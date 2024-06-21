Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Kansas Legal Action — Attorney General accuses Pfizer of misleading the public about COVID vaccine

https://www.reuters.com/legal/kansas-accuses-pfizer-misleading-public-about-covid-vaccine-lawsuit-2024-06-17/

KANSAS ATTORNEY GENERAL – THREE MINUTE SPEECH --

HOW BAD IS MY BATCH? - BAD VIALS AND MORE —

MOUNTAINS OF INFORMATION HERE –

https://howbadismybatch.com/

Send This Article to People Who Say “Ivermectin Doesn’t Work for Covid-19”

If you hear your pharmacist, physician, or academic dean parrot the malignant regurgitated trope of “Ivermectin doesn’t work for Covid” or that there is “no evidence” or “no data” to support ivermectin’s use in Covid-19, send them this meta-analysis summary and annotated bibliography of over 100 studies.

https://brownstone.org/articles/over-100-ivermectin-studies-a-summary/

People's Vaccine Inquiry: Unveiling Hidden Harms & Censored Facts

An interview with Dr Clare Craig, expert witness & contributor

The People’s Vaccine Inquiry Launches Today

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/10/the-peoples-vaccine-inquiry-launches-today/

“ We Designed mRNA To Kill” – CIA Whistleblower?

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/06/no_author/we-designed-mrna-to-kill-cia-whistleblower/

THEY ARE WATCHING YOU AND EVERYTHING YOU DO – BUT THEY WANT MORE AND MORE INFORMATION

“A centuries-old plan to control humanity on a micro-level is being enforced through the construction of a new bio-digital prison system. Relegated to mere conspiracy theory by legacy media and vehemently denied by accused conspirators, the plan continues unabated with only pockets of resistance — nowhere near enough to bring the house of cards down.

The plan has been identified by many throughout the decades. It is both simple and complex; subtle yet overt; ancient yet contemporary; and alluring yet appalling. Under the guise of safety, convenience, and inclusion, humanity is being primed to accept complete and total surveillance as a condition of simple existence in a “brave new world.” That’s the plan in a nutshell. What follows are the gory details.”

“To technocrats, there is no such thing as too much surveillance. When they attain one level of monitoring, their next step is to increase the level of magnification and collect even more data. Their addiction to data is unquenchable and unstoppable!”

“Whether or not it’s desired, mankind is being pushed toward life in a digital world bereft of privacy, individuality, and agency. The apostles of AI, transhumanism, and bio-digital surveillance are coercing the populace into their collective consciousness paradigm. Using cognitive warfare techniques to implant their vision of transcendence – the Omega Point where man and machine join to become a new godlike creature – we have all been enlisted to join them on their journey. If the path to this imagined utopia begins with warfare, surveillance, and tyranny, it’s fair to question whether the feigned concept should even be pursued. If history is a good indicator, it is likely to end in massive failure and widespread human suffering.”

“At an event hosted by the Modern War Institute at West Point in 2018, neuroscientist Dr. James Giordano told cadets that:

… the brain is and will be the 21st century battle scape in many ways, end of story… You will encounter some form of neurocognitive science that has been weaponized not only in your military career but in your personal and professional lives… The more I know about what makes you tick, the more my interactions can be geared with you to make you tick the way I want you to.”

Why Has Sperm Become 30% More ‘Sluggish’ Since 2019?

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/13/why-has-sperm-become-30-more-sluggish-since-2019/

The Journal Paper: Oxford Academic Human Reproduction:

Recent decline in sperm motility among donor candidates at a sperm bank in Denmark

“The donor candidates (n = 6758 men) were a sample from the populations of men living near each of the four cities in Denmark”

https://academic.oup.com/humrep/advance-article/doi/10.1093/humrep/deae115/7687510?login=false

There are no requirements for FDA inspections of biologics facilities

This affects ALL biologics, not just EUA Countermeasures which do not have to comply with cGMP laws anyway

MAINSTREAM MEDIA DEMANDS APOLOGY FOR THE DAMAGE DONE

From News Corp in Australia — Mounting evidence shows the vaccines were rushed, less effective than you’d expect of a jab and – in some cases – dangerous, Caleb Bond writes.

https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/were-owed-an-apology-for-vaccine-mandates/news-story/15069d5dc78d8385788b7e7e3a4bde19

Complete article-by-article analysis of the adopted IHR and how it differs from what was proposed by WHO in February 2023

This should make it clear to all what a disaster we would have faced had the WHO's February 2023 version passed

The WHO is Desperate for Another Pandemic

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/14/the-who-is-desperate-for-another-pandemic/

“ I Will Not Be Accepting Any of These Vaccines”

John Campbell

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/john-campbell-moderna-mrna-vaccines/

Pathologists Are Unaware Of The Pathogen Killing The Vaccinated

I recently met with a "system" pathologist. Our conversation revealed a disturbing example of the deadly consequence of the immense and pervasive censorship of "inconvenient science."

Quote:

I was at a group dinner a few months ago with a lot of “normies” (people unawake/unaware of the vaccine catastrophe as well as the many other fraudulent facets of our government/Pharma Covid response). Most were vaccinated - not a group I am often a part of or invited to in these last years.

Anyway, a Board-certified pathologist was there and we were “talking shop” regarding Covid, its treatment etc. He knew I was an “expert” in Covid science and therapeutics, and as we were talking, I just couldn’t help myself. I blurted out a question, “In your practice, are you guys routinely staining for the spike protein in your autopsies and/or tumor and skin biopsies?” His answer:

“What is the spike protein? Is that something to do with vaccination or something?

The Great Reset: A Global Public Private Partnership between UN and WEF

The end result is a toxic cocktail that constitutes a serious health hazard for humanity.

Our Common Agenda combines United Nations humanitarian goals of a diverse, inclusive and equitable world society with World Economic Forums technocratic and transhuman Fourth Industrial Revolution. The end result is a toxic cocktail that constitutes a serious health hazard for humanity.

US gov't (USDA) is testing mRNA vaccines in cows starting now--to protect them from bird flu (!)

Do you want mRNA or the proteins it induces in your milk or meat?

Fluorescent nanoparticles present in Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola: physiochemical properties, cytotoxicity, biodistribution and digestion studies

The biodistribution study in major organs indicated that the NPs were easily accumulated in the digestive tract, and they were able to cross the blood–brain barrier and dispersed in the brain.

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17435390.2017.1418443

Why won’t anyone investigate the ‘embalmer clots?’

The answer is obvious to me: Because these pictures are kryptonite to a world full of sociopathic villains and moral cowards.

Dr. Vernon Coleman: The Covid Genocide Unravels

"Covid-19 was not an accident, of course. It was a deliberate fraud – part of the plan to lead us into the Great Reset."

QUOTE:

The covid conspiracy is beginning to unravel. Researchers from the Netherlands analysed data from 47 Western countries and discovered that there had been more than three million excess deaths since 2020. Gosh, they’ve begun to notice – though I think their figures are still far too low. Writers in a British Medical Journal offshoot called BMJ Public Health have asked governments to investigate possible vaccine harms. They say that excess mortality has remained high in the Western world for three consecutive years and they note that this has happened despite the implementation of covid-19 containment measures and covid-19 vaccines. `This is unprecedented,’ they say, `and raises serious concerns. Government leaders and policymakers need to thoroughly investigate underlying causes of persistent excess mortality and evaluate their health crisis policies.’

BIRD FLU FEAR

https://brownstone.org/articles/bird-flu-fear-and-perverse-incentives/

Dazelle has passed away. Denied a double-lung transplant, she was condemned to death by the monsters in the medical cartel.

Don't expect help from these demons unless you bow down and do what they tell you to.

Argentinian C19 Bioweapon Analysis Finding Building Blocks Of Self Assembly Nanotechnology

SURELY THIS CAN’T BE TRUE? IF IT IS, WE ARE IN DEEP, DEEP TROUBLE

https://www.truth11.com/discussion-of-argentinian-c19-bioweapon-analysis-finding-building-blocks-of-self-assembly-nanotechnology/

COVID Vaccines May Disrupt Hormone System — and Trigger Cascade of Chronic Health Issues

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/margaret-christensen-covid-shot-hormones-autoimmune-conditions/

“ THE GENETIC CODE INTEGRATED INTO THE DNA”

Very scary ... Dr. Brian Hooker: "We obtained some cells that were treated with a vaccine... and we wanted to see does the spike protein code actually integrate into human chromosomes. It did. We saw it integrate at very high frequency...My fear is that what happens is that code will reverse transcribe, that will become DNA and it will integrate into your genome so you can not only produce spike protein but you can also disrupt other genetic functions..."

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1802239187241886073

‘ Silent Epidemic’: Maine Lawmakers Shrug Off 18% Increase in Excess Deaths

Rep. Heidi Sampson, a Republican legislator from Maine, said the state’s Democratic lawmakers “shrugged their shoulders” when she proposed investigating the increase in sudden deaths in 2020 among young and middle-aged adults in Maine with no known previous illness.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/heidi-sampson-maine-covid-vaccine-excess-deaths/

U.S. Federal Court Opens Up Litigation on the Question: Was it Really a Vaccine?

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/17/u-s-federal-court-opens-up-litigation-on-the-question-was-it-really-a-vaccine/

Japanese Neuroscientist Dr. Hiroto Komano Alarmed at Explosive Dementia Surge Amongst COVID Vaccinated Individuals: Massive Study of ~600,000 Reveals

Dr. Komano talked about a study from South Korea, recently published in the International Journal of Medicine by Roh et al. on May 28, 2024. This study is highly notable because it looked at the health data of a whopping 558,017 people who got two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. and they compared these vaccinated individuals to about 38,687 people who didn't get the vaccine. This is one of the biggest studies of its kind so far, making its findings incredibly significant.

… within three months post-vaccination, the number of vaccinated people who developed dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, increased by over 20% compared to the unvaccinated individuals.

He warned, "Administering this vaccine, whether it's a COVID-19 vaccine or a replicon vaccine, leads to weakened immune systems due to the induction of IgG4, and people die from other diseases." Dr. Komano also highlighted the potential detrimental effects on children and birth rates.

"None of this has been properly studied, and yet they are developing the next replicon (mRNA) vaccine. It's unbelievable that they're also developing other vaccines with messenger RNA."

A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of alzheimer's disease

The study, conducted in Seoul, South Korea, analyzed data from a random 50% sample of city residents aged 65 and above, totaling 558,017 individuals. Participants were divided into vaccinated and unvaccinated groups, with vaccinations including mRNA and cDNA vaccines.

Preliminary evidence suggests a potential link between COVID-19 vaccination, particularly mRNA vaccines, and increased incidences of AD and MCI.

https://academic.oup.com/qjmed/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/qjmed/hcae103/7684274

THE PERPETUAL EMERGENCY

Microplastics in human blood: Polymer types, concentrations and characterisation using μFTIR

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412024003374

AI Has Already Become a Master of Lies And Deception, Scientists Warn

Many AI systems, new research has found, have already developed the ability to deliberately present a human user with false information. These devious bots have mastered the art of deception.

"AI developers do not have a confident understanding of what causes undesirable AI behaviors like deception," says mathematician and cognitive scientist Peter Park of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

"But generally speaking, we think AI deception arises because a deception-based strategy turned out to be the best way to perform well at the given AI's training task. Deception helps them achieve their goals."

https://www.sciencealert.com/ai-has-already-become-a-master-of-lies-and-deception-scientists-warn

JOHN CAMPBELL ON THE KANSAS LEGAL CASE – THE STATE OF KANSAS AGAINST PFIZER

“PFIZER MISLED THE PUBLIC”

We Now Have Proof The COVID Vaccines Damage Cognition

Examining the causes and treatments of the common neurological injuries caused by vaccination

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9707152/

New Zealand data leaked by Barry Young has a smoking gun: a 27% increase in all-cause mortality over 12 months if you got the jab

It's amazing nobody noticed. It took just 2.7 seconds for Oracle to run the query that shows this. You can replicate my work yourself on the data I published last year.

AMPS Australian Senate Hearing

The COVID "vaccine" had no benefit. Zero. Zip. Nada.

Here's official US government data, all in plain sight, so you can decide for yourself. If the vaccine reduced the risk of death, this data is simply impossible to explain.

Executive summary

“Official US government data, “gold standard data,” shows that the vaccine didn’t save any COVID lives at all. None.

In fact, if anything, the data shows that the vaccine made you more likely to die from COVID.

To the estimated 21 million people who were killed or seriously injured, you should know it was all for nothing.”

‘1 in a Billion’ Chance COVID Emerged From Nature, Scientist Tells Lawmakers

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-origins-congress-hearing-wuhan-lab-leak/

