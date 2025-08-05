“We are an active, healthy family – the children have all played competitive sport through childhood. The children prior to Rhys’ cardiac arrest had no chronic illness.”

“Rhys returned home with heart failure. His heart was irreparably damaged due to scarring of his myocardium (heart muscle), causing arrythmia and disturbance to normal electrical activity.”

“The emotional and physical toll on the whole (extended) family cannot be described in words.”

After being Covid Vaccinated, my Son required a Heart Transplant – Australian Story of Severe Cardiac Damage

“80 days in ICU later, multiple complications, being told twice that the medical staff were pessimistic about Rhys’ chance of survival, we were all blessed that Rhys received a heart transplant to survive.”

Nobody Was Given Fully Informed Consent to Their Covid Vaccine

The MRNA “vaccines” produced in Process One (used for the Clinical Trials in 2020) were different to those produced in mass production (Process Two).

Process One and Process Two resulted in two different products.

As you are reading ask yourself was anyone given fully informed consent?

A Primer on Manufacturing Process Violations and DNA Contamination

ONE REALLY DUMB AUSSIE – SUMS IT ALL UP IN JUST 58 SECONDS – NOT ON TV

“You only believe things that are on TV ?”

https://x.com/i/status/1950275336651886920

The Man Who Took On the Spike Protein

A Global Deep Dive Into the Hidden Damage and Hope of Detoxifying Long COVID and Post-Vaccine Illness

Why the spike protein is unlike anything we've seen before

How it persists in immune cells, the brain, the gut, the sinuses—and beyond

The disturbing formation of “zombie” senescent cells

Why fasting alone won’t fix this

Why “asymptomatic” doesn’t mean “safe”

How global collaboration and transparency are starting to cut through the noise

And what you can do to find out if this is affecting you or your loved ones

Totalitarianism in Australia - The Persecution of Doctors by Australia’s Health Practitioner Regulator - from a Former Member of Parliament

8 Damning Documents Exposing AHPRA's Witch Hunt of a Doctor

Nation First exposes the lengths bureaucrats and investigators went to in order to unearth Dr Jereth Kok’s private beliefs.

And in the UK – TOTALITARIANISM – Witch hunts by the General Medical Council against good doctors

The GMC will stop at nothing to demonise caring doctors telling the truth about covid.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-general-medical-council-is-advising-doctors-to-be-untruthful-and-dishonest/

Trump's Health Data Grab: Big Tech, AI, and the Centralized Medical Surveillance State No One Asked For (Video)

Trump admin's new 'Next-Generation Digital Health Ecosystem' hands your medical data to Big Tech, accelerating AI surveillance of Americans.

‘This is Not Right’: A California Woman’s Journey From Administering COVID Vaccines to Fighting for the Vaccine-Injured

Julie Threet started as a hospital volunteer and COVID-19 vaccine advocate in California. But after two doses of the Moderna shot, she was left with multiple health issues. Then her mother died suddenly, after four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Today, Threet advocates for the vaccine-injured and their families, and encourages others to speak out at county health board meetings.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/julie-threet-administering-covid-vaccines-fighting-for-vaccine-injured/

Prof. Angus Dalgleish: Ban All Messenger mRNA Vaccines & Launch Nuremberg-Style COVID Trials

Renowned oncologist torches pandemic science: “Lockdowns, masks, distancing—it was all complete, utter crap.”

Warning: the Gene Technology Bill in New Zealand Will Bypass Public Health Protections and Initiate an All Out War on Our Humanity

https://hatchardreport.com/gene-technology-bill-will-bypass-public-health-protections/

How Biotechnology Threatens to Distort Human Behaviour and Undermine Well Being

https://hatchardreport.com/how-biotechnology-threatens-to-distort-human-behaviour/

UK Reveals New Details of Upcoming Pandemic Exercise Similar to Event 201 That Preceded COVID

Exercise Pegasus — the U.K.’s largest pandemic response exercise in history — aims to “help to safeguard our citizens,” but critics worry the plan is just a way to exert control through greater surveillance.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/uk-pandemic-excercise-pegasus-similar-event-201-covid/

Landmark Study Delivers Devastating Blow to mRNA 'Vaccine' Safety Narrative — Creating Conditions for Deadly Cancers to Thrive

New preprint reveals shocking breakdown of natural immune defenses post-vaccination.

The Great Poisoning: The Architects of Moderna’s mRNA Shots Are Plotting to Spray RNA on Your Food

The same biotech firm that birthed Moderna—the company behind one of the most controversial COVID-19 vaccines—is now turning its sights on the food supply.

Pandemic Aftermath: Why Infectious Diseases Are Surging

Fibrin drives thromboinflammation and neuropathology in COVID-19

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07873-4

Is it possible that the mRNA carriers for some of the COVID-19 shots were ferritin-based?



This would explain many reported adverse events

The COVID Crimes: A Timeline of Medical Fraud and Harm

A Timeline of Truth and Resistance Against the COVID Agenda and its Violation of Human Rights

Australia’s Health Minister Has Betrayed the Nation: A Public Condemnation of Mark Butler and the Health Bureaucracy

Australia’s public health apparatus, under the stewardship of Health Minister Mark Butler, has failed catastrophically in its duty to protect the people of this country. Despite overwhelming international evidence, courageous testimony from physicians and scientists, and countless reports of serious harm, our authorities remain silent — or worse, complicit — in denying the damage inflicted by the experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

The damage is no longer theoretical. It is no longer rare. It is now irrefutably visible in families, communities, clinics, and coffins.

And the silence from Canberra is deafening.

The WHO is Still a VERY BIG PROBLEM

196 nations (including the U.S.) are still parties to the International Health Regulations. The negotiations for the Pandemic Agreement are ongoing. NOW is the time to continue to push back.

Canada’s “Final Solution”: 15 Million Lives Targeted for State-Sanctioned Murder

The 4th Reich Isn’t Coming—It’s Already Wearing a White Coat in Canada

Defunding Gavi is Good for Public Health

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/07/05/defunding-gavi-is-good-for-public-health/

A Coordinated Campaign of Control and Public Harm

Medical coercion, legal immunity, and historic eugenics parallels raise questions about the true purpose of COVID policy

mRNA MANIA: Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex Convenes to Advance Global Genetic Manipulation Agenda

Inside the 2025 Global Vaccine Forum, where microneedle patch “vaccines,” replicons, and AI-engineered injections took center stage—and plans to accelerate mRNA worldwide were unveiled.

Microvascular Damage - With and without SARS-CoV-2

Unprecedented DEATH SPIKE in Japan Linked to Covid 'Vaccines' – Scientists Sound the Alarm

Leading scientists in Japan are raising urgent questions about the long-term effects of repeated Covid “vaccinations,” especially in vulnerable populations.

UK COVID-19 inquiry

COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK.

‘‘The civil service catastrophically let down the people it was supposed to serve. Whitehall and policy makers should not shy away from something that was more than a natural disaster…The government public health response to COVID invovled a series of catastrophic policy errors.’’

‘‘Perhaps the greatest governmental policy failure of modern times.’’

‘‘This failure resulted in the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands of British Citizens including a generational slaughter within care homes, many of those victims dying horrible deaths.’’

The Invasive and Contagious Dangers of Self-Replicating RNA C-19 Injections

A presentation on why the "vaccines" are a grave danger to all of us, whether we are injected or not

How Self-Amplifying RNA (saRNA) Hijacks the Body

Watch out, mask mafia, we’re still on your case

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/watch-out-mask-mafia-were-still-on-your-case/

FDA Updates COVID-19 Jab Labels With 'New Safety Information About the Risks' of Heart Damage

FDA fails to disclose its own study confirms 82% of myocarditis cases showed heart damage on MRI, 60% had lingering scarring, and nearly half had moderate to severe injury.

Cadaver "Calamari" Amyloidogenic Fibrin Aggregates

Spike Protein Pathology from Cadavers Exposed to Bioengineered SARS-CoV-2

Amyloidogenic Peptides in Human Blood

https://healthallianceaustralia.org/articles/amyloidogenic-peptides-in-human-blood/

European Country Versions of the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act

99% of 'COVID Deaths' in New Zealand Were Vaccinated – Official Data Bombshell

Explosive new official government data has blown a gaping hole in the mainstream Covid “vaccine” narrative.

