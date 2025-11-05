Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Study of 1.7 Million Children: Heart Damage Only Found in Covid-Vaxxed Kids

A major study involving 1.7 million children has found that heart damage only appeared in children who had received Covid mRNA vaccines.

Not a single unvaccinated child in the group suffered from heart-related problems.

In addition, the researchers note zero children from the entire group, vaccinated or unvaccinated, died from COVID-19.

Inner Hearing - Simple Inner Healing

Improve Your Health – Professor Ian Brighthope

Humming (often including closed-mouth humming, “bee-buzz” style, or low-frequency sustained phonation) engages the auditory, respiratory, vascular and nervous systems. When combined with altered acoustical conditions (e.g., ears blocked or strongly internalised resonance), the practice may amplify internal vibrations, enhance bone-conduction pathways, modulate middle-ear and sinus airflow, and stimulate multiple physiological cascades.

In this review we explore:

Mechanisms of vibration, bone conduction, tympanic/Eustachian dynamics. Nitric oxide (NO) release in the paranasal sinuses and its systemic implications. Vagus nerve and autonomic modulation via humming. Effects on skull, cranial nerves and intracranial/cranial circulation. How these mechanisms plausibly relate to: (a) sleep-apnoea improvement; (b) brain-fog/cognition; (c) skin & peripheral circulation; (d) sinusitis clearance; (e) vision/ocular functioning, other to be determined. Limitations and need for further research.

Italian Court CONFIRMS Covid Vaccine Injury — Landmark Ruling for Disabled Woman

A 52-year-old from Alba wins compensation after a vaccine-linked neurological disorder.

ASTI - In a first-instance ruling that could have far-reaching implications, the Civil Court of Asti has recognized a direct causal link between a Covid-19 vaccination and severe neurological damage in a 52-year-old woman.

The Ministry of Health, which had initially rejected the woman’s application through administrative channels, has now been ordered to pay monthly compensation. The victim, owner of a tobacco store in Alba in the province of Cuneo, can no longer walk.

The woman’s story of suffering began in April 2021, shortly after she received two doses of the mRNA vaccine Comirnaty from Pfizer-Biontech. She developed initial symptoms that progressed to severe transverse myelitis - an inflammatory disease of the spinal cord. In February 2022, she was treated in a hospital in Orbassano near Turin. In the discharge letter, the doctors noted that a triggering role of the vaccination could not be ruled out.

The Colour of Care

Racism creeping into Australia’s Broken Health System

MESSAGE FROM MIKE GRANATA AT HIS FUNERAL – re HIS COVID INJURY

Message from Mike: “Many nurses and non-nursing staff begged me and my wife to get the truth out to the public about the Covid-19 vaccines because the truth of deaths from the vaccine was being hidden within the medical profession. I promised I would get the message out. So, here is my message: I was afraid of getting the vaccine for fear that I might die. At the insistence of my doctor, I gave in to pressure to get vaccinated. On August 17th I received the Moderna vaccine and starting feeling ill three days later. I never recovered but continued to get worse. I developed multisystem inflammation and multisystem failure that medical professionals could not stop. My muscles disappeared as if to disintegrate. I was in ICU for several weeks and stabbed with needles up to 24 times a day for those several weeks, while also receiving 6 or 7 IVs at the same time (continuously). It was constant torture that I cannot describe. I was no longer treated as a human with feelings and a life. I was nothing more than a covid vaccine human guinea pig and the doctors excited to participate in my fascinating progression unto death. If you want to know more, please ask my wife. I wished I would have never gotten vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, don’t do it unless you are ready to suffer and die.”

https://www.habingfamily.com/obituary/michael-mike-granata

Discussion on Covid Vaccination Should Be Non-Controversial

https://brownstone.org/articles/discussion-on-covid-vaccination-should-be-non-controversial/

Did President Donald Trump’s Physician Provide a Full Safety/Efficacy Disclosure on mRNA Covid-19 Shots?

https://brownstone.org/articles/did-president-donald-trumps-physician-provide-a-full-safety-efficacy-disclosure-on-mrna-covid-19-shots/

The Covid Anomaly

Danish Cows Collapsing Under Mandatory Methane-Reducing Additive — Bovaer Backlash

Since October 1, 2025, when many Danish dairy farmers began incorporating the synthetic additive Bovaer (containing 3-nitrooxypropanol) into their cows’ feed—alarming reports have come in of animals suffering from: stomach cramps, fevers, miscarriages, drastic drops in milk production, sudden collapses and in some cases, the need to euthanize cows.

HHS/BARDA award $339M for a “biologic” that “prevents flu”

This is in addition to the $500+M “saved” and “reallocated” from the 22 cancelled mRNA projects, to bring the total “pandemic preparedness” spend to $800 M+

Moderna Unveils New mRNA Shot ‘mNEXSPIKE’ — Latin Name Translates to VIOLENT DEATH

They are POISONING our milk now

Cows are being fed toxic chemicals to stop climate change

Unmasking Technocracy’s Grip on America

New Study Confirms IgG4 Class Switch

mRNA vaccines increase susceptibility to severe disease.

Scientists Discover a Key Biological Difference Between Psychopaths and Normal People

Psychopaths have a 10% larger striatum than non-psychopaths, suggesting biological differences in brain structure. This enlargement is tied to impulsivity and a higher craving for stimulation.

The discovery, seen in both men and women, points to psychopathy’s roots in neurodevelopment. It could lead to better understanding and interventions for antisocial behavior.

Brain Scans Reveal Key Difference in Psychopaths

https://scitechdaily.com/scientists-discover-a-key-biological-difference-between-psychopaths-and-normal-people/

HORRIFYING: Canada’s $1.2 Trillion ‘Depopulation Plan’ Exposed: Gov’t Plot to Euthanize 14.7 Million Citizens Uncovered

More than 14 million Canadians, according to the data, will be culled by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of receiving palliative or mental health care.

An Inconvenient Study

Del Bigtree and ICAN just released a new feature film: “An Inconvenient Study.” Watch the video. Read the study. Spread the word.

This study found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold increase in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, when compared to children unexposed to vaccination. This association was primarily driven by asthma, atopic disease, eczema, autoimmune disease and neuro-developmental disorders.

This suggests that in certain children, exposure to vaccination may increase the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, particularly for one of these conditions.

A total of 18,468 consecutive subjects met eligibility criteria for the study, of which 1,957 had no exposure to vaccination and 16,511 had received at least one vaccine during their enrollment in the plan with various levels of exposure.

There were no chronic health conditions associated with an increased risk in the unexposed group. The overall probability of being free of a chronic health condition at 10-years of follow up was 43% in the group exposed to vaccination and 83% in the unexposed group.

This study, to our knowledge, includes the largest cohort of children completely unexposed to vaccination, with observation in some subjects up to 18 years.

Embalmer’s Update: The White Clots That Won’t Go Away

The strange white fibrous clots first reported in 2021 are still being found — and the questions they raise are only getting louder.

Pandemic Agreement Bull Shit (PABS)

Negotiations held this Monday and Tuesday have only reinforced what has always been abundantly clear: These negotiations are NOT about health. They are about MONEY (profits/benefits).

Cows SUDDENLY COLLAPSING after Bovaer — Farmers in Denmark are in despair

The Waiting-for-Pandemic Cult of Biodefense

Visualize doom. Harder.

VOICES FROM THE GRAVE

Declan Kelly MC’s a conversation with English Undertaker John O’Looney and two highly respected embalmers John McGhee (Eire) and Richard Hirshman (USA) who have also been speaking out about what they’ve been seeing over the last four years.

The Dancing Nurses — or how they managed to make the population no longer trust their perception of reality ...

https://substack.com/inbox/post/175746469

Helpful Steps towards understanding those ‘pandemic’ Hospital Dance Videos

More on the Disturbing Dancing Nurses

https://substack.com/inbox/post/175746469

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty on the Demise of Democracy and What Might Come Next

Bioethics expert Dr. Aaron Kheriaty says that competing political ideologies and liberal democracy are being replaced by a stealthily evolving technocratic biosecurity surveillance regime.

Twenty Reasons to Completely Reject Biotechnology Experimentation Part 1

Gene editing technology is being promoted as a giant medical breakthrough but is it actually unfolding a catastrophe? We explore the dangers. In Part 2 we will ask ‘what are the alternatives?’

Impossible to Contain --

Gene edits, once performed, cannot be recalled, remediated or contained. Laboratory accidents, infections, and organism escapes are far more common than we have been led to believe. Genetic material is highly mobile, and interactive. Under certain circumstances it can integrate into the human genome

Epigenetic Spillover --

Genes function as part of wider cellular, physiological and environmental systems. These systems are fundamental to our genetic command and control system. ………….. Studies have revealed that about 98 percent of all the atoms in a human body are replaced every year. This process of renewal fully relies on the integrity, flexibility, precision and subtlety of genetic processes whose full suite of functions over time and in response to injury or pathogens can be disrupted by genetic modification.

Twenty Reasons to Completely Reject Biotechnology Experimentation : Consciousness-Based Alternatives

Part one established the inevitable serious risk from biotechnology experimentation. Part two asks what are the alternatives to maintain health and well being?

REVOKE the Biologics Licenses for the mRNA Injections from Pfizer and Moderna

NOW is the time to push as hard as we possibly can to demand that the licenses for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA injections be revoked.

Audio + English transcript from the closed-door July 9, 2025 court hearing in the case against the perpetrators of the Covid-19 democide in the Netherlands

NO VACCINE HAS BEEN SHOWN TO BE “SAFE”

The world now knows this to be true

Many highly credentialled scientists and clinicians worldwide have been questioning the value of vaccines for years. Big Pharma has mounted an intense effort to continue the fake vaccine narrative that vaccines, by definition, are safe. However, since the rollout of the COVID “vaccines” and the subsequent unexplained extraordinary rise in Excess Deaths reported worldwide, there has been a renewed questioning of the therapeutic value of all vaccines especially those on the childhood schedule of vaccines which begin with a hepatitis vaccine at birth which makes no sense.

As part of the renewed interest in the safety of vaccines it was discovered that no currently employed vaccine has ever been properly tested for safety against a saline placebo control which is universally accepted as the gold standard for safety testing.

“This is an outrageous attack on safeguards which have been built up over 70 years, often in response to terrible failures to protect children.’’

THE LIGHT AUSTRALIA – LATEST EDITION

https://thelightaustralia.com/

Florida Moves to Expose the Truth: New Bill Demands Vaccine History Investigations in Sudden Child Deaths

A groundbreaking proposal could force transparency on a topic long buried by the medical establishment.

How the UK and Canada Are Leading the West’s Descent into Digital Authoritarianism

Rise in pilot incapacitations sparks safety concerns and vaccine debate

Since 2021, a concerning increase in pilot incapacitations and near-miss incidents has raised alarms among aviation and medical experts, leading to a heated debate over the safety of air travel and the potential link to COVID-19 vaccines. A retired airline captain and immunology specialist, Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, has presented compelling evidence suggesting a correlation between the rise in pilot health issues and the rollout of vaccine mandates. This trend has significant implications for aviation safety and regulatory oversight.

Summary of Key Points:

Rise in incapacitations and deaths: Since 2021, there has been a 40 percent increase in early pilot deaths and a tripling of long-term disabilities.

Near-misses at airports: Near-miss incidents at Washington National Airport have surged from one per year to 28.

Illegal vaccine mandates: Dr. Stillwagon argues that the mRNA vaccines were illegally forced upon pilots, violating FAA regulations.

Health risks: The mRNA vaccines can cause sudden cardiac arrest, brain fog and seizures, posing significant risks to pilots and passengers.

FAA data gaps: The FAA has discontinued its pilot incapacitation database, hindering the detection of systemic trends.

Concerning trends emerge post-vaccine mandates

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, a retired airline pilot and immunology expert, has sounded the alarm on a disturbing trend in the aviation industry. Since 2021, there has been a significant increase in sudden deaths, long-term disabilities and in-flight medical incapacitations among pilots. In a video discussion with epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, Stillwagon presented alarming data:

Early pilot deaths: “There was a 40% increase in pilots dying early — before mandatory retirement age — in 2021,” Stillwagon said.

Long-term disabilities: Long-term disabilities among pilots have tripled since the vaccine mandates were enforced.

Near-miss incidents: Near-miss incidents at Washington National Airport have skyrocketed from one annually before 2021 to 28 per year afterward.

These trends have raised serious concerns about the health and safety of airline pilots, as well as the broader implications for air travel.

The rise in pilot incapacitations and near-miss incidents since 2021 has sparked a heated debate over the safety of air travel and the potential link to COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Kevin Stillwagon’s findings highlight the need for rigorous investigation and data collection to understand the underlying causes and ensure the safety of both pilots and passengers. As the aviation industry continues to grapple with these issues, the role of regulatory bodies like the FAA in monitoring and maintaining pilot health remains a critical concern.

https://vaccineholocaust.org/2025-08-29-rise-in-pilot-incapacitations-safety-concerns-vaccine-debate.html

Sudden deaths, incapacitations soar among COVID-jabbed airline pilots: report

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/sudden-deaths-incapacitations-soar-among-covid-jabbed-airline-pilots-report/

The CMNnews Archive — Searchable — https://cmnnews.substack.com/archive

