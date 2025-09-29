Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Donald Trump’s Vaccine Statements Shock the World

Trump just went out on a limb for all the mothers who swear their child’s health declined after taking vaccines. His words today change everything.

Following the science ?

‘‘..no high-quality studies (meaning, RCTs) in respect of any aspect of COVID-19 have been conducted in the UK, at any time.‘‘

Dr. Bhakdi: mRNA Vaccines as “The Greatest Danger Humanity Has Ever Threatened”

Vaccine Liability Shield Removed?

Liability Shield Crumbles? Bhakdi Warns PREP Act Protections Are Falling Away

Dr. Bhakdi frames it plainly: if official recommendations no longer cover healthy people, injured parties may sue, and the industry could be forced to prove absence of harm.

There Will Be RIOTS When People Find Out That They’ve Been LYING About Cancer

Operation COVID-19: from fake solution to fake ‘crisis’

The DoD reverse-engineered a “worst case scenario” event... by stealth

The Great mRNA Betrayal

A Reckoning for the Liars, Cheaters, and Con Artists Who Poisoned the World.

In the annals of human history, few crimes rival the sheer audacity and malevolence of the mRNA vaccine scam—a global con job orchestrated by a cabal of pharmaceutical profiteers, corrupt politicians, spineless health bureaucrats, and complicit media mouthpieces. These charlatans, driven by greed, power, and a chilling disregard for human life, peddled an experimental technology as “safe and effective” while burying mountains of evidence to the contrary. They coerced billions into rolling up their sleeves, shattered economies with tyrannical mandates, and left a trail of devastation in their wake: ruined health, shattered families, and a demographic catastrophe that threatens the very future of humanity.

The mRNA era isn’t just a “scandal”—it’s democide by injection. We’ve been conned, but the truth is out. Rise up, demand justice, and never let these predators near our bodies again. The liars must pay, or history will repeat this nightmare. I haven’t spent a lifetime researching, teaching, training and treating the sick and dying to let these ‘bastards’ get away with their crimes.

Ian Brighthope — the Great MRNA Betrayal

Is this what you expected?

UNITED STATES ANNOUNCES REVOLUTIONARY REFORM IN AUTISM RESEARCH AND TREATMENT

Under Kennedy, and with whole-hearted support by President Trump, the US adopts an empirical, data-driven policy toward autism causality and therapy.

The Australian Government’s unimaginable cruelty to it’s people.

“I see and hear from those suffering every day; every day I try to find a health care practitioner to assist the vaccine injured. The Australian governments have created a hell on earth for many.”

The Gendered Assault: How Military-Grade Toxins Disproportionately Destroyed Women’s Biology

Seventy percent of adverse events from Pfizer’s COVID-19 injectable products occurred in women. This devastating statistic, meticulously documented in The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity by Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly, represents one of the most significant medical assaults on female biology in human history. The book’s exhaustive analysis of Pfizer’s internal documents—released only through legal action—reveals catastrophic reproductive harm, with 23% of vaccinated mothers’ fetuses or neonates dying, 129,988 menstrual dysfunction events, and breast milk turning blue-green.

SCIENCE AND RELIGION

Can a person consider scientific facts in requesting a religious exemption?

How else would you protect your body as the temple of the Holy Spirit?

Scientists Admit VAIDS From Covid Jabs May Be Irreversible

Leading scientists warn mRNA vaccine–induced immune collapse shows “no sign of recovery.”

Top scientists are now confirming the worst fears of health freedom advocates: patients suffering from Vaccine-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) after Covid shots are showing no signs of recovery.

With testimony from medical experts, senators, and the vaccine-injured themselves, the findings paint a horrifying picture: immune systems shattered, lives destroyed, and the cover-up shows no signs of ending.

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield warned that the condition is unlike anything doctors have faced before.

Redfield revealed that many VAIDS patients may never recover.

“There really is probably a difference between patients with post-mRNA injury versus people that have post-COVID symptoms,” Redfield said.

“I will say my post-mRNA injury patients have a tendency of not improving.

“They just don’t seem to be improving.

“I have a number of patients now that are out five years. It’s painful.”

By contrast, Redfield noted, those with “long Covid,” which has similar symptoms to Post-Covid Vaccination Syndrome (PCVS), generally do improve over time.

MIT Scientist Sounds Alarm: Glyphosate Tied to Autism, Cancer, Infertility, and Even Wildfires (Exclusive Interview)

Navigating The Modern Hospital

- Lessons from ground zero for the freedom loving community

Beaudoin Massachusetts Statehouse Speeches May 2023 & September 2025

How many years can politicians ignore conclusive evidence of Covid vaccine deaths in the hundreds of thousands in the United States?

TURBO CANCERS AND THE COVID “VACCINES”

8.4 Million Person Study Shows COVID Jab Linked to 125% Higher Pancreatic Cancer Risk, 69% Prostate, 53% Lung: Journal ‘Biomarker Research’

Plus increases in gastric, colorectal, thyroid, and breast cancers.

THE PAPER IN FULL

1-year risks of cancers associated with COVID-19 vaccination: a large population-based cohort study in South Korea

In conclusion, COVID-19 vaccination could be associated with an increased risk of six specific cancer types, including thyroid, gastric, colorectal, lung, breast, and prostate cancers. Notably, this COVID-19 vaccination-associated cancer risk was likely more elevated among individuals aged ≤ 65 years except in individuals with prostate cancer.

https://biomarkerres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40364-025-00831-w

https://www.insidemrnavaccines.com/

TRUMPS VACCINE ANNOUNCEMENT

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/potential-link-between-mmr-vaccination-fever-acetaminophen-use-and-autism/

CDC’s ACIP drops Covid Recommendation

.. while ACIP scientists continue getting up-to-speed

DNA contamination entered into the Congressional record

“Safe and Effective,” a Great Marketing Slogan but not rooted in science

It is Time to Rethink How We Evaluate Vaccine Safety: A Proposed Vaccine Toxicity Index

The Hijacking of Medicine and the Systemic Betrayal of Health

Fear campaigns, banned treatments, and coerced injections destroyed ethics, trust, and freedom in public health

BREAKING STUDY: First Direct Evidence of mRNA “Vaccine” Genomic Integration Identified in Stage IV Cancer Patient

Vaccine DNA plasmid-derived Spike gene sequence integrated into chromosome 19 with perfect 20/20 bp identity — accompanied by widespread genomic dysfunction.

The Dark Truth of COVID “Vaccine” Technology

Experimental genetic injections were marketed as safe, despite containing toxic proteins and undisclosed DNA fragments

Clotting and Quasi-Autoimmune Responses

Understanding how engineered spike proteins, immune collapse, and clotting define the dangers of COVID “vaccines”

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: A chilling revelation about the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

According to Dr. Bhakdi, the experimental nature of the COVID-19 vaccinations was intentional from the very beginning. He cites a Robert Koch Institute protocol which allegedly stated that multiple vaccines would be developed and tested in a rapid process, indicating everything was pre-planned. He asserts that proper pre-market testing was impossible, pointing out that BioNTech does not even possess an experimental animal facility to conduct mandatory safety and efficacy studies. The clinical trials were therefore fundamentally inadequate. The damning proof, he notes, is in the official documents themselves: “Relevant data will only be raised post-marketing.” This seven-word sentence admits that the global population was to be the test subject for collecting crucial safety data. Dr. Bhakdi highlights a peer-reviewed publication from the lab of MWGFD, revealing the vaccines are contaminated with bacterial DNA. This DNA is packaged alongside the mRNA and is efficiently absorbed into human cells. Within hours, our cells are hijacked to produce the foreign spike protein, and this production continues for days, potentially months. The uptake of this functioning foreign gene is, by definition, a genetic modification of the cell. His conclusion is stark: “The vaccinated have become genetically modified organisms.” This unauthorized genetic alteration, conducted without informed consent on a global scale, is not just negligent. Dr. Bhakdi states unequivocally: “That’s criminal. That’s a capital crime.” This was not a vaccination program. It was an unprecedented genetic experiment.

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1967692530490937526

Post-Injection Treatment

Exploring fasting, supplements, and repurposed medicines as strategies to counter spike protein and injection harm

CDC’s ACIP Finally Admits Major mRNA Vaccine Safety Concerns!

Potential Link Between MMR Vaccination, Fever, Acetaminophen Use, and Autism

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/potential-link-between-mmr-vaccination-fever-acetaminophen-use-and-autism/

Breaking: Japan Press Conference Cites Mounting Evidence of mRNA Vaccine Harm, Demands Immediate Recall!

“It is a novel gene therapy drug. Substantively, it is a gene therapy drug. This gene, in this stable form of messenger RNA, is introduced into the body. “

https://www.aussie17.com/p/breaking-japan-press-conference-cites/

Patients With Vaccine-Induced Long COVID ‘Don’t Seem to Be Improving’

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/patients-vaccine-induced-long-covid-dont-seem-to-be-improving/



