Healthcare Ethics were Ignored

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

New Cancer Treatment Protocol: A Case History of Extraordinary Success against Stage 4 Cancer

A ground breaking hybrid protocol using repurposed drugs and nutrients left one man cancer-free after Stage 4 prostate cancer—at a fraction of standard treatment costs.

THE PROTOCOL

A new peer-reviewed cancer protocol authored by a team of sixteen cancer doctors and medical researchers from the US and several other nations was published in the September 2024 Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, titled “Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol.” Its authors were prominent in oncology, and the published protocol was heavily footnoted to 204 medical studies documenting in vivo and in vitro safe and successful use of each and every element of the protocol. The authors of many of the referenced studies are at the top of their profession, i.e., well-known, highly published doctors and medical research professionals.

From the research presented in the paper, a hybrid orthomolecular protocol was developed that relies upon six elements (or “molecules”):

[1] a therapeutic ketogenic diet high in fats and protein but low in carbs.

[2] moderate exercise (aerobic heart rate) for 45-75 minutes three times a week, such as cycling, running, swimming, etc.

[3] high-dose (non-toxic level) vitamin C by IV, PICC, or port three times a week.

[4] ivermectin daily at a proven safe dosage.

[5] fenbendazole (or mebendazole) daily at a proven safe dosage.

[6] daily vitamin/mineral supplements of safe levels of vitamin D, vitamin K2, zinc, magnesium, and potassium, with a lab test every two weeks to monitor liver and kidney function and potassium and vitamin D levels for safety

Mr. Kramer completed the 15-week hybrid orthomolecular protocol on June 5, 2025, with no side effects whatsoever. Two weeks later, he received an FDG-PET scan at AVITA Hospital in Galion, Ohio. The radiologist’s report that followed showed no evidence of any active cancer anywhere in his body—not in his head, hip bones, lumbar spine, chest, or lymph glands; nothing—no active cancer anywhere. In fact, it took the radiologist almost a full week to issue that report, for the PET scan was ordered to evaluate metastatic prostate cancer, deemed to be an incurable condition.

CONCLUDING THOUGHTS

One man was cured of his Stage 4 prostate cancer through the supervised administration of a new cancer protocol that featured the inexpensive repurposed drugs ivermectin and fenbendazole— “A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol.” Was this a one-time miracle or a repeatable protocol that may help other cancer sufferers who are without hope?

Regardless, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services should expedite human trials for this protocol while publicizing this particular result and allowing other cancer sufferers to receive these treatments under the supervision of healthcare professionals. After all, what do they have to lose? Label this procedure as “experimental” if necessary, with the appropriate legal disclaimers, but the US government should not stand in the way of a potentially life-saving cancer protocol.

https://amgreatness.com/2025/09/05/new-cancer-treatment-protocol-a-success/

THE PAPER

Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol

https://isom.ca/article/targeting-the-mitochondrial-stem-cell-connection-in-cancer-treatment-a-hybrid-orthomolecular-protocol/

COVID Vaccine Linked to Sharp Rise in Cancer, Italian Researchers Find

Medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D., dissects a peer-reviewed study published in EXCLI Journal in July that examines the long-term relationship between SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations and cancer hospitalizations in a population-wide cohort of nearly 300,000 residents of Pescara province, Italy.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-linked-sharp-rise-cancer-italian-researchers-find-john-campbell/

Why did healthcare professionals disregard ethical guidance during the covid event?

Technocracy and human values are incompatible

Why was this profusion of available ethical guidance largely ignored? While surrounded by multiple sources of advice, highlighting principles and values to steer practitioners towards morally responsible behaviour, why did our health care professionals disregard this body of guidance and habitually act in ethically unacceptable ways?

Two often-cited reasons for this neglect of ethical principles during the covid event can be instantly dismissed as baseless and unjustifiable. First, the claim that ‘we were in a crisis’, and therefore did not have the time to consider moral doctrines, does not hold water; adherence to ethical imperatives becomes even more important during perceived emergencies as these are the times abuse and atrocities are most likely to occur. Second, the common mantra ‘we were just following the science’ is even more disingenuous.

Technocracy – a system where we are controlled by global experts – imposes a milieu in which higher human values have no relevance. We are no longer governed by democratically elected officials but by the products of algorithms and black box models, whose inputs and outputs are determined by remote bureaucrats. Under the guise of utilitarian mantras (‘the greater good’, ‘collective responsibility’), these invisible experts espouse instructions that they have defined as the ‘right’ things to do; ordinary mortals must obey or be smeared as being both anti-science and immoral. In this technocratic world, one is not perceived as a free human being, but as ‘a data point to be monitored, measured, and managed’.

Within this technocratic control system, the human-focused ethical principles that once guided the behaviour of healthcare professionals have little relevance. The inherent rights of each human being have now been trumped by algorithm-generated commands. Doctors, nurses, and psychologists increasingly follow protocols, robotically adhering to the directives of their invisible global masters. Critical thinking is a rarity, the inherent rights of each individual are deemed inconsequential, and practitioners can behave in ways that would once have been considered unacceptable

Florida Republican Assembly passes Second Resolution Stating MRNA are Bioweapons and Calls for DeSantis to Halt MRNA Injections

The End of Poisoning Our Children is Near

New Evidence Confirms that Vaccines Cause Harm

Military Shuts Down Genetically Modified Mosquito Project in West Africa

Local villages complained that they had "not been sufficiently informed or consulted before the experiments took place."

The COVID vaccines are dangerous – The Surgeon General of Louisiana is right

I see the fallout in my clinic every day. Senator Cassidy should remember that the PREP Act gave manufacturers immunity from liability for harms caused by these products, so they have little incentive to make them better. As always, people should consult with their doctors, determine whether benefits outweigh risks, and make the decision that is best for them. When making that decision, it is important to keep in mind the facts. I list a few of them here because many people, including doctors, seem to be unaware:

1. More deaths have been reported to VAERS after COVID vaccines than all other vaccines combined since tracking began in 1990

https://x.com/la_surgeon/status/1966237494627983445?s=46

"CSL is highly embedded in mRNA development, dependent on it for future product lines, and materially committed through global partnerships and regulatory filings."

CSL Shares over 5 years on the US OTC Market

What did the Big Investors know

They are at it Again — Banned in West Africa

In a shocking exposé, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. details an alleged decades-long campaign by the World Health Organization (WHO) to covertly sterilize populations across the globe. Citing a specific program in Kenya, RFK Jr. claims the WHO, with influence from the Gates Foundation, administered over a million tetanus vaccines laced with human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG)—a hormone that, when combined with the tetanus toxoid, acts as a chemical sterilizing agent.

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1965512948018819461

"the most massive... globally co-ordinated propaganda campaign in the history of the Western world".

"Western governments, non-governmental organisations, transnational organisations, pharmaceutical industry corporations, media and financial corporations have co-operated via public-private partnerships... to deploy the most massive, globally harmonised psychological and propaganda operation in the history of the world." "With this campaign, the governments of many Western nation-states have turned military-grade psychological operations strategies, tactics, technologies and capabilities—developed for modern military combat—against their own citizens." "These are inconvenient facts. The world that many of us believed existed no longer exists, if it ever did."

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1965732310126346482

End the Military-Pharma Experiments on Civilians

Take action now to demand that President Donald Trump and the FDA stop the ongoing democide of the American public. TAKE BOTH ACTIONS - Send an email to Trump and comment on the IOJ Citizen Petition.

James Roguski

Trump Memo Forces Big Pharma Advertisements to Be 'Truthful and Not Misleading' on Drug Risks

Ensures transparency and accuracy for drug advertisements, including by increasing the amount of information regarding any risks associated with the use of prescription drugs.

The DETOX Project

The Detox Project is a research and certification platform that encourages transparency in the food and supplement industries on the subject of toxic chemicals.

We also promote unique new testing technologies that enable you to find out what levels of toxic chemicals are in your body and in your food.

The Detox Project has been involved in a number of groundbreaking studies over the last few years, including research on the world’s most used herbicide, glyphosate.

We continue to work at government and investor level to support new technology alternatives to chemical herbicides.

https://detoxproject.org/about-us/

SHOCKER: Vaccinated Children 453% More Likely to Develop Brain Disorders, 10-Year Birth Cohort Study Finds

Henry Ford’s own data shows a massive health gap — and it was never published.

Interview With Dr. Joseph Sansone – They are Weapons

The mRNA injections are NOT vaccines, they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The NZ Deaths Medsafe Fobbed Off – US VAERS Database Investigation

https://nzdsos.com/videos/deaths-medsafe-fobbed-off-nz-vaers/

It’s Not Unusual in New Zealand

Winter illness usually peaks in June or July. This year it began in May and it is still rising in September. So far it hasn’t peaked, as the winter creeps into Spring it is still rising. So PHF scientist Sarah Jeffries explained to Stuff this is best described as just ‘a delay in seasonal respiratory illness’ (up 33% on the 12 month average) rather than anything unusual.

https://hatchardreport.com/its-not-unusual/

PFIZER KNEW: mRNA Nanoparticles Attack Baby Boys’ Testes, Damaging Masculinity and Fertility for Generations

Leaked internal Pfizer documents have revealed a disturbing truth: the vaccine’s greatest impact may not be on the lungs, but on the future of human reproduction.

Leaked internal Pfizer documents have revealed a disturbing truth: the vaccine’s greatest impact may not be on the lungs, but on the future of human reproduction.

Instead of primarily targeting the respiratory system, the data shows an obsessive focus on the organs of fertility—particularly those that define masculinity itself.

The lipid nanoparticles were engineered to cross every membrane of the human body—including the blood-brain barrier, the ovaries, and even the placenta. Once inside, they leave behind calcifications that prevent developing babies from receiving vital nutrients and oxygen.

The fallout has been catastrophic: midwives now report placentas disintegrating in their hands, unprecedented levels of premature births, waves of maternal hemorrhaging, and a chilling 40% rise in maternal mortality rates across the Western world.

Most alarming of all is the impact on unborn boys. Pfizer’s own data shows the nanoparticles invade the testes in utero, degrading the Leydig cells responsible for testosterone production and the development of masculinity itself.

This means that even boys who were never injected could face permanent damage—robbed of normal male development before they even draw their first breath.

17 Mechanisms Linking mRNA Shots to Cancer, Backed by Over 100 Studies

A comprehensive review of peer-reviewed research uncovering potential cancer-promoting effects of mRNA injections across multiple biological pathways.

What was the CIA doing at a public health forum…?

How did the CIA and Bill Gates know about ‘Covid’ beforehand? “Bill Gates was hosting a coronavirus pandemic simulation in New York City. His co-host is Avril Haines, the Deputy Director of the CIA.”

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1965257816475926707

Event 201

“The CIA helped simulate a pandemic before it happened. Bill Gates ran the rehearsal. They called it a coincidence. Then locked down the world on schedule. You think Covid was the main play? It wasn’t. It was the appetizer. The warmup. The systems check. They weren’t just testing a virus. They were testing obedience. Who would mask. Who would snitch. Who would break. And most of all? Who would forget. Because that’s the real virus. The manufactured memory loss. The weaponized amnesia that makes people say, “Well, maybe they meant well.” They didn’t. They meant control. And you just lived through their favorite experiment. The loop never ended. You just stopped noticing the cage.”

Senator Ron Johnson:

"We are dismantling the wall of corruption, one document at a time. My committee has obtained over 8 million pages from HHS, and the evidence is damning. We have proof the CDC knew about the myocarditis signal and deliberately hid it from the public and doctors. This is a catastrophic breach of trust. For years, the Biden administration and its allies censored anyone who dared to question the narrative. They touted VAERS as a gold-standard safety system, then attacked it when it began reporting 38,742 deaths worldwide post-COVID vaccination—with over 9,000 occurring within 48 hours of the shot. The truth is, no one knows how many lives were truly saved or lost because the science was thoroughly corrupted. We were told to ‘follow the science,’ but that science was hidden from us. Next week, we will expose another bombshell: a high-integrity, previously suppressed study comparing vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children. The results are clear and devastating, showing a significant increase in chronic illness among the vaccinated. This is what they didn't want you to see. The era of censorship and corrupted science is over. We are holding these agencies accountable for the injection injured and for every American who was lied to."

https://twitter.com/i/status/1963666014337728709

Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi: "I am no longer optimistic anymore”

And the reason is very simple." "I'm afraid that these [mRNA] vaccines... have already done their job." "We're seeing... billions of people whose brains are not working anymore." "They are altered."

https://twitter.com/i/status/1955918364360028660

Dr. Shoemaker Sounds Alarm on Vaccines, Predicts Fauci’s Fall, Highlights Cancer Breakthroughs (Exclusive Interview)

Shedding is Real …..

Gates Funds Creation of New Poliovirus with Engineered ‘Hi-Fi’ Replication—It's Already Spreading Through Vaccinated Newborns: Journal 'Clinical Infectious Diseases'

Second Gates-backed trial already confirmed 100% shedding and person-to-person spread of these engineered chimeric polioviruses—and now the same strains are being tested on infants in Bangladesh.

How Did Medical Ethics Collapse?

The medical system has become a tool of control, abandoning ethics, truth, and independent judgment for compliance

Medicine has been reshaped by money and control, culminating in the ethical collapse of COVID. Safe treatments were suppressed, and independent judgment among doctors eroded, setting the stage for a profound moral test of physicians, healthcare workers, and licensing bodies. Most tragically failed. What remains clear is that only courage can antidote a system so deeply corrupted, as we move into uncharted territory.

Florida to End All Vaccine Mandates

Florida Surgeon General Ladapo likens forced vaccination to slavery.

The Perils of Confirmation Bias: How the Australian ABC Became a Propaganda Machine for COVID Tyranny.

Was this a Clown Show on the ABC? The ABC's legacy? Not enlightenment, but eternal shame.

Interview with Paul Hellier, July 22, 2025, Part 2

Bodies on a network; AI & the information liquidation model; online social containment; the battle for the brain; parallel societies; class consciousness; the role of conscience; the war on children

Charlie Kirk Interview with Renowned Doctor on the Pandemic of Cancer

Renowned surgeon & scientist Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong delivered a chilling warning to Charlie Kirk and his audience: The world was facing a global pandemic of "turbo cancers" in young people. The anecdotal evidence had become a terrifying medical reality. Cancer rates were not just up—they were skyrocketing in a demographic that was once considered low-risk. Dr. Soon-Shiong stated he was seeing cases he once thought impossible: 10-year-olds with colon cancer. 13-year-olds with metastatic pancreatic cancer. 21-year-olds with ovarian cancer. He attributed this crisis to a catastrophic failure of the human immune system, driven by a "combination of all" modern toxins: Environmental Poisons: PFAS "forever chemicals" found in milk and even organic foods, and used in fertilizers. Electromagnetic Radiation: He cited higher cancer rates in military pilots, pointing to a potential link from constant EMF exposure. The COVID Effect: Whether from the virus itself or the vaccine, persistent COVID infection was described as "highly immunosuppressive." This immune depletion, layered on top of existing environmental toxins, was creating a perfect storm for aggressive cancers. This was not just an American phenomenon. Dr. Soon-Shiong confirmed it was a global crisis, with rising cases from the United States and Canada to Africa and the Middle East. The promise of modernity was broken. We were supposed to get healthier. Instead, a generation was getting sicker with cancers that were once considered rare.

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1967310004232261775

Appeal Filed in Netherlands Case Against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla et al, to Allow Witnesses and Public and Press to Attend

URGENT: Major study links repeated Covid shots to higher long-term death rates

A major peer-reviewed study finds that after 6-months, people who received 2 or 3 Covid shots have higher death rates than the unvaccinated. Instead of making headlines, the findings have been ignored

Heart Tumors Loaded with Spike Protein

Pandemic Neoplasms Must be Stained for SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein

“This paper strongly suggests all pathologic specimens for suspected neoplasm should be stained for Spike and qPCR done for COVID-19 vaccine mRNA.”

Doctors have demanded that the General Medical Council (GMC) take action against cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra after he linked covid vaccines to cancers in the royal family.

When the medical establishment fears Its critics. A scathing rebuke of doctors who try to silence dissent. In defence of our friend and colleague Dr. Aseem Malholtra.

Top Secret Thiel Group ‘Dialog’ Packed With Members Of Trilateral Commission

Dialog — a secretive, invite-only network founded two decades ago by Peter Thiel and Auren Hoffman, the star investors and entrepreneurs — is preparing a major expansion, including a real estate purchase to build a campus in the D.C. suburbs, a tipster familiar with the group’s plans tells Axios.

Why it matters: Dialog, often compared to a tech-era Bilderberg, has quietly become one of the most elite, and mysterious, gatherings for CEOs, elected officials, and intellectual heavyweights.

https://www.technocracy.news/top-secret-thiel-group-packed-with-members-of-trilateral-commission/

===============================================================

The CMNnews Archive — Searchable — https://cmnnews.substack.com/archive

================================================================

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.