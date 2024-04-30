THESE ARE NOT BLOOD CLOTS

"Thromboses removed like fat earthworms" from Olympic cycling champion (Age 33): Germany

Former athlete Kristina Vogel suffered a pulmonary embolism and had to undergo emergency surgery. During the operation, the doctors discovered enormous thromboses in her lungs. The situation was absolutely life-threatening, writes Willi Huber. Vogel has been paralyzed since a serious accident in 2018 and is confined to a wheelchair. It is known that spinal cord injury patients have a lifelong increased risk of thrombosis. However, since 2021, this risk has also increased due to another circumstance: Covid-19 vaccinations. Of course, if nothing is known about the living conditions, general health and prophylactic measures of the young woman, it is difficult to guess the causes of her emergency.

The fact is that Vogel intensively promoted the experimental mRNA vaccinations during the coronavirus period.

Japan's Most Senior Oncologist, Prof. Fukushima Condemns mRNA Vaccines as 'Evil Practices of Science'

"...This isn't science! It's more akin to faith, hysteria, or even cult behavior, in my opinion..."

As the most senior medical oncologist in Japan, Prof Fukushima has not only led the charge in establishing medical oncology as a key discipline but also pioneered the first cancer outpatient clinic at Kyoto University. His tenure at the Aichi Cancer Center Hospital and innovative leadership in translating research into actionable medical advancements, notably in pharmacoepidemiology, underscore a career dedicated to challenging the status quo for the sake of improving patient care. His early critique, published in 'Nature' all the way back in 1989, (35 years ago!), highlighted the risks of uncritically accepting and distributing drugs with unproven efficacy, exposing a deep flaw within the pharmaceutical approval process in Japan. This bravery in confronting pharmaceutical norms sparked significant reforms, showcasing his commitment to patient safety over complacency.

Prof. Fukushima highlights an alarming development in oncology known as "turbo cancer," which has emerged following the use of experimental mRNA gene therapy.

China is gunning for the chief scientist of its COVID vaccine project, accusing him of 'serious discipline and law violations'

Yang Xiaoming, 62, was booted on April 23 from the National People's Congress "due to serious discipline and law violations," state media reported this weekend.

The phrase typically means a person is under investigation for corruption in China.

That means Yang, the chairman of Sinopharm's vaccine subsidiary China National Biotec Group, is no longer one of the nearly 3,000 congressional deputies who make decisions on major national issues.

https://www.businessinsider.com/china-ousts-chief-scientist-yang-xiaoming-covid-vaccine-citing-corruption-2024-4

PROFESSOR GUS DALGLEISH FROM THE UK ON THE COVID VACCINES

WE ARE now facing a tsunami of mounting evidence that the mRNA based covid vaccines not only cause cancer progression but also inhibit current treatments in controlling so-called ‘turbo cancers’, sudden and aggressive either first time or relapsed cancers, which are on the rise.

In my recent article about the massive Japanese cancer deaths study that vindicated my warning over covid boosters, I went through the current data that showed how a number of mechanisms set off by the mRNA based covid vaccines could induce cancer, especially after the totally unnecessary boosters. I will not review them in detail again here but merely list them.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/this-strong-evidence-of-the-link-between-covid-vaccines-and-cancer-can-no-longer-be-ignored/

MEDICAL CODER REPORTS ON WHAT HAPPENED IN THE HOSPITALS POST COVID VACCINATIONS

IF THIS IS HALF TRUE, IT IS A STAGGERING TESTIMONY

A hospital medical coder who goes only by "Zoe" for this interview describes for Children's Health Defense the horrors she witnessed following the rollout of the COVID injections. Among the unthinkable, and deadly, illnesses were things like encephalitis, gangrene of the spine, blood clots, strokes, and multiple system organ failure. "I didn't know it was possible for a human to die so horrifically, so quickly, before they rolled out the mRNA injections...It was insane, I've never seen anything like that. The worst of them, they called it sepsis, but it was like instant multi-organ failure. Like, within hours patients would die of liver, lung, kidney... failure [all at once]..." Zoe tells CHD. She adds that "Some of the records...[from the] emergency crew that found them [the injection victims], it's like their body tried to reject everything and [in] some of these cases their family would be there 30 minutes before, and then within an hour they're dead."

“As for doctors' responses to these horrors, Zoe says, "[they] were baffled, they weren't connecting the dots." However, she adds that "Knowing what the potential symptoms of a vaccine injury could be, we 100% had all the things I just described." Despite that knowledge, "doctors would never tell [patients] that. They would just say, 'It's a stroke. It's a heart attack. It's a blood clot.' And then they would never connect the two."

https://rumble.com/v4pnnju-medical-coder-during-covid.html

THE PERSECUTION OF DOCTORS

Censorship & persecution of dissident voices continues across the world

THE PLAN REVEALED

Biden White House Signs on to New Gates-Funded Pandemic Surveillance Plan

The Biden White House on Tuesday announced a new 50-country partnership to “combat future pandemics” and a new Pandemic Fund, financed so far by 27 contributors, including some associated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, journalist Kim Iversen reported.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/biden-white-house-gates-funded-pandemic-surveillance-plan-kim-iversen/

THE BODY AREA NETWORK

https://rumble.com/v4o4qgh-must-hear-the-body-area-network-nightmare-hope-and-tivon.html

Analyzing the WHO Pandemic Agreement

What on earth does the vaguely worded document mean in practice?

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/04/no_author/analyzing-the-who-pandemic-agreement/

WHO, Media Drum Up Fear of Bird Flu Spreading to Humans

The WHO’s Chief Scientist Jeremy Farrar warned bird flu has an “extremely high” mortality rate for humans and could mutate to pass between humans, despite no record of human-to-human transmission of H5N1.

The disease, the H5N1 avian influenza virus— also known as “highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A,” and simply as “bird flu” — can pass among some animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, it has never passed from human to human, and there have been extremely rare reports of animal-to-human transmission, the agency said.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-media-fear-bird-flu-spreading-humans/

RUN – DEATH IS NEAR – A REVIEW OF REMDESIVIR

Four US States Move to Oppose WHO’s ‘Pandemic Treaty,’ Assert States’ Rights

Utah and Florida passed laws intended to prevent the WHO from overriding states’ authority on matters of public health policy, and Louisiana and Oklahoma have legislation set to take effect soon pending final votes. Several other states are considering similar bills.

Two states have passed laws — and two states have bills pending — intended to prevent the World Health Organization (WHO) from overriding states’ authority on matters of public health policy.

Utah and Florida passed laws and Louisiana and Oklahoma have legislation set to take effect soon pending final votes. Several other states are considering similar bills.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/states-oppose-who-pandemic-treaty/

UK MP Andrew Bridgen: I’m Afraid COVID Vaccine Deaths Are ‘Going to Be Bigger Than the Holocaust’

“We are witnesses to the greatest medical scandal in this country in living memory — and possibly ever.”

Genetic Veterinary Vaccines

The Technocratic Agenda Of Digitizing All Genetic Sequences On Earth For Profit And The AI Existential Threat

Czech Study Points to Zero Vaccine Effectiveness

The Failure of the COVID-19 Quasi-Vaccines, Part 1

THE LIGHT AUSTRALIA

https://thelightaustralia.com/

Fear Campaign by Coulson TWC now pushes Deadly Tamiflu

I call on all of sound mind to condemn The Wellness Company for its latest Madness. WEF and WHO have great allies in the Chief Medical Board of this BigPharma Scam

“ THE COVID VIRUS IS A MAN MADE BIOWEAPON” – DR RICHARD FLEMING TESTIFIES

https://rumble.com/v425hc2-dr.-richard-m.-fleming-phdmdjd-testimonynuremburg-2.0-covid-19-is-a-man-mad.html

MIND READING AND MIND CONTROL – JAMES GIORDANO

Listen carefully at the 33 Minute mark

“The N Cubed Project by DARPA involves the use of Nanoscale material that can be introduced into the brain non-surgically that can create vast arrays of sensing and transmitting electrodes”

Should we abandon ethics in research because someone else might do so and thereby beat us to a technological advance? Transhumanism, technocracy and an ethics free world imagined.

“We have already lit the fuse”

Submit Your Public Comment

People from around the world may submit public comment to the United States Office of Global Affairs regarding the upcoming 77th World Health Assembly. Send in your written comment or RSVP to speak.

The Victoria State Police in Australia lost their Supreme court case for reprimanding police officers who refused the jab. Their actions were quashed by the Supreme court!

It looks like costs may be awarded as well though it's too early to tell.

Are the Covid-19 drugs produced by Pfizer and Moderna GMOs or genetically modified organisms by Legal Definition?

An Australian Federal Court case has evidence to say they are GMOs Case File Number: VID510/2023 Dr Julian Fidge v. Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd & Moderna Pty Ltd Dr Fidge is an Australian medical doctor and trained pharmacist. The case has been brought under the Australian Gene Technology Act 2000 Section 10 of Gene Technology Act defines what a Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) is. First, an Organism is: ‘any biological entity’ ‘capable of transferring genetic material’ The Pfizer and Moderna Covid products contain LNP-modRNA complexes These complexes satisfy being called ‘any biological entity’ under the law The modRNA is genetic material The Lipid Nanoparticles or LNPs encapsulate the modRNA and together bio-distribute and transfer the LNP-modRNA complexes throughout the human body The LNPs then transfect and transfer the modRNA cargo across cell membranes to deliver the modRNA inside cells By moving the modRNA about the body and then into cells, the LNP-modRNA complexes physically transfer genetic material after injection So the Organism part of the GMO definition is satisfied by the physical mode of transport of the LNP-modRNA complexes The next part of the GMO legal definition is – a Genetically Modified Organism is: an organism that has been modified by gene technology The Gene Technology part requires showing: any technique for the modification of genes or other genetic material. Pfizer and Moderna admit they modify genes to create modified RNA or modRNA for their products The MHRA, EMA, FDA, and TGA when approving the Covid-19 products recognised Pfizer and Moderna use modified nucleosides for the modRNA In the TGA Australian approval for Pfizer for example, the TGA notes: The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2 mRNA (tradename Comirnaty), comprises a nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) encoding the viral spike glycoprotein (S) of SARS-CoV-2. Pfizer and Moderna create their modified nucleosides in the lab using recombinant techniques So the Gene Technology part of the GMO legal definition is also satisfied This means the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 products satisfy the Australian legal definitions for being properly called GMOs Under the Australian Gene Technology Act anyone who ‘deals’ with a GMO in Australia must be regulated under a GMO licence Pfizer and Moderna failed to apply for GMO licences in Australia Dealing with GMOs in Australia without a GMO licence is a serious criminal offense under Section 32 of the Gene Technology Act 2000 In fact the boss of Australia’s Office of the Gene Technology Regulator, or OGTR, recently admitted to an Australian Senate Committee that both the Pfizer and Moderna products are GMOs No Australian was told by the OGTR or the TGA that they were being asked to receive Genetically Modified Organisms or GMOs when getting a Covid-19 injection This is not just an Australian GMO legal issue In the United Kingdom Genetically Modified Organisms are dealt with under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and specifically Section 106 under Part VI The United Kingdom legal definitions for what is regarded as a GMO is almost identical to the Australian legal definitions we just looked at Like in Australia, the United Kingdom requires new GMOs to be subjected to an extensive Risk Assessment Even after an extensive Risk Assessment the United Kingdom Secretary of State still has to provide a Consent before a GMO can be introduced into the United Kingdom The MHRA knew United Kingdom GMO legal definitions applied to Pfizer and Moderna because it is their job to know and they have GMO experts But both Pfizer and Moderna applied for marketing approvals under the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 which exempted them from having to undergo a GMO Risk Assessment for their Covid-19 products And because of that exemption neither company had to mention on the Product Information that their products contain GMOs even though they satisfy the legal definitions.

Massive Climbdown From WHO as Latest Draft of IHR Amendments Drops Almost All Offending Aspects

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/04/23/massive-climbdown-from-who-as-latest-draft-of-ihr-amendments-drops-almost-all-offending-aspects/

The Internet of Bodies: The Human Body as an Efficient and Secure Wireless Channel

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9945832

ALSO … THE INTERNET OF THINGS

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=internet+of+things

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27091755/

Hide the Ball -- More FOIA – Kevin McKernan

More FOIAs have arrived from Health Canada regarding SV40 and DNA contamination. You need to read these to see what ‘Hide the Ball’ looks like.

Australian Royal Commission update

THE SENATE STANDING COMMITTEES ON LEGAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL AFFAIRS: recommends that the federal government establishes a royal commission to examine the Australian response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRAGIC: Cecilia After Her 5th Jab

She had no damage from the first 4, but the 5th jab left her with severe neurological damage

Fake Physician Allison Neitzel Caught Running Real Medical Misinformation Site

Medical clown for “disinformation reporters” Brandzy Zadrozny at NBC and Kiera Butler at Mother Jones crashes her own disinformation circus.

SWEDEN DEATHS

A WARNING TO AMERICA – 2 MINUTES OF TRUTH

If you've only got 2 minutes to understand how the Biden administration is destroying America, this is the video that you need to watch

https://twitter.com/i/status/1782233148668985826

Door to Freedom team shines a light on how little has really changed in the new version of the April 2024 amended IHR

The current language has been watered down, and is a bit trickier to disentangle, but the plan is exactly the same

Brits ARE SICK OF IT - Here's why!

Cancer concerns

Why are people worried about cancer risk from covid vaccines?

