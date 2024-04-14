Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

THE DOCTORS — FOLLOWING GUIDELINES

DR JOHN CAMPBELL SHORT VIDEO EXPLANATION -- COVID VACCINES MAY CAUSE “LONG COVID SYNDROME” AND PROMOTE CANCER, AUTO-IMMUNE MYOCARDITIS, POTS SYNDROME AND OTHER AUTO-IMMUNE DISEASES

A REVIEW OF A NEW ARTICLE PUBLISHED IN AUSTRALIAN JOURNAL OF GENERAL PRACTICE

Dr. John Campbell Reviews a New article in an Official Medical Journal which finally admits serious concerns around COVID mRNA Vaccines "Truths which are undeniable are starting to come out drip by drip. I don't know whether this is some sort of strategy but this is happening around the world...The implications for this are huge...This is an official medical journal and they're now saying there is a concern."

Recipients of two or more injections of the mRNA vaccines display a class switch to IgG4 antibodies. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37243... Abnormally high levels of IgG4 Might cause autoimmune diseases Promote cancer growth Autoimmune myocarditis Other IgG 4-related diseases

YOUTUBE (20 Minutes):

LONG COVID, CANCER, MYOCARDITIS, AUTO-IMMUNE DISEASES, POTS SYNDROME

Article published in the Australian Journal of General Practice Volume 4, Issue 53, April 2024

Dr Professor Robert Tindle

PhD, Emeritus Professor in Immunology, University of Queensland, Faculty of Science, Brisbane, Qld; Director (Retired), Sir Albert Sakzewski Virus Research Centre, Royal Children’s Hospital, Brisbane, Qld; Director, Clinical Medical Virology Centre, University of Queensland, Brisbane, Qld

“There is concern that COVID-19 vaccination per se might contribute to long COVID, giving rise to the colloquial term ‘Long Vax(x)’. The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 exhibits pathogenic characteristics and is a possible cause of post-acute sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines utilise a modified, stabilised prefusion spike protein that might share similar toxic effects with its viral counterpart. A possible association between COVID-19 vaccination and the incidence of POTS has been demonstrated in a cohort of 284,592 COVID-19-vaccinated individuals, though at a rate that was one-fifth of the incidence of POTS after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Multiple studies have shown an increased risk of myocarditis after vaccination with mRNA encoding SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. mRNA vaccines can result in spike protein expression in muscle tissue, the lymphatic system, cardiomyocytes and other cells after entry into the circulation. Recipients of two or more injections of the mRNA vaccines display a class switch to IgG4 antibodies. Abnormally high levels of IgG4 might cause autoimmune diseases, promote cancer growth, autoimmune myocarditis and other IgG 4-related diseases (IgG4-RD) in susceptible individuals. There are clear implications for vaccine boosting where these and similar observations relating to COVID-19 vaccination and the incidence of long COVID-like symptoms are substantiated, adding further to public health officials’ concerns. Understanding the persistence of viral mRNA and viral protein and their cellular pathological effects after vaccination with and without infection is clearly required. Because COVID-19 vaccines were approved without long-term safety data and might cause immune dysfunction, it is perhaps premature to assume that past SARS-CoV-2 infection is the sole common factor in long COVID”.

VACCINATION PARALYSIS

WARNING FROM PROFESSOR IN JAPAN --

WHO Official Admits Vaccine Passports May Have Been a Scam

Testifying in a lawsuit, WHO’s leading vaccine expert said she advised against COVID vaccine passports as the vaccines did not stop transmission and gave a false sense of security.

The World Health Organization’s Dr. Hanna Nohynek testified in court that she advised her government that vaccine passports were not needed but was ignored, despite explaining that the COVID vaccines did not stop virus transmission and the passports gave a false sense of security. The stunning revelations came to light in a Helsinki courtroom where Finnish citizen Mika Vauhkala is suing after he was denied entry to a café for not having a vaccine passport.

Dr. Nohynek is chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and serves as the WHO’s chair of Strategic Group of Experts on immunization. Testifying yesterday, she stated that the Finnish Institute for Health knew by the summer of 2021 that the COVID-19 vaccines did not stop virus transmission.

As a Former NHS Doctor, I’m Appalled by the Damage Wrought by the Pandemic Response

“It was clear that the threat posed by Covid had been wildly exaggerated by Government scientists, civil servants and politicians, aided and abetted by a hysterical mainstream media which was baying for a lockdown. Who can forget Professor Neil Ferguson’s paper which concluded that 510,000 people would die in the U.K. if lockdown measures were not implemented? We now know that this paper – produced using computer modelling – was based on a number of false assumptions including a mortality rate of 0.9%. Professor Ferguson also presumed that 85% of the population would be susceptible to Covid. We now know this was incorrect.”

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/04/12/as-a-former-nhs-doctor-im-appalled-by-the-damage-wrought-by-the-pandemic-response/

Lancet Study Funded by Bill Gates Lays Bare Failure of Lockdowns and Vaccines

“We were continually misled by Government bodies, respected scientific journals and the media about the age-related risk. The universal message was that everyone was at risk. The above chart indicates that on a global basis everyone below the age of 60 had a less than a 0.1% chance of dying and this does not even consider your individual health risk.”

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/04/12/lancet-study-funded-by-bill-gates-lays-bare-failure-of-lockdowns-and-vaccines/

