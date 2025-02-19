Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

EVERYONE ON EARTH SHOULD SEE THIS FILM

WITNESS STATEMENT - Update #1

What happens next is in the hands of the Australian people.

Witness Statement is now also available in 9 separate parts.

Click on the links below to access the videos and transcripts of each part.

Harry Fisher, Paramedic: Every Shift, I'm Watching Vaccinated People Get Sicker and Sicker

"To my fellow healthcare workers: How long will you pretend this isn't happening? How many more patients need to suffer before you speak up?"

PROHIBITING COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATES IN SCHOOLS :

President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to prohibit federal funding for COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/02/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-prohibits-federal-funding-for-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-in-schools/

mRNA vaccines hailed as the future! Huh?

And the politicians and corporations ride on the back of this farcical disease causing deadly technology.

mRNA is a dangerous technology and should be outlawed.

DEATHS IN YOUNG ADULTS – SHOCKING – DR JOHN CAMPBELL

‘It doesn’t harm us’: Russian scientist busts myths about microplastics

Alarming media reports about the harm of microplastics to the human body and the environment are greatly exaggerated

https://www.rt.com/news/612723-alarming-media-reports-microplastics/

SACRIFICE

Dr. James Thorp has written a very important book about the harms that have been caused by the COVID-19 bioweapons to those who are most vulnerable: infants, pregnant women and their unborn children.

Why mRNA vaccine technology must be abandoned to protect human health and immune system integrity

These genetic injections instruct human cells to produce foreign proteins, which leads to immune system dysfunction and long-term health consequences. When the body begins generating proteins associated with pathogens, it mistakes its own cells for threats, triggering autoimmune disease and widespread inflammation.

The dangers of this technology extend beyond individual health concerns. The unintended consequences of forcing the body to manufacture antigens internally raise ethical and safety questions that demand urgent attention. Leaders, medical professionals, and the public must reevaluate and reject the continued use of mRNA technology before further harm is done.

The message is clear: Genetic vaccine technology must be abandoned to safeguard health, preserve immune integrity, and prevent irreversible damage.

DR MARK TROZZI — CANADIAN CHAMPION

Methylene Blue Deaths and Common Adverse Reactions

Robert F Kennedy Jr and others promoting this dangerous chemical tend not to warn followers that Death and Permanent Disability will hit many consumer dupes.

The Hidden Truth Behind Pfizer’s Vaccine Approval

The FDA is facing a major scandal for allegedly concealing crucial documents related to the emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a court-ordered disclosure.

"We are pursuing justice for the people of Texas, many of whom were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a defective product sold by lies," said Attorney General Paxton. "The facts are clear. Pfizer did not tell the truth about their COVID-19 vaccines. Whereas the Biden Administration weaponized the pandemic to force illegal public health decrees on the public and enrich pharmaceutical companies, I will use every tool I have to protect our citizens who were misled and harmed by Pfizer’s actions."

The Most Dramatic Narrative Shift in Modern History

A strange thing happened in 2020.

Most governments at all levels across the globe turned on their people. It was a shock because governments had never before attempted anything this audacious. It claimed to be exercising mastery over the whole of the microbial kingdom, the world over. It would prove this implausible mission as a valid one with the release of a magic potion made and distributed with its industrial partners who were fully indemnified against liability claims.

Suffice it to say that the potion did not work. Everyone got Covid anyway.

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-most-dramatic-narrative-shift-in-modern-history/

Renowned Scientist Sounds Alarm as Traces of Covid ‘Vaccines’ Found in Cancer Tumors

A renowned scientist has sounded the alarm after discovering traces of Covid mRNA “vaccines” in the rapidly developing cancerous tumors of turbo cancer patients.

A renowned scientist has sounded the alarm after discovering traces of Covid mRNA “vaccines” in the rapidly developing cancerous tumors of turbo cancer patients.

Dr. Kevin McKernan, a genomics scientist with 25 years of experience in his field, made the discovery during experiments in his Boston lab.

McKernan gene-sequenced a cancerous tumor, matching the genetic sequence to Pfizer’s Covid mRNA injection.

The discovery is being hailed as definitive proof that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause cancer.

“We’re in the stage where we’re scanning through tumors to look for integration events and looking for evidence of this in cancer biopsies,” McKernan said.

“And we can find them now.”

Four Key Messages - Dr. Aaron Kheriaty About Censorship, Covid Crisis and the Decline of Liberal Democracies

For decades, informed consent was a core principle of medicine: No medical intervention without full disclosure of risks, benefits, and alternatives. But with vaccine mandates, that principle vanished. People were misled about risks. Those who refused were punished—losing jobs, education, and freedoms. Dr. Kheriaty, who had served for almost fifteen years as a Professor of Psychiatry at the UCI School of Medicine and as Director of the Medical Ethics Program at UCI Health, lost his career after challenging the university's vaccine mandate in court. If human rights can be violated this easily in a crisis, what stops it from happening again?

THE FULL INTERVIEW – ESSENTIAL VIEWING

Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Trial in Pregnancy Finally Published Its Results

They did NOT look at the effects in the First Trimester – That is Unbelievable

Louisiana Ends Mass Vaccinations, Bans Seasonal Vaccine Promotion

State surgeon general’s new directive.

Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham sent a directive to state health workers Thursday ending long-standing mass vaccination clinics and banning staff from promoting seasonal vaccines, while publicly issuing a letter that criticizes the state’s COVID response and public health institutions.

LAMENT OF THE VAXX INJURED –

”WHY WOULD THEY LIE TO US?”

”WE TRUSTED THEM”

This is a stunning Testimony from the Vaxx Injured – riveting – 9 Minutes of Anguish – EVERYONE needs to watch this

‘We Will Do That Right Away’: RFK Jr. Promises Better Vaccine Injury Tracking, as White House Launches MAHA Commission

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-promises-better-vaccine-injury-tracking-maha-commission/

Breaking: Trump to Strip Federal Funding From Schools That Mandate COVID Vaccines

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to defund schools, universities and other education agencies that require COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff. The order directs HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the secretary of Education to create a plan to end the mandates.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/trump-executive-order-defund-schools-covid-vaccine-mandates/

Study Finds 37 Safety Signals for COVID Vaccines During Pregnancy, CDC Still Urges Women to Get the Shots

Miscarriage, preeclampsia, cervical insufficiency, chromosomal abnormalities, fetal malformations, premature birth, stillbirth, newborn asphyxia and newborn death were among the signals flagged by the peer-reviewed study, published last week.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/study-37-safety-signals-covid-vaccines-pregnancy-cdc-still-urges-women-get-shots/

Safe and Effective: WHO Database Reveals Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused Global Kidney Failure Surge

Alarming data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have triggered a global surge in serious kidney injuries.

The WHO’s data was analyzed by a group of leading researchers in South Korea.

The researchers, led by Dr. Hyeon Seok Hwang from Kyung Hee University Medical Center in South Korea, analyzed over 120 million pharmacovigilance reports from the WHO’s VigiBase.

VigiBase covers adverse drug reactions reported globally from 1967 to 2022.

The team of researchers published the results of their peer-reviewed study in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.

When Climbing the Bradford Hill

Practice on Mount Fuji

Another US State Moves to Ban Covid ‘Vaccines’ Over Surging Deaths

Lawmakers in Kentucky have just introduced a bill to ban mRNA injections amid reports of surging deaths, deadly diseases, and disabilities among those who received Covid “vaccines.”

Kentucky has now become the ninth U.S. state with legislative efforts to ban the mRNA shots.

Kentucky Introduces Bill to Ban 'Gene Therapy Products' Like COVID-19, Bird Flu mRNA Shots—Exempts Treatments for Cancer, Genetic Disorders: HB 469

Legislation declares "emergency" over risks of experimental injections.

Risks of COVID-19 vaccine far outweighs the benefits

“More than 81,000 physicians, scientists, researchers, and concerned citizens, 240 elected government officials, 17 professional public health and physician organizations, 2 State Republican Parties, 17 Republican Party County Committees, and 6 scientific studies from across the world have called for the market withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines,” the study states.

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/review-of-calls-for-market-removal-of-covid-19-vaccines-intensify-risks-far-outweigh-theoretical-benefits/

Kidney Deaths from the Jabs - Update

More on the Mechanisms of Sudden Onset Kidney harms, often Fatal after Jabs

Cancers, Repurposed Drugs, Dr Makis talks with Dr John Campbell – Using Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole

https://rumble.com/v6gs91v-cancers-repurposed-drugs-dr-makis.html

BOMBSHELL Investigation REVEALS The Shocking Truth About COVID – Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova talk with GB News

A New Peer-Reviewed Study Finds COVID-Vaccinated People Are SICKER Than Their Unvaccinated Counterparts

Participant in UQ covid vaccine trial still returning 'false positive' HIV tests four years on

The New Zealand Pandemic Experience Offers a Lesson for the World

https://hatchardreport.com/the-new-zealand-pandemic-experience-offers-a-lesson-for-the-world/

AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT SUPPORTS COVID 2.0

Gain-of-function research for the next planned pandemic is underway in Australia

Major Study of 9 Million Confirms ‘Boosters’ Cause Deaths to Surge

A major new study involving 9 million people has confirmed that Covid mRNA “booster” shots cause surges in deaths, hospitalizations, a diagnoses of deadly diseases.

The Role of Repurposed Drugs in Treating Cancer and Chronic Illness

Dr. William Makis explores alternative treatments to conventional oncology and addressing the rise of "vaccine"-linked turbo cancers

COVID-19 'Very Likely' Originated from a US Lab | Jeffrey Sachs

