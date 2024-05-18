Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Louisiana has done it – There will be No Jurisdiction or Power for the WHO in Louisiana — Awaiting Governor’s Signature

“The World Health Organisation, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power”

True Horrors of Covid Vaccine Harm Data Exposed

ALL READERS MUST WATCH – ESPECIALLY AROUND THE 16 MINUTE MARK

At that point you will see the HUGE surge in adverse drug reaction reports world wide for drugs OTHER THAN THE COVID VACCINES

There has been an explosion in reports concerning Infliximab (used for treatment resistant inflammatory diseases) and Keytruda (an anti-cancer treatment).

Is a Tsunami of Disease happening?

Science journal confirms excessive DNA contamination in Pfizer GMO products .. finally .. peer reviewed confirmation

Fluorescent nanoparticles present in Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola: physiochemical properties, cytotoxicity, biodistribution and digestion studies

“The biodistribution study in major organs indicated that the NPs were easily accumulated in the digestive tract, and they were able to cross the blood-brain barrier and dispersed in the brain. In vitro digestion of the NPs showed a significant fluorescence”

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29261040/

THE WORLD HELLTH ORGANISATION IS A PRIVATE ORGANISATION

Dutch MEP Rob Roos says that the WHO is a private organization and that Pandemic Treaty will circumvent our democracies:

"The WHO. The people think that is a government organization, but it's not. It's a private organization funded for 80% with private money...with this WHO Pandemic Treaty or the 300 amendments that they want to change the International Health Regulation. They circumvent our democracies because the WHO has then the right to declare the pandemic. And they have also all the right to end the pandemic. So they can decide when there is a pandemic and when this pandemic will end. During that time, they can impose all kinds of regulations. For example, lock up the people in the United States at home, to impose medical regulations in Spain or to have a mask mandate in the Netherlands. And this is a development we should not have. The national parliaments should always have the last say if there is a crisis, not some unelected body where people are working and we cannot hold them accountable for they are doing.”

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1788964980252987550

One step taken by Australian Politicians towards Exiting The World Health Organisation

ALIGNED COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA LETTER TO THE PRIME MINISTER

https://view.creativemail.com/v1.0/campaigns/b271ed10-4e20-478e-a5eb-19e72c043f83/view

Methodological Considerations Regarding the Quantification of DNA Impurities in the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Comirnaty®

Conclusions

“The available information and data indicate that the ready-to-use mRNA vaccine Comirnaty contains DNA impurities that exceed the permitted limit value by several hundred times and, in some cases, even more than 500 times, and that this went unnoticed because the DNA quantification carried out as part of batch testing only at the active substance level appears to be methodologically inadequate when using qPCR, as explained above. Because of the conditions during the production of the mRNA active substance of Comirnaty, the applied qPCR is designed so that a massive under-detection of DNA impurities appears to be the result. Here, we have to remember that qPCR is matchless if specific DNA sequences are being quantified, but this is not the case if the aim is the quantification of the total DNA content. However, DNA contamination in Comirnaty is about total DNA, regardless of the sequences that it contains. Accordingly, it can be assumed that a fluorescence spectrometric measurement of the total DNA in the end product, analogous to the quantification of the mRNA active ingredient, a process that is, in fact, carried out in the end product, is not associated with a risk of under-detecting DNA contaminations but rather provides reliable values and thus satisfies the required level of drug safety.

Against this background, experimental testing of the total DNA contained in the ready-to-use diluted vaccine Comirnaty® via fluorescence spectrometric measurement, which is to be carried out by the authorities as part of the legal mandate for official batch testing, appears to be essential. Why this was systematically omitted by the European control laboratories according to the statements by the German Federal Government cited above should therefore be the subject of extensive expert discussions and reconsiderations.

Further, it should also be taken into account that DNA impurities in Comirnaty® are apparently integrated into the lipid nanoparticles and are thus transported directly into the cells of a vaccinated person, just like the mRNA active ingredient. What this means for the safety risks, particularly the possible integration of this DNA into the human genome, i.e., the risk of insertional mutagenesis, should be a secondary focus of the discussion required, which must go far beyond what could have been considered years before the so unexpected introduction of mRNA pharmaceuticals into the global market.”





GLOBAL TRUTH NETWORK

33 MILLION AMERICANS ARE INJURED, DISABLED OR DIED FROM THE COVID VACCINES

ED DOWD INTERVIEW

His data suggests that since the vaccine rollout, America has seen:

• 1.1 million excess deaths

• 4 million people becoming disabled

• And 28.6 million vaccine-injured people are often missing work due to chronic illness.

“So, it’s about 33 million Americans have been injured, disabled, or died from this vaccine in our estimate.”

THIS WILL SHOCK YOU – GUARANTEED – ONE MINUTE VIDEO

lesa_rn_ A post shared by @lesa_rn_

AND NOW THE STORY ……..

The WHO’s Proposed Pandemic Agreements Worsen Public Health

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-whos-proposed-pandemic-agreements-worsen-public-health/

DOOR TO FREEDOM

“I am writing to let you know the latest developments in our efforts at Door to Freedom to push against the WHO's proposed Pandemic Agreement and the International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments. Please note: these are two different international treaties, both being negotiated at the same time, and both are part of the over-arching pandemic preparedness agenda about which we are concerned.”

https://doortofreedom.org/

Medical Elites’ Disgrace Over Ivermectin

https://brownstone.org/articles/medical-elites-disgrace-over-ivermectin/

Nigeria: The infamous 1996 Pfizer trial

“Pfizer never admitted to wrongdoing and maintains to this day that the trial was proper and life-saving.”

https://africanarguments.org/2021/09/nigeria-the-infamous-1996-pfizer-trial-driving-anti-vax-feelings-today/

"17 million people...died [in] the COVID-19 clinical trials, that is reported worldwide...We did international statistical analysis to show the correlation of injection and death was 32 standard deviations, and above three is statistically significant."

https://twitter.com/SenseReceptor/status/1788408406694363499

OBGYN Doctor Calls on Attorneys to Sue Institutions That Forced COVID Shots on Babies & Pregnant Women

Veteran OBGYN physician Dr. James Thorp called on attorneys to take on lawsuits against medical institutions that forced the experimental and “dangerous” COVID-19 injections on babies and pregnant women.

“Plaintiffs’ Attorneys Needed for Damaged Baby Cases Damaged baby cases may result in extraordinarily large medical malpractice verdicts of $100 million or more. There is now irrefutable evidence that hospitals signed secret, unethical, and likely illegal “cooperative agreements” with HHS CDC in early 2021 to force physicians and employees to push the most deadly and injurious medications ever in the most vulnerable patients- pregnant women and preborns.”

https://vigilantnews.com/post/obgyn-doctor-calls-on-attorneys-to-sue-institutions-that-forced-covid-shots-on-babies-and-pregnant-women/

AND ….

https://twitter.com/jathorpmfm/status/1787254935924404311?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1787254935924404311%7Ctwgr%5Ebaaca1f2125d14710621f8efed0f4877f883c4ab%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fvigilantnews.com%2Fpost%2Fobgyn-doctor-calls-on-attorneys-to-sue-institutions-that-forced-covid-shots-on-babies-and-pregnant-women%2F

“ There was an 81% miscarriage rate after the ‘Covid Vaccine’. This is the Government’s own data…and when I spoke up…I was offered $M’s to stay quiet…which I refused…so I was immediately fired…” -Dr. James Thorp on the Mass Casualties of the ‘Covid Vaccine’.

https://twitter.com/liz_churchill10/status/1788799962660180262

Britain is refusing to sign the World Health Organisation’s pandemic treaty

Pfizer made special COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine batches for their employees that were "distinct" from the toxic injections Pfizer sold globally

Trudeau’s Brother Speaks Out, “Justin Is Not a Free Man”

Oh No Canada – No Rights

36 Case Reports of Cancers After Covid Vaccination

STRONG EVIDENCE FOR COVID "VACCINE" INJURY

Analysis of European data tells a compelling story

The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions (Part 3)

A preliminary analysis of the published submissions to Australia's COVID-19 Response Inquiry focusing on keywords relating to cerebrovascular conditions.

The EMA has just been exposed again, over one thousand uncounted DEATHS in EudraVigilance

EudraVigilance more corrupt than VAERS…

Dr. Atsuo Yanagisawa, Former President of the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine, SHOCKED at mRNA Adverse Reactions Data

"Would you recommend a vaccine that carries more than a 100 times greater risk? Would you proceed with it? I absolutely cannot recommend it!"

Dr. Atsuo Yanagisawa isn't just any doctor. He's a leading expert in health science, known for his teaching and healing work. He used to be the president of the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine. Plus, he was a professor teaching Clinical Medicine at Kyorin University's School of Health Sciences, and also taught Clinical Cardiology at Kyorin University Hospital until 2008. He's written more than 140 scientific papers and books, finding out important things in heart health and nutrition. Dr. Yanagisawa has received lots of awards for his work, impacting people all around the world.

Dr. Yanagisawa released a recent warning video that unveils some startling information. Imagine you're deciding between the regular flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine for someone over 65. You'd think both are pretty safe, right? But the facts he found are jaw-dropping. While only 4 people out of 180 million got seriously sick from the flu shot over 10 years, a staggering 378 people faced deadly side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine in just 3 years. That's over 90 times more deaths from the COVID-19 vaccine than from the flu shot!

Dr. Yanagisawa says giving the COVID-19 vaccine to older people is a huge risk – it’s more than 100 times riskier. He strongly believes it's wrong to push for it without warning them first. He's calling for a stop to these vaccines until everyone can be sure they're really safe. He's calling on all who share his concerns to make their voices heard by signing a petition here.

A 'PANDEMIC OF VACCINATION': Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts – a Fierce Wake-Up Call to the World

"You've got people like Bill Gates, who funds the World Health Organisation. and you've got Fauci, who's a genocidal maniac! Fauci has killed thousands of black Africans doing experiments."

Pfizer very quietly agrees to settle 10,000 cancer lawsuits…

https://revolver.news/2024/05/pfizer-very-quietly-agrees-to-settle-10000-cancer-lawsuits/

YOU ARE BEING TRACKED – ARE YOU NOW GUILTY UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT?

Our government is tagging and tracking us ...

Japan To Ban mRNA As Turbo Cancers Among Vaxxed Skyrocket?

https://rumble.com/v4tqh78-japan-to-ban-mrna-as-turbo-cancers-among-vaxxed-skyrocket.html

BAD COVID VACCINE BATCHES? -- GOOD COVID VACCINE BATCHES? -- DID PFIZER EMPLOYEES GET GOOD BATCHES?

“Pfizer undertook to import a batch of vaccines specifically for the employee vaccination program.”

BEWARE: SOME PEOPLE ARE PLANNING A NEW FUTURE FOR US ALL

https://hatchardreport.com/some-people-are-planning-a-new-future-for-us-all/

New Study documents COVID19 Vaccine harms - Low platelets, GBS, Myocarditis

Vinay Prasad, MD MPH; Physician & Professor Hematologist/ Oncologist Professor of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Medicine Author of 450+ Peer Reviewed papers, 2 Books, 2 Podcasts, 100+ op-eds.

Dr. Prasad describeS the paper as “unnerving” because it shows that the harms of the mRNA Covid vaccines clearly outweigh the benefits for many age cohorts and possibly most cohorts. On this basis he questions the wisdom and ethics of the medical authorities who mandated Covid vaccines.

Comments:

“There are literally tens of thousands of bureaucrats, executives, and politicians who belong in prison for this.”

“The fact that the majority of people could not understand that emergency use authorisation meant it was IMPOSSIBLE to say mRNA jabs were safe, and treated those of us who did understand this like pariahs, means sympathy is running low. Covid proved that critical thinking is seriously endangered.”

“I’m a critical care PCU RN. The summer of 2021 I saw a huge influx of patients with autoimmune disorders post vaccination with covid PLUS debilitating exacerbations of their conditions… in particular, Multiple Sclerosis. After the boosters came out, I witnessed multiple cases of herpes encephalitis and severe shingles. I also saw 3 cases of pemphigus… this is something most practitioners never see in their entire career even once. Lastly, I saw people with multiple clots at once, both arterial and DVTs AT THE SAME TIME! It was hard to watch it all in MN, where it was acceptable to say things at work like “the unvaccinated don’t deserve hospital beds” or hearing that we were denying transplants to those without the vaccine. I just can’t really believe what I went through.”

“These crimes against humanity must not go unpunished. The Nuremberg Trials 2.0 must happen.”

COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals

Conclusion

This multi-country analysis confirmed pre-established safety signals for myocarditis, pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. Other potential safety signals that require further investigation were identified.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X24001270

The Jig Is Up: It’s Time for Accountability for the Origin of COVID-19

Responsibility starts with EcoHealth Alliance's Peter Daszak and ends with agency officials who funded and defended his reckless virus research.

Leader of Slovakia Shot After Demanding Investigation Into COVID Vaccines

Slovakia, a nice country in the heart of Europe, is unique in one important respect: it is the only country, out of the whole world, whose leader denounced COVID vaccines and announced a COVID inquiry into excess deaths, corrupt influence of Pfizer, and ill effects of COVID vaccines.

Japan’s most senior cancer doctor: COVID shots are ‘essentially murder’

Dr. Masanori Fukushima has called on the World Health Organization to lead an investigation of the harmful outcomes of the COVID shots.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/japans-most-senior-cancer-doctor-covid-shots-are-essentially-murder/

DNA Contamination in Pfizer COVID Vaccine Exceeded 500 Times Allowable Levels, Study Finds

In the study published this month in Methods and Protocols, German researchers Brigitte König and Jürgen O. Kirchner questioned the reliability of the quantitative PCR (qPCR) technique Pfizer-BioNTech used to measure DNA contamination in the vaccine’s active substance.

The researchers experimented with dissolving Comirnaty‘s lipid nanoparticles. They found DNA impurity levels ranging from 360 to 534 times higher than the 10 ng (nanogram) per dose limit set by regulators globally.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dna-contamination-pfizer-covid-vaccine-exceeded-500-times-allowable-levels/

300 Pages of Emails Leave No Doubt: Fauci, NIH Knew Early on of Injuries, Deaths After COVID Shots

According to documents obtained by Children’s Health Defense, reports of injuries and deaths following COVID-19 vaccines — including a child injured by the Pfizer vaccine during a clinical trial and a fatal vaccine-induced case of myocarditis — reached NIH researchers, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others in 2021 and 2022.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-nih-knew-covid-vaccine-injuries-deaths-emails/

Digital ID Law passed in Australian Parliament

Don’t Be Fooled by Bills of Rights: They Failed to Stop Lockdowns (Everywhere) and Are Just Tools of Leftist Judicial Activism

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/05/16/dont-be-fooled-by-bills-of-rights-they-failed-to-stop-lockdowns-everywhere-and-are-just-tools-of-leftist-judicial-activism/

WHO Shows its Contempt for the International Rule of Law

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/05/16/who-shows-its-contempt-for-the-international-rule-of-law/

TRANSLATE FROM GERMAN

On behalf of the Pentagon: Development of mRNA vaccines as part of biological warfare

The idea of ​​producing vaccines using a completely new technology has its origins in the military logic of biological warfare. The US military was already working on protective mechanisms over ten years ago that would make it possible to use viruses and bacteria in a war.

https://pressefreiheit.rtde.tech/international/150278-im-auftrag-pentagon-entwicklung-mrna/

What We Have Learned About the Pharmacokinetics of the Pfizer Vaccine

15 Key Questions on Covid Vaccines

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/05/14/what-we-have-learned-about-the-pharmacokinetics-of-the-pfizer-vaccine/

Behavioural Science at its Worst

The claim by members of SPI-B (the U.K. Government’s Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours) that they opposed the use of fear to control public behaviour is demonstrably false. It’s a minuted fact that they advised directly threatening a sizeable proportion of the UK population.

Ethics-free behavioural science is impossible if it is used to change behaviour

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/05/14/behavioural-science-at-its-worst/

The WHO’s Proposed Pandemic Agreements Worsen Public Health

The new pandemic proposals are very warped. They are a business strategy, not a public health strategy. It is the business of wealth concentration and colonialism – as old as humanity itself.

The only real question is whether the majority of the Member States of the World Health Assembly, in their voting later this month, wish to promote a lucrative but rather amoral business strategy, or the interests of their people.

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-whos-proposed-pandemic-agreements-worsen-public-health/

Australian Federal Budget: Blood and blood products liability cover Plus limited liabilities for vaccines — THEY KNOW — THE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT KNOWS WHAT HARMS ARE IN THE PIPELINE

Limited Liability for Blood and Blood Products

Deeds of Agreement between the Australian Red Cross Society (the Red Cross) and the National Blood Authority in relation to the operation of Australian Red Cross Lifeblood and the development of principal manufacturing sites in Sydney and Melbourne, include certain indemnities and a limitation of liability in favour of the Red Cross.

Indemnities relating to vaccines

The Australian Government has provided indemnities to a manufacturer of a smallpox/monkeypox vaccine held by the Australian Government, covering possible adverse events that could result from the use of the vaccine in an emergency situation. Indemnities have also been provided to a particular manufacturer of pandemic and pre-pandemic influenza vaccines for the supply or future supply of influenza vaccines under certain conditions (including H1N1 and H5N1).

Future Purchases

The Commonwealth has entered into a strategic partnership with Moderna Australia Pty Ltd (Moderna) to establish domestic mRNA vaccine manufacturing capacity and capability in Australia. Under the agreement between the Commonwealth and Moderna, the Commonwealth may enter into a pandemic vaccine advance purchase agreement with Moderna for locally manufactured mRNA vaccines in certain circumstances where an infectious disease pandemic is declared. Moderna will also have the capacity to supply the Commonwealth with non-pandemic vaccines through a non-pandemic vaccine supply agreement.

Digital ID

The Government will invest $288.1 million to support the further delivery and expansion of Australia’s Digital ID System so more Australians can realise the economic, security and privacy benefits of Digital ID.

