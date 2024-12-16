Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS AND PROSECUTIONS COMING?

US States are starting to respond to the lack of accountability for vaccine injury

Proposed Arkansas’ Senate Bill 6 states that a pharmaceutical executive who withholds evidence that a vaccine has dangerous effects is guilty of criminal vaccine harm, if said vaccine causes death or serious physical injury. Violation carries anywhere from one year to life imprisonment.

Pharmaceutical Crime: Overview and New Arkansas Bill Allowing Life Imprisonment for Pharma Execs for Vaccine Injury

“… while Pharma execs and their firms face sturdy protections against civil liability for vaccine issues, there is no comparable protection for criminal liability.”

One state, Arkansas, has just introduced a bill defining the crime of vaccine injury, which could put Pharma vaccine executives who mislead the public and thereby cause death or serious bodily injury in prison, for up to the duration of their natural lives.

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/pharmaceutical-crime-overview-and-new-arkansas-bill-allowing-life-imprisonment-for-pharma-execs-for-vaccine-injury-e9bed06e

CORRUPTION IN THE UK GOVERNMENT

Inject now, pay later. 'Sensitive' meeting minutes released...

Why is the UK GOVERNMENT publishing these now? Are we witnessing a controlled demolition?

Biden Regime Quietly Extends COVID-19 ‘Emergency Declaration’ to Shield Big Pharma and mRNA Vaccine Makers from Liability Until 2029

The timing? Conveniently, it ensures that Big Pharma and mRNA vaccine makers remain shielded from liability throughout President Trump’s second term and beyond.

The Biden administration has quietly extended a controversial “emergency declaration” under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act until December 31, 2029.

“Secretary Becerra signed the 12th amendment to the declaration under the PREP Act for COVID-19 Medical Countermeasures. The Secretary issues this amendment pursuant to section 319F–3 of the Public Health Service Act to extend the duration of the Declaration to December 31, 2029, and to republish the Declaration in full,” according to the announcement.

EMERGENCY NO LONGER EXISTS

“Emergency no longer exists”: Doctors call for Covid vaccines to be pulled to reassess safety

A petition calling for Covid vaccines to be pulled has attracted high-profile backers — including one of Donald Trump’s key appointments.

A petition calling for the “immediate suspension” of mRNA Covid vaccines has attracted a number of high-profile backers — including the man picked by US President-elect Donald Trump to lead the country’s main public health research agency.

The Hope Accord, an online petition launched earlier this year, states that a “growing body of evidence suggests the widespread rollout of the novel Covid-19 mRNA vaccine products is contributing to an alarming rise in disability and excess deaths”.

“This new technology was granted emergency use authorisation to address a situation that no longer exists,” the petition states.

“Going forward, the burden of proof falls on those still advocating for these products to compellingly demonstrate that they aren’t resulting in net harm. Until such evidence is presented, regulators should suspend their use as a matter of standard medical precaution.”

The petition was co-created by Dr Joseph Fraiman, a Louisiana-based ER physician and medical researcher.

Dr Fraiman was the lead author of a study last year that reanalysed Pfizer and Moderna’s original randomised trials, concluding that the rate of serious harm from the vaccines was one in 800, far higher than previously suggested.

Dr Bhattacharya’s public support for the petition is noteworthy as he could soon be in charge of the NIH’s $US47 billion ($74 billion) annual budget, which funds research into vaccines, cancer and other diseases.

https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/emergency-no-longer-exists-doctors-call-for-covid-vaccines-to-be-pulled-to-reassess-safety/news-story/1bfd89ce40c2e07256a6620d22a1d63a

PROFESSOR ANGUS DALGLEISH – CANCERS WILL COME FROM THE COVID VACCINES - 2 MINUTE VIDEO

“THESE PEOPLE BEHIND PFIZER AND MODERNA ARE JUST PURE EVIL”

"The Pfizer [jabs] are all full of SV40. SV40 was what, in my day, we put into mice to make them grow tumors...And we are putting this into humans...These people behind Moderna and Pfizer are just pure, pure evil, and they must be held to account." Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London, describes during a recent discussion with Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics International how Pfizer's COVID injections are "full of SV40," which is what is "put into mice to make them grow tumors." Dalgleish, an outspoken critic of the COVID injections, says that "[the] people behind Moderna and Pfizer are just pure, pure evil, and they must be held to account." "It's obvious talking to everybody and all the presentations I've been to....[that] they're [the COVID injections] all completely contaminated. They're just not fit for purpose," Dalgleish says. "The Pfizers are all full of SV40 [and] SV40 was what, in my day, we put into mice to make them grow tumors so we could pour chemotherapy into them to see if it worked for the tumors. And we are putting this into humans for a disease that hasn't killed anybody for at least two years. It is beyond belief, and that's really what I cannot understand." (For reference, the SV40 promoter is a strong regulatory region from the Simian Virus 40 that drives high levels of gene expression in mammalian cells when used in genetic constructs. Note that according to a Children's Health Defense article from June 2023, "SV40 has been linked to cancer in humans, including mesotheliomas, lymphomas, and cancers of the brain and bone." The same article noted that "In 2002, The Lancet published evidence linking polio vaccines contaminated with SV40 to Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. According to the authors, the vaccine may be responsible for up to 50% of the 55,000 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cases diagnosed each year.")

Dalgleish goes on to say: "Today, I got sent something from Australia...It was...the [Australian] Prime Minister doing a deal with Moderna for messenger RNA vaccines for the next 10 years that...will buy $2 billion Australian dollars of these vaccines over the next 10 years, and they will target all sorts of diseases, and they will be given to children... How much were they bribed to do that? Because I must say, if I was given a billion dollars to do this and it meant it going into children, I would walk away; even if it was $10 billion. To me, it's beyond belief that you would even consider it. These people behind Moderna and Pfizer are just pure, pure evil, and they must be held to account."

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1867639301447565335

TWO HOURS WITH ANGUS DALGLEISH — START AT 7:22 Minutes — MEDICAL DOCTORS FOR COVID ETHICS - THE DEATH OF SCIENCE - “THESE UK GOVERNMENT COVID AGENCIES ARE CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT”

“The Medical and Scientific Journals are all bought” — ALL CORRUPT

https://rumble.com/v5yj0lq-professor-angus-dalgleish-md.html

THE GERMAN CONNECTIONS ARE EVERYWHERE – EVEN IN WUHAN

Who is Wei Cai, the Scientist from Wuhan Concealed in Leaked Documents?

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/12/13/who-is-wei-cai-the-scientist-from-wuhan-concealed-in-leaked-documents/

HUGE WIN IN SUPREME COURT FOR DOCTOR IN AUSTRALIA — THE JUDGEMENT

https://www.austlii.edu.au/cgi-bin/viewdoc/au/cases/qld/QSC/2024/315.html

Pfizer Did Not Disclose a Kansas Vaccinated “Sudden Cardiac Death” from Its COVID-19 Clinical Trial – Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan’s Letter to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach

https://dailyclout.io/pfizer-did-not-disclose-a-kansas-vaccinated-sudden-cardiac-death-from-its-covid-19-clinical-trial-dr-jeyanthi-kunadhasans-letter-to-kansas-attorney-general-kris-kobach/

New Zealand: The Risks of Biotechnology Deregulation are Unquantifiable

https://hatchardreport.com/the-risks-of-biotechnology-deregulation-are-unquantifiable/

Jab White Clot Mystery Solved?

Daniel Santiago, RPh, PharmD

Dr. Andrew Zywiec

Greg Harrison, Organic Chemist

Richard Hirschman, Embalmer

Dr. Philip Triantos

Wayne Crouch & Lisa Johnston, Journalists

https://rumble.com/v5yd7lz-breaking-jab-white-clot-mystery-solved.html

Exposure to COVID-19-Jabbed Persons 'Significantly Associated with the Likelihood of the Onset of Menstrual Irregularities': 'International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research'

Vaccine shedding onto the unvaccinated "may occur immediately following product administration and again days to weeks later," study authors note, citing FDA documents.

Covid ‘Vaccines’ Alter Human Behaviour

An alarming new study into Covid mRNA “vaccines” has sent shockwaves through the scientific community after researchers confirmed that the injections are altering human behaviour.

They explain that the “vaccines” cause “psychiatric manifestations” among the vaccinated.

The study found that these psychiatric changes resulted in spikes in mental health disorders.

Patients described feelings of inner turmoil, fear, dread, and depression.

The study found that Covid shots triggered a 68.3% spike in depression, a 43.9% increase in anxiety disorders, and a 93.4% surge in sleep disorders.

The researchers recruited 50% of the Seoul-resident population.

The total of included participants was 2,027,353.

JOURNALISM

MORE ON THE SUBJECT OF SHEDDING

HORRIFIC: Heart Attacks in 2-Year-Olds ... Courtesy of the Clot Shots

'Dr. William Makis and comprehensive physician Dr. Chris Shoemaker discuss what the COVID bioweapon injections are doing to young children.'

SHOCKING: Britain to force farmers to use Bovaer by 2030 or similar additives

A shocking turn of events as people boycott dairy products containing the controversial chemical.

Excellent Interview on Lack of Valid, Informed Consent for Covid Vaccines

Elizabeth Hart has been researching vaccines for 16 years – first pet vaccines then human vaccines. She is talking with Russell Broadbent, a Member of the Australian Parliament

https://x.com/BroadbentMP/status/1864577989213847583

Congressional Report Slams (Nearly) Every Aspect of the Covid Response

Are there words in the English language that fully describe what happened during the Covid years that are not already overused? Calamity comes to mind. Disaster. Cataclysm. Ruin, devastation, catastrophe, unprecedented debacle, fiasco and utter wreckage – all fine words and phrases but nothing quite captures it.

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/12/08/congressional-report-slams-nearly-every-aspect-of-the-covid-response/

Edward Dowd Issues Red Alert as Excess Deaths Still Skyrocketing in Covid-Vaccinated Children

A world-renowned data expert has just issued a red alert after uncovering evidence that reveals excess deaths are continuing to skyrocket in children who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Moderna Shuts Down mRNA RSV Vaccine Trial in Babies After Shots Linked to Severe Side Effects, FDA Document Reveals

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/moderna-stops-mrna-rsv-vaccine-trial-babies-side-effects-fda/

Australian Covid dissident doctor William Bay exonerated, suspension overturned

In a blistering repudiation, the Supreme Court Justice said that the conduct of AHPRA and the Medical Board had been "less than profoundly unsatisfactory”

Infants Vaccinated with Moderna RSV mRNA Jab 3 Times More Likely to Develop RSV Disease Than Unvaccinated

FDA flags Moderna mRNA RSV shots for causing "very severe" RSV in infants & weakening effectiveness of other medicines.

New Zealand: Response to Expert Opinions Issued by the Science Media Centre in Support of the Gene Technology Bill

https://hatchardreport.com/response-to-expert-opinions-issued-by-the-science-media-centre/

US House Covid Panel Report: Measures Caused More Harm Than Good

The six-foot social distancing requirement was not supported by science and masks were ineffective

Senator Johnson Probes CDC's Silence on Vaccine-Linked Myocarditis Risks

In scathing letter, Senator Johnson demands transparency from CDC on withheld myocarditis data linked to COVID-19 vaccines.

