The Notice of Liability delivered to individuals at the W.H.O. this week

Addressing both corporate and personal liability in wrongdoing

Below you will find the text of the Notice of Liability delivered to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Dr Maria van Kerkhove, Dr Janet Diaz and Jeremy Farrar this week. It was drafted with the help of specialist international lawyers and health scientists. Feel free to copy, paste and adapt for the purpose of notifying others of their liability in relation to the Covid-19 fraud.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: a man

dba: Director General World Health Organisation (WHO)

Office of the Director General

Avenue Appia 20

1202 Geneva - Switzerland

6th day in the month of May in the year 2024

Dear Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (hereafter ‘you’),

Re: Notice upon Harm and to Cease and Desist

On behalf of living men, women and all their sons and daughters living right now and those yet to be born on Earth, we hereby place you: a man: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, doing business as the Director General of the World Health Organisation (hereafter W.H.O), on notice that:

Your actions carried out in the capacity of Director General of the W.H.O during the Covid-19 chapter, principally consisting of falsely informing world governments of a so-called pandemic, thereby causing governments to declare non-existent medical emergencies, have been and are still an integral part of a chain of events that is resulting in mass loss of life, immense physical harm and untold psychological distress and trauma to the people on this planet; Said actions appear to have led to Governments deploying insufficiently tested SARS-CoV-2 genetically modified organisms (GMOs) falsely termed ‘vaccines’ being also gene therapies, mandating unscientific masking protocols, implementing inhumane and anti-scientific ‘social distancing’ measures, purchasing and deploying ineffective and fraudulent PCR tests subsequently used to create false ‘casedemics’ in order to justify unlawful ‘lockdowns’, business closures and house arrest; We demand that, with immediate effect, you cease and desist from taking further actions that would involve false and fraudulent communication to governments thereby causing or resulting in further instances of the kind of catastrophic outcomes outlined above.

Notice upon Personal Liability

We also put you on notice that failure to cease or desist from continued or repeated involvement or implication in the above harms shall render you liable both in your personal and corporate capacity. As a man, you shall be investigated for criminal conspiracy. As a corporate officer, you shall be investigated for gross negligence, serious misconduct in public office, corporate fraud and potentially even aiding and abetting corporate manslaughter.

Further to the above Notices, and in order to clarify our position, may we take this opportunity respectfully to remind you of your own position and legal responsibilities.

WHO Constitutional Obligation

The objective of the World Health Organization (WHO), according to Article 1 of the WHO Constitution, is the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health.1 Thus, in your role as WHO Director-General, you are obliged to consult with a diversity of experts, including those who disagree with your recommendations on health, to ensure that best practice is ethically and objectively promoted to uphold the best interests of the public.

As early as 2021, international experts were cautioning against the novel Covid strategies recommended by the WHO Covid team, especially but not limited to the experimental modRNA medical technologies developed at ‘warp speed’ to function purportedly as vaccines.

The WHO Constitution states in Article 67 that members of the WHO may enjoy ‘such privileges and immunities as may be necessary for the fulfilment of its objective and for the exercise of its functions.” Such privileges and immunity, whilst patently unfair, inequitable and dangerous, only apply when fulfilling the Article 1 objective.

By your unilateral recommendation of harmful Covid strategies, The People, represented by the World Council for Health, do not believe that you acted in accordance with your constitutional obligations in Article 1. If your actions are found to be in contravention of Article 1, you will not be covered by Article 67 of the WHO Constitution that provides for the stated protection and immunity. In other words, you may be personally liable for the millions of deaths and immense suffering caused on account of your role in the unlawful authorisation of these harmful recommendations. Moreover, given the blatant conflicts of interest evident in the WHO’s activities, closely connected to commercial interests, immunity is not guaranteed when acting at the behest of those interests.

Consequences of your WHO Covid Policies, Recommendations, Advice and Omissions

1. Immeasurable suffering and death

In the past four years, billions of people who trusted and complied with WHO-based country government advice have experienced ongoing physical and mental suffering, illness, disability, loss of income, poverty, child abuse, other violence, and even death as a result.

2. Human rights violations

Country governments worldwide implemented severe emergency measures directly based on WHO recommendations that consequently resulted in widespread violations of fundamental human rights. Boys, girls and babies were masked and injected. Living men and women expressing, or wishing to express their right to free speech, travel, bodily autonomy, and to choose, were threatened, intimidated, coerced, neglected, abused and in some cases assaulted, imprisoned or killed. The WHO did nothing to address the harm it caused.

3. Failure to recommend inexpensive, safe and effective treatments and remedies for Covid-19

Covid-19 can be effectively treated with safe and established multi-purpose generic medicines, including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, in combination with zinc, vitamin D, vitamin C, and other immune-boosting, health-promoting and anti-coagulant treatments. Failure to disclose and raise awareness of these, and failure to recommend ivermectin widely in combination with zinc for early use, meant that millions of people suffered and many died as a result of not being offered effective early and late treatments.

By recommending ivermectin only in the context of clinical trials and omitting sound and practical advice on how to attain the highest level of health during the Covid-19 scare, ivermectin and other effective treatments were withheld in many countries in favour of expensive GMO drugs, emergency-authorized patented pharmaceutical drugs without safety records. Thus, in your personal capacity, the world’s people may hold you responsible for the consequences of serious omissions related to safe, effective treatments for Covid-19, in preference for undisclosed GMOs.

4. Dangerous GMO gene therapies deployed in the guise of vaccines

You may also be personally liable for death, loss and suffering in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 ‘vaccines’ as you have not advised people of the following:

The long-term material risks of these ‘vaccines’ are unknown. The LNP-modRNA platform fulfils EU, UK, South African, Australian, and US legal definitions for being properly deemed a genetically modified organism (GMO), and a gene therapy, where material risks are identified over a period up to 15 years and perhaps into offspring. People were not advised as required by law that the so-called ‘vaccines’ are, in fact, GMOs. Pfizer used one process to manufacture the products that they submitted for approval but a different process to manufacture the product supplied for injection into the world’s people. The latter product was manufactured using E.coli bacteria and plasmid DNA which has resulted in excessive synthetic DNA contamination confirmed as able to integrate with the human genome. Moderna’s use of plasmid DNA in manufacture has also led to excessive synthetic DNA contamination. Pfizer products includes a SV40 virus-derived enhancer gene sequence. This gene sequence is known to facilitate the transport of the synthetic DNA into cell nuclei, posing a real risk of chromosomal integration. This threatens permanent genetic modification of inoculated people without their knowledge or consent and can only be harmful. The contents of these genetic injections do not stay in the arm muscle. Spike proteins are produced for a prolonged and unknown period of time, possibly indefinitely. These spike proteins trigger extensive microvascular blood clotting as well as large vessel blood clots. Spike proteins are deposited in many tissues and organs including the heart, brain, testis, ovaries, liver and spleen, causing tissue degeneration and disease. The large quantity of spike proteins may overwhelm the immune system, causing immune system dysfunction and worsening risk of all infections and cancers. The spike protein is toxic in itself, but this foreign antigen also marks the victims’ own tissues as non-self, triggering autoimmune disease within these tissues. The antibodies generated are non-neutralizing and worsen Covid disease; this is “antibody dependent enhancement” of infection. Undeclared plasmid DNA in these products carries further dangers; especially in the case of Pfizer and the concealed SV40 enhancer and promotor sequences. This includes the disruption of tumour suppressor genes, and adds to the list of mechanisms by which these products increase cancer risk. The artificial modRNA in these products is hyper-persistent due to the substitution of N1-methylpsudouridine in place of uracil. This prolongs the production of the toxic spike proteins, but also causes ribosome frame shifting, such that a variety of unpredictable proteins and polypeptides are also generated. These pose serious risk for triggering a large spectrum of autoimmune diseases. Additionally the pegylated lipid nanoparticles, which deliver the genetic payload into the victims’ cells, are toxic in and of themselves.

5. Violation of informed consent

Based on your authority as the designated WHO Director General, the majority of people around the world trusted your words when you stated that Covid-19 GMOs and gene therapies were “safe and effective”. This claim cannot be substantiated and is further disproved by Covid-19 vaccine contracts. As such, the right to free and informed consent was violated for every human being who was injected with the experimental Covid-19 GMO gene therapy called ‘vaccines’.

In addition, it appears that at no point did you appraise people of the risks associated with these experimental GMO injections, nor have you shared the mounting vaccine injury reports with the public. Vigibase, the WHO pharmacovigilance collaboration with the University of Uppsala, holds the records of over five million people suspected of harm due to the Covid-19 genetic ‘vaccines’, yet you have failed to demand and ensure transparent, independent and timely analysis of these data.

This is in direct contravention of the Nuremberg Code, that was agreed to in 1948, to prevent non-consensual medical experimentation on human beings, following gross human rights violations during the Second World War.2 Your failure to advise on, recommend, promote and ensure free and informed consent for these Covid-19 GMO gene therapies can be prosecuted for both breach of your duty of care as well as for battery.

World Council for Health Invitation

It is our opinion that the health of the World’s People is much poorer for the actions that you have taken during the course of your work responsibilities at the World Health Organization. In the circumstances, we are morally obliged to invite you to defend your actions or apologise publicly with a plan for reparations. A World Council for Health Country Council General Assembly is scheduled to take place on May 21, 2024, to hear your response and to agree on further necessary actions.

In the interim and in future, we demand that you cease and desist from spreading disinformation about the Covid-19 GMO gene therapy products with immediate effect.

By the men and women named below:

World Council for Health Steering Committee

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (WCH Africa), Fahrie Hassan (WCH Africa), Emma Sron (WCH N. America), Dr.Marivic Villa (WCH N. Americas), Dr. Mark Trozzi (WCH N. America), Izumi Kamijo (WCH Asia), Rev. Dr. Wai Ching Lee (WCH Asia), Dr. Gilbertha St Rose (WCH Caribbean), Christof Plothe DO (WCH Europe), Dr. Mazen Nasreddine (WCH Levant), Lucinda van Buuren (WCH Oceania), Dr. Anne O’Reilly (WCH Oceania), Prof. Héctor Carvallo (WCH Latin America), Marco Albertazzi (WCH Latin America), Dr. Tess Lawrie (WCH Chief Coordinator)

‘Notice to principals is notice to agents and vice versa’

Swiss solicitor, Philipp Kruse, delivered the notice in person to the WHO headquarters around midday on Monday 6th, 2024.

QQQQQQQQQQQ - ??????????????????? - HEALTH?

Pandemic Treaty Falters as Talks End Without Agreement

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/05/11/pandemic-treaty-falters-as-talks-end-without-agreement/

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF EXPERTS IN AUSTRALIA

This is the best discussion of what is going on at the WHO, why, how, and how to defeat this agenda. Very frank talk by very thoughtful academics, finally. With a clear look at what needs to change on many fronts.

ASTRA ZENECA WITHDRAWS COVID VACCINE WORLDWIDE

https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/other/astrazeneca-withdraws-covid-19-vaccine-citing-a-decline-in-demand/ar-BB1m0vEK

AND

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240508-astrazeneca-withdraws-covid-vaccine-as-demand-dives

“ Scarf Lady” Dr. Deborah Birx Now Says Thousands of Americans Could Be Vaccine Injured by the COVID Shot

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/scarf-lady-dr-deborah-birx-now-says-thousands/

Telegraph newspaper claims UK will not sign Pandemic Treaty

JIMMY DORE -- The WHO Is Seizing SWEEPING Global Powers

BRIEFING PAPER The April 2024 Interim Draft of the IHR Amendments Package

CAN ONE BRAVE MAN IN THE UK, JOHN O’LOONEY, SAVE THE WORLD?

ALEX JONES INTERVIEWS FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O' LOONEY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/e5GrysXYc2Sy/

Were SARS-CoV-2 Chimeric and Vaccines Intentionally Developed Military Threats to Civilian Populations?

MRNA – A CANCER CURE? -- HUH?

Canadian Gov’t Database Reveals Catastrophic Reproductive Damage to Men and Women Post-mRNA Vaccine

AUSTRALIA’S EXCESS DEATHS

Patent List of Moderna relating to insertional mutagenesis

The residual plasmid DNA in the mRNA vaccine causes the insertional mutagenesis as well as the integration into the human genome.

GREED – FOLLOW THE MONEY

The WHO negotiations are NOT about health. They are a blatant attempt to mis-allocate billions of dollars in order to feed the beast of Big Pharma.

Could COVID Shots Trigger an ‘Avalanche’ of a Contagious Form of Dementia?

According to mounting data, one of the more serious side effects of the COVID-19 mRNA jabs may be dementia, and this previously non transmissible disease may now be “contagious,” transmissible by way of prions.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-shots-contagious-dementia-cola/

Texas Fires Back at Pfizer, Asks Court to Reject Drug Giant’s Bid to Dismiss ‘Deceptive Marketing’ Lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday contested Pfizer’s motion to dismiss the state’s lawsuit accusing the drug giant of “false, misleading, or deceptive” marketing of its COVID-19 vaccines and trying to intimidate critics who questioned those claims.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/texas-ag-ken-paxton-pfizer-deceptive-marketing-lawsuit/

Who elected these people to make decisions for us?

The Digital Health Certificate? WHAT is “digital health”?

Is it a quest for healthy fingers?

The Fabian Society and the World Economic Forum

Their end-goal is a totalitarian Socialist World Government. The global wolves were operating in plain sight for over 100 years.

NY Times Reports on COVID Vaccine Injuries. What Took Them So Long?

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/ny-times-reports-on-covid-vaccine-injuries.-what-took-them-so-long-b1c9c78a

How much longer can they deny vaccine link to heart deaths?

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/how-much-longer-can-they-deny-vaccine-link-to-heart-deaths/

Lockdowns Were Unquestionably the Stupidest Government Intervention of Our Lifetimes

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/05/04/lockdowns-were-unquestionably-the-stupidest-government-intervention-of-our-lifetimes/

New York Times Investigation Finds People Injured by COVID Vaccines Are Being ‘Ignored’

After years of reporting on news about vaccine injuries as “misinformation” and “conspiracy theory,” The New York Times today reported that “thousands” may have been injured by the COVID-19 vaccines — but ran accompanying articles declaring the shots safe and life-saving.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-york-times-investigation-people-injured-covid-vaccines-being-ignored/

Pandemic Officials are "Disappointed in Themselves", per the New York Times

Should we forgive them?

Confirmed: Researchers Reveal COVID mRNA Vaccines Contain Component that Suppresses Immune Response and Stimulates Cancer Growth

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/researchers-reveal-covid-mrna-vaccines-contain-component-that/

FLORIDA IS BANNING THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

https://twitter.com/i/status/1786129492672434191

Tomato-made edible COVID-19 vaccine TOMAVAC induces neutralizing IgGs in the blood sera of mice and humans

Plant-based edible vaccines ……….. With the completion of future large-scale studies, higher-generation TOMAVAC should be a cost-effective, ecologically friendly, and widely applicable novel-generation COVID-19 vaccine, providing two-layered protection against SARS-CoV-2.

All 49 Republican Senators have said NO to the WHO's Pandemic Treaty and IHR amendments in a public letter to the President

And why we would have to be crazy to allow the WHO's criminal and incompetent leaders to govern anything, especially our health

ANOTHER WIN (!)

How to Stop the W.H.O. NOW: 10 Tips for lawmakers

What can lawmakers do to stop the Pandemic Agreement (Treaty) and amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) from going forward at the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting, taking place from May 27 to June 1, 2024?

An Update on the WHO Negotiations

These negotiations must be terminated NOW. NO votes may be held at the World Health Assembly. THIS FRAUD MUST BE STOPPED NOW.

AN ALTERNATIVE HYPOTHESIS --

https://rumble.com/v4h83tr-was-the-vax-for-something-else-dr.-scott-jensen-dave-collum-john-cullen-tpc.html

COVID19 vaccines linked to myocarditis, pericarditis, ITP, Guillain Barre Syndrome, Bell's Palsy, ADEM, PE, Febrile seizures & more

A new analysis of 99 million people shows the *bare minimum* increased risk of harms; For methodological reasons, the truth is likely worse; Low risk populations were harmed by mandatory vaccination

COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X24001270

22 Attorneys-General in the US have told Joe Biden that the WHO will not be making public policy in their states

Global governance will not be starting in the US!

‘The Power of Natural Immunity’: COVID Challenge Trials Struggle to Infect Participants, Even at High Doses

“The results show the power of natural immunity as compared to the many breakthrough infections in ‘naive’ vaccinated individuals.”

“Any assertion that vaccination-based immunity is more powerful than natural immunity is complete lunacy — the acquired immune system is a beautiful thing and vaccination is a cheaper and much less effective substitute,” he said.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/natural-immunity-uk-human-covid-challenge-trials/

Death By Vaccine: The WHO and Big Pharma-Led Onslaught on Our Lives

In spite of growing evidence of injuries caused by Covid vaccines, Big Pharma and WHO are devising a strategy to push vaccines around the world.

https://crisismagazine.com/opinion/death-by-vaccine-the-who-and-big-pharma-led-onslaught-on-our-lives

Fauci Ignored Early Reports of Vaccine Injuries, Emails Obtained by CHD Reveal

Dr. Anthony Fauci knew COVID-19 vaccines were causing serious injuries, including myocarditis, neurological conditions and death, within days of the vaccines’ rollout in December 2020, according to documents obtained by Children’s Health Defense.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-ignored-covid-vaccine-injuries-emails-chd/

Covid is Not a Specific Disease

When people say: “I had Covid,” what do they mean?

They mean they had a positive test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

And if the PCR Test was done at more than 30 – 35 Amplification Cycles, then there is a very high likelihood of a False Positive test result.

https://brownstone.org/articles/covid-is-not-a-specific-disease/

DIED SUDDENLY AT YOUNG AGES IN UK – NO CAUSE OF DEATH REPORTED

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

