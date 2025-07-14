The CMNnews Archive — Searchable — https://cmnnews.substack.com/archive

Global Birth Rate Collapse: "A Million Missing Babies in Western Europe"

In a sobering analysis, Dr. Naomi Wolf highlights a disturbing trend unfolding across the Western world: a dramatic decline in live births, with drops ranging from 13% to 20% in multiple government datasets. Mathematician Igor Chudov’s research, alongside investigations by Amy Kelly into Canadian provincial data, confirms a 20% reduction in births. Meanwhile, a new study from the Czech Republic reveals an even more alarming statistic—vaccinated mothers face a 30% higher risk of losing their babies compared to the unvaccinated.

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1943666724949156074

Amyloidogenic Peptides in Human Blood - Is this a Civilisation Ending Event?

NOTE: As a result of this research, Dr Kevin McCairn is confident that most blood products post COVID are contaminated with misfolded fibrin.

Blood Banks at risk?

90 % of Blood he has tested has been affected

His laboratory has offered testing to detect amyloid burden in blood samples which can be posted to him from anywhere in the world and he has found that 90% of the blood tested has the spike protein-induced amyloidogenic peptides.

This is very concerning because after the initial seeding there is an amyloidogenic cascade that leads to the manifestation of disease as we understand it. It is not just the immune system dysregulation at this point, but the peptide itself is causing this build up of toxic peptides in the body.

The full Scientific Report can be found here

When an infectious prion comes into contact with a healthy one, it causes the healthy protein to mis-fold and become infectious too. Once the process starts, it is almost impossible to stop and over time, if these prions cross the blood brain barriet, they create holes in the brain tissue, leading to a sponge-like appearance, hence the term spongiform encephalopathy.

Dr Kevin McCairn did a detailed interview with Health Alliance Australia in May 2025

The full video interview can be found here

https://rumble.com/v6sd87z-warning-global-amyloidogenic-health-disaster-with-dr-kevin-mccairn.html

Call to Action

Immediate action needs to be taken to stop all covid19 vaccination, screen all blood products for the presence of amyloidogenic peptides and fund research which should include counter measures like peptide fusion inhibitors and how blood types, such as K26R blood are less susceptible to covid infection.

Scientists, doctors, public health officials, politicians, in particular need to be briefed on this important finding, and the implications that include increased diseased burden, excess deaths, declining births due to this novel disease pathway.

Conclusion

The ramifications of contaminated blood supply full of amyloidogenic peptides is potentially a civilization ending event and as per the interview linked above, excess death is also high in younger aged groups. In simple terms, SARS-cov-2 hijacks the clotting system producing amyloidogenic fibrin that damage blood vessels and drives an inflammatory response, also leading to collagen degradation. Every covid infection or injection, increases the risk of long covid, and death.

This issue is only going to worsen over time, especially if left unaddressed.

Read the Article in Full —

https://healthallianceaustralia.org/articles/amyloidogenic-peptides-in-human-blood/

Global Opposition to the IHR Amendments - the Deadline is 19th July (this week)

The International Health Regulations impact the lives of everyone on earth.

Cadaver "Calamari" Amyloidogenic Fibrin Aggregates

Spike Protein Pathology from Cadavers Exposed to Bioengineered SARS-CoV-2

Kevin W. McCairn, Ph.D., Kevin McKernan Ph.D., Shojiro Kato M.D., Charles Rixey retired (USMC-CBRN

Replacing human dignity with "equity"? Huh? Human Dignity is the Ultimate Human Right (!) We extend that right to Prisoners of War and Criminals. Removing this word is DELIBERATE

WHO IHR amendments to come into force of September 19, 2025 - your country has until July 19, 2025 to opt out

DNA Contamination in Covid Vaccines – Cancer Causing - and more – much more

Dr Kevin McKernan Explains that there is little doubt now about this. DNA Plasmids and SV 40 Promoters are detected and they are Cancer Causing.

Note: Blood Bank Supplies may be affected

Dr McKernan is super expert in genetic sequencing and has 30 years of experience in this subject matter. He holds dozens of Patents in Genomics and has contributed to 60,000 scientific papers. He invented and engineered the SOLiD Sequencer and has founded 4 genomics companies.

50 – 500 Billion SV40 Promoters in each shot. Covid 19 injections contain large amounts of residual DNA including an SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence

Process 1 versus Process 2

The injections used in the company clinical trials were made using “Process 1” while the injections used in 5 Billion people world wide are made using “Process 2”. Such a switch should NEVER happen and is unethical and possibly (almost certainly?) unlawful.

Process 1 used in-Vitro Transcription (IVT) in small quantities in a Laboratory

Process 2 used Plasmids in E. Coli Bacteria in Mass Production

Process 2 is likely to cause contamination with background Plasmid DNA and probably E. Coli components such as Endotoxin. Any Endotoxin (lipopolysaccharides) can be dangerous for some people.

Many people have now independently found Plasmid DNA contaminating these “vaccines”.

SV40 Promoter binds to p53 Tumour Suppressor Gene

Spike Protein also inhibits expression of p53 Tumour Suppressor Gene

A Moderna Patent Jan 26 2021 (immediately after the clinical trials were released in mid December 2020) explains that the risk of insertional Mutagenesis from DNA contamination is real. That Patent states that introduced DNA can integrate into host cell genomic DNA at some frequency resulting in alterations and/or damage to the host cell genomic DNA (an Oncogenic/cancer causing risk).

SV40 Plasmids are also known to integrate into DNA and are used in gene therapies because of this.

Breast Milk

There is Spike nucleic acid persistence in tissues AND IN BREAST MILK !!!!

Spike Protein persistence is also happening up to 709 days. Proteins don’t normally last that long. They may only last weeks, not years. This suggests that either the MRNA is lasting longer than expected or there is Plasmid persistence still generating Spike Protein.

Blood Banks

This Plasmid DNA is not just being found in the “vaccines”. It is being found inside people and especially IN THEIR BLOOD. This means that the Blood Bank supply could be CONTAMINATED.

Are the blood banks looking for this? This suggests that blood from a blood bank could be Oncogenic (cancer causing).

Cancers Rising

Cancers ARE rising in many nations. And cancer treatment costs are rising also. This is very worrying.

Pfizer has invested over $ 45 Billion recently to acquire Cancer therapeutics companies (Seagen and Trillium).

Cancers have now been found RIGHT AT THE SITE of injections.

Plus, Prions and Amyloidogenic peptides and proteins have now been found by Kevin McCairn in the “white clots” (Fibrin clot like structures) being found in bodies by embalmers. The DNA found in these “clots” are NETS – Neutrophil Extracellular Traps

The VIDEO — excellent explanations by Dr McKernan

https://rumble.com/v6uhd1d-presentation-to-new-zealand-commission-on-mrna-vax-contamination-of-the-blo.html

KEVIN McKERNAN SUMMARY

The Czech data reveals the truth about the COVID vaccine. Is that why no epidemiologist or infectious disease expert will touch it?

The Czech Republic record level data shows the COVID vaccines were neither safe nor effective. Is that why I'm the only guy willing to talk about what it says publicly?

Are COVID Vaccines Accelerating Deadly Cancer Epidemics? Turbo Cancers?

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-vaccines-accelerating-deadly-cancer/5891129

Pandemic or Scamdemic?

DISTURBING: Bill Gates-Linked Researchers Push New mRNA ‘VACCINE PILLS’ for Global Rollout

Unlike traditional mRNA injections, the new pills don’t need refrigeration and could be mailed directly to your home.

A Quarter of a Million Accesses for "Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy

Excess Deaths Surging in Nations with Highest Covid 'Vaccine' Rates

https://rumble.com/v6uvi4l-excess-deaths-surging-in-nations-with-highest-covid-vaccine-rates.html

How sick is New Zealand? What should be done?

https://hatchardreport.com/how-sick-is-new-zealand/

Kill Chains and Execution? Huh?

Here's how Palantir's "KILL CHAIN" programs were used to target and "EXECUTE" American citizens with COVID jabs/remdesivir/ventilators. "They identified different hospitals or different individual patients based on [their 'threat risk score'] and [that's how they] determined [who]...to execute...with their AI kill-chain Gotham program." This clip of author, former medical coder, and whistleblower Zowe Smith is taken from an interview with James Corbett posted to Rumble on June 17, 2025.

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1935812481127260318

NEVER FORGET

"They're Layering Our Personal Information With Our Covid Status, With Our Vaccine Status, With Our DNA, Which They Were Collecting Through the PCR Tests..."

On the subject of PCR tests, Smith notes that the technique never functioned as a "test" for viruses prior to COVID. Instead, she notes, PCR was used as a way to amplify DNA.

WHO's Directing Global Health Policy?

The Australian Medical Professionals' Society has published an exposé of the conflicts of interest and corruption within the World Health Organization.

Defunding Gavi is Good for Public Health

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/07/05/defunding-gavi-is-good-for-public-health/

Doctors are AMAZED at these 10 ways to BOOST your immune system - You can stay healthy too (!)

YES — 10 Ways to Boost the Immune System …..

The Tetanus vaccine

The Measles vaccine

The Polio vaccine

The Mumps vaccine

The HPV vaccine

The Pneumonia vaccine

The Hepatitis B vaccine

The Rubella vaccine

The Diphtheria vaccine

The Covid-19 vaccine

Just kiddin’ ………

https://x.com/jonathanstea/status/1941943320659579337?t=RJCWB9Rp14XvQg549Fgmqw&s=09

Interview with Dr. John Campbell

We discuss the amendments to the International Health Regulations and the July 19, 2025 deadline for every nation to REJECT them.

Interview with Clayton Morris

The DEADLINE for nations to REJECT the the amendments to the International Health Regulations is fast approaching n(July 19, 2025). NOW is the time to speak up, take action and spread the word.

PROBABILITY OF AUSTRALIAN COVID VAX DEATHS OCCURRING BY CHANCE

35 cases of death occurred on the same day of COVID vaccination in Australia but none of these 35 cases were properly followed up by the TGA to assess if the COVID vaccine actually caused the deaths.

Grok gives the answer ….. what is the likelihood of this happening by chance?

Quote: “Calculating the exact probability of 35 Australians dying by sheer chance on the same day they received a COVID-19 vaccine requires several assumptions and data points, including the total number of vaccine doses administered, the baseline daily death rate in Australia, and the timing of vaccinations.

**Conclusion**: The probability of 35 Australians dying by sheer chance on the same day as receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, if confined to a single day's cohort of 100,000–200,000 vaccinations, is astronomically low - effectively negligible, around 10-43.

For those mathematically challenged, 10-43 means 1 divided by 10 raised to the power of 43 ie the probability that these 35 deaths occurred by chance is 0.00000000000000000000000000000000000000000001

But the TGA say there is nothing to see here…move on.”

Virologist Simon Wain-Hobson Calls Out Corrupt Journals: Nature, Science, and Lancet

American media continue to ignore and attack any reporting that doesn't reenforce their preferred narrative that the pandemic started naturally.

A Substacker from Finland should not be ignored

Sprayable COVID Vaccine Trial Raises ‘Significant Safety Concerns’

Several scientists and researchers questioned the design of the trial for the CVXGA1 nasal vaccine, suggesting the trial did not examine “if shed materials can be spread to others.” The trial also included just 72 participants and lacked an unvaccinated control group.

Click Here SPRAYABLE VACCINES

A Call to Action - Let's end the silence

My submission to the Slovakian investigation of the COVID pandemic and response - Dr Meryl Nass

Since the investigation has been completed, I can now publish what I sent on July 14, 2024

Have healthcare professionals abandoned their ethical codes?

Covid era and the mass abandonment of ethics

Israel has REJECTED the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations

UK COVID-19 inquiry

‘‘Perhaps the greatest governmental policy failure of modern times.’’ — Loss of Moral Compass

‘Mistakes were made.’

Families ‘callous treatment’ by politicians and policy makers.

Inappropriate DNACPR decisions.

Those in charge lost their moral compass.

‘The civil service catastrophically let down the people it was supposed to serve. Whitehall and policy makers should not shy away from something that was more than a natural disaster…The government public health response to COVID invovled a series of catastrophic policy errors.’’

‘‘Perhaps the greatest governmental policy failure of modern times.’’

‘‘This failure resulted in the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands of British Citizens including a generational slaughter within care homes, many of those victims dying horrible deaths.’’

The Invasive and Contagious Dangers of Self-Replicating RNA C-19 Injections

A presentation on why the "vaccines" are a grave danger to all of us, whether we are injected or not

How Self-Amplifying RNA (saRNA) Hijacks the Body

Dr. Maurizio Federico, Director of Italy’s National Center for Global Health (speaking in a private capacity), has issued a critical warning about self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) used in next-generation COVID “vaccines.” He warns that, unlike conventional mRNA, saRNA behaves like a replicating virus.

Covid Study is 'Bulldust'- Raphael Lataster The University of Sydney

https://omny.fm/shows/chris-smith-across-australia/covid-study-is-bulldust-raphael-lataster-the-university-of-sydney-joins-chris-smith

Watch out, mask mafia, we’re still on your case

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/watch-out-mask-mafia-were-still-on-your-case/

FDA Updates COVID-19 Jab Labels With 'New Safety Information About the Risks' of Heart Damage

FDA fails to disclose its own study confirms 82% of myocarditis cases showed heart damage on MRI, 60% had lingering scarring, and nearly half had moderate to severe injury.

NEVER LET THEM FORGET

