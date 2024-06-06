CMNnews -- The Credible Medical News Network -- Updated 6th June 2024
The Slow Creep of Ever-Diminishing Expectations – NZ Doc Speaks Out
from our health care system, from government, from the world we inherited
Was covid as lethal as we were ceaselessly warned? No.
Was the jab safe and effective? No.
Was the jab necessary? No.
Was social distancing needed? No.
Were masks required to safeguard our health? No.
Did lockdowns protect us? No.
Were prevention and early treatment encouraged? No.
DR RICK McCORMICK GRILLLS ANTHONY FAUCI –
ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT FIVE MINUTES
Vaccinated COVID Patients Died at Nearly Twice the Rate of Unvaccinated, Study Finds
A two-and-a-half-year peer-reviewed study by Ohio State University researchers found that among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, those who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines had a significantly higher mortality rate than unvaccinated patients, even when accounting for age and comorbidities.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaxxed-covid-patients-death-rate-unvaxxed-study/
Dr. Murakami reveals global plan for self-replicating vaccines, exploiting Japanese population as human guinea pigs
https://www.brighteon.com/d08f1032-14d9-4ffc-93c5-0b45a389e802
A STUNNING DEFEAT — The Amendments to the IHR have been adopted
The 77th World Health Assembly HAS adopted a substantial package of amendments to the International Health Regulations. We the People have suffered a stunning defeat. The battle continues.
THE OPPOSITE VIEW – A GREAT VICTORY - CELEBRATE!
Some people worry that the IHR amendments passed. DON'T. This list of the bullets we just dodged should make the result clear.
Below is a list of the major bullets we just dodged that were REMOVED from the IHR amendments
Court Holds PCR Covid Tests 97% Inaccurate -- Unfit for Purpose
The main stream media (MSM) in Europe and the US is deathly silent as a court determines the PCR test legally useless to test for Covid.
The Landmark legal ruling finds that Covid tests are not fit for purpose. So what does the MSM do? They ignore it
Four German holidaymakers who were illegally quarantined in Portugal after one was judged to be positive for Covid-19 have won their case, in a verdict that condemns the widely-used PCR test as being up to 97-percent unreliable.
Earlier this month, Portuguese judges upheld a decision from a lower court that found the forced quarantine of four holidaymakers to be unlawful. The case centered on the reliability (or lack thereof) of Covid-19 PCR tests.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/msm-silent-as-court-holds-pcr-covid-tests-97-inaccurate-unfit-for-purpose
JAPANESE POLITICIAN APOLOGISES TO THE VICTIMS
Japan just had the biggest protest against the WHO that the world has ever seen. A former Minister held a speech APOLOGIZING for those who died to the "thing". The truth is coming out. SHARE - The mainstream media is not showing you this.
https://x.com/i/status/1796521737657651505
Big Pharma Paid $690 Million To Fauci’s Agency Through Secret Third Party Royalties During Pandemic Years
https://www.openthebooks.com/substack-breaking-big-pharma-paid-690-million-to-faucis-agency-through-secret-third-party-royalties-during-pandemic-years/
We Say No to the WHO in Geneva
https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/04/we-say-no-to-the-who/
EXIT THE WHO GENEVAPROTEST - SWITZERLAND
Forced retraction of Covid vaccine cancer-risk study
Emails obtained under FOIA show external pressure to falsely discredit a study showing that Covid vaccines may increase cancer risk
The World Health Assembly’s Adoption of the IHR Amendments Paves the Way for Endless ‘Public Health Emergencies’
https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/04/the-world-health-assemblys-adoption-of-the-ihr-amendments-paves-the-way-for-endless-public-health-emergencies/
WHA MEETING
Conclusion to the WHO's 77th WHA -- AMENDMENTS ADOPTED
FRONT PAGE DAILY TELEGRAPH UK
BMJ Study Links Excess Deaths and Covid Vaccines – Telegraph Makes it Front Page News
https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/04/bmj-study-links-excess-deaths-and-covid-vaccines-telegraph-makes-it-front-page-news/
THE FULL ARTICLE IN THE TELEGRAPH
The Dam Has Broken. UK's Telegraph says COVID shots "may be to blame for increase in excess deaths"
Front page. Penned by Sarah Knapton, Science Editor
PROOF – DR JOHN CAMPBELL
Can Biotechnology Control Human Behavior?
The journal Transplantology has published a paper entitled “Personality Changes Associated with Organ Transplants,” which documents the experiences of individuals who received a range of donated organs including hearts, kidneys, liver, and lungs.
87% of subjects experienced marked unusual changes that challenged their behavior, sense of identity, and personal preferences. First-person reports and evidence from donor families confirm that some of these effects involve the transfer of personality traits such as food or behavioral preferences from the donor to the organ recipient.
https://brownstone.org/articles/can-biotechnology-control-human-behavior/
Fauci Was NOT in Charge of Covid Policy.
The US National Security Council Was.
Here's the question they should be asking Fauci, but never will: Who was actually in charge, and why?
3 MILLION EXCESS DEATHS IN 47 COUNTRIES
Researchers from The Netherlands point out COVID-19 vaccines may be to blame
THE NETHERLANDS STUDY
Excess mortality across countries in the Western World since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022
https://bmjpublichealth.bmj.com/content/2/1/e000282
AND THE FULL STUDY -- PDF VERSION
https://bmjpublichealth.bmj.com/content/bmjph/2/1/e000282.full.pdf
The CDC just hid information about a biological weapon featured in "Epidemic of Fraud"
Ayaan Hirsi Ali: We Have Been Subverted
What is at stake in our ability to see the threat plainly? Nothing less than the preservation of our way of life.
Well curated as usual, thanks.
“All the problems of the man who fears for his humanity come down to the same question: how to remain free?” Stefan Zweig
Get free, stay free.
Dear CMNNews administrator/s,
You should not post articles such as the last one you slipped in at the bottom of today's list. The one by A Hirsi Ali.
It's very low on medical/pandemic related content and mostly ideological/political in nature.
Though I have long appreciated your feed I am starting to be very annoyed at the overreach displayed by including said article.
If this continues you will lose many readers.