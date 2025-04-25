WHITE CLOTS BEING REMOVED BY EMBALMERS IN 30 - 50 % OF DEAD BODIES WORLDWIDE — NOW THEY HAVE BEEN ANALYSED - HISTORIC FINDINGS ANNOUNCED

SCIENTIFIC ANALYSIS OF THE “WHITE CLOTS”

“White Clots are being found by Embalmers around the world” — what are they?

Do mRNA Covid Shots Cause the Mis-folding Of Proteins In Humans? Greg Harrison

Vaccine-Induced Prions Are Leading to a Global Health Disaster — White Clot Analysis — Details — Are the Blood Supplies Compromised by this?

Dr. Kevin McCairn discusses his analysis of the unusual fibrous white clots retrieved from deceased, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein which is in the covid “vaccines”

Minnesota's 'mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act' Declares COVID-19 Shots 'Weapons of Mass Destruction' in Landmark Biowarfare Ban

Doctor Peter McCullough – Negligent Homicide

"Each and every person that ever encouraged, pressured, coerced, or threatened reprisal for one of these COVID-19 vaccines is complicit in a crime against humanity, and that crime is mass negligent homicide."

https://x.com/McCulloughFund/status/1911422680064029021

Analysis of the Israel Leak video from 2 years ago. The tape shows "they knew" but said nothing to the public.

Two years ago, Israeli Ministry of Health met with researchers about vaccine adverse events and talked about how to cover it up. Transcript now available.

I’ve now machine translated the full tape and had AI summarize it:

Ministry officials acknowledged that vaccine effectiveness against infection dropped to negligible levels after just a few months Some data suggested potential negative effectiveness (higher infection rates in vaccinated individuals) after 4-6 months Officials admitted they had no long-term safety data despite mandating multiple boosters The meeting included discussion about how to present this information to the public without undermining the vaccination campaign

Major Study Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Sabotage Immune System

Also: CDC ACIP Set to Recommend More mRNA Shots This Year Despite Millions of American Casualties

The silencing of scientific curiosity

Medical journals have became enforcers of orthodoxy—retracting genuine hypotheses while protecting proven fraud.

As a scientific writer and researcher, I’ve witnessed the decline of medical journals firsthand. Once forums for open debate and intellectual rigour, they’ve morphed into gatekeepers, more concerned with preserving a narrow orthodoxy than pursuing truth.

Stopping the Top 10 Deadliest Cancers

Ivermectin & Fenbendazole Emerge as AI Targets the Warburg Effect

PHAC: "300 is too many deaths to investigate [...]" — 2000 pages of covid vaccine internal reports and emails released by Canadian health agency

PHAC has complied with Information Commissioner's order to release dozens of covid vaccine documents, revealing comprehensive awareness of death and misery caused by covid vaccines

UCSF study shows 6x more likely to be hospitalized from a COVID shot than a COVID infection

Nearly 30,000 people were surveyed. You had a 6X greater risk of hospitalization post vaccine than post infection. This is a disaster and should cause the vaccines to be revoked in any sane society.

The shortest ever argument that the COVID vaccines didn't work

I was able to get my argument down to one sentence. See if your bluepilled friends can refute it.

Here is the shortest argument ever that the COVID vaccines didn’t work:

There is no publicly available government data supporting the claim that the COVID vaccines reduced the risk of COVID infections or the case fatality rate.

John Beaudoin: They're Responsible for MURDER

"In early '21, there was enough data in VAERS to pull the [COVID] shots immediately..."

Sen. Johnson Demands Covid Vaccine Makers Hand Over All Documents, Communications, as Evidence Against Their Products Reaches a Climax

Sen. Ron Johnson orders Pfizer, Moderna, and others to hand over documents on vaccine development and communications with Big Tech by April 16.

Why organisms are not machines: three reasons (at least five more to come)

mRNA BIOWEAPONS PROHIBITION ACT --- Submitted in Minnesota Legislature -- First in nation proposed legislation recognizing that mRNA injections violate existing bioweapons laws

SURELY THIS IS FICTION? — THE “GOOD” CLUB?

“ Billionaires Try to Shrink World’s Population”: Secret Gathering Sponsored by Bill Gates, 2009 Meeting of “The Good Club”

Is Worldwide Depopulation Part of the Billionaire's "Great Reset"

https://www.globalresearch.ca/secret-may-2009-meeting-of-the-good-club-billionaire-club-in-bid-to-curb-overpopulation/5742626

Nine Uncomfortable Questions for Vaccine Pushers 💉

Until these questions are answered, not talking points and censorship, no government, no boss, no school, and no pediatrician has the moral or legal right to dictate what gets injected into your body.

PURE EVIL IN THE USA AND AUSTRALIA

It is time to consider the real possibility of the existence of pure evil

World-Renowned Neurosurgeon: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Are Bioweapons Designed to Kill People

“We have killed more people in the last 4 years than we did in any world war we’ve been involved with.”

DESIGNED TO KILL – MURDER? - FROM A NEUROSURGEON

NEW MRNA VAXX? ………. HUH?

Ethical Collapse in the Peer Review of a Leading Vaccine Journal

https://brownstone.org/articles/ethical-collapse-in-the-peer-review-of-a-leading-vaccine-journal/

COVID CRIMES

Andrew Cuomo Referred to DOJ for Criminal Charges

The letter, addressed directly to Bondi, accuses Cuomo of violating 18 U.S.C. §1001, a federal statute prohibiting false statements to Congress.

Nearly Half of “COVID-19 Deaths” Were Not Due to COVID-19, New Study Finds

45.3% of “COVID-19 deaths” in Greece had no symptoms — exposing the coordinated PSYOP deployed to maximize fear and enforce mass compliance with draconian control measures.

Warning: Global amyloidogenic health crisis confirmed

https://rumble.com/v6sd87z-warning-global-amyloidogenic-health-disaster-with-dr-kevin-mccairn.html

Summary:

https://uncensoredwisdom.com/warning-global-health/

SCHWAB HAS RESIGNED -- PERHAPS HE HAS A VAXX INJURY?

TERRIFYING: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause ‘Personality Changes’: ‘Pineal Gland Was Completely Destroyed’ - Italian Pathologist

Top Italian pathologist has raised the alarm after discovering that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have “completely destroyed” the pineal gland of recipients, causing widespread “personality changes.”

