glyphosate from Helicopters Over Forests and Families

NZ COVID ROYAL COMMISSION EVIDENCE

and launch of the book "COVID THROUGH OUR EYES"

As Phase 2 of the New Zealand Covid Royal Commission gets underway, the question is: will the politicians, government bureaucrats and medical “experts” who perpetrated one of the greatest crimes in history be held responsible and admit their mistakes?

James Roguski is Right

... It's time to repeal the PREP Act

Care home families’ chilling testimony to the covid inquiry UK

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/care-home-families-chilling-testimony-to-the-covid-inquiry/

Saturday Night Fight.. At The Pharmacy

I take a trip down memory lane with a reposting of two of my least favorite memories of battles I fought during the Covid War. We must never forget what many pharmacists did to American patients.

New Lawsuit Challenges CDC's Untested Childhood Vaccine Schedule

In a recent episode of BrokenTruth.TV, host John Davidson and co-host Jennifer Kennedy, Esq., an attorney from California, sat down with Rick Jaffe, Esq., a Connecticut-based lawyer known for his work in health freedom cases. The discussion centered on Jaffe's newly filed lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which alleges that the agency's childhood vaccine schedule—recommending dozens of shots over 18 years—has never been properly tested for cumulative safety. This legal action, filed on August 15 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, could have far-reaching implications for vaccine mandates, parental rights, and public health policy.

How Public Health Was Weaponized Against the People

“I explore the failures of the COVID-19 response, focusing on the suppression of effective treatments, the redefinition of the word “vaccine”, the risks of genetic injections, and the deadly consequences of mandates. I talk about how medical corruption, rigid protocols, and authoritarian policies created harm instead of protecting public health.”

BOMBSHELL SCANDAL: FAA Covered Up Surge in Sudden Deaths Among Covid-Vaccinated Pilots

A bombshell scandal is rocking the aviation industry as mounting evidence suggests the FAA has been covering up a surge in sudden deaths and medical emergencies among vaxxed pilots

CATASTROPHIC BOMBSHELL: First Ever Definitive Proof That Pfizer's COVID "Vaccine" Integrates Into The Human Genome

“The bad news:

Anyone who received even a single dose of Pfizer’s C19 “vaccine” is irreparably genetically harmed, as are their progeny.

The good news:

While the Pfizer genetic mutations can never be reversed, the associated lifelong VAIDS symptoms may be effectively managed and kept at bay with a synergistic treatment approach that to readers of this Substack is well known.

The solution:

In the face of this unprecedented global eugenics bioterrorism escalation, Ivermectin and Fenbendazole emerge as lifesaving interventions. Their mechanisms are proven, affordable, and safe.”

Behind Closed Doors

What the covid inquiry heard about care homes

A NOTHER GHATES STORY

Macabre Gates-Funded Study Chemically Embalms Newborn Corpses for Weeks to Harvest Tissues for AI, Forensics, and Global Surveillance: Journal 'Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology'

BILL GATES AT WEF

Openly promotes infant tissue harvesting as a forensic tool for SIDS, homicides, and "suspicious deaths," while calling for the samples to be digitized and fed into UN-linked AI surveillance systems.

LICENCE TO KILL?

"You can go on the MAHA PAC... website and... see what they call 'wins.'... But they are all just marketing statements... They mean absolutely nothing. And MAHA is very silent about the PREP Act, which is the license to kill that the FDA is currently using to murder people."

CDC Data Reveals Surge in Child Deaths Linked to Covid-Vaccinated Mothers

For the first time, evidence points to risks far beyond the immediate recipients of the shot.

Yale’s Censored Vaccine Injury Research and the Urgent Need for Scientific Reform

Unveiling Jay's Bhattacharya's extraordinary initiative to rebuild American Science

Story at a Glance:

•One premier research group has bravely studied the vaccine-injured and provided many critical details about their multi-year illnesses.

•Unfortunately, despite their excellent research, medical journals have refused to publish their results, including the most recent study which showed clear differences exist between long COVID and COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

•Science is ultimately predicated upon the methods we use discern what is actually true (epistemology). As this subject has been neglected, our epistemological standards frequently result in existing dogmas and vested interests being reaffirmed while critically important data never reaches the public awareness (e.g., due to widespread medical journal censorship).

•During COVID-19, the severe abuses of the scientific community (which ultimately resulted from it having no accountability for failing to uphold its social responsibilities) broke the public trust in science, and allowed something previously inconceivable—MAHA to gain control of our corrupt scientific apparatus and have a mandate to reform it.

•NIH director Jay Bhattacharya has announced his commitment to fixing the scientific apparatus and has engaged in a variety of NIH initiatives and public discussions which are vital to allowing science to serve the people rather than vested-interests.

SARS-CoV-2, Vascular Stiffening and Strategies for Reversal

Reversing the Vaccine-Virus Damage to your Arteries

The U.S. Government Is Waging Psychological War on Its Citizens: Inside the Deep State’s PsyOps Machine

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_battlefield_is_your_mind_inside_the_deep_states_psyops_machine

The Case of the Damning FDA Memos

On December 10, 2020, one day before the FDA granted EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Ramachandra Naik, Ph.D., a primary reviewer at the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), Office of Vaccines Research and Review, sent an email to Pfizer’s Elisa Harkins Tull requesting a document clarifying the relationship between Pfizer, Inc. and BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH.

How could the FDA’s CBER, at such a critically late-stage, lack clarity on the relationship between Pfizer and BioNTech?

Concerningly, the request also sought last-minute clarification on how Pfizer was “assuring oversight of the aspects of the manufacturing process conducted by BioNTech and any other entity responsible for any aspect of manufacturing.”

This damning email raises red flags about the vaccine’s quality control and consistency, as well as pointing to significant gaps in regulatory scrutiny.

Clearly, significant oversight failures by Pfizer, BioNTech, and regulators concerning manufacturing have emerged since the rollout, including the mRNA integrity, DNA contamination and batch-specific adverse event scandals, which I have previously reported on.

THE LIGHT AUSTRALIA – FABULOUS NEWSPAPER FREE DOWNLOAD

https://thelightaustralia.com/

A Respectable Definition of “Anti-Vaxxer”

It’s Time to Start Paying People to Take Vaccines, Says Oxford Academic Writing in Financial Times — (Huh?)

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/01/05/its-time-to-start-paying-people-to-take-vaccines-says-oxford-academic-writing-in-financial-times/

Beware: This is shocking – Academia -- A Life Caught in the Crossfire - Life as an Academic in the UK

COVID-19 Injections: Harms and Damages, a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion

https://jpands.org/vol30no3/zywiec.pdf

US doctors spell out the link between covid vaccine and turbo cancers

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/us-doctors-spell-out-the-link-between-covid-vaccine-and-turbo-cancers/

VACCINE MANDATES WERE PROVABLY ILLEGAL UNDER “PROVISIONAL APPROVAL” LEGISLATION IN AUSTRALIA

Here is the ammunition needed to win in court

The Genetic Dangers of Modified mRNA

How the genetic code of injection victims was altered to create persistent cellular production of spike proteins

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

