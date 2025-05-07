Is This a Mass Casualty Event — Worldwide?

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

COVID VACCINES DO NOT SAVE ANY LIVES – QUITE THE OPPOSITE

Abstract

Our World Data reports that in 2021, 6.08 million more people died than in 2020. Several articles claim that COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 saved 14 million lives. Their proposition that COVID-19 vaccination saved lives was not proved by statistical data. These articles' calculations evaluate how many people would die without the vaccination. But it was never proved that vaccination saved lives. Statistical data confirm that the mortality of the vaccinated part of the population in 2021 was 14.5% higher than the mortality of the unvaccinated part of the population. The idea of saving lives with COVID-19 vaccination contradicts statistical data.

https://www.longdom.org/open-access/the-discrepancy-between-the-number-of-saved-lives-with-covid19-vaccination-and-statistics-of-our-world-data-1102181.html

MARTY MAKARI WILL NOT APPROVE WITHOUT DATA

Dutch Scientists Expose FAKE DATA on Death Rates Among Covid-Vaccinated

A group of Dutch scientists has revealed that global data on all-cause mortality rates had been faked to show that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were far safer than they are.

Spike protein is harmful, from COVID-19 & the vaccines

A new literature review (Posa) published in Annals of Anatomy summarises a lot of the research done on the spike protein over the past few years, and - what won’t be a surprise to any of us - finds that the spike protein is harmful, whether it comes from the virus or from the COVID-19 vaccines: “Both SPs are able to cross the BBB and can trigger acute and chronic neurological complaints. Such SP-associated pathologies (spikeopathies) are further neurological proteinopathies with thrombogenic, neurotoxic, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative potential for the human nervous system, particularly the central nervous system.” The author ends by noting that the “potential neurotoxicity” of spike protein from the vaccines “needs to be critically examined” since they’ve been given, you know, to tons of people worldwide. Source. Whoops!

DR MARK TROZZI

Weaponized Law: Enabling Harm and Silencing Resistance

SARS-CoV-2 Spike amyloid fibrils specifically and selectively accelerates amyloid fibril formation of human prion protein and the amyloid β peptide

An increasing number of reports suggest an association between COVID-19 infection and initiation or acceleration of neurodegenerative diseases (NDs) including Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD). Both these diseases and several other NDs are caused by conversion of human proteins into a misfolded, aggregated amyloid fibril state. The fibril formation process is self-perpetuating by seeded conversion from preformed fibril seeds. We recently described a plausible mechanism for amyloid fibril formation of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Spike-protein formed amyloid fibrils upon cleavage by neutrophil elastase, abundant in the inflammatory response to COVID-19 infection.

We here provide evidence of significant Spike-amyloid fibril seeded acceleration of amyloid formation of CJD associated human prion protein (HuPrP) using an in vitro conversion assay. By seeding the HuPrP conversion assay with other in vitro generated disease associated amyloid fibrils we demonstrate that this is not a general effect but a specific feature of spike-amyloid fibrils. We also showed that the amyloid fibril formation of AD associated Aβ1-42 was accelerated by Spike-amyloid fibril seeds. Of seven different 20-amino acid long peptides, Spike532 ( 532 NLVKNKCVNFNFNGLTGTGV 551 ) was most efficient in seeding HuPrP and Spike601 ( 601 GTNTSNQVAVLYQDVNCTEV 620 ) was most effective in seeding Aβ1-42, suggesting substrate dependent selectivity of the cross-seeding activity.

Albeit purely in vitro, our data suggest that cross-seeding by Spike-amyloid fibrils can be implicated in the increasing number of reports of CJD, AD, and possibly other NDs in the wake of COVID-19.

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.09.01.555834v1

Scientist Confirms White Clots Caused by Shots Are Infectious Amyloid

https://rumble.com/v6t058p-breaking-scientist-confirms-white-clots-caused-by-shots-are-infectious-amyl.html

Dr. William Makis on Rising Cancer Rates -- Unveils the Hidden Cancer Crisis: COVID-19 "Vaccines," Turbo Cancers, and Systemic Suppression

RFK Jr. to Require Placebo-Controlled Trials for New Vaccines as FDA Admits “Void of Data” on COVID Boosters

“All new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure — a radical departure from past practices,” an HHS spokesperson told The Washington Post.

If this policy is officially put into practice, it would represent a massive step in improving the health of Americans by effectively filtering out dangerous vaccines.

Currently, NONE of the vaccines recommended by the CDC for routine childhood immunization were licensed by the FDA based on long-term, placebo-controlled trials. In other words, their complete safety profile is largely unknown.

In other positive news, the long-awaited offensive against COVID-19 mRNA injections has finally begun with RFK Jr. citing "profound" risks of myocarditis, stroke, and death on national TV. We can only hope that real action is taken as soon as possible — not just for kids, but for all age groups.

RFK Jr. Launches Long-Awaited Offensive Against Deadly COVID-19 mRNA Shots

RFK Jr. breaks silence on mRNA injections — cites "profound" risks of myocarditis, stroke, and death on national TV.

Ivermectin's Bombshell Cancer Revelation -- AI Exposes a 29-Year Secret

AUSTRALIA – THE PERFECT “KILL BOX” (?)

How to depopulate and not be caught …..

If one were to set out to do intentional, immeasurable and intergenerational harm to a population, there are a number of important strategic elements which one could consider to ensure success. These elements include the following:

· Create a virus in secret which is highly infective. Release it and convince as many as possible that the virus can be deadly to everyone.

· Develop a test which grossly overestimates the number infected. Use the mainstream media to generate fear. Wherever possible, count those dying for any reason as dying from the “virus” to boost the “virus” death statistics.

· Create a novel “countermeasure” to the virus. Sell the “countermeasure” as the only available treatment. Rush it through a lax regulatory approval process and declare the innovative “countermeasure” a “vaccine” (even though it is not) so people would assume it was safe.

· Hide proven cancer-causing genetic sequences in the “vaccine”. If these sequences are uncovered, deny they are a problem even if there is no scientific basis for the denial. Just ignore it.

· Cover all those involved in the development and deployment of the “vaccine” with legal indemity. Even the government should argue it has “no duty of care” for those injured or killed by the “vaccine”. Just stonewall.

· Deny the use of any product which might protect against the virus. Threaten doctors who dared to use alternative effective early treatment with deregistration. Make examples of doctors to dared to fully inform their patients about the dangers of the “vaccine”.

· Hide details of the true number of people killed or injured by the “vaccine” on the basis of confidentiality.

· Ensure mandatory public uptake of the product by coercion. Perhaps make administration of the “vaccine” a condition of employment or travel.

· Despite limited, flawed and poorly conducted clinical trial safety and efficacy data, proclaim it to be morally unacceptable not to be administered the “vaccine”. Children should get the “vaccine” to protect others even though they don’t really need it. With any evidence just say everybody should get the “vaccine” regardless of age, pregnancy status or natural immunity.

· Suppress reports of harm in the media. Demonise anybody who attempts to report cases of death or serious injury. It would assist greatly if there was something like “disinformation and misinformation” legislation to further suppress opposition to the “vaccine”.

· In order to weaken opposition to the use of the “vaccine”, enforce lockdowns to undermine the economy, destabilise society and create more fear. The lockdowns need not be based on any science whatsoever. The use of masks is another instrument of fear which could be used effectively. Make people wear masks.

· Under no circumstances, should the government permit a credible and independent investigation into the harms being recorded by the “vaccine”.

· As a matter of policy, never apologise, never admit wrongdoing and give those people most responsible for the death and destruction national awards so as to gaslight the community into thinking they have not been attacked but rather protected by dedicated individuals.

· Ensure a continual supply of the deadly “vaccine” by building manufacturing plants to produce an endless supply of the “vaccine”. Develop new “vaccines” based on the same platform which could be just as deadly and allow these to be released with a minimum of quality, safety and efficacy data. Maybe testing in as few as 8 mice.

I must have an evil mind to be able to conceive such a scenario for depopulation. I’m sure no government would allow anything like this fictious scenario to occur.

Mass mRNA Injection Campaigns Likely Fueling the Global Fertility Collapse

Among ~1.3 million Czech women aged 18–39, those vaccinated against COVID-19 had ~33% fewer successful pregnancies compared to unvaccinated women.

Dr. James Thorp: "I vaccinated all my children. Why? Because... I was an idiot"

Dr. James Thorp a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has 44 years of obstetrical experience describes how he's woken up to the dangers of "vaccines."

CRIMINAL: US Government ADMITS It Approved Pfizer’s COVID “Vaccine” Despite Knowing About a Long List of Trial Violations

Florida Health Department Confirms Pfizer Vaccine Killed Over 470,000 Americans

The head of Florida’s Department of Health, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, has revealed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” killed over 470,000 Americans.

SHOCKING: Pfizer Documents Reveal CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

Naomi Wolf, speaking at Hillsdale, exposed devastating truths buried in Pfizer’s internal documents...

The Ultimate Depop Championship: New Study Compares Death Rate from Pfizer & Moderna Shots

Guess who racked up the highest body count?

REPEAL THE PREP ACT

The PREP Act provides legal immunity from lawsuits and liability to those who manufactured and administered harmful pharmaceutical products. Congress must pass legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.

NEW STUDY — Mass mRNA Injection Campaigns Likely Fuelling the Global Fertility Collapse

Among ~1.3 million Czech women aged 18–39, those vaccinated against COVID-19 had ~33% fewer successful pregnancies compared to unvaccinated women.

Bird Flu Takes Central Role in Trump Admin's New $500 Million 'Next-Generation' Pandemic Vaccine Project

Gov't has been funding gain-of-function on bird flu viruses, like it did to cause the COVID-19 pandemic—now it's spending half a billion dollars on coming influenza pandemic "solution."

They Want Us to Inhale It Now: Canada Tests Aerosol mRNA 'Vaccine'

The Canadian government has begun ramping up testing for a chilling new Covid mRNA “AeroVax” that seeks to overcome “vaccine hesitancy” by using aerosols to “vaccinate” the general public.

Her Medical License Is Being Investigated for COVID-19 ‘Misinformation.’ Why This Paediatrician Is Fighting Back

https://intellectualtakeout.org/2024/01/medical-license-is-being-investigated-for-covid-19-misinformation/

U.S. Will Track Vaccine Injuries in ‘Real-Time’ Using Electronic Patient Records

The new system is designed to address shortcomings in the two government-run vaccine safety monitoring systems — VAERS and the Vaccine Safety Datalink — which an HHS spokesperson said have become “templates of regulatory malpractice.”



https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/u-s-will-track-vaccine-injuries-real-time-electronic-patient-records/

Why we should stop the shots

In 3 paragraphs

My 3 paragraphs.

There are two primary reasons the COVID vaccines should be stopped:

In actual use, they provide no protection against COVID infections or deaths and They were shown in a study by the Florida Dept of Health that they can increase risk of non-COVID death by 36% or more.

Vaccines are NEVER supposed to increase all-cause mortality.

This is enshrined in regulatory ethics and risk-benefit calculus: even a small increase in ACM is disqualifying, regardless of theoretical benefits against a single disease.

A 36% mortality rate increase over the Florida population for those getting Pfizer is DISQUALIFYING.

Czech Study Reveals 30% Drop in Birth Rates Among COVID-Vaccinated Women, Exposing Fertility Crisis Ignored by Mainstream Media

A Dangerous Campaign Disguised as Public Health Policy

Military contracts, policy manipulation, and censorship expose the true nature of COVID-19 response

Rules For Thee, But NOT For The WHO

The deadline to submit documentation for consideration at the 78th World Health Assembly passed weeks ago. Transparency? Public Input? Jus cogens norms? FUHGEDDABOUDIT.

The Collapse of Medical Ethics

Regulatory coercion, scientific negligence, and mass experimentation led to preventable deaths and long-term harm

EUA Countermeasures and PREP Act

Synthetic PREP Act for European Union

Revisiting leaked EMA emails at the time of the fake "approval" of mRNA shots, including the list of EMA staff involved (knowingly or not) in the public deception.

Tulsi Gabbard is investigating Dr. Fauci for perjury and his role in funding Wuhan gain-of-function research tied to COVID-19. Justice is coming.

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1917957407323705752

We know why Fauci requested a preemptive pardon! The biolabs in Ukraine are REAL! Tulsi Gabbard: "We are working with Jay Bhattacharya, the new NIH director on this, as well as Secretary Kennedy is looking at the gain of function research that in the case of the Wuhan Lab, as well as many others." "Many of these other biolabs around the world were actually US-funded and led to this dangerous kind of research that, in many examples, has resulted in either a pandemic or some other major health crisis." "It's because this gain-of-function research is happening in biolabs around the world. That by the way is still on the US Embassy Ukraine's website today about how the US has funded these biolabs." "US -unded bio labs in Ukraine when the Russia-Ukraine war kicked off for this very reason. Who knows what kinds of pathogens are in these labs and if released could create another Covid like pandemic. And for that I was called a Russian asset. You're, you know, trumpeting Putin's talking points." "All of this nonsense simply for speaking the truth and stating facts. That by the way are still on US Embassy Ukraine's website today about how the US has funded these biolabs in Ukraine"

https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1917961395238309903

The False Claims of WHO’s Pandemic Agreement

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-false-claims-of-whos-pandemic-agreement/

The Complex Web of GOF/Bioweapons Research: How Deeply is Australia Implicated?

Professor Edward Holmes and His Role in Covid-19 Research at University of Sydney

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.