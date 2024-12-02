Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

SUDDEN DEATH IN ATHLETES AND HEALTHY YOUNG ADULTS — IT IS PERFECTLY NORMAL — JUST A COINCIDENCE — RELAX AND IGNORE — SAFE AND EFFECTIVE — VERY EFFECTIVE — AND RARE — VERY RARE

Forensic Pathologist: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Behind Spike in Violent Sudden Seizure Deaths

One of America’s leading forensic pathologists has issued a red alert after proving that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are behind recent spikes in violent sudden seizure deaths.

One of America’s leading forensic pathologists has issued a red alert after proving that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are behind recent spikes in violent sudden seizure deaths.

An investigation into the fatal seizures was led by forensic pathologist Dr. Joseph A. Prahlow.

Prahlow is a Professor of Pathology at St. Louis University School of Medicine and the Assistant Medical Examiner at the City of St. Louis’s Office of the Medical Examiner.

The renowned expert is now raising the alarm after discovering that once-rare seizures are a terrifying adverse effect of Covid mRNA injection

COVID WAS A MILITARY OPERATION – DUTCH GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL

Neil Oliver reacts after a top Dutch government official has admitted 'Covid' was a military operation.

Malaysians Launch Class Action Lawsuit against Pfizer, the WHO, Director-General Tedros and Govt. Officials!

"They made false and misleading suggestions regarding the Covid-19 outbreak, which is actually a man-made bio-weapon created in laboratories and deliberately made to resemble seasonal flu"

The lawsuit shatters preconceived notions by accusing these entities of perpetuating a false narrative about the COVID-19 pandemic. "They made false and misleading suggestions regarding the Covid-19 outbreak, which is actually a man-made bio-weapon created in laboratories and deliberately made to resemble seasonal flu and subsequently suggested that only Toxic Experimental Vaccines be used to address the False Pandemic," claim the documents.

Dr Robert Redfield -- “It all started in the United Staes with Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina” …. “Anthony Fauci is the Gain of Function Poster Boy – He has been running America’s Bioweapons Program since 2002/2003” …. “with Billions of Dollars”

KIDNEY FAILURE EPIDEMIC

Sudden Kidney Failures Are Spiking As The Latest Hospital Horror. Live Exclusive With Researcher John Beaudoin

What you don’t know about government & hospitals, can kill you

Real people are getting sick and dying.

They matter.

The numbers are getting WORSE, not better.

And no one knows the numbers BETTER than researcher and advocate John Beaudoin.

Today we will discuss acute renal failure, which unbelievably now represents the biggest life loss in USA in 100 years. Also we discuss the hospital kill protocols, vaccine relation to cancer lymphoma and marrow specifically in blood forming organs and the indication of SV-40 promoters as discovered by McKernan et al.

Knowledge is POWER. And it can save your life and the lives of loved ones.

CAN YOU SEE IT CLEARLY NOW ?

DR MIKE YEADON’S SPEECH TO THE NORTHERN IRELAND PARLIAMENT

“Mistakes were not made”

“Nothing was happening at all apart from medical murder and propaganda from the television and the newspaper, politicians and many public, well-known public figures who are doing what they were told. So of course one conclusion I'm going to come to later is stop listening to liars. The people who've lied to you, you shouldn't listen to them ever again.”

“They created materials which were essentially injected poisons. They were not vaccines.”

“I came quickly to the conclusion that they wanted to bring about toxicity that would injure, kill and reduce fertility.”

“I believe that very wealthy people, the kind of people who run foundations with names, have planned, as have their antecedents for a couple of generations, to take over the world, to remove the freedoms of ordinary people like us that they regard as useless eaters. They don't want us around anymore.

And their intention is to strip us of our freedoms by persuading us that there are very frightening events occurring in the world, and we need them to lead us to safety. There are documents you can find from a group called the Club of Rome, who in the late 1960s were commissioned by some of these people who run the nameless global foundations that have hundreds of billions of pounds of worth.”

“the two things they came up with, pandemics of infectious diseases, which I know as an immunologist are not possible and have never happened. The other thing they said to account for or plan for were climate change crises. I've done enough research now, ladies and gentlemen, I've spoken to people who have spent as long in climate atmospheric research as I have in pharmaceutical R&D, and they have explained to me, and I understand very well, that there's all of this nonsense about carbon dioxide, global boiling, net zero.

It's all a complete scam from the same people who bought you the Covid scam and the dangerous injections. It's the same people. They want one world government, they want to be deprived of your liberty, and then I'm afraid I think they will kill us using these injections because they're going to do it again.”

Trump Surrounding Himself with Operation Warp Speed Accomplices

NORTHGroup Denmark calls for investigation and moratorium on modified mRNA products

A call for change and real regulation

Dr. Peter Kotlár Sounds the Alarm: Are mRNA Vaccines Poisoning the Blood Supply?

“There is a high probability that an unvaccinated patient can be a recipient of blood from a vaccinated person. And so we have vaccinated him against his will.”

Genetic Contamination in COVID-19 "Vaccines"

Pfizer pregnancy trial showed the COVID shots increased AESIs (like major congenital abnormalities) in newborns by over 4 fold

There was no benefit in terms of reduced COVID infections. But vaccinated moms had major adverse events happen to their babies at a rate 4.2X higher than unvaxxed moms. Does anyone care?

Court Ruling Upholds Religious Freedom Over Vaccine Mandate: AstraZeneca's Policy Deemed Discriminatory

New 75,300-Square-Foot Livestock & Poultry mRNA Vaccine Plant to Produce 8 Billion Doses Annually Amid Bird Flu Pandemic Warnings

Ceva press release emphasizes company's focus on "emerging diseases" and "contributing to prepare for future pandemics."

PlasmidGate?

“To establish a direct control interface to DNA robots, they designed robots that can be electronically remote-controlled. This was done by adding metal nanoparticles to the robotic gates, which could heat in response to an electromagnetic field.”

LARA LOGAN SPEAKS – “WE LIVE IN THE AGE OF PROPAGANDA WARFARE”

“WE SHOULD FIGHT FOR THE TRUTH” – VERY POWERFUL 12 MINUTE SPEECH

Lara Logan's Explosive Testimony on Media Censorship: A Call to Defend the First Amendment

ONE BY ONE -- A FILM BY RIK MAYALL

Prophetic ~ Reduce the Population Scene From "One by One" Rik Mayall's Last Film Before His Sudden Death...

A Chilling 8 Minutes …….. watch and wonder

THERE WAS NO “DUTY OF CARE”

Breaking news in the Covid19 Vaccine Injury Class Action case in Australia. The respondents (TGA, Health Ministers and the Commonwealth of Australia) claim they "did not have a duty of care to the Australian Public", and hence are asking for the case to be dismissed.

Australian councils join call for action over DNA contamination in Covid mRNA vaccines

DARPA Linked to COVID-19 Virus and Moderna Jab Creation Since 2012, Covered Up EcoHealth Gain-of-Function Research in 2021

Then-DARPA Director Arati Prabhakar led Moderna COVID jab creation in 2012 and would go on to grant GOF experiment oversight waiver to all federal agencies in 2024 as OSTP Director.

The Movie – Authorized to Kill

THE EUGENICS TIME BOMB: A Death Cult from 1921 to Current Day

AUSTRALIAN PUBLIC HEALTH ACADEMIC DIES SUDDENLY, FOLLOWING 3 YEARS OF COVID VACCINE HARM...

My sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Gemma Carey. Gemma was injured by the Astra Zeneca vaccine She only recently returned to work following a 3 year absence of leave due to her vaccine injury. Gemma has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly today. I made this video in September when she returned to work and boldly made her statement of REFUSING to support or advocate for Covid vaccines.

https://x.com/hoperising19/status/1860913724170932614?s=12

and the video ...

Australia's vaccine expert Nigel Crawford -- A man who wears many hats. Crawford's role in ATAGI influencing Australian Federal Govt vaccine policies

Nigel Crawford is Australia’s top vaccine expert. He wears a number of hats at the State, Federal and Global level. At each level, he plays a prominent role in multiple institutions/government agencies/organisations. Within each of these entities, he further assumes multiple roles. It is extremely overwhelming. So let’s just focus on one aspect at a time.

Nigel Crawford is the Chair of ATAGI, the Chair of ATAGI COVID-19 Executive Working Group, the Chair of Sub Group on “Vaccine Safety, Evaluation & Confidence/Communication”. What does it mean?

Free speech win in Australia as Misinformation Bill is binned

Community backlash was a major factor, with over 30,000 public responses to the inquiry into the bill

Read the troubling final tweets of Australian academic who died after becoming concerned she suffered a Covid vaccine injury

She died soon afterwards …

'For 3+ years now I have been professionally and personally expected to defend a medical intervention that nearly cost me my life, and caused suffering beyond what I thought the human body was capable of enduring or experiencing,' Prof Carey wrote.

'I have personally read 1000 case reports of people injured or killed, and 40 released under FOI from the TGA that included child deaths from heart attacks,' she continued.

'I believe we are past a point we should be using these vaccines. They do not prevent infection, the harms are significant and we have no concrete reliable data on the frequency of those harms.

'If we don't stop now, we will face serious regrets in the future about the damage we allowed to happen from this point onwards in the pandemic.

'So no, you won't see me publicly supporting the thing that stole years of my life anymore.'

188% Rise in Mortality Risk Among New Zealand Teens Following Covid-19 Vaccination

The carefully crafted PR myth of COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy needs to be exploded. It doesn’t fit real life New Zealand Health data. Disregarding a risk to children is unconscionable.

