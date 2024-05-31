Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Australian Excess Mortality Inquiry Update

EXCESS DEATHS CYPRUS

DOC MALIK AND SABINE STEBEL ON SPIKE PROTEIN

Dr Sabine Stebel between 2002 and 2007 obtained a PhD from the genetics department of the University of Freiburg in the field of directed protein evolution and DNA shuffling with method development of NEXT DNA Shuffling. Nowadays, this field is called gain of function.

In this conversation, we talk about almost everything you need to know about Spike protein.

THEY JUST DON’T GET IT

Australia calls for urgent roadmap to finalise "binding" WHO pandemic treaty

Australian Health Minister Mark Butler addresses the 77th World Health Assembly

WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?

Full list of MPs standing down at the UK General Election

https://www.itv.com/news/2024-05-24/full-list-of-the-119-mps-standing-down-at-the-general-election

All the Tory MPs standing down at the next general election

Former Cabinet members Sajid Javid and Dominic Raab are among dozens of Conservatives who will soon leave the House of Commons

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/05/24/full-list-tory-mps-standing-down-next-general-election/

IT'S HAPPENING In Japan they are now openly on TV talking about the harms of the covid injections. SHARE - The TRUTH is coming out

https://x.com/petersweden7/status/1794360434172248500?s=12

DEAD BUT NOT BURIED

https://unherd.com/newsroom/whos-pandemic-treaty-failure-is-only-a-temporary-victory/

Despite progress in data transparency, the FDA still keeps its data secret

Alabama just BANNED fake meat

The state of Alabama has banned fake lab-grown meat following in Florida's footsteps.

ALABAMA STATE FLAG

Norway just went AGAINST cashless agenda

Massive news as Norway just ensured the right to use real cash.

Good news coming from Norway today.

Parliament just voted for a law that will STRENGTHEN the use of physical cash.

The law will ensure that people have the right to use physical cash as payment.

Meaning that shops cannot refuse cash payments from customers.

Earlier, a poll showed that a whopping 83% of people in Sweden want to keep cash as a payment option in the future, with 29% of those saying that freedom of choice was the main reason for wanting to keep cash.

SECTION 72 AUSTRALIAN CONSTITUTION – THE INVESTIGATION OF A JUDGE BY THE HOUSES OF PARLIAMENT

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT A JUDGE HEARING A COURT CASE WHERE ONE OF THE PARTIES WAS HER FORMER CLIENT FOR YEARS?

A FORMER CLIENT THAT THE JUDGE APPEARED FOR WHEN A BARRISTER IN AT LEAST 5 SEPARATE COURT CASES?

A FORMER CLIENT THAT WOULD HAVE PAID THE JUDGE HUNDREDS AND THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN LEGAL FEES?

WHERE THAT FORMER CLIENT IS A BIG PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY, AND THE JUDGE IS ALSO RELATED TO AN AUSTRALIAN BIG PHARMACEUTICAL DYNASTY?

https://section72.au/

"Davos or Westminster?" Starmer’s Answer: "Davos"

Sir Keir Starmer, from the WEF at Davos, says he prefers Davos to Westminster -- WHO does he work for?

STARMER LOVES DAVOS

Comment: “a vote for starmer is a vote for Schwab”

America First Legal Sues HHS and FDA for Illegally Concealing Documents on Government Suppression of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin to Treat COVID-19

https://aflegal.org/america-first-legal-sues-hhs-and-fda-for-illegally-concealing-documents-on-government-suppression-of-hydroxychloroquine-and-ivermectin-to-treat-covid-19/

Concerns regarding Transfusions of Blood Products Derived from Genetic Vaccine Recipients

Abstract: The coronavirus pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, and a global genetic vaccination program has been rapidly implemented as a fundamental solution. However, many countries around the world have reported that so-called genetic vaccines, such as those using modified mRNA encoding the spike protein and lipid nanoparticles as the drug delivery system, have resulted in post-vaccination thrombosis and subsequent cardiovascular damage, as well as a wide variety of diseases involving all organs and systems, including the nervous system. In this article, based on these circumstances and the volume of evidence that has recently come to light, we call the attention of medical professionals to the various risks associated with blood transfusions using blood products derived from people who have suffered from long COVID and from genetic vaccine recipients, including those who have received mRNA vaccines, and we make proposals regarding specific tests, testing methods, and regulations to deal with these risks. We expect that this proposal will serve as a basis for discussion on how to address post-vaccination syndrome and its consequences following these genetic vaccination programs.

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202403.0881/v1

Covid Inquiry: Hospitals Were Half Empty During the Pandemic

What Pandemic? The Video in this article is a MUST WATCH video

Covid Inquiry Witness Statement - How Many Covid Deaths Were Actually Iatrogenic Ones?

Disgusting use of DNRs and Midazolam

Furious Malaysians Unite in Rage and Prayer Against WHO, Showing Solidarity with Victims of Genetic mRNA

"As a medical doctor, we are so ashamed of the mistake that we have made!"

26 May 2024, Kuala Lumpur – Malaysians are coming together, filled with anger and prayer, standing against the World Health Organization (WHO). Their fight is for those who suffered from genetic mRNA vaccines. This powerful moment happened at the AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) gathering, named "A Prayer to Reject the IHR Amendment and Solidarity with Vaccine Affected Victims," held by Malaysia's Muslim Consumer's Association (PPIM). Here, vaccine victims and their families shared their pain and demanded justice.

"We cannot tolerate it, because we can’t keep letting our people die every day. Every day people die, every day there are adverse effects. And now we are getting more and more. What about the turbo cancer? We had spoken about this two months before the vaccine was launched. We debated 2 years ago, and 2 months before the vaccine was launched. They said 'oh no, just minor pain.' Now they are silent. Now AstraZeneca, Pfizer themselves admit that the vaccine has side effects. This is just now. We don’t know what will happen in another 5 years. We don’t know, and I suspect it could be worse. It could be worse,"

-Professor Dr. Mustafa Ali Mohd, former WHO Scientific Advisor and Professor of Medicine at the University of Malaya

Study Shows Unprecedented Rise in Mortality Rates Linked to COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign in Cyprus

FROM THE YEAR 2021 --Dr Shankara Chetty concisely explains the dark science of the covid agenda, and the function of the spike glycoprotein poison

Dr Shankara Chetty is a world expert on the science and treatment of covid 19. He is also acutely aware of the covid-19 agenda which he describes in detail. In this brief and concise 11 minute video, Dr Chetty stitches together his medical knowledge with his political insights. He paints a clear and powerful picture of our current reality.

“This plan is to make sure that we can control and kill off a large proportion of our population without anyone suspecting that we were poisoned and so I think the justification for everything we see is warranted in understanding the endgame.”

https://drtrozzi.org/2021/11/11/south-african-physician-warns-of-the-bigger-plan/

Victims await report into biggest ever NHS disaster – on Contaminated Blood and Blood Products

The public inquiry into the infected blood scandal, known as the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history, is due to publish its findings.

More than 30,000 people were infected with HIV and hepatitis C from 1970 to 1991 by contaminated blood products and transfusions.

About 3,000 of them have since died - many haemophiliacs given infected blood products as part of their treatment.

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-69022726

BBC Poll – OM MULTICULTURALISM

They asked viewers 'Is multiculturalism working.'?

95 % said “No”.

https://x.com/i/status/1795281354961354828

SWISS Pilot files Lawsuit

Flight Safety Endangerment

A Swiss pilot has filed a lawsuit with the District Attorney of Basel/Switzerland and the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Den Haag against Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss, alleging that the airline has endangered flight safety.

The most well-known code is “sqwak“ 7700. This is used to indicate an emergency of any kind. A pilot will enter this code when in an emergency. This will inform all tracking ground controllers that the aircraft has a serious issue on board and should be given appropriate assistance.



The number of such serious emergency calls based on (crew) “medical emergency“ increased by 386% in correlation with the vaccination campaign, which is astonishing since pilots and flight attendants are supposed to be fit and undergo regular physicals.

AND THE VIDEO --

Today Louisiana became the first US state to deny jurisdiction to the WHO, UN and WEF

Governor Landry signed SB133, which will go into effect immediately

DR DAVID MARTIN ON CORONAVIRUS AND PFIZER – FROM THE 1960’S ONWARD

“Vaccines do not work on Coronaviruses”

https://x.com/i/status/1794559495969919383

Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington

Conclusions: We identified a very strong ecological and temporal association between excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality and the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which resulted in high vaccination rates.

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202405.1665/v1

“EVERYBODY WHO GOT A COVID VACCINE IS IN A CLINICAL TRIAL”

“THE BIGGEST EXPERIMENT IN HUMAN HISTORY”

https://x.com/i/status/1794690719724294347

Covid Vaccines: Savior or Killer Shot?

https://brownstone.org/articles/covid-vaccines-savior-or-killer-shot/

Bill Gates Investing Heavily in mRNA Technology — Are Taxpayers Helping Him?

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-invest-mrna-technology-dod-taxpayer-support/

“Astra Zeneca confirms their vaccine FAILED.

Massive adverse events, more vaccinated getting COVID. The "science." We've been telling you for years.”

https://x.com/AndrewZywiecMD/status/1795870417371988367/photo/1

Oklahoma becomes 2nd US state to pass a law that denies jurisdiction to the WHO, UN and WEF

No edicts coming directly or indirectly from WHO, UN or WEF will be enforced in Oklahoma

Seven conditions with massive ongoing excess mortality in all four states we have death certificates from

Public Health is a vast sprawling enterprise funded to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars each year by the federal government, plus substantial private donations by non-profits and some of society’s wealthiest people. We are scolded that such a robust well-funded behemoth is absolutely vital and indispensable to maintaining and promoting the general health and welfare of the population. But what if there is an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime type of excess mortality that dwarfs the scope of drug overdose deaths, affecting the whole of society across all age and demographic strata, and. . . is totally ignored by public health authorities??

Tedros Must Face Reality

The policies the WHO promoted closed supply lines, shut down the workplaces of tens of millions of day laborers, stopped travel and tourism income on which millions of low-income people rely, closed markets, and pushed over hundreds of millions into severe poverty. They increased the indebtedness of nations globally, with direct effects on child mortality and the ability to grow future economies.

https://brownstone.org/articles/tedros-must-face-reality/

Shocking Surge in Stillbirths and Perinatal Deaths Rocks Singapore in 2023!

25% increase in perinatal mortality and a 32% rise in stillbirths year on year!

Explosive Hearing: Philippines' House of Representatives Investigates 290K+ Excess Deaths Correlated with Experimental Vaccines

DOH has let us down, has refused to admit that people are dying, turning a blind eye to the people who are getting sick, turbo cancers, myocarditis, children who are suddenly sick as if they are 60-70

Scientific Misconduct Has Eroded Public Trust And Accountability

Scientific misconduct has cast a long shadow over the fields of medicine and public health, significantly impacting public trust and posing serious ethical and legal challenges.

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/scientific-misconduct-has-eroded-public-trust-and-accountability

"A Conspiracy At The Highest Level of NIH and NIAID"

A lesson in how to hide evidence

Myocarditis rates increase 5X in Guernsey after COVID vax rollout

Myocarditis is a known side effect of the COVID vaccines. Is there anything else that could have caused this unexpected 5X rise in myocarditis cases?

The (now) 47 member nation Africa group made its own proposal to the WHA yesterday regarding the Pandemic Agreement

Unlike the US proposal, the language is clear and the ask is simple

