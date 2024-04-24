Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

“Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power”

― Benito Mussolini

A ONE WORLD FASCIST GOVERNMENT WAS PLANNED AND EXPLAINED IN 2009

WATCH: Journalist Jane Bürgermeister Said In 2009 That They Were Planning The COVID Vaccines And The Pandemic. "It Will Be The World Health Organization, In Charge Of Organizing The ENFORCEMENT" "It Will Happen At The Same Time, In Parallel In All Countries" "There Is A Secret Biological War Going On" "Biological Warfare Against Civilians"

https://twitter.com/i/status/1780427647152984309

ALSO ON YOUTUBE

Top WHO Official Testifies: Vaccine Passports were a Scam to Push Covid Shots: the WHO and the Finnish Institute for Health knew by the summer of 2021 that the Covid mRNA shots were completely ineffective against virus transmission.

Vaccine Passports Were a Scam to Push Fake Covid Shots "A top official with the World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted during an explosive testimony that the vaccine passports pushed by the agency were just a scam to advance the global vaccination agenda. Additionally, Dr. Hanna Nohynek testified that the WHO knew that Covid mRNA shots were ineffective but still pushed for the general public to be pressured into taking the experimental injections. Dr. Nohynek says the WHO used the vaccine passports to force the public into complying with the vaccination agenda despite knowing the injections were ineffective against Covid. Nohynek is the WHO’s chair of the Strategic Group of Experts on Immunization and serves as the chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and serves as. The WHO dropped the bombshell revelations in a Helsinki courtroom while testifying in a lawsuit brought by Finnish citizen Mika Vauhkala. Vauhkala is suing after he was denied entry to a café for not having a vaccine passport. Nohynek testified in court that she advised the WHO and her government that vaccine passports were not needed. However, Nohynek says she was ignored, despite explaining that the Covid vaccines were essentially “fake” because they did not stop virus transmission. She also warned that the passports and vaccines gave a false sense of security. During her testimony, Nohynek revealed that the WHO and the Finnish Institute for Health knew by the summer of 2021 that the Covid mRNA shots were completely ineffective against virus transmission. She says the United Nations health agency knew the injections wouldn’t stop the spread of Covid shortly after rolling out the vaccines in early 2021 but continued to push them, despite the risks to public safety. During that same 2021 time period, the WHO said it was working to “create an international trusted framework” for safe travel." - Frank Bergman

https://slaynews.com/news/top-who-official-testifies-covid-passports-scam-push-fake-mrna-shots/

TECHNOCRACY REVEALED — Full Book Available

https://www.academia.edu/117687419/_Covid_19_Psychological_Operations_and_the_War_for_Technocracy_FULL_BOOK

INTRA-CELLULAR ANTENNA

https://news.mit.edu/2022/cell-rover-exploring-augmenting-inner-world-cell-0922

mRNA is a class one carcinogen

“I declare the mRNA vaccines to be class one carcinogens. mRNA is also a broad-spectrum mutagen. mRNA must be banned internationally”.

Quercetin: A Functional Food-Flavonoid Incredibly Attenuates Emerging and Re-Emerging Viral Infections through Immunomodulatory Actions

“The suppression of viral neuraminidase, proteases and DNA/RNA polymerases and the alteration of many viral proteins as well as their immunomodulation are the main molecular mechanisms of Quercetin's antiviral activities.”

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36770606/

TRANSHUMANISM GONE MAD -- CRISPR used to build dual-core computers inside human cells – TURNING HUMANS INTO MACHINES AND COMPUTERS

“The human body itself is a large computer," says Martin Fussenegger, lead researcher of the study. "Its metabolism has drawn on the computing power of trillions of cells since time immemorial. And in contrast to a technical supercomputer, this large computer needs just a slice of bread for energy."

Tapping into these natural processes to build logic circuits is a key goal of synthetic biology. In this case, the ETH Zurich team found a way to slot dual-core processors into human cells by first modifying the CRISPR gene-editing tool.

In the long run, these dual-core cell computers could be stacked up by the billion to make powerful biocomputers for diagnosing and treating disease. For example, the team says they could look for biomarkers and respond by creating different therapeutic molecules, depending on whether one, the other or both biomarkers are present.”

"Imagine a microtissue with billions of cells, each equipped with its own dual-core processor," says Fussenegger. "Such 'computational organs' could theoretically attain computing power that far outstrips that of a digital supercomputer – and using just a fraction of the energy."

https://newatlas.com/crispr-cell-computer/59336/

A CHILDREN’S DOCTOR SPEAKS OUT – BE CAREFUL WHO YOU TRUST

https://twitter.com/childrenshd/status/1780333913228914690

THE CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWED MANY “SERIOUS EVENTS” GREATER THAN THE RISK OF GETTING COVID – DR ASEEM MALHOTRA

https://twitter.com/SageListener/status/1780362345124175945

THEN JOHN BEAUDOIN EXPLAINS THAT IT IS ALL MUCH WORSE THAN THAT

QUOTE: “I can update the numbers for Malhotra if he wants. 1 in 800 is not for ADVERSE EVENTS (AE”s) like he said. It’s for death. More than 1 in 100 have AEs. And the facts to back it all up are found in 1.4 million non-redacted death records. From individual records expressly stating death from vx (VEXXINES) to aggregated data showing stark increases in specific causes related to vx. Hundreds of thousands of excess deaths in USA due half to government hospital protocols and half due to the vx’s. All these people who get in front of a camera are welcome to contract me to up their game and stop talking about research papers as conclusive evidence. Research papers are good persuasive and supplemental evidence. Dead people with names and official documentation are conclusive evidence. Scientists and doctors seem to have missed this hierarchy.” Unquote

https://twitter.com/JohnBeaudoinSr/status/1780571700498723287

The "Brave New World" Of AI In Health Care

"Artificial Intelligence and Nanotechnology are two fields that have been instrumental in realizing the goal of Precision Medicine.”

“Recent conversion between these two fields is enabling better patient data acquisition and improved design of nano-materials.”

“Nanomaterials have contributed to the evolution of precision medicine, throughout all of the medical stages.”

“The doctors have not yet figured out that not only are they part of the most diabolical satanic agenda ever to threaten mankind, but that their jobs are planned to be phased out eventually, so the AI robots get to take care of the Cyborgs.”

“Where is this leading to? Well, in the name of progress it is leading to the Transhumanist Metaverse, the eradication of free will and the creation of digital twins.”

HUMANS AND THEIR AVATARS

“The metaverse integrates physical and virtual realities, enabling humans and their avatars to interact in an environment supported by technologies such as high-speed internet, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed and extended reality, blockchain, digital twins and artificial intelligence (AI), all enriched by effectively unlimited data.”

If these doctors still have a soul, they should be up in arms, not embracing this. The healthcare system has been weaponized and militarized already, and AI having access to all medical records will only make people a target. You cannot control AI - that is already known.

The mistakes of artificial intelligence ……..

AI Gone Wrong: An Updated List of AI Errors, Mistakes and Failures

We track the latest AI errors and mistakes from 2024 and previous years, and catalog AI's worst failures to date.

https://tech.co/news/list-ai-failures-mistakes-errors

2020: The Year The System Showed Its Real Face

https://freemansperspective.com/2020-the-year-the-system-showed-its-real-face/#more-10950

THEY LIVE – A CULT MOVIE – THE FUTURE IS HERE?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/They_Live

A REVIEW OF THE FILM

https://www.denofgeek.com/movies/they-live-1988-review/

STATIN DRUGS laid the groundwork for COVID

VITAMIN D --

The best-selling class of drugs of all time took cholesterol to dangerously low levels, which deprived the immune system of its most essential molecule, vitamin D.

Zee FDA had zee science but intentionally ignored it .. to avoid anyone saying "What, these are GMOs?"

.. so to avoid the Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapy Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) being responsible for the US approvals which simply would not have happened had the CTGTAC gotten involved

Australian Senate Excess Deaths Inquiry - what can YOU submit?

You may have valuable information through your own experience. The deadline is now May 17 th

Covid Shot Mandate Legal Action Moving Forward

"We are striking at the very heart of pandemic insanity.”

The WHO’s Road to Totalitarianism

To understand this, one has to get to grips with the mode of rule called totalitarian government, of course, but I doubt whether most people have an adequate grasp of full-fledged totalitarian rule, despite recently experiencing it to a certain degree under ‘pandemic’ conditions. Should the amendments proposed by the WHO be accepted in May, the citizens of the world would be subjected to unadulterated totalitarianism.

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-whos-road-to-totalitarianism/

Aligned Council of Australia

ACA is a collective of over 30 Australian organisations with over a million members and growing. ACA began in February 2024 following a large cohort of the groups you see here today coming together to call for full analysis and accountability of the public health response since 2020.

https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/about-us/

Pro-Vaxxer Left Speechless as Dr. McCullough Drops the Disturbing Truth About the COVID Shots

Dr. McCullough masterfully demonstrates how to debate COVID-19 vaccine safety with grace.

• “The prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials of the vaccines never showed a reduction in severity.”

• “They never showed a reduction in hospitalization and death.”

• “In a recent paper by Norman Fenton from the UK, he shown that there was tremendous misclassification bias.” This misclassification bias led to the false claim that 90% of people dying in the hospital were unvaccinated.

• “In countries that actually did have the vaccine status, like the UK, they found far more vaccinated in the hospital on ventilators and dying than the unvaccinated.”

• “With every single injection, one is more and more likely to get COVID-19.”

• “Our safety system for vaccines records, on average, 150 deaths in a year on average. The COVID-19 vaccines roll out... 18,655 Americans dying after the vaccine. 1150 die on the same day they take the shot! Some die in the vaccine center. 1200 die the next day.”

• 18,655 Americans dying after the vaccine doesn’t account for the underreporting factor of 30. “We’re looking, as we sit here today, at 550,000 plus Americans who have died after the vaccine. The same pattern is seen worldwide.”

Dr. McCullough ended with this statement:

“There are calls to pull these vaccines off the market. They’re so grossly unsafe because people die quickly after taking them.

Eminent Dutch Molecular Biologist and Cancer Researcher Dr. Maarten Fornerod Alarmed and Surprised by Post-Vaccine Cancer Spike, Urges Halt on Vaccinations!

INTERVIEW - Doctors for COVID Ethics - Turbo Cancer (Mar.7, 2024)

Did BioNTech’s Experimental Cancer Drugs Promote Cancer? The Plot Thickens

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/04/18/did-biontechs-experimental-cancer-drugs-promote-cancer-the-plot-thickens/

"We have 15,000 samples in freezers in Wuhan..."

Dissecting Peter Daszak's April 26, 2020 e-mails with NIAID's David Morens

BIONTECH PATENTS

MODERNA PATENTS

Evil Negotiating Tactics

The negotiations for the “Pandemic Treaty” are on the verge of failing miserably. The bad actors involved are desperate, so they are trying to pull a fast one by using a dark psychology technique.

NEW TREATMENT BLOCKED

In an interview with Dr. John Campbell, Dalgleish declared there is a “fundamental flaw” with COVID-19 shots, and the flaw is that “it carries on for an indeterminate period of time.”

What that means is the modified mRNA containing N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) allows the mRNA in the COVID shots to last in the body for an indefinite period of time, leading to an uncontrolled amount of spike protein production.

Aussie17's U-Turn Tracker™

Informed Dissent -- Big Corruption

Medical Dissidents, Agency Capture, and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s Battle with the FDA over Ivermectin

Malaysian Doctor with Large Facebook Following Apologizes for COVID Vaccine Guidance

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- Covid Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network