Turbo cancer in New York

Cancer cases increased by 2.5X in 2023 over the 2017-2019 baseline.

The numbers presented here are staggering

Transfected SARS-CoV-2 spike DNA for mammalian cell expression inhibits p53 activation of p21(WAF1), TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 and MDM2 proteins in cancer cells and increases cancer cell viability after chemotherapy exposure

PANDEMIC TREATIES CONFERENCE

Over 37 Australian organisations representing over a million members have come together to form the Aligned Council of Australia (ACA) to raise awareness of the WHO proposals and to organise community education and activism.

The ACA is hosting an international press conference featuring Professor Ramesh Thakur, who previously served as the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, the aforementioned Dr David Bell, Professor Augusto Zimmermann and Professor Ian Brighthope.

IF YOU ARE IN AUSTRALIA …….

The ticketed event will take place at 2pm AEST in Melbourne, with livestream tickets also available. Get your tickets here.

Andrew Bridgen MP in the United Kingdom gives the Best Speech this Century

A phenomenon rarer than hen's teeth a politician has been caught telling the truth in the House of Commons

Professor Ian Brighthope On Which Supplements To Take And Why

BREAKING -- Seattle, King County Reports 18.5% Increase in Cardiac Arrests from Pre-Pandemic Years

Elite EMS System Discloses Alarming Rise after COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis

“The mean age of death was 44.4 years old. The mean and median number of days from last COVID-19 vaccination until death were 6.2 and 3 days, respectively. We established that all 28 deaths were most likely causally linked to COVID-19 vaccination by independent review of the clinical information presented in each paper.”

CHD Asks US Supreme Court to Hear Case Alleging FDA Misused Emergency Power to Authorize COVID Shots for Children

Children’s Health Defense and five parents in January 2022 sued the FDA intending to hold the agency “accountable for its arbitrary and capricious authorization of a harmful drug that has and continues to injure children.”

CHD CEO Mary Holland: --

“CHD’s petition to the U.S. Supreme Court raises a critical question: Who can sue the FDA for malfeasance? So far in this case, the district and appeals courts have said that parents of vulnerable children cannot sue the FDA for its patent misinformation.”

In other words, Barnes said, “When the FDA lies to kids, who can hold them accountable and stop the lies?”

Concerns regarding Transfusions of Blood Products Derived from Genetic Vaccine Recipients and Proposals for Specific Measures

The coronavirus pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, and a global genetic vaccination program has been rapidly implemented as a fundamental solution. However, many countries around the world have reported that so-called genetic vaccines, such as those using modified mRNA encoding the spike protein and lipid nanoparticles as the drug delivery system, have resulted in post-vaccination thrombosis and subsequent cardiovascular damage, as well as a wide variety of diseases involving all organs and systems, including the nervous system. In this article, based on these circumstances and the volume of evidence that has recently come to light, we call the attention of medical professionals to the various risks associated with blood transfusions using blood products derived from people who have suffered from long COVID and from genetic vaccine recipients, including those who have received mRNA vaccines, and we make proposals regarding specific tests, testing methods, and regulations to deal with these risks. We expect that this proposal will serve as a basis for discussion on how to address post-vaccination syndrome and its consequences following these genetic vaccination programs.

THE NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT OF JACINDA ARDERN DELIBERATELY HID VITAL INFORMATION THEY HAD RECEIVED FROM THE FIVE EYES INTELLIGENCE NETWORK ABOUT THE PANDEMIC

THEY MISLED THE PEOPLE OF NEW ZEALAND

“As is now clear from the information obtained by the UK Daily Telegraph under a US Freedom of Information request, within a month of the publication of the Te Punaha Matatini paper reliable intelligence information was shared with the NZ government which directly contradicted the narrative being promoted by the Prime Minister’s department.”

So what did Jacinda Ardern, Chris Hipkins and the government do with this information?

“They not only hid it, but they also decided to continue to fund organisations to attack anyone in New Zealand asking questions about Covid origins and Covid vaccine safety.

Not only did the Ardern government hide the information it was receiving from its Five Eyes intelligence partners about Covid’s origins, it also kept quiet about information it received from Pfizer in April 2021 detailing a massive range of adverse effects and health issues occurring subsequent to Covid mRNA vaccination.

Worse, they mandated the mRNA Covid vaccines, told the public they were safe and effective, and refused to grant exemptions except to health service cronies. We now know they were playing a double game.”

Almost Half Of Health Care Workers Hesitant To Take COVID-19 Boosters

Approximately half of the health care workers in a Polish study were found to be averse to taking COVID-19 booster shots, with one of the reasons for this hesitancy being their negative experiences with previous vaccinations.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the Vaccines journal on April 29, examined factors underlying “hesitancy to receive COVID-19 booster vaccine doses” among health care workers (HCW) in Poland. Almost 50 percent of the participants were identified as being wary of the boosters.

Serious Problems Remain: A Complete Guide to the New Draft Amendments to the WHO International Health Regulations

Excess Deaths In Japan Hit 115,000 Following 3rd COVID Shot; New Study Explains Why

Multiple sclerosis showed a significantly disproportionate signal for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

" we should be cautious about the increased risk of MS following vaccination, particularly hepatitis B and COVID-19 mRNA vaccines"

The Vast Pharmaceutical Conspiracy to Silence Online Dissent

When "pandemics are declared" - what does this mean?

Historically, epidemics could only be recognized AFTER the fact: after a substantial number of people became ill, died and after a significant economic impact.

In the clown-infested reality that we currently inhabit, the international government-military blob is claiming that they can predict pandemics and declare emergencies based on one fake PCR case of a made-up virus somewhere in the world.

The Lancet Publishes CDC Studies on Misinformation, Hoping You Forgot The Lancet and CDC Spread Pandemic Misinformation

Censorship academic Claire Wardle helps guide the journal’s descent into authoritarian, censorship hell.

Dumber than a goldfish

"I didn't know it was possible for a human to die so horrifically, so quickly, before they rolled out the mRNA injections...[For] days, patients would be seizing, and no medications would stop it, and eventually they...kinda had to be put down."

Oklahoma House passes bill denying jurisdiction in the state to WHO, UN and WEF, 72 to 21

Largest COVID Vaccine Study Ever: What You’re Not Being Told

Someone is lying to you. Big time.

SHOCKING COMMUNISM IN CANADA! Quebec to Require QR Code to Leave Island!

Watch: How the Global Elites Are Pushing Us Into Techno-Totalitarianism

Attorney and technology expert W. Scott McCollough joined “The Defender In-Depth” this week to discuss a new 50-country pandemic preparedness and surveillance partnership announced last week by the White House and other troubling developments for Americans’ privacy and personal autonomy.

“In short, the Biden administration is basically rushing forward with these agreements that everybody has been saying are really a bad idea,” McCollough said.

It’s not just the U.S. government that’s backing such plans, McCollough warned. He cited the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as “one of the primary drivers” of such initiatives alongside “a huge group of actors, both government and then financial and nongovernmental organizations that are very much involved in all of this.”

McCollough called these entities “a group of very powerful controligarchs … who are trying to put in place techno-totalitarianism” and are “stripping the middle class of all of its assets, all of its resources, pushing us down into what is basically a serf class.”

McCollough accused the “controligarchs” of using words that “sound attractive” — such as “health” or “environment” — except that “they have hijacked all of these good-feeling things, all these sorts of notions that people can normally get behind, in service of a much larger objective.”

“The price, however, is individual self-determination and liberty,”

AstraZeneca admits its Covid vaccine can cause serious side effect in court documents for first time

AstraZeneca has admitted for the first time in court documents that its Covid vaccine can cause a rare side effect, in an apparent about-turn that could pave the way for a multi-million pound legal payout.

The pharmaceutical giant is being sued in a class action over claims that its vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, caused death and serious injury in dozens of cases.

Lawyers argue the vaccine produced a side effect which has had a devastating effect

https://news.yahoo.com/astrazeneca-admits-first-time-covid-180000780.html

Pfizer reportedly withheld presence of cancer-linked DNA in COVID jabs from FDA, Health Canada

Divide and Conquer: The Government’s Propaganda of Fear and Fake News

"Is the virus real?" articles from 2020 and 2021

INFERTILITY IN MEN AND WOMEN: THE EFFECTS OF COVID VACCINES

Canadian Gov’t Database Reveals Catastrophic Reproductive Damage to Men and Women

Todd Callender On Clouthub And The Free Flow Of Information

“IT WAS ALL A MILITARY PROGRAM”

US military, not Pfizer/Moderna, was the origin of mRNA vaccines. DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) invested in gene-encoded vaccines since 2012 to pursue a bioweapon and vaccine.

THEY ARE ALREADY USING THE HUMAN BODY’S ENERGY TO MINE CRYPTOCURRENCY

YOU CAN BE A LIVING, BREATHING POWER STATION IF YOU ALLOW IT

The First Web3 dApp that uses your heartbeat to mine crypto

New app tells you if your food contains insect-derived ingredients

The app is particularly helpful in revealing the misleading labelling that some companies use to mask the inclusion of cricket protein, which is often labelled less offensively as “Acheta protein”, and other similar products.

You have to set the language in "Settings". It looks for "Acheta" -- the word for Cricket Protein. It also searches for other scientific names and/or ingredient names that producers use to mask the fact they’re processing insects and adding them into food, including those for house crickets, mealworms, migratory locusts, and grain mold beetles.

True Horrors of Covid Vaccine Harm Data NOW Exposed!

Sasha Latypova: We Musn’t Overlook the DoD’s Role in the Covid Pandemic

The World Economic Forum Is Still Conspiring Against Your Freedom

Australian senator Alex Antic warned in the Australian Parliament: “The WEF is steeped in authoritarianism and Marxist ideology. It’s an ideology which is creeping into governments across the world.”

Professor Angus Dalgleish –Professor of Oncology – speaks to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics

Professor Angus Dalgleish is one of the most highly credentialed medical doctors in the UK, now or ever. At one time, he was Professor of Immunology, Professor of Virology and Professor of Oncology at three different prestigious medical schools in London, UK.

He has consistently spoken out against the government false narrative in the last three and a half years and before.

"I was very noisy about the madness of lockdown with many articles to the point in The Telegraph and The Daily Mail, as well as on ITV and GB news interviews. I pointed out that the Chief Medical Officer of England and SAGE clearly did not understand the difference between quarantine and lockdown and further that it was madness to lockdown with no quarantine in place first. Also, that lockdown does not work for respiratory diseases, just delays the inevitable. Also, totally against masks and all social distancing as mandates. I have published the Origins of the Virus (Barnard, Quay, Dalgleish) and I have just finished The Death of Science, the latter with contributions from Sir Richard Dearlove (NB my note: former Head of MI6, and currently Chair of the University of London, who has, as I understand it, repeatedly spoken out against the UK Government Covid-19 policies and many others."

Professor Angus Dalgliesh graduated from University College Hospital, London and obtained an MBBS with an intercalated BSc Hons in Anatomy under Professor J. J. Young, FRS.

He specialised in Oncology at the Royal Brisbane Hospital, Mater and Chermside Hospitals in Brisbane before moving to the Ludwig Institute in Sydney at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

After completing his training, he returned to the UK in 1984 to work as a Clinical Research Fellow with Professor Robin Weiss FRS, who was then the Director of the Institute of Cancer Research, and later worked in an honorary clinical position at the Royal Marsden Hospital with Dr Wiltshore. In 1986, Professor Dalgliesh was appointed MRC Clinical Scientist and honorary Consultant in General Medicine, Immunology and Oncology at the Clinical Research Centre at Northwick Park Hospital.

In 1991, Professor Dalgliesh was made Foundation Chair of Oncology at St. George's University of London and NHS Hospital and developed an interest in the immune system to treat cancer. He had already gained previous experience in studies using high dose IL-2 and Interferon and subsequently developed an interest in the potential of vaccines to treat cancer. Positive phase II studies have led to the largest double blind phase III study in the world, of which Professor Dalgliesh is the only Principal Investigator in the UK. In 1997 he founded Onyvax Ltd, a privately funded company dedicated to the development of cancer vaccines.

Professor Dalgliesh has held grants from all the major funding agencies and is on the Grant Committee for Cancer Projects at the European Commission. He has published over 260 peer reviewed publications and has co-edited 4 text books, contributing towards over 40 chapters.

Dr. Marty Makary: The Greatest Perpetrator Of Misinformation During Covid Was The U.S. Government

DR. MARTY MAKARY: The greatest perpetrator of misinformation during the pandemic has been the United States government.



Misinformation that...



- Covid was spread through surface transmission



- That vaccinated immunity was far greater than natural immunity



- That masks were effective. Now we have the definitive Cochrane review. What do you do with that review? Cochrane is the most authoritative evidence body in all of medicine and has been for decades. Do you just ignore it and not talk about it?



- That myocarditis was more common after the infection than after the vaccine. Not true, it is 4-28 times more common after the vaccine.



- That young people benefit from a booster, misinformation. Our two top experts on vaccines quit the FDA in protest over this particular issue, pushing boosters in young, healthy people. The data was never there. That's why the CDC never disclosed hospitalization rates among boosted Americans under the age of 50.



- That vaccine mandates would increase vaccination rates. A George Mason University study shows that it didn't. It did one thing, it created "Never-Vaxxers" who are now not getting the childhood vaccines they need to get.



Over and over again, we've seen something that goes far beyond using your best judgment with the information at hand. We've seen something that is unforgivable, and that is the weaponization of medical research itself. The CDC putting out their own shoddy studies, like their own study on natural immunity looking at one state for two months, when they had data for years on all 50 states. Why did they only report that one sliver of data? Why did the salami slice the entire database? Because it gave them the result they wanted.



The same with the masking studies. The data has now caught up in giant systematic reviews, and public health officials were intellectually dishonest. They lied to the American people.

True Horrors of Covid Vaccine Harm Data NOW Exposed!

49 United States Senators sign letter to Biden to stop WHO power grab

Request for withdrawal of Biden administration’s support for two international agreements being considered at this month’s World Health Assembly meeting

Lockdown’s impact on children is only beginning

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – ALIGNED COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA



“What you should know NOW about the World Health Organization’s new plans for you. And Why.”

