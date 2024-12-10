Post-mortem evidence proves a clear biological mechanism for vaccine deaths

Diagnostic Pathologist Dr. Clare Craig

exposes that Moderna/Pfizer COVID vaccines contained 99.8% of the exact same pathological protein that caused COVID illness. Post-mortem evidence proves a clear biological mechanism for vaccine deaths. Most alarming: The pathological protein from the vaccine circulated in the body for 4 MONTHS, far longer than a natural infection. This isn't conjecture—we have the mechanism, the deaths, and the protein analysis to prove it.

https://x.com/RealEddieHobbs/status/1864742333712851255

Richard Hirschman's latest interview is fascinating — on the “white clots”

And raises more disturbing questions.

Globalist Billionaire Bill Gates Slammed for Treating India as His Personal Testing Ground for Dangerous Experiments

Globalist Agenda Unmasked

Billionaire globalist Bill Gates is facing a massive backlash after casually referring to India as a “kind of laboratory to try things out” during a podcast with Reid Hoffman. For many Indians, this statement exposed the arrogance of Gates and his belief that he could treat sovereign nations as mere testing grounds for his globalist experiments.

According to Gates, India is where “things are proven” before being unleashed on the rest of the world—a chilling revelation of his approach to using one of the world’s largest populations as a tool for his agenda.

The SHORT VIDEO – Gates is smiling when he talks about experimenting on Indians

https://x.com/i/status/1863543770593267917

“ That tells us the DNA is replicating” Dr Kevin McKernan

We have evidence that the SV40 promotor sequences that were deliberately added to Pfizer’s deadly “vaccine” are aggressively replicating inside the very tumors that they are causing, thus accelerating the metastization of VAIDS-induced turbo cancers

That tells us the mammalian origin of replication that is in Pfizer’s vaccine is active in human tumors.”

The genetic sequence found in Pfizer’s Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” integrates into the human genome, and now all future “vaccinated” generations are genetically modified , as well as their offspring.

These Pfizer genetic sequences will be passed on forever in not just the “vaccinated,” but, also, in the offspring of unvaccinated individuals procreating with those that have been genetically modified.

And now, for the first time ever, it has been irrefutably proven that DNA contamination from these “vaccines” is not some accidental “contamination” or benign artifact, but, rather, a ticking time bomb that will permanently alter the genetic fabric of humanity.

We have evidence that the SV40 promotor sequences that were deliberately added to Pfizer’s deadly “vaccine” are aggressively replicating inside the very tumors that they are causing, thus accelerating the metastization of VAIDS-induced turbo cancers

WATCH THE VIDEO – DR KEVIN McKERNAN

The David Declaration — AUSTRALIA

https://russellbroadbent.com.au/the-david-declaration/

Florida Lawsuit Seeks Injunction to Prohibit mRNA Nanoparticle Injections Because They Are Bioweapons

Sansone says the mRNA nanoparticle injections deployed against 23 million Floridians cause multiple disorders and diseases, including death, “Heart attacks, strokes, cancer, autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, are just a few of the devastating results of these weapons of mass destruction”.

THIS IS FASCISM – PUBLIC PRIVATE “PARTNERSHIPS” – THE MERGER OF STATE AND CORPORATE INTERESTS – THE GLOBAL CONTROL OF SPEECH

“Their censorship model was no amateur operation—it was a coordinated effort to suppress anything the government found disagreeable, all under the guise of fighting “misinformation.”

“The idea is simple: a one-stop shop for squashing speech the government doesn’t like.”

“ … they’ve partnered with private companies to flag content that challenges the state-approved narrative. This cozy arrangement is made to look like cooperation, but it’s really just government pressure disguised as a “partnership.”

“One of the key points of this meeting was the CDU’s recommendation that governments pass legislation to coerce social media companies into submission.”

“The US Department of State was ready to jump in on this, with the Biden-Harris administration eager to align with like-minded governments. It’s all part of an international push to keep information flowing just one way—from the top down.”

“This UK initiative has already borne real-world consequences. In October 2023, the UK Online Safety Act came into force, allowing British officials to threaten legal action—including the extradition and jailing of US citizens—if their social media activity runs afoul of UK censorship standards. It’s a bold, if not absurd, attempt to extend British censorship across the Atlantic.”

“By 2021, the CDU had bilateral relationships with 20 additional nations, raising the question: how many more governments have joined this international censorship alliance since then?”

“What started as a government push to counter supposed misinformation during the pandemic has spiraled into a global movement to control speech on an unprecedented scale.”

https://reclaimthenet.org/behind-closed-doors-the-uk-and-us-plot-global-speech-crackdown

THE “COUNTER DIS-INFORMATION UNIT” — A COPY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS

https://docs.reclaimthenet.org/UK-Disinfo-IPC-Briefing-Slides.pdf

THIS HAPPENED IN A VERMONT SCHOOL -- THE CHILDREN ARE NOT SAFE

Leo was vaccinated against his will at the school’s clinic the next week. He was given a name tag for another child (not in his grade or class), and when he vocally protested that he was not supposed to be vaccinated, he was told he had to have a shot. Workers distracted him with a toy and jabbed him.

https://brownstone.org/articles/fallout-from-vermont-ruling-on-unauthorized-vaccinations/

Vaccine hesitancy and mRNA safety concerns cast shadow over multi-billion dollar Moderna factory opening

Anthony Fauci called RFK Jr. a liar for stating that not one of the 72 vaccines mandated for children has ever been safety tested*. In response, RFK Jr. took legal action, and after a year of delays, Fauci's lawyers conceded that RFK Jr. had been correct.

https://x.com/Censored4sure/status/1864477393773117713

Tumor-Linked 'Bovaer' Methane-Reducing Cattle Feed Supplement Used in U.S. Is Excreted in Cow's Milk: New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority

FDA admits Bovaer "is a drug" but classifies it as "feed ingredient," skipping more rigorous drug approval process.

UKHSA issues alert as most healthcare professionals yet to have flu and Covid jab

The UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) is urging healthcare professionals to come forward for their flu jab and Covid booster, amid ‘lower than expected’ uptake.

In all, 24% of NHS workers have received their flu vaccine and 14% have received their Covid vaccine.

https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/clinical-areas/respiratory/ukhsa-issues-alert-as-most-healthcare-professionals-yet-to-have-flu-and-covid-jab/

GOVERNMENT SUPPRESSION OF IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE AUSTRALIAN SENATE INQUIRY INTO EXCESS DEATHS

How evidence was suppressed and/or ignored

Dr. Harvey Risch: Big Pharma Still Won’t Come Clean About The Covid Shot’s Deadly Side Effects

The code of medical ethics demands a transparent and balanced accounting of the vaccine’s impact on the American people.

The FDA intended to keep Pfizer’s data hidden for 75 years, but attorney Aaron Siri’s FOIA lawsuit forced the agency to release them. Naomi Wolf’s DailyClout led 3,250 volunteer experts in analyzing more than 450,000 pages of internal Pfizer documents and uncovered massive harms ignored by the FDA, detailed in The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity.

This effort revealed 1,233 deaths in the first three months of the vaccine rollout, and a litany of injuries: “industrial-scale blood diseases: blood clots, lung clots, leg clots; thrombotic thrombocytopenia, a clotting disease of the blood vessels; vasculitis, dementias, tremors, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, epilepsies.”

Santa Clara County non-COVID all-cause mortality increased 50% over baseline in elderly in Q1 of 2021

A FOIA response from Santa Clara County reveals large, statistically significant, non-COVID all-cause mortality increase in the quarter that the COVID shots rolled out for the elderly.

Fenbendazole -- Treatment for Cancer?

Three Cases Presented by Dr John Campbell

https://rumble.com/v5rypq8-fen-ben-for-cancer-.html

The Vaccine Paradox

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-vaccine-paradox/

From 2017 until 2022, over seven thousand people knowingly purchased fake nursing degrees and transcripts from several online schools. Those nursing transcripts turned into jobs.

The Death and Rebirth of America

The following Canadian Patriot Film written and narrated by Cynthia Chung, removes multiple layers of illusion preventing current citizens from understanding the past 150 years of social engineering, weaponized psychology, and psychological warfare premised on the Transhumanist belief that humanity must be made to embrace cataclysms in order for creation to emerge out of destruction. The role of the Weinstein brothers within this dark agenda will shock you.

The Globalist Sociopaths Have Not Surrendered, They Have Merely Switched Sides

The West is full of multi-millionaires and billionaires just like the corrupt John Kerry. NATO is the military arm of these globalist control freaks and there is nothing they’d like more right now than to get World War III off the ground in 2025.

https://leohohmann.com/2024/11/30/the-globalist-sociopaths-have-not-surrendered-they-have-merely-switched-sides/

Australia's Provisional 2024 Death Data to August shows Cumulative Excess Deaths Reaching Nearly 60,000 vs Forecast Levels. Elderly Australians Dying in Record Numbers with Women More Affected than Men

Deaths inflected and changed pattern with the rollout of the Covid-19 mRNA gene therapies and there is no sign of any recovery. Cancer, Dementia and Other Cardiac Conditions Deaths trending upwards.

Silence in the Face of Truth: West Australian State Government Absent in The Great Debate on mRNA Vaccine DNA Contamination

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a regional issue, it is a global catastrophe!"

CDC Caught Covering Up Heart Failure Surge’s Link to Covid ‘Vaccines’

Official U.S. government documents have revealed that top CDC officials were aware that Covid mRNA shots triggered potentially fatal heart damage in recipients from as early as February 28, 2021.

11 Countries Demand 'Immediate Suspension of COVID-19 Modified mRNA Vaccines': NORTH Group

John Beaudoin Exposes Cause of Sudden Deaths, Accuses the Federal Government of “Felony Murder” for Withholding the Information From the Public

A leading expert has blown the whistle to warn the public about the true cause of the soaring sudden deaths among young Covid mRNA-vaccinated young people.

Medicine: A Critical Tipping Point

This expert panel brings together the voices of healthcare professionals who have faced extraordinary challenges—from deregistration and fines to forced resignations—while standing for truth and integrity in medicine.

This discussion sheds light on urgent issues, including vaccine injuries, fertility concerns, censorship, and the suppression of medical voices. Watch now to understand the gravity of the situation and why action is essential.

https://lighthousedeclaration.org/TIpping-point/

The NORTH group delivers

A coalition of Nordic & Baltic countries & UK wrote to all heads of state

On 25th November an international group of politicians and leading medical and other professionals wrote to the heads of state of 10 European countries (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom) calling for a suspension of all modified mRNA vaccines citing serious health concerns.

UK study confirms COVID vaccine risks outweigh benefits in children?

A UK pre-print study (Andrews et al.), involving researchers from Oxford University, concerning over a million children (aged 5-15) indicates no mortality benefits to vaccination for children, coupled with risks like Myocarditis.

German Study Raises Grave Safety Concerns over BioNTech's Comirnaty

The German researchers went on to conclude:

“The eternal dangers of all RNA biologicals are 4-fold: First, modRNA encoding any foreign protein will trigger detrimental autoimmune reactions. Second, the lipid nanoparticles are themselves highly toxic. Third, residual plasmid-DNA and reverse transcribed mRNA will genetically modify cells. Fourth, replacement of uridine in natural mRNA by N1-methyl-pseudouridine in synthetic modRNA causes +1 ribosomal frameshifting resulting in haphazard production of utterly alien proteins. Our results confirm and extend published reports and raise grave concerns regarding the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine. We call for an immediate halt of all RNA-based biologicals until these concerns are scientifically addressed and convincingly dispelled.”

“Conclusion: Our results raise grave concerns regarding the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine and call for an immediate halt of all RNA biologicals unless these concerns can be dispelled.”

The Paper

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/biontech-rna-based-covid-19-injections-contain-large-amounts-of-residual-dna-including-an-sv40-promoter-enhancer-sequence/

SCOTTISH HOSPITALITY WAS VERY SAFE INDEED

We did a survey across our members from 15th July 2021 and 30th Sept 2021..we had 1.8 MILLION customers through the door..6,000 staff..we had 10 customers which reported having COVID and 7 staff.’’

This means out of 1.8 MILLION people (one THIRD of the entire population of Scotland) ‘with COVID’ = …0.001%

‘‘Hospitality always was a safe place.’’

"The Court just ordered the FDA to produce an additional million pages of Pfizer C19 trial documents that they tried to hide from the public." - Aaron Siri

FDA wanted 75+ years to produce these documents and is has worked very hard to get there, this time by hiding a million pages from the Court and the plaintiff.

FDA clearly lacks confidence in the review it conducted to license Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine because it is doing everything possible to prevent independent scientists from conducting an independent review.

In his decision and order today, Judge Pittman quoted Patrick Henry: “The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.” We should all be grateful to Judge Pittman for siding with transparency.

AUSTRALIAN CLASS ACTION CASE IN THE BALANCE

Covid vaccine injured face tense wait over vital decision on whether their class action can proceed

Revisiting The Pictures of Doom

"When thousands of covid vaccine-injured US citizens reached out to their health system for help, they expected an urgent co-ordinated effort to support them. What happened was a double cover-up."

Synergistic pairing of ivermectin and fenbendazole found HIGHLY EFFECTIVE at preventing and treating cancer

We Should Have Done Nothing

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/12/05/we-should-have-done-nothing/

THE PENTAGON CONTROLLED THE COVID NARRATIVE

Document surfaces confirming the the Pentagon was in fact controlling the Covid-19 narrative all along and the agenda predates 2019

https://x.com/JackStr42679640/status/1864055566651527530

Australian excess deaths are highly correlated with the number of booster vaccinations

Booster shots correlated strongly with excess deaths. Changing the number of unvaccinated people didn't change the excess deaths.

The correlation between Australian Excess Deaths by State and Booster Vaccinations

https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/5485

https://businesstech.co.za/news/business/802681/world-leader-from-china-buys-south-african-company/

