FROM A READER — JEALOUS OF THE COVID VACCINE COMPANIES

“I would love to have a business where the US government pays for my R&D, no questions asked, governments worldwide pay for my products so that they are free to the consumer, I have zero liability if my products harm people or don't work, my marketing is done by the governments, and the mainstream media pay for my advertising. What an extraordinary business model.”

Was the Covid Virus created in America?

The Smoking Gun in America: COVID-19 Virus Transmits in American Lab Animals But Not Chinese Lab Animals

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/05/16/the-smoking-gun-in-america-covid-19-virus-transmits-in-american-lab-animals-but-not-chinese-lab-animals/

Drunken Student Stole Madonna Statue's Head then Later Killed 6 Million People with a Deadly Virus He Designed?

Very Interesting Past of Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance

I personally never signed up to be governed by criminal psychopaths wanting to control the health of people and animals, who started their lives by breaking Madonna statue heads and painting Madonna’s lips with lipstick.

Comment: “First of all, Sars-Cov-2 is not a "deadly virus" any more than the common cold or flu is. Nor was it novel. Nor did 6 million people die of covid - unless you wish to include deaths in car crashes and deaths from cancer. The PCR tests were deeply flawed, the tracking of deaths was hopelessly flawed, and the death certificates were made to say "Covid" in a medically incorrect way.”

Some good news: the Treaty negotiations failed to reach agreement and are done. WHO bureaucracy will still try to move something forward next week but the worst should be gone.

CONGRATULATIONS!

The Pandemic Treaty Negotiations Have Failed to Reach an Agreement

One battle appears to have been won (for now). The war for our health freedom continues. This is not a sprint, this is a marathon.

US Department of Human Services Suspends Funding and Proposes Formal Debarment of EcoHealth Alliance, Cites Evidence from COVID Select Report

https://oversight.house.gov/release/breaking-hhs-suspends-funding-and-proposes-formal-debarment-of-ecohealth-alliance-cites-evidence-from-covid-select-report/

Australian parliamentarians push Prime Minister to reject WHO reforms

Britain has already announced its intention to reject the WHO Pandemic Treaty

The Machinery of Fascism Revisited – Highly Recommended Article

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-machinery-of-fascism-revisited/

Guy Hatchard reporting from New Zealand on increased mortality. “Vaccines?”

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/stuck-in-the-covid-dark-ages/

COVID-19 "VACCINES" WERE NOT A GOOD IDEA

Have we learnt our lessons?

Dr. David Wiseman Testimony to Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services

Dr. David Wiseman opening statement to Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services hearing from Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Dr. Wiseman is a PhD Bioscientist with a background in pharmacy, pharmacology, immunology and experimental pathology. Since 1996 he has run his own medical product R&D consulting business, and since 2020 he has focused on Covid-19. He has made over 28 submissions on Covid-19 vaccines to government bodies including FDA, CDC and NIH.

https://rumble.com/v4vtbme-dr.-david-wiseman-testimony-to-texas-senate-committee-on-health-and-human-s.html

Leading doctors completely shamed

The medical profession has been conned by their political, medical and academic leaders who have received money/promises indirectly or directly from the corrupt pharmaceutical industry.

JOHN CAMPBELL DISCUSSES BILL GATES AND HIS LACK OF EXPERTISE

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-mrna-vaccine-factories-global-diseases/

THERE IS MORE TO KNOW ABOUT THE WITHDRAWAL OF THE ASTRA ZENECA COVID VACCINE – MUCH MORE -- DOC MALIK --

https://x.com/i/status/1791545328832827827

GLOBAL ALERT: Cancer experts and renowned Oncologists Worldwide Call For Immediate Halt to mRNA Gene Therapy Amid Surge of Hyper-progressive cancer cases

"There's enough strong evidence linking mRNA vaccines to cancer. and then in addition to the safety signal of Japan to say, okay, it's time to stop!"

Federal Court Strikes Down Colorado University’s ‘Unconstitutional’ COVID Vaccine Mandate

A federal court this month struck down the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate as unconstitutional. The ruling could affect similar cases, including a Children’s Health Defense lawsuit against Rutgers University over its vaccine mandate.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/university-colorado-covid-vaccine-mandate-unconstitutional/

How the US Government (FDA, DOD) removed the requirement for informed consent for EUA Countermeasures.

Criminals do not follow laws. They write them.

As you can see, the criminals occupying government positions do not follow the laws. They write them. When in a bind, they paper over their crimes with these types of acrobatic moves. So far, all courts have sided with the covid mafia cartel, adding insult to injury by explaining to the injured, bereaved and destitute plaintiffs that it was not a medical experiment. It clearly wasn’t. Premeditated murder and attempted murder are typically not experimental, non-investigational activities.

TOTALITARIANISM VERSUS DICTATORSHIP

German MEP Christine Anderson: "We are on the verge of slipping into totalitarianism. And that is also something people need to understand. There is a difference between a dictatorship and totalitarianism...Totalitarianism aways sets out to infiltrate the entire society, every aspect of every single human being's life, their thinking, their beliefs. And that's when all the brainwashing comes and the gaslighting and all of that. They need to control every single one in every single aspect of their life..."

https://x.com/i/status/1792409521756799178

"We had a doctor laugh at us"

8 yr old Girl Injured by the Covid Vax

THE TSUNAMI OF DISEASE IN AUSTRALIA

"At that time, there was 157 patients in the [emergency department], which is a huge day," he said. "I've been here for nearly 40 years and it was one of the busiest days that I've ever seen."

Dr Green said reporting on the episode "erodes public confidence".

But he also highlighted the difficulties with patient flow and overcrowding inside Queensland's hospitals.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-05-21/ambulance-ramping-explained-gold-coast-emergency-department/103873282

THE GREAT WALKBACK

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/great-pandemic-walkback

Complaint filed against AstraZeneca by plaintiff Brianne Dressen, alleging breach of contract.

Prediction: AZ defense is likely to use provisions of the Defense Production Act shielding them from contract law.

One Last Throw of The Dice For Humanity

https://hatchardreport.com/one-last-throw-of-the-dice-for-humanity/

Top 10 US federal laws Congress should repeal to end worldwide vaccination, mutilation and killing programs.

24 Republican Governors in the US have spoken out against the WHO!!!!!!!!!

South African President writes to the rest of the African Union on the Pandemic Treaty.

Good news. It looks hopeful that the 54-nation Africa block will not let itself be splintered, and will stand firm on getting the minimal demands for real equity, no blank check, etc. This is very good news.

The mRNA Death Toll Is "Bigger Than The Holocaust"

And it only continues to grow...

Latest Rasmussen survey shows that the "cure" was nearly as deadly as the disease

The latest Rasmussen survey of Americans shows that we nearly doubled the death toll of the COVID virus with the vaccine. It wasn't "safe" at all. Not even close. And that's based on MORTALITY only.

Excess Mortality Australia Inquiry Submissions available for Download

Our Public Servants have started publishing them, so check the Senate website and download.

KLAUS SCHWAB GONE – PUSHED OR DID HE FALL?

https://www.rt.com/business/597997-davos-forum-chief-klaus-schwab-quits/

People Have Woken up

“People No Longer Buy the Lies -- All they’ve got left are the direst resorts: war, crashing the economy, another bio-weapon op against their own people, or an outright coup d’état. And even those probably won’t work”

https://dailyreckoning.com/people-have-woken-up/

New Zealand Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Events

More Vaccine Doses Lead to More Covid Infections, Major Study Finds

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/05/09/more-vaccine-doses-lead-to-more-covid-infections-major-study-finds/

Open the Overton Window

You may have heard of the “Overton window.”

https://dailyreckoning.com/open-the-overton-window/

Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics

How the Office of National Statistics Lied About COVID Vaccine Safety

Lying like this to advance a policy that led to an as yet uncounted number of unnecessary deaths, deliberately distorting the evidence as it emerges and selling that distortion of evidence to the public who could be harmed by that distortion, was not an accident. It’s hard to directly lie, accidentally.

