Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

The Slow Creep of Ever-Diminishing Expectations – NZ Doc Speaks Out

from our health care system, from government, from the world we inherited

Was covid as lethal as we were ceaselessly warned? No.

Was the jab safe and effective? No.

Was the jab necessary? No.

Was social distancing needed? No.

Were masks required to safeguard our health? No.

Did lockdowns protect us? No.

Were prevention and early treatment encouraged? No.

DR RICK McCORMICK GRILLLS ANTHONY FAUCI –

ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT FIVE MINUTES

Vaccinated COVID Patients Died at Nearly Twice the Rate of Unvaccinated, Study Finds

A two-and-a-half-year peer-reviewed study by Ohio State University researchers found that among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, those who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines had a significantly higher mortality rate than unvaccinated patients, even when accounting for age and comorbidities.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaxxed-covid-patients-death-rate-unvaxxed-study/

Dr. Murakami reveals global plan for self-replicating vaccines, exploiting Japanese population as human guinea pigs

https://www.brighteon.com/d08f1032-14d9-4ffc-93c5-0b45a389e802

A STUNNING DEFEAT — The Amendments to the IHR have been adopted

The 77th World Health Assembly HAS adopted a substantial package of amendments to the International Health Regulations. We the People have suffered a stunning defeat. The battle continues.

THE OPPOSITE VIEW – A GREAT VICTORY - CELEBRATE!

Some people worry that the IHR amendments passed. DON'T. This list of the bullets we just dodged should make the result clear.

Below is a list of the major bullets we just dodged that were REMOVED from the IHR amendments

Court Holds PCR Covid Tests 97% Inaccurate -- Unfit for Purpose

The main stream media (MSM) in Europe and the US is deathly silent as a court determines the PCR test legally useless to test for Covid.

The Landmark legal ruling finds that Covid tests are not fit for purpose. So what does the MSM do? They ignore it

Four German holidaymakers who were illegally quarantined in Portugal after one was judged to be positive for Covid-19 have won their case, in a verdict that condemns the widely-used PCR test as being up to 97-percent unreliable.

Earlier this month, Portuguese judges upheld a decision from a lower court that found the forced quarantine of four holidaymakers to be unlawful. The case centered on the reliability (or lack thereof) of Covid-19 PCR tests.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/msm-silent-as-court-holds-pcr-covid-tests-97-inaccurate-unfit-for-purpose

JAPANESE POLITICIAN APOLOGISES TO THE VICTIMS

Japan just had the biggest protest against the WHO that the world has ever seen. A former Minister held a speech APOLOGIZING for those who died to the "thing". The truth is coming out. SHARE - The mainstream media is not showing you this.

https://x.com/i/status/1796521737657651505

Big Pharma Paid $690 Million To Fauci’s Agency Through Secret Third Party Royalties During Pandemic Years

https://www.openthebooks.com/substack-breaking-big-pharma-paid-690-million-to-faucis-agency-through-secret-third-party-royalties-during-pandemic-years/

We Say No to the WHO in Geneva

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/04/we-say-no-to-the-who/

EXIT THE WHO GENEVAPROTEST - SWITZERLAND

Forced retraction of Covid vaccine cancer-risk study

Emails obtained under FOIA show external pressure to falsely discredit a study showing that Covid vaccines may increase cancer risk

The World Health Assembly’s Adoption of the IHR Amendments Paves the Way for Endless ‘Public Health Emergencies’

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/04/the-world-health-assemblys-adoption-of-the-ihr-amendments-paves-the-way-for-endless-public-health-emergencies/

WHA MEETING

Conclusion to the WHO's 77th WHA -- AMENDMENTS ADOPTED

FRONT PAGE DAILY TELEGRAPH UK

BMJ Study Links Excess Deaths and Covid Vaccines – Telegraph Makes it Front Page News

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/04/bmj-study-links-excess-deaths-and-covid-vaccines-telegraph-makes-it-front-page-news/

THE FULL ARTICLE IN THE TELEGRAPH

The Dam Has Broken. UK's Telegraph says COVID shots "may be to blame for increase in excess deaths"

Front page. Penned by Sarah Knapton, Science Editor

PROOF – DR JOHN CAMPBELL

Can Biotechnology Control Human Behavior?

The journal Transplantology has published a paper entitled “Personality Changes Associated with Organ Transplants,” which documents the experiences of individuals who received a range of donated organs including hearts, kidneys, liver, and lungs.

87% of subjects experienced marked unusual changes that challenged their behavior, sense of identity, and personal preferences. First-person reports and evidence from donor families confirm that some of these effects involve the transfer of personality traits such as food or behavioral preferences from the donor to the organ recipient.

https://brownstone.org/articles/can-biotechnology-control-human-behavior/

Fauci Was NOT in Charge of Covid Policy.

The US National Security Council Was.

Here's the question they should be asking Fauci, but never will: Who was actually in charge, and why?

3 MILLION EXCESS DEATHS IN 47 COUNTRIES

Researchers from The Netherlands point out COVID-19 vaccines may be to blame

THE NETHERLANDS STUDY

Excess mortality across countries in the Western World since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022

https://bmjpublichealth.bmj.com/content/2/1/e000282

AND THE FULL STUDY -- PDF VERSION

https://bmjpublichealth.bmj.com/content/bmjph/2/1/e000282.full.pdf

The CDC just hid information about a biological weapon featured in "Epidemic of Fraud"

Ayaan Hirsi Ali: We Have Been Subverted

What is at stake in our ability to see the threat plainly? Nothing less than the preservation of our way of life.

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- Covid Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network