BREAKING NEWS FROM JAPAN

CANCER RATES SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED AFTER 3RD COVID VACCINE

“Significant excess mortalities were observed for all cancers and some specific types of cancer (including ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, lip/oral/pharyngeal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and breast cancer) after mass vaccination with the third dose in 2022.”

JAPAN PEER REVIEWED PAPER

Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan – Original Article April 8 th 2024

“No significant excess mortality was observed during the first year of the pandemic (2020). However, some excess cancer mortalities were observed in 2021 after mass vaccination with the first and second vaccine doses, and

https://www.cureus.com/articles/196275-increased-age-adjusted-cancer-mortality-after-the-third-mrna-lipid-nanoparticle-vaccine-dose-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-in-japan#!/

Paxlovid Trial Results Published — No Better than Placebo

And the conclusion: “Nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) was not associated with a significantly shorter time to sustained alleviation of Covid-19 symptoms than placebo, and the usefulness of nirmatrelvir–ritonavir in patients who are not at high risk for severe Covid-19 has not been established.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/pfizer-and-corruption-too-deep-fix

The Paper — Nirmatrelvir (Paxlovid) for Vaccinated or Unvaccinated Adult Outpatients with Covid-19

Conclusions

The time to sustained alleviation of all signs and symptoms of Covid-19 did not differ significantly between participants who received nirmatrelvir–ritonavir and those who received placebo.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2309003

CRIMINALS WALK AMONG US — VIOLATION TRACKER-- PFIZER FINED ALMOST US$ 11 BILLION FROM THE YEAR 2000 to 2024

Current Parent Company Name: Pfizer

Ownership Structure: publicly traded (ticker symbol PFE)

Headquartered in: New York

Major Industry: pharmaceuticals

Specific Industry: pharmaceuticals

Penalty total since 2000: $10,948,368,523

Number of records: 98

https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent/pfizer

PFIZER SHARES OVER LAST 4 YEARS

2009 — Justice Department Announces Largest Health Care Fraud Settlement in Its History

FROM 2009 -- Pfizer to Pay $2.3 Billion for Fraudulent Marketing

WASHINGTON – American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn Company Inc. (hereinafter together "Pfizer") have agreed to pay $2.3 billion, the largest health care fraud settlement in the history of the Department of Justice, to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products, the Justice Department announced today.

Pharmacia & Upjohn Company has agreed to plead guilty to a felony violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act for misbranding Bextra with the intent to defraud or mislead.

"Illegal conduct and fraud by pharmaceutical companies puts the public health at risk, corrupts medical decisions by health care providers, and costs the government billions of dollars," said Tony West, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division. "This civil settlement and plea agreement by Pfizer represent yet another example of what penalties will be faced when a pharmaceutical company puts profits ahead of patient welfare."

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-largest-health-care-fraud-settlement-its-history

MODERNA SHARES OVER 4 YEARS

Healthcare is disappearing all around the world

Staff shortages are killing patients coast to coast (Honolulu, Fresno, East San Jose, NM, VT), & in Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Dubai, China, S. Korea. Singapore, Thailand & all over Africa

BIONTECH SHARES OVER 4 YEARS

Important Update: Dr Yeadon Writes Supporting Letter for New Criminal Complaint by Former PO Mark Sexton Against MHRA, Pfizer and UK Government

https://expose-news.com/2024/03/12/dr-yeadon-writes-supporting-letter-for-new-criminal-complaint-by-former-po-mark-sexton-against-mhra-pfizer-and-uk-government/

THE SHOT FROM LOUISIANA HEARD ROUND THE WORLD

“ Pfizer LIED About Covid-19 Jabs” — Watchdog Accuses Pfizer Of Promoting 'Unlicensed Vaccine'

Professor Gus Dalgleish London Oncologist

The COVID Clots: Sharyl Attkisson Report

Dr JORDAN VAUGHN

When are medical doctors going to stop shilling for pHarma and start doing their damned jobs?

Every single doctor pushing these brand new (and the old ones too) jabs for which there is no safety or efficacy data should be held legally and financially accountable in a court of law.

US MILITARY RESEARCH --

Religious Faith Can Be "Turned Off" by Magnetic Transcranial Stimulation, Scientists Find

US MILITARY RESEARCH -- IMPLANTABLE NANO SENSORS – INSIDE THE BODY

https://hdiac.org/articles/bringing-the-hospital-to-you-implantable-nano-sensors/

Congressional acts passed between 1990 and 2022, implementing the World Health Organization, International Health Regulations (2005)

FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION

Fauci, why did you recommend experimental COVID vaccines, with side effects incompletely known, for healthy children when they have minuscule risk for serious illness?

https://twitter.com/i/status/1748018838673789168

HOW TO TAKE ACTION

Pfizer’s Misleading COVID Vaccine Claims ‘Brought Discredit’ on Big Pharma, UK Regulator Finds

The Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority, an independent, self-regulatory body established by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, ruled that the company breached five rules in its Code of Practice for advertising.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/uk-regulators-pfizer-breach-advertising-covid-vaccine/

ELITES AT WAR WITH THE PEOPLE

https://brownstone.org/articles/elites-at-war-with-the-people/

OPEN LETTER TO THE WHO FROM DAVID BELL

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-proposals-an-open-letter/

ANOTHER OPEN LETTER TO THE WORLD UNHEALTH ORGANISATION (THE WUO)

POST VAXX HEART SURGERY FOR ARNOLD

Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the most outspoken pro-vaccine advocates during the Covid-19 pandemic, regularly taking to social media to hurl insults at the unvaccinated. According to Schwarzenegger, those who chose to exercise their constitutional right and refuse the jab were “schmucks” who could “go f*ck themselves.”

https://twitter.com/Censored4sure/status/1772403427340943858

The WHO’s Plot to Seize Power Over Nation States in Future Pandemics Must Be Stopped

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/03/28/the-whos-plot-to-seize-power-over-nation-states-in-future-pandemics-must-be-stopped/

THE WHO WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-wants-to-rule-the-world/

Former "Health" Minister Roberto Speranza can't go anywhere in Italy without police protection, and people yelling "Murderer!" -- “ASSASSIN”!

https://twitter.com/i/status/1775962393761214780

German Government Admits There Was No Pandemic

https://www.globalresearch.ca/german-government-admits-there-was-no-pandemic/5853916

Pandemics: A Business Opportunity

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/04/03/pandemics-a-business-opportunity/

Self Assembling Nanotechnology and “Rubber Clots” Explained by Dr Ana Mihalcea MD PhD

