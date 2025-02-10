Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

The Covid Dossier: A Record of Military and Intelligence Coordination of the Global Covid event

US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy

UNDERSTANDING THE MILITARY KILL BOX – THE AIM IS COMPLETE CONTROL OF HUMAN BEINGS

THE TARGET IS ALL THE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD – THE DURATION IS PERMANENT – THEIR WEAPONS ARE PROPAGANDA AND CENSORSHIP, FEAR, CHEMICAL, BIOLOGICAL, RADIOLOGICAL AND NUCLEAR WEAPONS (INCLUDING VACCINES)

YOUR “CIVIC DUTY” IS TO COMPLY – PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY IS THE METHODOLOGY

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/1MvTCuAesWlt

CHILDREN WITH ADVANCED BOWEL CANCER AND DYING FROM PANCREATIC CANCER – SENIOR ONCOLOGIST

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, LA Times owner and Oncologist said recently “we have to face reality” about cancer cases he’s never seen in his lifetime, or at least his clinical career:



“We’re gonna have to address the rising instances of cancer. For the first time in my career, I’ve seen an 8-year old, 9-year old, 10-year old with colon cancer [and] for the first time in my career, I’ve had a 13-year old child in our clinic d*e of metastatic pancreatic cancer.”

https://x.com/Humanspective/status/1887594463020855302/video/4

THEY KNEW ABOUT IT IN 2018 (!!!) – THAT A “CORONAVIRUS” THREAT COULD OCCUR

In 2018, Public Health England listed ‘novel coronavirus’ as a CBRN ‘biological threat’…

In 2018, Public Health England published a 148 page document on clinical management of CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) incidents…

“The audience for this publication remains to be first responders, emergency departments and public health and health protection professionals.” (p7)

Section on “Think of coronavirus infections” states:

“Any patient who meets this definition has a novel coronavirus/ SARS/MERS until proven otherwise: fever more than 38 C and cough or dyspnoea or breathing difficulty and in the ten days before onset of illness….”

The term “novel coronavirus” is used several times in the document and the following “key fact” is prominently presented:

Human coronaviruses do not currently occur naturally in the UK.

17 State Attorneys General Are Ready to Prosecute Dr. Fauci

The attorneys general are “demanding accountability for alleged mismanagement, misleading statements, and suppression of scientific debate”.

Dr. Fauci’s pardon protects him from federal prosecution but not state crimes or civil lawsuits.

The Autopsy Data Are In: What They Reveal About COVID-19 Vaccines and Public Health Oversight

Two newly published peer-reviewed studies in Science, Public Health Policy & the Law provide critical forensic evidence that strengthens the link between COVID-19 vaccination and a range of fatal adverse events. The systematic review led by Hulscher et al. and the VAERS-based autopsy analysis by Rose together represent an important step forward in our effort to understand COVID-19 vaccine safety through post-mortem investigation.

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/the-autopsy-data-are-in-what-they-reveal-about-covid-19-vaccines-and-public-health-oversight/

A Pattern in Post-Vaccination Deaths

SHOCK – HORROR - USAID Funds Bill Gates, George Soros, World Economic Forum

Trump admin moves to dismantle USAID, cutting off billions in taxpayer funding to globalist operations.

Pfizer Whistleblower releases internal documents showing they had received over 158,000 adverse reaction reports within 2 months of it's release – One Minute Video of TRUTH

https://x.com/CartlandDavid/status/1887194257737588973?s=35

Chris Whitty: The Decision To Make Covid Jabs Mandatory Was “100% Political”

"England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has told the Covid Inquiry he was “sceptical” about making Covid vaccines mandatory for healthcare workers..."

Norway Sounds Alarm as Scientists Link Covid ‘Vaccines’ to Global Death Surge

https://slaynews.com/news/norway-sounds-alarm-scientists-link-covid-vaccines-global-death-surge/

Total Information Warfare: How the State Manufactures Your Mind and Reality

Retired Dutch Major General Frank van Kappen openly admits that governments and media wage total information warfare, manipulating facts to impose a fabricated reality that controls public perception

A Systematic Information Operation

Van Kappen’s words reinforce what many have long suspected: we are in the midst of an information war. Governments, through controlled media, dictate what is to be perceived as truth, effectively molding the beliefs, emotions, and behaviors of entire populations. “That’s what we’re in the middle of,” he explained, confirming that this isn’t speculation but active practice. “So you’re manipulating the facts and events in such a way that you’re projecting a preferred reality, televised reality. And all parties are doing that.

Nitazoxanide: a first-in-class broad-spectrum antiviral agent

Nitazoxanide inhibits a broad range of influenza A and B viruses including influenza A(pH1N1) and the avian A(H7N9) as well as viruses that are resistant to neuraminidase inhibitors. It is synergistic with neuraminidase inhibitors.Nitazoxanide also inhibits the replication of a broad range of other RNA and DNA viruses including respiratory syncytial virus, parainfluenza, coronavirus, rotavirus, norovirus, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, dengue, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis virus and human immunodeficiency virus in cell culture assays. Clinical trials have indicated a potential role for thiazolides in treating rotavirus and norovirus gastroenteritis and chronic hepatitis B and chronic hepatitis C. Ongoing and future clinical development is focused on viral respiratory infections, viral gastroenteritis and emerging infections such as dengue fever.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25108173/

If ALL Vaccines Are Unsafe And Ineffective, Then Why Are They Being Foisted on Humanity?

US Withdrawal from the WHO shines spotlight on need for reform

The Evidence-Free Claim that the Covid Vaccines Saved 20 Million Lives is Easily Debunked

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/01/28/the-evidence-free-claim-that-the-covid-vaccines-saved-20-million-lives-is-easily-debunked/

THE HISTORY OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

NO VALID CONSENT

Jacobson v. Massachusetts...and the obligation for valid consent for vaccination...

WORD CRIMES – WHAT ARE THEY?

Top 15 Applications of Nanotechnology in Everyday Products

https://www.worldnanofoundation.com/new-blog/2023/10/26/faqs-top-15-applications-of-nanotechnology-in-everyday-products

Cancers, repurposed drugs, Dr Makis with Dr John Campbell

https://rumble.com/v6gs91v-cancers-repurposed-drugs-dr-makis.html

The FDA-Approved Oral Drug Nitazoxanide Amplifies Host Antiviral Responses and Inhibits Ebola Virus

Here, we show that the US Food and Drug Administration-approved oral drug nitazoxanide (NTZ) broadly amplifies the host innate immune response to viruses and inhibits Ebola virus (EBOV) replication.

NTZ counteracts varied virus-specific immune evasion strategies by generally enhancing the RNA sensing and interferon axis that is triggered by foreign cytoplasmic RNA exposure, and holds promise as an oral therapy against EBOV.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6831822/

Turbocancers: A Secondary Manifestation of the Spike Protein’s Invasion of the Extracellular Matrix (ECM)?

Looking more closely at the mechanisms of the ECM and cancer, the Spike Protein may be initiating cancer and hyperaccelerating what is already there.

THE DNA CONTAMINATIONS ARE SAFE (!!) – HUH?

Menstrual Chaos Unleashed by Proximity to (COVID) Vaccinated Individuals - A Covert Medical Crisis Ignored by Mainstream Science!

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1883617701165187128

HUMAN RIGHTS DURING LOCKDOWN

Chris Whitty Was “Sceptical” about Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers and Says Decision Was “100% Political”

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/01/25/chris-whitty-was-sceptical-about-vaccine-mandate-for-healthcare-workers-and-says-decision-was-100-political/

Very rare common adverse reactions

Coming Soon to a Country Near You:

Canadian Government Is Euthanizing Mentally Ill and Disabled Citizens: ‘It’s EUGENICS’

A prominent expert is warning the public that the Canadian government is now euthanizing mentally ill and disabled citizens as part of a “eugenics” agenda.

EU Orchestrates Next International Health Emergency, Opens New 'Pandemic Preparedness Facilities' That Produce 300 Million Vaccine Doses Per Year

European Union bets big on "future pandemics."

New Facility Makes 300 Million Vaccines Per Year for ‘Future Health Threats’

Ivermectin, Cancer, & SV40 – KEVIN McKERNAN

https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1ypKdpkwQBpKW

I Developed a Blood Disorder After Pfizer Shot – 15 Minute Testimony



https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-peoples-study/developed-blood-disorder-after-pfizer-shot-ryan-knowlton/

THE PLAN TO ERASE JURISDICTIONAL BOUNDARIES – AGENDA 21 – THIS SPEECH IN 2012 OUTLINES THE PLAN – LISTEN CAREFULLY – TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL IS THE AIM

Community Rights versus Individual Rights – Your Individual Rights will always lose out in such a comparison – The “Greater Good” will prevail

https://vladtepesblog.com/2025/01/18/all-three-videos-from-rosa-koire-behind-the-green-mask-un-agenda-21/

Embalmers Keep Finding Fibrous CV19 Vax Clots – Tom Haviland

“White fibrous clots appeared in a weighted average of 27.5% of corpses... in the 2024 survey of embalmers, 83% are seeing these long fibrous clots”.

