How the government censored a nation, killing up to 100,000 Australians with no accountability - and why it's getting worse

Bureaucracy is destroying Democracy as unelected regulators take power from parliamentary lawmakers

So, in Australia, Now We Slay Our Heroes?

Dr Denes Borsos

The Professional Assassination Of a Heroic Doctor -- Cafe Locked Out

The Text of the WHO "Pandemic Agreement" Has Been Agreed Upon By the Negotiators

This does NOT mean that it has been adopted. The World Health Assembly will consider the Pandemic Agreement when it meets May 17-26, 2025. Each nation can decide whether or not to sign the agreement.

Dementia Growing No Vaccine Effect ??

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14614033/long-covid-virus-dementia-risk-raised.html

Queensland Government in Australia to destroy ‘globally significant’ Covid vaccine study biobank

https://canberradaily.com.au/queensland-government-to-destroy-globally-significant-covid-vaccine-study-biobank/

European Commission Approves CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics' KOSTAIVE®, the First Self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

https://newsroom.csl.com/2025-02-14-European-Commission-Approves-CSL-and-Arcturus-Therapeutics-KOSTAIVE-R-,-the-First-Self-amplifying-mRNA-COVID-19-Vaccine

Idaho Governor Signs Law Prohibiting Vaccine Mandates

Medical staff can still be mandated to receive vaccines, as in all other states, but otherwise this is the broadest state law guaranteeing medical choices for all citizens

Does AMLA have anti-cancer Properties ?

Anticancer Properties of Phyllanthus emblica (Indian Gooseberry)

Journal of Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity

https://eumundimedicineman.com/does-amla-have-anti-cancer-properties/

Is it possible to avoid heart damage from the COVID vaccine? Or do all COVID-vaccinated people have some myocarditis?

Note: Article published in 2021

WHO: An Undemocratic Farce

Here are even more reasons why every nation on earth should reject the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations before the July 19, 2025 deadline. The WHO needs to be abolished.

Japanese Study: Spike Protein in Brain Arteries 17 Months After mRNA Jabs

Now, a Japanese study by Ota et al., published in the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience, reveals: SARS-CoV-2 spike protein lingering in the cerebral (brain) arteries of hemorrhagic stroke patients, up to 17 months post-vaccination.

The team at Sapporo Teishinkai Hospital examined 19 patients who suffered brain bleeds: 16 vaccinated, 3 unvaccinated, between 2023 and 2024. Using immunohistochemical staining, they found spike protein in 43.8% of vaccinated patients (7 of 16), lodged in the intima (inner lining) of brain arteries.

NEW STUDY – Young Adults Likely Produce Toxic Spike Protein for at Least One Year After COVID-19 mRNA Injection

Persistent elevation of inflammatory cytokines over one year post-injection indicates ongoing immune stimulation likely driven by systemic Spike protein production.

Unraveling Rising Mortality in Japan: Statistical —2024 Numbers

Insights from Japan and International Comparisons

Rising Mortality Statisticalinsights From Japan And Internationalcomparisons Preprints202503 1.29MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CUMULATIVE TOTAL DEATHS IN JAPAN TO DEC 2023

We Were Badly Misled About the Event That Changed Our Lives

On March 16, The New York Times published a striking piece titled:

“We Were Badly Misled About the Event That Changed Our Lives.”

It reveals that 77 Nobel Laureates and 31 scientific societies may have played a role in a coordinated effort to mislead journalists during one of the most pivotal times in recent history. Some say the NYT itself failed to ask the hard questions when it mattered most.

In this latest episode of The Leighton Smith Podcast , Dr. Hatchard takes us deeper, turning his focus to what really unfolded in New Zealand and around the world.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1049-the-leighton-smith-podcas-30246213/episode/leighton-smith-podcast-277-march-270997737/

Reject The Treaty

DEAR WORLD, PLEASE WAKE UP. It's crunch time, but nearly everyone has been lulled into complacency. In less than two months the 78th World Health Assembly is VERY likely to adopt the Pandemic Treaty.

The Hidden Hand Behind the Covid Response: NSC & the Military

Cornelia Mrose podcast with Debbie Lerman Interview

Bombshell Report REVEALS German Intel WITHHELD Lab Leak Origin Conclusion Since 2020:

Boston-based scientist Alina Chan weighs in on bombshell information that German intel concluded its assessment on the origins of Covid-19 in 2020

Pandemic Preparedness Racket and DOD

The Covid Dossier, Updated: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event.

US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy. Thank you to the readers who provided information for many more EU countries, Turkey, Latin America and Asia.

The Impact of Injecting Pregnant Women: A Growing Concern

Mounting Evidence Suggests Serious Risks for Pregnant Women and Their Babies

The Study Showing the mRNA Vaccine Cancer Link That They Don’t Want You to See

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/03/19/the-study-showing-the-mrna-vaccine-cancer-link-that-they-dont-want-you-to-see/

History of Public Health Laws as a Method of Control - Interview with Mike Dakkak

Dr Clare Craig: Pharma Industry Looks To Get More And More People On Lifelong Medication

The influence of profit-driven pharma industry in regulatory agencies and medical science needs to be stopped and a new culture be adopted where medicines are not just piled up on the patients.

On the absence of legal and scientific standards of evidence for public health emergency and emergency countermeasure determinations and declarations by HHS Secretary.

The Disturbing Truth About "Vaccines" and Pregnancy

Unmasking the Risks and Deception Behind COVID-19 Genetic Injections in Expectant Mothers

This is the first installment of my two part interview with Dr. Kimberly Biss - a seasoned obstetrician-gynecologist with over 25 years of experience. Dr. Biss has taken a firm stance against the reckless administration of COVID-19 "vaccines" to pregnant women. She has been documenting concerning trends that align with what many in the medical freedom movement have warned about since the beginning of the COVID agenda

Conversation with Leslie Manookian, Health Freedom Defense Fund

Debbie Lerman and I talked to Leslie Manookian about the Covid Dossier and related matters - who is driving the global military campaign and what are their motives. Is current administration working for the same team?

Excess deaths scandal in Scotland

COVID-19 'vaccines' implicated in excess deaths.

The Truth Will Set Us Free

https://hatchardreport.com/the-truth-will-set-us-free/

DISTURBING: Scientists Advance New AeroVax Needle-Free Covid mRNA ‘Vaccine’

Scientists are advancing the development of a new “AeroVax” Covid mRNA “vaccine” that seeks to overcome the hesitancy of traditional shots among the general public...

Dr. Peter Kotlár Drops Bombshell Investigation Into DNA Contamination: The Vaccinated Are Now Officially GMO

"I’m not afraid to say officially— a genetically modified organism. "

Open Letter to Dr. Lisa Kerr (in Australia)

Your letter has been retracted

Group of Leading Doctors & Scientists Demands Immediate Covid ‘Vaccines’ Ban Over Surging Deaths, Cancers

A coalition of leading international virologists, biochemists, medical doctors, researchers, and other top scientists has called for an “immediate” global ban on Covid mRNA “vaccines”...

OPEN LETTER OF CONCERN 4 March 2025

ARE FALSE POSITIVES IN CURRENT PCR TESTING SYSTEMS SUFFICIENTLY MITIGATED AGAINST?

Dr. Roger Hodkinson, an experienced pathologist and virologist, challenges prevailing narratives by questioning the origins of the virus, the true nature of its lethality, and the long-term consequences of the COVID-19 "vaccine".

THE BABIES ARE DYING IN SCOTLAND

Excess baby deaths continue. Experts remain baffled.

Text of Our Oral Presentation to the Health Select Committee on the Gene Technology Bill

https://hatchardreport.com/oral-presentation-gene-technology-bill/

Study: Flu shots in elderly don't cut mortality rate

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/influenza-vaccines/study-flu-shots-elderly-dont-cut-mortality-rate

MASS MURDER by Injection: Dr. Makis Exposes the mRNA Turbo Cancer Scandal and Canada's Cover-Up

A Medical and Political Scandal of Unprecedented Proportions

Quercetin and curcumin effects in experimental pleural inflammation

At 4 and at 24 hours, curcumin and quercetin have shown protective systemic effects, decreasing significantly the oxidative stress (malondialdehyde level) and stimulating significantly the antioxidant protection (ceruloplasmin and glutathione levels)

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7418839/

Anticancer Properties of Phyllanthus emblica (Indian Gooseberry)

There is a wealth of information emanating from both in vitro and in vivo studies indicating fruit extract of the Phyllanthus emblica tree, commonly referred to as Indian Gooseberries, has potent anticancer properties. The bioactivity in this extract is thought to be principally mediated by polyphenols, especially tannins and flavonoids. It remains unclear how polyphenols from Phyllanthus emblica can incorporate both cancer-preventative and antitumor properties. The antioxidant function of Phyllanthus emblica can account for some of the anticancer activity, but clearly other mechanisms are equally important. Herein, we provide a brief overview of the evidence supporting anticancer activity of Indian Gooseberry extracts, suggest possible mechanisms for these actions, and provide future directions that might be taken to translate these findings clinically.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26180601/

Mississippi Bans Lab-Grown Meat Linked to Cancer-Causing Oncogenes

Tucker Carlson Horrified as Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Drops Chilling COVID Statistic on Children

The pain was written all over Carlson’s face.

“I was right about the COVID vaccines setting people up for constant reinfections”

https://www.rintrah.nl/i-was-right-about-the-covid-vaccines-setting-people-up-for-constant-reinfections/

The Covid Cover-up and the Reckoning That Never Came

https://dailydeclaration.org.au/2025/04/02/covid-cover-up/

Ion Channel Mutation and COVID Vaccine-Induced Adverse Events: Unraveling the Constellation of Cardiac, Neurological, Vascular, and other Complications

This paper covers : mitochondria dysregulation, clots, stroke, myocarditis, SIDS, sudden death, dysautonomia, and more (for a subset).

THE PRE PRINT – ION CHANNEL MUTATION

https://osf.io/preprints/osf/rzg74_v1

280 million COVID-19 vaccine doses 'secured' for a population of 26 million…

“I've got a friend that's a midwife who tells me that they are now creating a new field, which are midwives that only deliver dead babies. They do nothing else. They didn't need that before”

Dr. Suzanne Humphries: "That's why the truth gets locked down over COVID. You've seen the athletes dropping dead. You know about the cardiomyopathies and the pulmonary emboli and and all that kind of thing. Nobody's talking about the stem cells that the newborn babies are born without. Nobody's talking about the fact that there are now death doulas to deliver dead babies. Like, that wasn't even a thing before."

"But I've got a friend that's a midwife who tells me that they are now creating a new field, which are midwives that only deliver dead babies. They do nothing else. They didn't need that before. COVID was an absolute nightmare in terms of, obstetrics, gynecology, labor, and delivery."

"A lot of midwives that got done and and because they didn't get vaccinated, they don't even wanna go back now that they can go back because they don't wanna have their good reputations of a 100% of, you know, normal births being dealing with what's being dealt with today in terms of the birth problems that are happening because of the actual vaccine itself."

"If it causes problems and blood clots in our circulation, what do you think it's gonna do to a placenta that is pretty much all blood vessel? That's all it is. It's like a big blood vessel sandwich is what it is. And there was no studies that showed that it was safe to give to pregnant women, but yet they were saying that. Well, there's look. Every influenza vaccine pack package insert says it's never been tested for carcinogenicity or mutagenicity in pregnant women, yet it's recommended every year for every pregnant woman."

"And every time they get pregnant or not, it's recommended. Same with the pertussis vaccine. Give it to pregnant women. Never mind that it changes the immune the immune reactivity of the infant. Nobody talks about these things. This is what I say when you know? It's like the truth is so much more complicated than the sound bite lie. The sound bite lie lie is what gets around the world three times. The science is settled. Science is settled."

"There's no debate needed because the likes of me are so crazy and, you know, whacked out and, you know, well, I'm trying to just destroy the good order of the general public."

What is a Death Doula? “A death doula, also known as an end-of-life doula or death midwife, is a person who provides emotional, spiritual, and physical support to individuals who are dying and their families. They help navigate the dying process, offering guidance and companionship, while also assisting with planning and addressing the needs of the dying person and their loved ones.”

https://x.com/i/status/1906267949209383415

DEATHS INCREASED IN AUSTRALIA SINCE COVID VACCINES

CANCERS IN THE YOUNG – DR JOHN CAMPBELL

COVID VACCINE STOCKS COLLAPSING

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/vaccine-stocks-tank-after-fda-biologics-head-abruptly-steps-down-era-rfk-jr

Hoy's Vaccine Boast Comes Back to Haunt Him Amidst Turbo Cancer Diagnosis

Now Chris Hoy has shared that his cancer is terminal, and doctors have given him an estimated life expectancy of two to four years.

The news that Hoy, an ultra-fit, Olympic Champion has such aggressive cancer has raised questions about how, or why, someone so fit and healthy can succumb to it.

Chris Hoy an ultra-fit Olympic champion fits non of the claimed categories for prostate cancer.

Chris Hoy, the six-time Olympic champion was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2023 after initially seeking medical advice for a pain in his shoulder. His diagnosis revealed that the cancer had already advanced to stage 4 and had metastasised to his bones, including his shoulder which was the cause of the pain.

https://www.visionnews.online/post/hoy-s-vaccine-boast-comes-back-to-haunt-him-amidst-turbo-cancer-diagnosis

Covid mRNA vaccine DNA contamination goes mainstream with Joe Rogan

Who better to take the issue of DNA contamination in the Covid mRNA vaccines mainstream than the most popular podcaster on the planet?

On a jaw-dropping episode of the Joe Rogan podcast this week, guest Dr Suzanne Humphries, a medically trained doctor and former nephrologist (kidney specialist) and author of the book Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History, lobbed a series of hand grenades about vaccine safety and effectiveness.

One of these grenades was DNA contamination in the mRNAs - a topic that has thus far failed to penetrate the mainstream awareness bubble.

While independent scientists and media have been publishing news of excessive synthetic DNA contamination being detected in the mRNA shots since Boston-based genomics scientist Kevin McKernan first discovered it in early 2023, legacy media has ignored the issue, except for occasional articles brushing aside scientific findings as ‘anti-vax conspiracy theories.’

Most people who took the mRNA shots still have no idea that the vaccines contain plasmid DNA contamination and, in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, that the product they took is not even the same as the one that was tested in the landmark Randomised Controlled Trial (RCT).

New Covid mRNA Shot Study: Immune Boost or Ticking Cancer Time Bomb?

RUNNING AWAY FROM A CLIFF

Criminal Referral Requests Filed Against Fauci and Top COVID Officials in Seven States

Arizona and Pennsylvania join growing list as victims accuse federal health leaders of murder, assault, abuse, and medical terrorism over COVID-era policies.

CCTCGGCGGGCACGT

Moderna patented their Covid-19 virus in 2013

North Carolina researchers Kristopher Curtis, Boyd Yount and Ralph Baric filed a patent “Methods for producing recombinant Coronavirus” -- in 2002

https://patents.justia.com/patent/7279327

COVID-19 Vaccine Myocarditis More Common and More Severe Than SARS-CoV-2 Infection Myocarditis

Backed by 341 references, the new study calls for immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA products from the market due to cardiotoxicity concerns.

How to fake pandemics

Timeline to Covid Tyranny – Part Two:

The Year 2019 and The Coming Storm

In Timeline to Covid Tyranny: Part Two – The Year 2019 and The Coming Storm, HFDF writer and researcher, Mike Bryant, expands on Timeline to Covid Tyranny: Part One – Constructing the Biosecurity Empire (1999–2018) which takes a deep dive into the events leading up to the covid-19 pandemic, arguing that it wasn’t just a sudden crisis but the result of years of planning by powerful entities.

THE DAVOS DEVOLUTION

"the good news is that globally, elites trust one another more and more... the bad news is that in every single country polled, the majority of people trusted their elites less."

“ … this commences the slippery slope where the more they lie, the more they feel they need to lie and the more justified they feel in doing so.

it becomes an entire recursive worldview.

lauren powell jobs (steve job’s widow) who never created anything of note uses her vast inherited wealth to purchase “the atlantic” and use it to “take over the cultural narrative to amplify our work."

A stroke within 20 minutes of the jab – and they call it coincidence

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-stroke-within-20-minutes-of-the-jab-and-they-call-it-coincidence/

Meltdown at the FDA

In the meantime, the PREP Act declaration for covid pandemic remains in place…

Doctor Prompts Groundbreaking FOIA Request: Full Disclosure of Plasmid DNA Backbone and Safety Studies for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines

Scientists Shocked: World’s FIRST Peer-Reviewed Paper Confirms Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Contaminated with DNA and SV40

We finally have the proof—peer-reviewed and published.

The DNA contamination story started more than two years ago: Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA jabs were tainted with bacterial plasmid DNA. I first reported it back on March 23 when Kevin McKernan dropped the bombshell on his Substack in early 2023.

Guest Blows Joe Rogan Away With a Terrifying Transhumanism Warning

This is already happening in China

Full interview on Youtube

Summary:

27% 'Higher Risk of Influenza' Among Vaccinated: Cleveland Clinic

Study of 53,402 participants.

RFK COMMENTS ON VACCINES

Novavax Shares Crash After RFK Jr. Comments

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/novavax-shares-crash-after-rfk-jr-comments-cbs

Edward Dowd: Excess Deaths Are Surging ‘Off the Charts’

World-renowned data analyst Ed Dowd has just dropped a chilling warning after uncovering evidence showing that the number of excess deaths of working-age Americans is skyrocketing.

Covid Shots Cause Immunodeficiency

New Yale study finally proves what we've known for years.

"When you turn a billion cells into spike factories, and they eventually fill up, burst and die, and release their spikes, every single one of them is capable of destroying anything it touches. It binds to red blood cells and platelets, which can cause the proteinaceous “clots” that have frequently been observed in the victims who have later died from them; and they cause extensive inflammatory damage to the epithelial linings of blood vessels large and small, which doesn’t help - picture a wall in a warzone, pockmarked with bullets and shrapnel, and that’s your blood vessels - and they can single-handedly cause abject chaos and destruction as they encounter and destroy CD4 T-cells."

Children’s Vaccine Risk vs. Disease Risk

The Vaccine Math Nobody Added Up — Until Now

DTaP: 5 shots = 15 doses (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis).

HepB : 3 shots = 3 doses (hepatitis B).

MMR : 2 shots = 6 doses (measles, mumps, rubella).

IPV : 4 shots = 4 doses (polio).

Hib : 3 shots = 3 doses (Haemophilus influenzae type b).

PCV : 4 shots = 4 doses (pneumococcal).

Varicella : 2 shots = 2 doses (chickenpox).

Rotavirus : 3 shots = 3 doses (rotavirus).

HepA : 2 shots = 2 doses (hepatitis A).

COVID-19 : 2 shots = 2 doses (COVID-19).

HPV : 1 shot (assuming a 2-dose series averaged as 1 administration) = 1 dose (human papillomavirus).

Flu : 18 shots = 18 doses (influenza).

Total

Shots : 5 + 3 + 2 + 4 + 3 + 4 + 2 + 3 + 2 + 2 + 1 + 18 = 43 shots .

Doses: 15 + 3 + 6 + 4 + 3 + 4 + 2 + 3 + 2 + 2 + 1 + 18 = 63 doses.

7 US States Are Prosecuting the CRIMINAL Dr. Fauci

Private legal advocacy organizations have referred Fauci for an ominous formal investigation.

Third Dose Toxicity: Pathogenic Priming is Real, and it is Killing People

By any objective measure, boosters are a threat to public health. It's time for more conversations with people whose eyes are still closed.

Covid effects in the pediatric brain

The Abuse of Public Health: Exposing the Truth

The COVID “vaccine” is not medicine. It’s a source of widespread, unprecedented harm.

Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral Season

In an analysis adjusted for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and employment location, the risk of influenza was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state

Conclusions This study found that influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season.

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421v3

Are Children Safe In Canada?

The Collapse of Ethics and Accountability

Children Exposed to Environmental and Medical Harm

Informed Consent Violated

Systemic Persecution of Ethical Medical Professionals

Mechanisms of Harm from COVID-19 Genetic Injections

Suppression of Science and the Need for Institutional Reform

Rebuilding Trust and Medical Integrity

The COVID Bioweapon Injections are UNREGULATED COUNTERMEASURES Deployed Under a PREP Act Liability Shield

"It's completely regulation free and liability free. Because, again, they're using these military laws and passing them as if it's a military material subject to no regulation." - Sasha Latypova

Calling for the immediate halt of the 2025 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine mandates for nurses, healthcare workers and students.

When we know that Vitamin D will provide better protection.

Malaysia 2024 Provisional Vital Statistics Show a Drop in Deaths of 1.3% and in Births of 9.4% Compared to 2023. Since 2019 Births have dropped by 15.4% and Deaths have Increased by 11.8%. Not Normal.

The inflection points for rapidly falling births and rising deaths were the rollout of Covid-19 Vaccines in Malaysia in early 2021.

85-Million-Person Study Finds Increased Risks of Stroke, Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Arrhythmia Following COVID-19 Vaccination

COVID-19 mRNA and viral vector injections linked to stroke (+240%), heart attack (+286%), coronary artery disease (+244%), and arrhythmia (+199%) in large-scale analysis.

JOE ROGAN AND BEN LAMM – Genetic Engineering of Humans

Ben Lamm is a serial entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Colossal Biosciences, a company dedicated to genetic engineering and de-extinction projects. Colossal’s mission includes bringing back extinct species like the woolly mammoth and advancing conservation efforts through cutting-edge biotechnology

How Big Pharma Weaves Its Web

THIS IS HAPPENING IN NEW ZEALAND

Warning—the Gene Technology Bill Will Bypass Public Health Protections and Initiate an All Out War on Our Humanity

https://hatchardreport.com/gene-technology-bill-will-bypass-public-health-protections/

BRILLIANT ARTICLE ON UTOPIA AND UTOPIANISM

FREE YOUR MIND

Aristotle believed that a majority of humans were in fact slaves by nature. If we include slavery of the mind, then surely Aristotle comes close to the truth. We are narrative driven. We form crowds. We learn rhyme and rhythm. Individual autonomy, creativity and freedom of thought can be swept away by the hypnotic forces of mass narrative, murmuration and totalitarianism.

Perhaps the only true freedom is freedom of the mind. It should be cultivated. While freedom of thought may be a right, it cannot be taken for granted. It needs to be protected from those who seek authority and power over others. Healthy scepticism should be taught from an early age.

Enlightenment Period

The Enlightenment Period will come to be recognised as one of the great misnomers. Our misguided clutch at mechanistic rationalism. What we truly seek lies with empathy, intuition and resonance. None of which can be defined in the language of mathematics.

Observations of Galileo Galilei on pendular motion ( 1582 ) led to an optimistic period of discovery gained by logic. Rationalism was born. Yet it would take more than three centuries beyond this to discover that Galileo was not quite right. A series of pendulums actually fall into lock step. They synchronise. Theoretical models cannot capture natural phenomena fully - they leave an unexplained remainder that is the very essence of life.

Isaac Newton recognised that his mechanistic rational deductions could explain only a very limited scope of reality. Later, several Nobel Prize winners have reached similar conclusions. Niels Bohr understood that poetry gives a better grip on reality than logic. Max Planck said that all matter is grounded in a conscious and intelligent mind ( Geist ). Rene Thom suggests that great scientists do not necessarily have exceptional logic or cognitive capacity, but rather an extraordinary ability to empathise with their field of study. The apprentice must learn the rules. But to master the art, one must transcend regulation. This is described by Stephen Hough, renowned concert pianist; first, keyboard practice must be careful and deliberate. But to obtain a great performance, one must somehow “ let go “. Empathy, resonance and intuition are required.

The only true freedom is freedom of the mind.

Whether large scale societal events played out between many minds or a contest held within the individual, some suggest the battle lines are drawn between left and right sides of the brain; the verbal centric dogma of the left hemisphere, pitched against often neglected non-verbal right hemispheric awareness, empathy and sensitivity.

A culture bogged down with a schoolyard stage of reason is vulnerable to bullies. Global elites who have amassed power and control mainstream media narrative, have irresistible temptation to exploit us and harvest wealth. A new feudalism awaits in modern technocratic form.

Governments, corporates and media puppets, all collude to push mass narrative and pull the strings of the enslaved public mind.

Centralism and global governance.

If you have trusted the establishment, feel free to blush. Countless numbers have gone before. In World War I, thousands of compliant young men were shuffled towards death in the trenches by foppish Prime Minister Asquith and an indifferent British elite .

But as modern centralism has brought a new order of magnitude to the vast global stage, we should reflect on a number of serious, fundamental flaws.

1. Accountability. Corporate elites with globalist agendas are unaccountable to the public. They operate beyond the ballot box. Decisions should be as local as possible, with the individual Doctor-Patient consultation counted amongst them. Local responsibility should be encouraged.

2. Advance of Knowledge, Hypotheses and Open Debate. Scientific knowledge advances as hypotheses are tested and met with critique. Diversity of activity and experimentation is an ideal. Emphasis on consensus works contrary to this. Modelling and Impact Modelling are key examples of failure to test hypotheses in open reality, and the failures thereof can be quite profound. Centralist trademarks include cancellation, censorship of debate or dissent and the use of propaganda to present an absolute consensus. All work against advance in medical knowledge.

3. Economic growth is inextricably linked to knowledge growth through innovation. Drive towards consensus is a significant economic threat.

4. Private Life. Erosion of rights to privacy and the censorship of open debate as well as brutal physical intrusive actions by security forces have all increased in the last two decades. They were overt and widely televised in the brutality of individual members of the police force in Victoria, Australia. As an outlet for societal fears and anxiety, demands for hyper-strict governance from within the population itself have also increased ( woke culture ).

5. Health. Government control can be harmful to health. Healthy humans can only tolerate a certain amount of control. Beyond this, a hostage situation arises. When government is plain wrong, a centralised consensus of ‘ expert opinion ‘is the last thing that we need. Alternative voices and debate are required and should be encouraged.

6. Perhaps most troublesome of all, totalitarianism, mass narrative and crowd-thought are used by globalist elite to engine their political trajectory.

The COVID 19 pandemic global management fits into a series of desperate societal responses towards objects of fear – terrorism (9/11), viruses ( SARS, etc. ), climate change.

But the centre piece strategy for global elite governance is for each ordinary individual to see themself and their freedoms as an enemy of the very planet itself.

The First Global Revolution, a key document published in 1991 by the Club of Rome, a Rockefeller funded global think-tank, addresses the identification of enemies. Military-industrial complexes are considered dependent upon the concept of an enemy to be able to continue in perpetuity. Individual humans are identified in this document as the enemy. Individuals who together threaten en masse the future of the planet, a central tenant of Agenda 2030.

Under the guise of ‘Limits to Growth’ ( 1971 ), ‘Our Common Future’ (1987 ), and later to become the ‘green agenda’, ‘build back better’, ‘build back beaver’ (Boris Johnson) and ‘sustainable development’ , the controlled demolition of wealthy western nations was to take place.

A vast, global and communitarian programme of centralism in which reality as we have known it would be available only to an elite few. The reality-privileged. As such, the mind of each individual could be shamed into complicity and into compliance with the mandates and the diktats of an elitist agenda in order to save the planet.

Awaken to Loss of Trust in Authority

Real puppet masters are unavailable for election. Several tiers below, the sham fiasco of democracy is played out. Trust in globalist authorities is a very limited scope of mindset, akin to entrapment inside a matrix.

Conclusion

Utopian pursuit of rational control over the universe destroys the essence of life.

Uncertainty is inherent in the human condition and indeed risk is a precondition for creativity and individuality.

Every schoolchild should be taught to welcome and applaud counter narrative, embrace scepticism and explore alternative views. Before graduation, they should be able to recognise the dangers of group-think, mass narrative, propaganda, mainstream media and censorship.

Freedom is a responsibility. And it is not ours to relinquish.

The globalist elites want us in a hypnotic state, latched on to mass narrative with the grip of fear.

But there is room for optimism. People have already started to lose interest in the vacuous content of the mainstream media, and search for independent voices.

Science at its best is open-mindedness and curiosity. The ultimate achievement of such is a surrender – a form of humility - the realisation that ultimate knowledge lies outside and beyond the human mind.

The real volte-face that society must learn is to shun rhetoric and to turn towards truth.

THE END

=======================================================

