Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

DYNAMITE Letter to FDA Staff from Dr Vinay Prasad

“Covid-19 vaccines have killed American children”

FDA Chief Medical Officer Demands ‘Introspection’ By Staff After Report Tracing 10 Children’s Deaths To COVID Vaccine

“For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children,” Prasad said. “Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death. In many cases, such mandates were harmful. It is difficult to read cases where kids aged 7 to 16 may be dead as a result of covid vaccines.”

“Why did it take until 2025 to perform this analysis, and take necessary further actions? Deaths were reported between 2021 and 2024, and ignored for years,” he wrote.

“Never again will the US FDA commissioner have to himself find deaths in children for staff to identify it,” he wrote. “Some staff may not agree with these core principles and operating principles. Please submit your resignation letters to your supervisor.”

We will revise the annual flu vaccine framework, which is an evidence-based catastrophe of low quality evidence, poor surrogate assays, and uncertain vaccine effectiveness measured in case-control studies with poor methods.

“… at FDA, we have not been focused on understanding the benefits and harms of giving multiple vaccines at the same time. This is a concern shared by many Americans. The FDA’s standard has been to require randomized studies too small to draw any conclusions from-- creating a false sense of efficacy and safety.”

https://dailycaller.com/2025/11/29/food-drug-administration-vinay-prasad-demands-introspection-staff-email-report-10-children-deaths-covid-vaccine/

“For the first time… the FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have KILLED American children,” Regulator Claims

The leaked memo blowing a crater in the “safe and effective” storyline, and forcing a panicked rewrite of vaccine rules.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to implement stricter vaccine approval guidelines after a memo claimed at least 10 children died “after and because of” receiving a COVID-19 shot.

The guidelines, obtained by The New York Times, could also impact vaccinations for other illnesses and viruses, including the FDA’s standards for annual flu shots and if Americans should receive multiple vaccines at a time. The memo also states that shots for pregnant women could be limited, and manufacturers will be required to conduct larger studies before seeking approval for vaccines.

Vinay Prasad, a top vaccine regulator at FDA, said pneumonia vaccine manufacturers must show that their treatments reduce the infection instead of merely developing antibodies to fight it. The new restrictions would also require drug manufacturers to run larger studies that would slow the process of developing vaccines, according to The Washington Post, which also reviewed the memo.

Christine Anderson’s EXPLOSIVE Lawsuit: Brussels Is Hiding the Pfizer Truth - Legal Challenge to the Unelected European Commission

After two closed-door blocks on her inquiry, Anderson and two MEPs are taking the European Parliament to court to force a public vote on the €35 Billion Pfizer contracts and the deleted von der Leyen texts.

German MEP Christine Anderson stood in the heart of Brussels and dropped a promise that is shaking the entire European Parliament.

She vowed to expose what really happened with Ursula von der Leyen’s €35 billion Pfizer mRNA contracts and those deleted text messages with Pfizer’s CEO.

Twice she gathered enough signatures for a full inquiry committee.

Twice the establishment killed it in secret, behind closed doors in the Conference of Presidents, with zero public record of who voted to bury the truth.

Now she’s done asking nicely.

Together with Dutch MEP Marijke Ehlers (PVV – Geert Wilders’ party) and Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers (Sweden Democrats), Christine Anderson has formally sued the European Parliament at the European Court to ANNUL that secret decision and force a public plenary vote.

Her words:

“Ursula von der Leyen is as corrupt as it gets.”

The legal action is live.

The fight for transparency has officially moved from the corridors of Brussels to the courtroom.

German State-Level Study Drops a Bombshell: Higher COVID Vaccination Rates Linked to Sharper Rises in Excess Deaths

As the world grapples with surges in all-cause mortality, a disturbing pattern emerges: governments and health agencies are pulling every lever to keep the data under wraps.

My latest investigation into the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) stonewalling of vaccine-death records—upheld just weeks ago by a tribunal—lays bare a deliberate data blackout. However, across the Channel, a bombshell German study, published on 12 November in Royal Society Open Science, provides the “smoking gun” that UK officials seem desperate to avoid: higher COVID vaccination rates correlate with sharper rises in excess deaths.

The Authors’ Devastating Conclusion

“Higher vaccination rates correlated with larger increases in excess mortality and with smaller declines in COVID-19 deaths and case fatality rates, even after adjusting for prior mortality levels and time-invariant confounders. This robust finding underscores the need for urgent investigation into potential unintended effects of vaccination or other previously neglected mortality drivers.”

MEBENDAZOLE: A Patent Registered in 2021 Revealed Treatment of CANCER

MEBENDAZOLE PATENT for CANCER Treatment --

You know those low IQ people (including many doctors) who use the term “dewormer”?



Mebendazole is an “animal dewormer” like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.



On Sep.7, 2021, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD secured a patent for MEBENDAZOLE for this use:



1. Repurposed for Glioblastoma Therapy



(as an oral drug mebendazole polymorph C is a superior form, and it reaches the brain and brain tumors in effective concentrations)



2. May also be used for therapy of other cancers, as well as a chemo-preventative agent.



The title of the patent: “Mebendazole Polymorph for Treatment and Prevention of Tumors”



I will let that sink in.



This is what I have been working with for the past 2 years.



Everyone who has attacked me up to now, none of them ever talk about this Patent.



The WAR on terminally ill cancer patients who are exercising their “Right to Try” is real and very EVIL

They are POISONING our milk now

Cows are being fed toxic chemicals to stop climate change

NOW cows are DEAD at Bovaer farm

Investigations are underway as two cows died at a farm that used bovaer in Norway.

A New Actuarial Study Shows a Link Between Covid Vaccination and Deaths From March 2021

A recent study analysed excess mortality in German federal states during the “first three years of the covid-19 pandemic” using an actuarial approach.

A recent study analysed excess mortality in German federal states during the “first three years of the covid-19 pandemic” using an actuarial approach. The “first three years of the pandemic” are April 2020 through to March 2023.

The study found moderate average excess mortality in 2020, with significant regional variation, which increased slightly in 2021, maintaining regional patterns. In the “third pandemic year,” April 2022 to March 2023, excess mortality rose sharply, with regional differences diminishing and new states becoming the most affected.

In 2022/23, vaccination rates and trust in institutions were notably associated with excess mortality. States which had higher trust in institutions had higher vaccination rates. And higher vaccination rates were linked to larger increases in excess mortality.

‘Stunning’: Only 1 in 7 Germans With Positive PCR

Test Had COVID Infection

The authors of a new peer-reviewed study that identified an 86% false positive rate for COVID-19 PCR tests said their findings suggest a “significant overcounting” of COVID-19 infections during the pandemic. By the end of 2021, 92% of Germans had already acquired a natural infection, indicating near-universal immunity in the population.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/1-in-7-germans-positive-pcr-test-covid-infection-study/

The OmniWar Interview with David Hughes – Who is Behind it All?

In Part 2 of the interview, we discussed:

possible futures;

the need for a better vision for humanity;

China as the world’s first Technate;

technocracy as the true “virus” escaping from China;

the dangers of social credit scoring and digital “money”;

why it is irrelevant if you “have nothing to hide”;

Palantir as a prviatised version of Total Information Awareness;

pre-crime — what if the algorithms “know” you are going to commit a crime and you are arrested for something you haven’t done?”;

the rollout of technocratic agendas regardless of what the public thinks;

the public as guinea pigs, being experimented upon;

who is behind it all;

the global public-private partnership;

intelligence agencies and the transnational deep state;

the Strategy of Tension;

deep state veto power and the question of why the UK “locked down”; and

practical resistance measures.

Full interview with eminent Australian Professor of Immunology --- Robert Clancy

Injected Vaccines cannot prevent Respiratory Infections -- They cannot prevent Transmission of that infection to other people

“Any vaccine which is injected to prevent or modify the outcome of an inhaled pathogen, a virus or a nasty bacteria has to fit in with the biology of the whole system. It has to understand and work with the rules of mucosal immunology. And what we know, and we’ve known that from 80 years of working with flu vaccines is that an injected vaccine will not prevent the infection being established in the body. It will not prevent transmission of that infection to other people. It will not develop herd immunity. Now, we all remember those early years or certainly in my country, every night on television, we’d have these so-called experts telling us that, well, you know, we’re going to have to have mandates. We have to have lock downs because we need to prevent you getting infected, prevent you transmitting the infection …”

THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA: How Vaccines, AI and Globalist Elites Are Targeting Humanity

The elites backed by institutions like the WHO and WEF are actively pursuing population reduction under false pretenses (climate change, public health), with vaccines, AI and societal destabilization

The vaccine-depopulation connection

Hooker, a leading researcher in vaccine safety, emphasized that the pharmaceutical industry is fully aware of the harm caused by vaccines but prioritizes profits over human lives.

“These companies are serial felons,” Hooker stated, referencing Pfizer, Merck and GlaxoSmithKline, which have paid billions in fines for fraud yet continue pushing dangerous products.

REMEMBER

Vaccine Safety “Pyramid Scheme” Exposed: The Shocking Truth They Never Wanted You to See

In an amazing presentation, attorney Aaron Siri drops a truth bomb that should be heard by every parent, doctor, and policymaker.

He systematically dismantles the most common defense of the childhood vaccine schedule: the claim that they were tested against saline placebos.

Siri reveals a chart, built from years of work and sourced directly from FDA documents, that tracks the clinical trials for every single routine injected childhood vaccine.

The categorical finding? Not one. Not a single one.

Here is the stunning reality:

- No Saline Placebos: There has NEVER been a routine injected childhood vaccine licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial using an inert saline solution.

- The “Pyramid Scheme” of Safety: Instead, new vaccines are tested against older vaccines, which were themselves tested against even older ones. This creates a “daisy chain” where safety is only ever compared to another product that also lacked a true safety baseline.

- The Proof is in the FDA’s Own Documents: The source for this chart is the FDA’s website. As Siri states, “If you don’t agree with this information... you’re arguing with the FDA.”

Some of the most shocking examples:

- Hepatitis B: The first vaccines for newborns were licensed with no control group at all.

- PCV (Pneumococcal): The original Prevnar 7 was tested against another experimental vaccine—a practice Siri compares to testing a new cancer drug against another unproven cancer drug.

- Polio (IPOL): The modern IPV vaccine, a completely different technology from the Salk vaccine, was licensed with a safety review of just three days and no control group.

- MMR: The clinical trials for the current MMR II, which uses human fetal cell lines, used no control group.

- HPV (Gardasil): The “placebo” used in trials for thousands of young girls was not saline. It often contained the aluminum adjuvant—a known neurotoxin with no therapeutic benefit—effectively rigging the trial to mask true adverse event rates.

This rigged system allows serious adverse event rates in healthy children to creep into the 7%, 8%, and even 9% range in clinical trials. Because the control group gets a similarly reactive shot, the numbers appear “similar” and are deemed “safe,” hiding the true risk.

The bottom line: The entire childhood vaccine schedule rests on a foundation that has never been properly tested for safety against an inert placebo. The baseline safety profile for these products is, and has always been, unknown.

This isn’t an opinion. It’s a fact documented by the FDA itself.

If this doesn’t make you question everything, what will?

We know exactly how and why the DNA is in the Moderna and Pfizer vials

Ages ago, when I was presenting the original findings that there was DNA in these vials, I was sleuthing how this happened by looking into the N1-methylpseudouridine modified RNA synthesis pathway as part of Process 2 manufacturing. Process 2 involved using a plasmid/E. coli system, don’t forget. And also don’t forget that this methodology was bait ‘n’ switched and was not safety tested.

A SHOCKING VACCINE COURT RULING THEY NEVER WANTED YOU TO SEE

An almost impossible victory just happened in America’s secretive National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program — the system that protects vaccine manufacturers from being sued.

An 11-week-old baby received multiple shots at once (DTaP, Hep B, polio, Hib, PCV, rotavirus) around 11 am.

By 5:45 pm, the baby was blue, gasping for air, rushed to hospital — and died.

Parents took the case to the federal vaccine court. They had to fight HHS attorneys and Department of Justice lawyers — the full weight of the government — just to prove what happened.

Their expert witness testified the vaccines caused:

• Encephalopathy

• Brain swelling

• Brainstem herniation

• Respiratory failure

• Cardiopulmonary collapse — all within hours.

The government’s argument?

Because the baby didn’t survive 24 hours, they claimed it didn’t qualify as “acute encephalopathy.”

Yes — they argued you can’t prove the injury because the baby died too quickly.

But in a rare ruling, the court sided with the parents.

A landmark acknowledgement: this wasn’t SIDS — it was vaccine-induced infant death.

If justice means anything, this is only the beginning.

HUGE: Norway SUSPENDS Bovaer use in cows

After reports of side effects, the largest Norwegian dairy supplier is now suspends feeding the methane reducing additive to cows

Bill Gates Foundation Under Federal Investigation for “Aiding Foreign Enemies” — Congress Warns of Prison and Asset Seizures

The walls may finally be closing in on Bill Gates.

==================================================================

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

The CMNnews Archive — Searchable — https://cmnnews.substack.com/archive

================================================================

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The once untouchable billionaire “philanthropist” is now facing serious questions from Congress, as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation comes under federal investigation for allegedly aiding foreign adversaries under the guise of charity.

According to a letter sent Monday by Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Foundation is accused of funnelling tens of millions of dollars through overseas programs that may have benefited hostile foreign governments and organizations — a direct violation of U.S. nonprofit law.

While the Gates Foundation claims its global network of partnerships promotes health and equality, congressional investigators say the evidence tells a different story. According to recent reports, in just one fiscal year, the Foundation directed over $20 million to entities tied to the Chinese Communist Party, including government-controlled universities and corporations identified by the Department of Defense as working with the Chinese military.

Under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, charities are forbidden from directly supporting foreign governments or advancing their interests. But Gates’ operation appears to have crossed that line.

IRS guidance clearly states that “direct grants to foreign governments do not serve charitable purposes.” If these reports are confirmed, the Foundation could lose its tax-exempt status — and face severe legal repercussions.

If the allegations prove true, those “repercussions” could be nothing short of catastrophic for Gates.

The Gates Foundation could lose its 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, triggering retroactive taxation on billions in assets and donations. Worse still, congressional investigators could recommend asset seizures, subpoenas of senior executives, and criminal referrals to the Department of Justice for potential violations of national security and tax laws.

Under federal code, knowingly channeling money to entities linked with foreign adversaries can result in civil penalties, excise taxes, and even prison time for those who approved or concealed the transfers.