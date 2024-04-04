Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

WHAT HAPPENED TO TRISTA? AGED 18 YEARS OLD PERFECTLY HEALTHY – NOW DEAD

Trista was healthy and had no comorbidities or pre-existing conditions. In fact, she had a recent annual checkup that included blood work and other tests, proving that she was healthy. As part of that very checkup, she elected to receive the Pfizer Bio-N-Tech Covid injection. Her parents and Family were unaware that she had made this choice until the day she lay dying in the hospital.

There was NO benefit to her getting this shot, only risk.

One Dose of Pfizer’s Covid “Vaccine” Contains Over 200 Billion DNA Fragments That Can Incorporate Into Human DNA, Causing Cancer

Multiple laboratory studies now confirm that Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is heavily contaminated with plasmid DNA. The latest analysis finds that one dose of the Pfizer vaccine typically contains over 200 billion DNA fragments. These DNA fragments can incorporate into the DNA of the vaccinated individual and interfere with the expression of oncogenes and tumor suppression genes. This DNA contamination has cancer implications for millions of people who were manipulated to take part in this biowarfare experiment.

According to Buckhaults, the long-term risks of DNA integration include cancer. “It’s also a very real theoretical risk of future cancer in some people. Depending on where in the genome this foreign piece of DNA lands it can interrupt a tumor suppressor or activate an oncogene.”

The DNA alterations can also be passed on to future generations. Because DNA lasts for hundreds of thousands of years, “alterations to the DNA can stick around” according to Buckhaults.

https://discernreport.com/one-dose-of-pfizers-covid-vaccine-contains-over-200-billion-dna-fragments-that-can-incorporate-into-human-dna-causing-cancer/

Cancer is listed in the PATENT as an outcome of contamination with DNA Fragments

The Patent Reads: "The DNA template used in the mRNA manufacturing process must be removed to ensure the efficacy of therapeutics and safety, because residual DNA in drug products may induce activation of the innate response and has the potential to be ONCOGENIC in patient populations.”

Pfizer scientists knew about the DNA contamination and tried to chop it up and hide it

https://discernreport.com/one-dose-of-pfizers-covid-vaccine-contains-over-200-billion-dna-fragments-that-can-incorporate-into-human-dna-causing-cancer/

Gentle humour, shocking facts, electrify Sydney at all-star covid reckoning

It was like the Beatles and Rolling Stones rolled into one as Dr John Campbell stole the show.

PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER

“COVID stands for Certificate of Vaccine ID”

Justin Leslie joined us to talk about his recent documentary he just released, which includes a clip of Pfizer's principal scientist admitting that the company skipped 10 years of safety testing, had significant knowledge of mRNA vaccine side effects, but released the COVID-19 jab anyway.

German domestic intelligence chief defends his efforts to police the "thought & speech patterns" of citizens, outlines the novel offence of "systematic delegitimisation of state conduct"

“… to understand how ominous this is, you must remember that the present political establishment in general, and the BfV and Haldenwang more specifically, exercise a total sovereignty of interpretation over everything you say.”

Vaccinated People Show Long COVID-Like Symptoms With Detectable Spike Proteins: Preprint Study

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/vaccinated-people-show-long-covid-symptoms-detectable-spike-proteins-preprint-study

THE INDOCTRINATED BRAIN

Why did the medical establishment push the Covid vax on the world even when they knew it didn’t work? Dr. Michael Nehls says it wasn’t about money. It was about conquering the human mind --

Exercise, Vitamin D and Lithium may help? --

FOODS HIGH IN LITHIUM

Lithium Content and Its Nutritional Beneficence, Dietary Intake, and Impact on Human Health in Edibles

Video Footage from the Oklahoma State Senate Public Forum on Health Freedom

Recorded on March 26, 2024

Why Won’t the Government Tell Us What the WHO Wants Us to Sign Up to?

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/04/02/why-wont-the-government-tell-us-what-the-who-wants-us-to-sign-up-to/

Introduction to Immunology and Infectious Diseases

Will Discrimination on the Basis of Intelligence Be Banned Next?

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/04/02/will-discrimination-on-the-basis-of-intelligence-be-banned-next/

DR CLAIRE CRAIG – TESTIMONY – DIAGNOSTIC PATHOLOGIST

https://twitter.com/i/status/1774520751120335111

30% OF ANIMALS DEAD OR INJURED BY MRNA VACCINES

https://twitter.com/i/status/1775287724926210495

ON HUMAN SUFFERING

The evil that we face is made so much uglier by the majority indifferent, willfully blind society who prefer the comfort of lies, denying that awful crimes have been committed and preventing the true justice. The situation is made harder still as we cannot make fellow humans see the truth until they chose to.

TOD CALLENDER INTERVIEW – “WE ARE AT WAR”

https://rumble.com/v4lx9k6-war-on-us-soil-w-department-of-defense-opposing-attorney.html

QUARANTINE BY JAMES ROGUSKI – YOU ARE BEING THREATENED

THE TRUE THREAT posed by the WHO negotiations has been obvious since November 2022. Now would be an exceedingly good time to stop being distracted by red herrings and pay attention to THIS issue.

“ I am predicting a massive, massive tsunami of illness and death among highly-vaccinated populations with dysregulated immune systems”

“I’m sorry for the harsh message, but somebody needs to tell the truth,” virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/this-is-not-an-april-fools-gag/

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF WE JUST STOPPED OIL?

6 BILLION WOULD DIE – MOST WOULD STARVE TO DEATH

“Disease would be on the rampage, with no power, no water supply and no sewage flow, so cholera, dysentery and all the other Victorian diseases of crowding would take over.

“Day 100 – just three months or so since the world just stopped oil – my guess is that around half of the world’s population (say four billion people) would be dead.” Accessing food and safe water for urban dwellers (about 55pc of the 2023 world population) would be nigh-on impossible, as all the normal distribution routes for food would have failed, and storage facilities (chillers/freezers) would also have failed without electricity.”

“Pumped water would be unavailable, so access to clean water would be close to impossible.”

“For those interested in understanding the intricate interweaving of humans and fossil fuels, I would recommend Vaclav Smil’s book How The World Really Works.”

https://archive.md/oAOih#selection-2461.0-2464.0

Censorship Is an Act of Desperation

Biodistribution of RNA Vaccines and of Their Products: Evidence from Human and Animal Studies

The biodistribution of mRNA vaccines remains one of the most poorly investigated topics. This mini-review discussed the results of recent experimental studies on humans and rodents regarding the biodistribution of mRNA vaccines, their constituents (mRNA and lipid nanoparticles), and their encoded antigens. We focused on the dynamics of the biodistribution of mRNA vaccine products and on the possibility of crossing the blood–brain and blood–placental barriers as well as transmission to infants through breast milk.

https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/12/1/59

Massive German document release sheds still more light on the entire Covid farce, as if any more light were needed

Last week, the Robert Koch Institut (the German CDC) released over 2,500 pages documenting the meetings of the “Covid Crisis Team” between January 2020 and April 2021. They did so in response to long-running litigation by journalists at Multipolar.

This is a major revelation – a rough German equivalent of the Fauci email releases from 2021 – which takes us directly into the internal discussions of the pandemic managers throughout the 2020 lockdowns and the early stages of the vaccination campaign. You can download the minutes and agendas yourself here. They’re heavily redacted, but they provide a dismal view of the whole pandemic circus and its idiotic, hapless coordinators. It will take me weeks to finish studying them, but German Twitter has done the Lord’s work unearthing many of the more important revelations, as does this surprisingly critical ZDF article. Here I want to highlight just three points. Read on at the Link ….

Doctors Warn of Mysterious Cancer ‘Epidemic’

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/03/24/doctors-warn-of-mysterious-cancer-epidemic/

HARVARD’S LATEST ACT OF SHAME

https://brownstone.org/articles/harvards-latest-act-of-shame/

On "hate," "disinformation," and the ever-expanding, ever metastasising establishment campaign to restrict free expression in the West

Sally's Journey, 1st Excerpt: Eight times in hospital, 70 doctor visits in Australia

Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022

LIFE INSURANCE COMPANIES REELING

Dr. Pierre Kory: I couldn't even paint the picture of where we are, how much damage that vaccine has done. It's decimated lives, it's been the large part responsible for the drop in life expectancy in United States. We went from 79 to 76 in 3 years. Who has to die for that? The life insurance industry is reeling from all of these death claims from young people. Our disability rolls are exploding, I think we gonna have real problems with the labor force and by the way as you and I get older Steve, I mean, I don't know what the population of young people's gonna be at this rate...The most damning evidence is from The Group Life Health Insurance data...where when you look at the third quarter of 2021, you see an unprecedented, never before seen in that entire industry, explosion in death claims in 25-34, 35-44, it's almost like we sent all our kids off to war...and nobody is talking about that...all of this kind of work is getting censored, I mean this is getting buried. The colossal nature of the death and disability that has been unleashed, off course they don't want this to come out. It'll shred whatever remaining trust in our agencies...

Digital ID and Digital Prison

Digital ID or Digital Prison- Presentation by Aman Jabbi. Live streamed to Central Coast community NSW on 2nd June 2022.

Aman was at the forefront of video and camera technology in Silicon Valley. He has co-founded two camera startups. If you have a camera in your phone, stream video or movies, he played a part in it.

Aman has a BS in Electrical & Electronics Engineering and MS in Chemistry from BITS in India, an MS in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University and studied Computer Science at Stanford University.

Have a listen to hear more about the smart cities infrastructure and implications, as its planned to descend upon us sometime soon! Newcastle is named as one of the first trial smart cities in Australia.

You’ll also hear concepts such as: stakeholder capitalism, 4th Industrial revolution, digital real estate, the metaverse, lock down matrix, carbon credits, social credit score, facial recognition technology, public private partnership- all the concepts discussed by the WEF technocrats at Davos 22-26th May 2022.

https://rumble.com/v179jh6-digital-id-or-digital-prison.html

WHO do you think you are? MPs fear unelected UN officials could dictate Britain's lockdown policy in future pandemics under controversial new treaty

The group of Tory MPs warned the plan risks 'undermining UK sovereignty'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13235191/WHO-MP-unelected-officials-Britain-lockdown-pandemic-treaty.html

BREAKING: Australian Senate establishes formal inquiry into excess deaths

What's driving excess deaths? Is it Covid? Lockdowns? Vaccines? Australians are now one step closer to finding out.

SPIKE PROTEIN PERSISTENCE

Persistence of S1 Spike Protein in CD16+ Monocytes up to 245 Days in SARS-CoV-2 Negative Post COVID-19 Vaccination Individuals

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.03.24.24304286v1

Very important story for today on Bill Gates, the management of COVID vaccines and the WHO, published Nov 23, 2020 in NYT. But I could only find the full article in the Seattle Times.

THE COVID VACCINE AND INCREASE IN CANCERS – ESPECIALLY IN YOUNG PEOPLE

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/this-psychotic-denial-of-the-vaccine-link-to-cancer/

SASHA LATYPOVA – A SUMMARY OF EVERYTHING

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- Covid Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network