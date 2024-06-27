Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

UK Politicians Abandon Ship on “Safe and Effective” – They Now Use the Term “The Best Solution”

A dramatic shift in rhetoric has emerged, signalling trouble for vaccine pushers.

MP Andrew Bridgen revealed to Liz Gunn that his relentless efforts to highlight excess deaths have shattered the “safe and effective” narrative. Now, vaccine pushers are staring down a grim potential reality: “If they say ‘safe and effective’ now, I think they’re putting five to ten years on their sentence when we get them in court,” Bridgen said.

REGRETS – THEY HAVE A FEW — HEADLINE ON SCREEN AT BRISBANE AIRPORT, AUSTRALIA

EXCESS MORTALITY IN JAPAN IN 2022 EXCEEDED THE HIGHEST NUMBER SINCE WW2

140,000 Excess Deaths in 2022 Compared to 2021 & Compared to 2020 the number was at 210,000 Japan's Adverse Reaction Reporting Post-Vaccination Has Been Flooded 38X COVID Vaccine Deaths Reported Comparing to the FLU Vaccine Doctors and Pathologists Have Found Causal Links Between Deaths and Vaccinations.

https://x.com/asherpress/status/1636058124246237184?s=12

Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea

A total of 4,348,412 individuals living in Seoul, South Korea, constituting 50% of the population, were included and investigated as of January 1, 2021. Individuals under 20 years (n = 144,525) were excluded, leaving 4,203,887 individuals for analysis.

The cumulative incidence of depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, sleep disorders, and sexual disorders at three months following COVID-19 vaccination were higher in the vaccination group than no vaccination group.

COVID-19 vaccination increased the risks of depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, and sleep disorders while reducing the risk of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Therefore, special cautions are necessary for administering additional COVID-19 vaccinations to populations vulnerable to psychiatric AEs.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-024-02627-0

A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of alzheimer's disease

The study, conducted in Seoul, South Korea, analyzed data from a random 50% sample of city residents aged 65 and above, totaling 558,017 individuals. Participants were divided into vaccinated and unvaccinated groups,

Conclusions: Preliminary evidence suggests a potential link between COVID-19 vaccination, particularly mRNA vaccines, and increased incidences of AD (Alzheimers Disease) and MCI (Mild Cognitive Impairment). This underscores the need for further research to elucidate the relationship between vaccine-induced immune responses and neurodegenerative processes, advocating for continuous monitoring and investigation into the vaccines' long-term neurological impacts.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38806183/

NO LAWS WERE BROKEN? HUH?

"There were no laws in Oceania"— just as NO LAWS were broken by Assange (or Alex Jones, or Trump); and there were NO LAWS making us get masked, or stand 6 feet apart, or (worst of all) get "vaccinated"

The targeted are "guilty"—but of what? The government, & "our free press"/Big Tech have SAID they're "guilty," so they are; and there were/are NO LAWS that pushed the lethal "COVID measures"

GET US OUT – NOW

Our children's hearts are under threat!—from (what else?) climate change, and air pollution, say the "experts" at the American Heart Association

China’s medical device technology has surpassed Europe’s top technology

https://yellowlion.org/medical-technology/

Big Pharma does not want you to see this

Dr. Laura Braden has two science degrees: one in cellular and molecular biology and one in neuroscience. She also holds a PhD in Biology and Molecular Immunology; and two post-doctoral fellowships: one in pathology and microbiology and one in immunology.

In the Lions Den - Spike Protein Created by the MRNA

https://clouthub.com/v/174e4ab2-0790-4bb7-858d-d9219f99e11a

Alternative: https://puremediaaustralia.org/f/in-the-lions-den---spike-protein-created-by-the-mrna

Letter to the Prime Minister of Australia

Top Pediatrician: Covid MRNA Vaxxed Infants Are Dying at ‘Alarming’ Rates

https://newsaddicts.com/top-pediatrician-vaxxed-infants-dying-alarming-rates/

Five U.S. States Sue Pfizer Over False Claims of Vaccine Safety and Efficacy

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/23/five-u-s-states-sue-pfizer-over-false-claims-of-vaccine-safety-and-efficacy/

PROPAGANDA – CAN YOU RECOGNISE IT? -- LIES, LIES, LIES – CAN YOU SPOT THEM?

This video is a masterpiece and documents the people who have been complicit in crimes against humanity. All these journalists, scientists, and politicians undeniably belong on the defendants’ bench, as their behaviour has caused immense harm to millions. No amnesty!

https://x.com/goddeketal/status/1804559102028206377

If you had any faith that government institutions are working for your benefit, this 6 Minute video will shatter it.

… documents very reluctantly released by the RKI in Germany (the equivalent of our CDC) showing that health officials deliberately lied to the public about the dangers of COVID and the COVID vaccine so that the government wouldn’t cut their funding.

Worldwide press blackout on this story. You aren’t supposed to know.

The experts knew as early as January 2021 of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis as a life-threatening complication of the AstraZeneca clot shot. They ‘forgot’ to inform the public about this fact. The experts realized that there was no evidence whatsoever that the jabs reduced disease transmission, but they neglected to inform the public. Instead, they weaponized compassion and spread official disinformation that everyone should get jabbed “to protect grandma” and reach herd immunity through vaccination, even though both are impossible if the jabs don’t even reduce transmission. The experts knew that even N95 masks were ineffective outside hospital settings, but mandated them anyway. In short, the experts were the true ‘misinformation spreaders.’ The experts recommended against closing schools, yet the government did this anyway. The experts said that ‘COVID’ should not be compared to the flu, because it is LESS dangerous than the flu. They also knew only old and sick people were at increased risk, yet they made it seem that even young, healthy people had severe health risks. The average age of death of ‘COVID’ patients was 83 years, which happens to be ABOVE the average life expectancy of 81.26 years in 2019.

DR BEN MARBLE IS FED UP – HE HAS RUN OUT OF PATIENCE – BEWARE – SOME BAD LANGUAGE IN THIS SHORT VIDEO

Dr Ben Marble CEO of

http://MyFreeDoctor.com

who has helped hundreds of thousands of low income Americans get medical treatment that they wouldn’t have otherwise been able to afford.

Comment from Former Member of Australian Parliament and Former Member of the Australian Liberal Party: Craig Kelly

“Listen to the Doctor. Tragically, many doctors in Australia felt the same way as Dr. Ben Marble. They wanted to warn their patients about the dangers of injecting an experimental gene therapy that had zero medium or long term safety data - and hadn’t undergone any carcinogenic testing. But the Liberal Government turned Australia into a MEDICAL FASCIST state, and the Liberal party smashed the sanctity of the doctor/patient relationship forcing Australian doctors to only give opinions that followed directives of government bureaucrats.”

https://x.com/i/status/1805797422402355460

ANOTHER ATTEMPT AT FEAR AND CONTROL – ARE THESE “POSITIVE CASES” OF BIRD FLU BEING DETERMINED BY PCR TESTS WITH VERY HIGH AMPLIFICATION NUMBERS? -- IS THIS ANOTHER “CASE-DEMIC”?

Finland to roll out vaccines for bird flu next week in world first- as human cases of virus spread across the globe

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13568101/Finland-roll-vaccines-bird-flu-week-world-first.html

U.S Army Admits Covid Shot Caused Soldier’s Heart Failure

https://slaynews.com/news/us-army-admits-covid-shot-caused-soldiers-heart-failure/

Lawsuit on Behalf of Vaccine-injured Seeks to Strike Down ‘Unconstitutional’ PREP Act

Moms for America and individual plaintiffs who were injured by a COVID-19 vaccine, or whose loved one suffered injury or death from a COVID-19 vaccine, allege the federal law granting vaccine makers immunity for injuries caused by their products violates the U.S. Constitution.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuit-vaccine-injured-strike-down-unconstitutional-prep-act/

Stroke Risk: COVID Shots 200 Times More Likely to Cause Blood Clots in Brain

The COVID-19 vaccines had an over 1,000-fold increased risk of blood clots in the brain compared to the flu vaccine and more than a 200-fold increased risk compared to all other vaccines, according to a study by Dr. Peter McCullough and colleagues.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/stroke-blood-clot-covid-vaccine-increase-risk/

Mother recounts severe Covid vaccine injury as anaesthetist claims jabs as potential culprit in excess deaths

https://canberradaily.com.au/canberra-mother-recounts-severe-covid-vaccine-injury-as-anaesthetist-claims-jabs-as-potential-culprit-in-excess-deaths/

Meanwhile in Australia: Death stalks Victorians as health crushloading intensifies

“The performance of public hospitals has deteriorated to its lowest level ever, with planned surgery wait times now the longest on ­record, and emergency departments failing to treat on time as many as one in three people with life-threatening conditions.”

“The Australian Medical Association’s latest public hospital report card says hospitals are at “breaking point” – with jammed wards and a crumbling workforce – as the pressures of population-wide chronic disease, the crisis in primary-care ­access and affordability, and ­inadequate disability and aged care supports combine to place an overwhelming load on the system.

Bed-block in wards, where elderly and disabled patients languish and cannot be discharged due to inadequate community support, is prompting mass elective surgery cancellations and overcrowding in emergency departments.

Emergency room outcomes are only going one way. Average wait times have risen by 46 minutes to 3 hours and 39 minutes over the decade from 2012/13”

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/2024/06/death-stalks-victorians-as-health-crushloading-intensifies/

10 Things You MUST KNOW Before Your Next Hospital Visit

00:00 Intro 03:36 #1: Assume Incompetence 06:23 #2: Always Have an Advocate 07:15 #3: Concise Communication 09:17 #4: Document Everything 10:45 #5: Ask Questions 11:18 #6: Bribe 12:42 #7: Say Thank You and Please 15:35 #8: Beware of The Red Tape 17:08 #9: Advanced Directives 18:04 #10: Pack Comfort Items 19:44 Conclusion



