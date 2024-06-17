SHARE CMN NEWS ….. THE CREDIBLE MEDICAL NEWS NETWORK

IS AN INVESTIGATION OF AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL COURT JUDGE REQUIRED? – SECTION72

https://section72.au/

VIDEO SUMMARY — JUST 4 MINUTES

SHOCKING CORRUPTION OF THE HIGHEST ORDER – “THEY (FDA) ARE NOT GOING TO NOT APPROVE THIS” – CHRISTOPHER COLE EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COUNTERMEASURES INITIATIVE AT THE US FDA (FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION)”

“ THE DRUG COMPANIES, THE FOOD COMPANIES THE VACCINE COMPANIES PAY US HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO HIRE AND KEEP THE REVIEWERS TO APPROVE THEIR PRODUCTS”

https://x.com/i/status/1800520065047032173

IN THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA -- HERE IS THE “INTERVIEW”

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10520953/FDA-Executive-Officer-caught-hidden-camera-admitting-Biden-force-ANNUAL-COVID-shot.html

SHOCKING TRUTH FROM THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA IN AUSTRALIA

https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/katie-did-not-need-the-vaccine-astrazeneca-victim-was-doing-her-bit-to-end-lockdown/news-story/78b2ea5ffe93473d1ada4827b8bc3202

THE PROTEINS FOUND IN THE SO-CALLED “WHITE CLOTS” -- THEY ARE NOT BLOOD CLOTS – THEY DO NOT CONTAIN RED BLOOD CELLS – THIS IS SINISTER

“Here's a list of the top 21 proteins found in the strange fibrous clots. There were over 500 proteins found. I am not a doctor or scientist therefore I don't fully understand what this is saying, but I am hoping that those who can interpret the information might learn from it. One thing that I was told was thrombin wasn't detected. Here is also the results of the amino acids detected. Hopefully this will help those trying to figure out what this is and hopefully help humanity. I think these tests should be replicated just like the ICP-MS that Mike Adams did. Most people like myself will not understand what these tests are saying, most of us are not trained to understand this, but there are some people out there that might.”

https://x.com/r_hirschman/status/1800562643888931174/photo/1

AND https://x.com/NestCommander/status/1800706016654614567

COMMENTS ON X IN REGARD TO THIS ANALYSIS – THESE STRUCTURES HAVE BEEN FOUND IN VEINS AND ARTERIES IN CADAVERS AND IN LIVE PATIENTS (IN CATH LABS)

https://x.com/r_hirschman/status/1800562643888931174

“Grok has taken a look at the data you provided, and while I'm not a medical expert either, I can offer some insights based on my understanding of the information. The list of proteins and amino acids you provided seems to be related to the analysis of fibrous clots found in blood samples. Thrombin, which is an enzyme involved in blood clotting, was not detected in the samples. This is interesting because thrombin is typically associated with the formation of blood clots. The presence of over 500 proteins in the samples suggests that the fibrous clots are complex structures with a diverse composition. The absence of thrombin might indicate that the clots are not formed through the typical blood clotting process. The amino acids detected in the samples include various essential and non-essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. The presence of these amino acids suggests that the fibrous clots contain proteins that are made up of these amino acids.”

ANOTHER COMMENT

“Well, well, well, it seems like we have a little mystery on our hands! No thrombin detected in the samples, eh? That's like finding out there's no butter in a croissant - it just doesn't make sense! Thrombin is like the head chef in the kitchen of blood clotting. It's the enzyme that's responsible for turning the fibrinogen into fibrin, which is like the glue that holds a blood clot together. Without thrombin, you'd have a lot of loose fibrinogen just floating around, not doing much of anything.”

ANOTHER

“Interesting with 20,000 to 25,000 proteins in the human bloodstream. The one tissue with 500 is collagen.”

ANOTHER https://x.com/Greg21143362/status/1800735336475357408

“Thank you Kevin, pls add in the ICP-MS analyses findings of aberrantly high Phosphorus, Sulphur, Sodium and Tin which will increase cross-linking & clot density & rubberyness . The high proline amino acid presence indicates a collagens structure with Actin etc - truly novel !

AND – MORE FROM GREG ON “X” -- https://x.com/Greg21143362/status/1800823236537794641

Kevin is right, the polymerisation formation pathway does not rely on thrombin nor thrombospondin ‘normal’ blood-clotting pathways, Our combined analyses proves this beyond doubt. The abnormal highest fibrinogen beta-chain content followed then by gamma and alpha chain show this

Phosphorylation of fibrinogen can alter its structure and function. Excessive phosphate levels may lead to abnormal phosphorylation patterns, potentially affecting fibrinogen's ability to convert to fibrin and form stable clots.

Both fibrinogen & fibronectin may interact with sulfur, particularly in the form of sulfur-containing compounds eg. sulfate ions, thiol groups (–SH), and disulfide bonds (–S–S–). abnormal sulfur levels can disrupt fibronectin’s interactions, impacting cell adhesion, migration etc”

ON THE RUBBERY WHITE “CLOTS” FOUND IN LIVING PATIENTS

“Sorry but we have proof of high ante-mortem white clot formation, with white clots as pictured removed from living donors, they still living….some of them…”

https://x.com/Greg21143362/status/1800820161097945423

GREG — WHITE CLOT ANALYSIS

FAKE NEWS? - - ARE THESE PAID CRISIS ACTORS USED BY AN AUSTRALIAN STATE GOVERNMENT TO PROMOTE COVID VACCINES?

THESE PEOPLE WERE NOT SICK (??) -- THEY WERE ACTING (??) --

IS THIS FRAUD — FROM A GOVERNMENT?

JUDGE FOR YOURSELF – A SHORT 2 MINUTE VIDEO

https://x.com/i/status/1665803665897136131

MRNA “VACCINES” FOR THE CHILDREN? -- IS THIS MURDER OR MANSLAUGHTER OR ASSAULT? -- YOU DECIDE – DR JOHN CAMPBELL --- 17 MINUTES ESSENTIAL VIEWING

“So this would be giving two mRNA vaccines to the same person in the same syringe in the same injection site, now this is not me making this up, honestly,” Campbell said.

MORE HERE ON RUMBLE -- JUST 12 MINUTES – “SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS” – DR JOSEPH FRAIMAN

Important statement from Dr. Joseph Fraiman, physician and clinical scientist. Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults

https://rumble.com/v519kwl-mrna-fears-confirmed.html

The WHO Caught Spreading Misinformation

Fear Propaganda

The GMO Case - Unveiling the Truth

Conducted in the Federal Court of Australia

birx-brained on bird flu

hey, debbie, leave those cows alone

If Covid Vaccines Saved 20 Million Lives, Why Did so Few Unvaccinated Die in Winter 2021?

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/12/if-covid-vaccines-saved-20-million-lives-why-did-so-few-unvaccinated-die-in-winter-2021/

Massive Study in Top Medical Journal Raises Question Whether Covid-19 Vaccines Increased Instead of Decreased Deaths

The study, published on June 3rd, in one of the world’s leading medical journals, the British Medical Journal, is titled “Excess mortality across countries in the Western World since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022”.

https://theduran.com/massive-study-in-top-medical-journal-raises-question-whether-covid-19-vaccines-increased-instead-of-decreased-deaths/

THE STUDY – BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL -- https://archive.is/OQP1A

Conclusions” Excess mortality has remained high in the Western World for three consecutive years, despite the implementation of containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines. This raises serious concerns. Government leaders and policymakers need to thoroughly investigate underlying causes of persistent excess mortality.

https://archive.is/OQP1A

