COVID “VACCINES” ARE GMO’S (LEGALLY) – GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANISMS AS DEFINED IN LAW –

Are the Covid-19 drugs produced by Pfizer and Moderna GMOs or genetically modified organisms?

First, an Organism is: “any biological entity”, “capable of transferring genetic material”.

The Pfizer and Moderna Covid products contain LNP-modRNA (Modified RNA) complexes.

These complexes satisfy being called “any biological entity” under the law. The modRNA is genetic material.

“I was pregnant than breastfeeding while lock down and vaccination were happening. I’m very sensitive to medications and many “safe” ones have left me toxic in the hospital before. My family knew this, and siblings still pushed husband and I to get the shot and give it to our kids. I told everyone there was NO WAY anyone could know the long term side effects of a treatment this new, so it COULD NOT be proven safe. No one listened. My degree was in history and it was a scary time to be alive. We watched society worldwide be brainwashed by those in power and manipulated by fear. It made it frighteningly easy to see how things like Nazi Germany had happened. My parents have 10 children. We were raised to be critical thinkers sceptical of the media. I’m the only one who refused the shot. Society CAN be driven mad, manipulated, coerced and threatened, to the point of risking their own lives and those of their loved ones. I don’t know how to prevent such manipulation in the future. I protected myself and my husband and children. I couldn’t help anyone else. Thank you John and Mr Gillespie. The only weapon against a lie is the truth.”

“My daughter, a medical Doctor, had several Vac’s as she believed in them. She told last September that she had terminal cancer and would have only 5 months to live! She died last Saturday the 20.4.24. It is such a tragedy. It truly was a “Turbo” cancer. One brilliant mind is lost to the world! She was the most compassionate person that I (we) know. I am heart broken! What have “they” done!! Thanks Dr Campbell”

“There was ZERO informed consent!!!!”

“HOW ARE OUR POLITICIANS ABLE TO GET AWAY WITH THIS. They have essentially declared war on their own citizens health and freedom”.

“This stinking shot killed my husband. He was all for it being a type 1 diabetic. I declined. This thing tore up his cardiovascular system - destroying his aortic valve (replaced 7 years prior )and mitral valve. Platelets were being destroyed faster than they could be replaced and a rapid appearance of non-small cell lung cancer. He also had swollen testicles and fluid on his lung. He went through two years of hell starting three months after the second shot. Add to that, my only surviving child got this crap and a booster for a fucking job. No research except what the media, cdc, and fda was saying. I’m so worried.”

“Wow....what an informative and mind blowing podcast. I was hooked from start to finish. It puts it out there what we all were concerned about. It never was a vaccine. Military bio weapon 100%”

“One of the most important videos of the last 4 years don't skip it if you have a science or strategic background”

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4v1r2i-genetically-modified-organisms-dr.-julian-gillespiewith-dr.-john-campbell-2.html

Australian DNA CONTAMINATION of Covid “Vaccine” Vials Confirmed

.. in Australian vials of Pfizer and Moderna .. NOT safe for Humans

.. what did our politicians say this was .. safe & effective?

Dr Speicher has confirmed excessive synthetic DNA contamination in Pfizer was over 350 times above per dose limits set by the TGA (34,900% above), and over 200 times above per dose limits for Moderna (19,900% above).

How effective is the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 transmission and infection? A national programme analysis in Monaco, July 2021 to September 2022

"The current generation of COVID-19 vaccines may not represent an effective tool in protecting individuals from either transmitting or acquiring SARS-CoV-2 infection."

"Protection conferred by the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine against transmission and infection was low for delta and omicron BA.1&2, regardless of the number of vaccine doses and previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. There was no significant vaccine effect for omicron BA.4&5. Health authorities carrying out vaccination campaigns should bear in mind that the current generation of COVID-19 vaccines may not represent an effective tool in protecting individuals from either transmitting or acquiring SARS-CoV-2 infection."

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38840159/

THE PEOPLES VACCINE INQUIRY – IN THE UK

https://peoplesvaccineinquiry.co.uk

Vaccine targeted qPCR of Cancer Cell Lines treated with BNT162b2 (Biontech - Pfizer Covid “Vaccine”)

In summary, this data does demonstrate that SV40, Origin of replication and spike DNA can be found through at least 2 cell passages in vaccinated OvCar3 cell lines. This is not seen in the untreated cell lines.

Further work is required to validate these putative integration events. Longer reads and deeper sequencing are now justified and should be prioritized.

Australian Mortality Data for February 2024 Released: The Mass Mortality Event is Clearly Ongoing as Excess Deaths Continue. 2024 COD Data shows a Clear Increase in Cancer and Respiratory deaths

AUSTRALIA ALL CAUSE MORTALITY

AUSTRALIA MONTHLY DEATHS

COVID VACCINATED PATIENTS DIED AT NEARLY TWICE THE RATE OF THE UNVACCINATED

A two-and-a-half-year peer-reviewed study by Ohio State University researchers found that among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, those who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines had a significantly higher mortality rate than unvaccinated patients, even when accounting for age and comorbidities.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaxxed-covid-patients-death-rate-unvaxxed-study/

https://x.com/i/status/1797878717437673832

Scientist Blows Whistle on Cover-Up of Study Showing Covid Shots Cause Cancer

Two scientists published a peer-reviewed study in 2021 showing that Covid mRNA shots cause cancer but their findings were covered up over fears it would fuel so-called “ant-vaccine propaganda.”

One of the Sweden-based scientists has blown the whistle to reveal that their bombshell findings were shut down by officials at the universities they worked for.

Newly unsealed emails have also backed up the allegations, revealing the peer-reviewed study was shut down and hidden from the public.

https://slaynews.com/news/scientist-blows-whistle-cover-up-study-showing-covid-shots-cause-cancer/

Tucker Carlson COMMENTS on Meeting Klaus Schwab & What Motivates the Ruling Class

"He's like an elderly idiot who seems a little senile, doesn't have any idea what he's talking about...The closer you get, the more you realize the people running things are mediocre. Like buffoons."

“They are weak people” “They have not built anything of value”

“Blinken is an idiot” “Tony Blinken couldn’t change a tire on your truck”

“They want to wreck things that others built” “It’s all vandalism”

https://x.com/i/status/1797975399516754342

Retraction scandal update

THE AMISH ARE UN VACCINATED – AND HEALTHY

The Amish are a perfect example of a large group of unvaccinated people. No autism. No autoimmune disease. No chronic disease. US Gov study them like a control group, but without sharing data. All vaccines are snake oil, & they don't want you to know.

https://x.com/i/status/1798086508811063368

AUSTRALIAN JUDGE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

She “apparently failed to disclose a most significant prior relationship with the first respondent, Pfizer. The complaint notes that, when at the Bar, before her elevation to the Federal Court of Australia, Rofe appeared to have directly and indirectly represented Pfizer in at least five separate matters”.

https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/covid/2024/06/after-covid-now-its-the-lawyers-turn/

The World Health Assembly And Pandemics - Another Step Further Into The Pit

“… the world continued its unfortunate stumble back to old-fashioned public health fascism.”

“Those pushing medical fascism, and those enchanted by it, are very much in control.”

https://creativedestructionmedia.com/analysis/2024/06/05/the-world-health-assembly-and-pandemics-another-step-further-into-the-pit/

DOCTORS PROTECTING CHILDREN – THIS IS FRONT PAGE NEWS

The American College of Pediatricians just put out a statement calling out all the major medical associations by name for pushing the gender transition craze on kids. They ask for these groups to "IMMEDIATELY stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex."

"Therefore, given the recent research and the revelations of the harmful approach advocated by WPATH and its followers in the United States, we, the undersigned, call upon the medical professional organizations of the United States, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry to follow the science and their European professional colleagues and immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex. Instead, these organizations should recommend comprehensive evaluations and therapies aimed at identifying and addressing underlying psychological co-morbidities and neurodiversity that often predispose to and accompany gender dysphoria. We also encourage the physicians who are members of these professional organizations to contact their leadership and urge them to adhere to the evidence-based research now available.”

On X -- https://x.com/robbystarbuck/status/1799281058170405320

The Website --

https://doctorsprotectingchildren.org/

"Fans concerned" because their idols look like hell?

Like the worldwide explosion of "rare" cancers, and defibrillators everywhere you look, here's yet another sign that something really WRONG is happening

"COINCIDITIS":

Myocarditis, Pericarditis, Convulsions & Seizures, Arrhythmia, Pulmonary Embolism, Encephalitis, Blood Clots, Stroke, Heart Attack, Venous Thromboembolism, Neurological Impairment, Turbo Cancer, Transverse Myelitis, Thromboctopenia, Kawasaki disease, Guillain-Barre, Autoimmune disease and Sudden Death that all coincidentally and consistently affects those jabbed with mRNA, lipid nanoparticle gene editing technology.

Dr. David Hughes

Global technocracy and how to escape

Dr. David Hughes is an expert on psychological warfare, Covid-19, the deep state, intelligence crime, technocracy, and resurgent totalitarianism. We discuss the military operation under foot and how to effectively resist. Dr. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln and a graduate of Oxford. He just released his latest book ‘Covid-19: Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy’. His next book, to be released summer of 2024, is ’Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State’.



Free book download:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-41850-1 or https://ulincoln.academia.edu/DavidHughes/Books

Support his work:

https://www.academia.edu/118269356/Support

Bank transfer details: David Hughes, Revolut, Sort Code 04-29-09, Account Number 33102384, IBAN GB30 REVO 0099 7067 9734 50.





CA, UK, IR: Robin Trower cancels tour; Mamie Laverock falls 5 stories after "medical emergency"; TV host Seán Defoe has testicular cancer, TV host Adrian Kennedy has prostate cancer

Actress Keltie Knight has microcytic anemia; rugby great Alun Wyn Jones, 38, has heart surgery; prisoner Danny Weatherson diagnosed with Parkinson's; Tyrone footballer Feargal Logan has a stroke; more

A brave doctor's eye-opening testimony exposes the grotesque treatment the unvaccinated received throughout COVID-19.

“I attest that I told multiple hospital administrators and physicians that their refusal to provide ethical and legally required appropriate healthcare was wrong and criminal”.

Desperately seeking a bird flu death, WHO claimed one in Mexico (H5N2)--but the Mexican health minister called bullshit: man died of other causes

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned from the Registrational Trials and Global Vaccination Campaign

WHY WAS THIS PAPER RETRACTED?

“Given the extensive, well-documented SAEs and unacceptably high harm-to-reward ratio, we urge governments to endorse a global moratorium on the modified mRNA products until all relevant questions pertaining to causality, residual DNA, and aberrant protein production are answered.”

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10810638/

ORIGIN OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS (SARS-CoV-2)

We need to know the truth.........

Most of us now understand that we have been consistently lied to from the very beginning of the COVID “pandemic”. Nothing we have been told was true. Those that have told the lies have not been held responsible.

Media caught LYING about bird flu death

Mexico refutes claims that a 59 year old man died from bird flu.

it turns out that we were lied to – AGAIN.

The WHO Hasn’t Given Up on its Pandemic Treaty

In its concentration on pandemics above other priorities, the WHO appears to have forgotten that it was set up to serve the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. By recklessly pushing its agenda forward at the expense of other health issues, it has forgotten the most fundamental principle proclaimed in its 1946 Constitution: “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/08/the-who-hasnt-given-up-on-its-pandemic-treaty/

The UK ONS now admit that deaths in the vaccinated were categorised as unvaccinated in 2021

The ONS denied it then but admit it now.

Medicine is a mess, a corruption of principles and values has gutted its core

Australian Funeral Director Speaks Out About the Tragic Rise in Sudden Deaths, Turbo Cancers and the Loss of Babies

She is convinced Coroners know but keep silent.

World-Renowned Expert: Covid Shots Are ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’

Dr. Francis Boyle is a Harvard-educated law professor who drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act.

A world-renowned professor who drafted America’s laws on bioweapons has signed a sworn affidavit asserting that Covid mRNA shots are “weapons of mass destruction.”

Dr. Francis Boyle is a Harvard-educated law professor who drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act.

Dr. Boyle has now provided a signed affidavit stating that Covid mRNA injections violate the law he wrote.

Boyle asserts that “COVID-19 injections,” “COVID-19 nanoparticle injections,” and “mRNA nanoparticle injections” are bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction.

He notes that the Covid shots violate Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).

Dr. Boyle provided this affidavit in a Florida case involving an “Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus.”

The case seeks to compel Governor Ron DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of Covid mRNA injections in the state of Florida, as Slay News previously reported.

It also seeks to compel Attorney General Ashley Moody to confiscate the vials.

The pleadings assert that the distribution of Covid mRNA shots violates the following laws:

Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175

Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023)

Federal Crime of Treason 18 USC § 2381

Treason § 876.32 Fla. Stat. (2023)

Domestic Terrorism, 18 USC § 2331

Terrorism § 775.30 Fla. Stat. (2023)

Murder § 782.04 (1)(a) Fla. Stat. (2023) and Genocide 18 USC §1091

Florida Drugs and Cosmetic Act § 499.005 (2) Fla. Stat. (2023)

Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023)

Accessory After the Fact § 777.03 Fla. Stat. (2023)

Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023)

Prominent Pro-Vaccine Doctor Blows Whistle: ‘Biggest Crime in History of Medicine’

Annette Bosworth, also known as “Dr. Boz,” has released an explosive video statement to warn the public about “the biggest crime in the history of medicine.”

LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE COVID VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

and an important summary of what everybody needs to know

EXCESS MORTALITY LINKED TO COVID VACCINES IN THE MILLIONS

But our health authorities continue to be in denial

Nothing we were told was true: the injections did not prevent infection, did not prevent transmission of infection, were not efficacious and were not “safe”. Dr. Fauci testifying before a US Senate enquiry a few days ago had to admit under oath that there was no science to support the use of masks or social distancing. It was all fabricated to scare you into receiving experimental injections which have now been linked to millions of non-Covid deaths worldwide. He said he was “the science”…..what a joke. He still will not admit to being a central figure in the gain-of-function research which led to the development and release of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from a Chinese laboratory.

“Excess mortality has remained high in the Western World for three consecutive years, despite the implementation of containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines. This raises serious concerns. Government leaders and policymakers need to thoroughly investigate underlying causes of persistent excess mortality.”

My Expert Testimony In The Defense of Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Against The Texas Medical Board

Despite all I have been through in Covid, the actions of Texas Huguley Hospital and the Texas Medical Board against Dr. Bowden left me apoplectic. Trigger warning: it's a traumatic case.

Oxford’s RECOVERY Network--Both Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir Completely Fail At Protecting Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

“In neither comparison was there evidence of a significant difference in the duration of hospitalization or the proportion of patients progressing to invasive ventilation or death.”

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/oxfords-recovery-network-both-pfizers-paxlovid-and-mercks-molnupiravir-completely-fail-at-protecting-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-ac322d99

How Far Have Medical Journals Fallen?

https://hotair.com/david-strom/2024/06/07/how-far-have-medical-journals-fallen-this-far-n3789831

Excess Deaths in the Spotlight Once Again

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/08/excess-deaths-in-the-spotlight-once-again/

NIGEL FARAGE TRUTH BOMB – TWO MINUTES OF TRUTH

“I WANT TO KNOW WHY WE WERE LIED TO” – THIS NEEDS A FULL PROPER ENQUIRY”

"We were told take the vaccine, the so-called "vaccine" and you won't catch Covid, take the vaccine and you won't pass Covid on, both of those things were totally, completely untrue. We were told the vaccine was safe in every way, frankly it had not been through anything like the normal testing...and now we know there are elderly pensioners on their seventh jab, that's not the kind of vaccine you and I grew up with, you have a vaccine once and were inoculated for life. So I do think there needs to be a massive investigation not just into harms that were caused by the vaccines, all vaccines cause side effects., but there does seem to be an alarming number of people, young men in particular, who have developed myocarditis and other heart conditions."

https://x.com/i/status/1798982500649509126

DISTURBING: Health Canada didn’t conduct risk-benefit analysis before authorizing COVID vax for kids

Exclusive government documents show that Health Canada’s expedited authorization of the novel mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for children came with all risks, and real-world data show no benefits.

