HARM THE CHILDREN TO PROTECT GRANDMA

THEY DID NOT CARE — THEY DID NOT CONSIDER — THEY ARE GUILTY OF MASS CHILD ABUSE — THESE ARE CRIMINAL ACTIONS FROM CRIMINALS

Idaho Medical Freedom Act

We just launched a massive campaign to SAVE medical freedom. In spring 2025, medical freedom got our biggest win EVER. Idaho outlawed ALL medical mandates. Vaccines, masks—everything. Now, we’re turning that win into a model for all 50 states. Bookmark this post. We just released a package of proven tools to bring health freedom, informed consent, and personal liberty safeguards to your state in partnership with Stand for Health Freedom. We released 3 tools: 1. The Model Health Freedom Act—a formal legislative draft ready to be introduced in State legislatures. 2. The Advocacy & Education Kit—a support kit for the grassroots. 3. The Legislative Hearing Packet—a support kit for lawmakers and staff. And we’re launching a social media campaign to help you bring the Medical Freedom Act to YOUR state.

https://x.com/theHFDF/status/1986137638080831960

Our leaders don’t lead

Why the West Feels Like It’s Run by HR

Our leaders don’t lead — they manage, scold, and moralize. A civilization built by risk-takers and builders is now ruled by bureaucrats obsessed with “safety,” “equity,” and “inclusion.”

A Cancer Study that Changes Everything with Results that Can’t Be Ignored

On 26th September 2025 a study entitled “1-year risks of cancers associated with COVID-19 vaccination: a large population-based cohort study in South Korea” was published in the journal Biomarker Research. It examined the health records of the 8.4 million residents of Seoul, South Korea, enrolled in their National Health Insurance Scheme, and compared the rate of cancer incidence for COVID-19 vaccinated individuals to unvaccinated individuals.

The key findings of this huge study were as follows:

As a whole, there was a 27% increased risk of developing cancer within one year of COVID-19 vaccination relative to the unvaccinated. This risk was not evenly spread among cancer types and vaccination types.

There was 35% increased relative risk of thyroid cancer, 21% for gastric cancer, 28% for colorectal cancer, 53% for lung cancer, 20% for breast cancer and 69% for prostate cancer. The results for all other cancer types did not fall within the 95% statistical confidence level and therefore did not indicate a clinically meaningful cancer risk.

The risk for all cancers was 20% if you received mRNA shots and 50% if you received adenovirus vector shots. Only adenovirus vaccines increased the risk of gastric cancer and prostate cancer. Only mRNA vaccines increased the risk of breast cancer. An increased risk of the other statistically significant cancer types (thyroid, lung, and colorectal) held true for both types of vaccines.

People who received a Pfizer mRNA booster had an even greater risk of gastric cancer than those who only had two shots. In addition they had a clinically significant risk of developing pancreatic cancer, a finding similar to results found in Japanese health data.

The fact that virtually all Seoul residents (98%) are enrolled in the national health insurance scheme means that the study findings are not vulnerable to selection bias, a criticism that has previously been levelled at population based COVID-19 studies demonstrating risks. Thus removing any argument against immediate precautionary action.

“We can expect to see these increases in cancer to continue moving forward”

“… the public is being expected to shoulder the burden of an increased cancer risk as scientists continue to research the possible effects of COVID-19 vaccines and presumably other types of mRNA vaccines for humans and animals …. “

The Covid Vaccine “Solution” 2021

“...there will be an annual revaccination...” - Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, April 2021

Covid-19 Vaccines and Cancer

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-third-rail-covid-19-vaccines-and-cancer/

The Horrendous Backlog of Cases

‘‘What NHS data reveals post-pandemic’’ by Dr Ahmar Shah which reveals hospitals in the UK during the ‘pandemic’, particularly in 2020 have never seen FEWER patients. Post ‘pandemic’ wait lists are now at record levels and are forecast to increase into 2026.

COVID‐19 vaccine myocarditis not transient

The Speech They Stopped This Senator From Giving

The so-called Australian Centre for Disease Control is nothing more than a Frankenstein fusion of Big Pharma’s fantasy and the World Health Organisation’s authoritarian blueprint. A permanent pandemic machine. A taxpayer-funded fortress of secrecy. And if you think COVID tyranny was bad, just wait until this beast gets its claws into your life.

Medical Nightmare for Pfizer Lab Scientist

Pfizer Shares over 45 Years

Whistleblower Biologist Says Pfizer Covered Up Her Exposure to Engineered Virus, Threatened Family

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/whistleblower-biologist-pfizer-covered-up-exposure-engineered-virus-becky-mcclain/

Alliance Of Indigenous Nations International Tribunal Issues ORDER: “mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction”

British Medical Journal

Who’s leading WHO? A quantitative analysis of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s grants to WHO, 2000-2024

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has been the World Health Organization’s (WHO) second biggest source of funding in recent years, contributing 9.5% of WHO’s revenues between 2010 and 2023 through voluntary contributions. It is widely assumed that BMGF’s financial power allows it to exert considerable influence over WHO.

Our study investigates how the money that BMGF gives to WHO is spent.

https://gh.bmj.com/content/10/10/e015343

The Health Freedom Defense Fund

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/

John Beaudoin -- an amazing man in Connecticut

“Legal doctrines like Twombly and Iqbal let judges dismiss nearly any case if it’s deemed implausible or lacking facts, no matter the injustice.”

Beaudoin is convinced that as a consequence civil society starts breaking down: “You have people dividing into camps because the issues are not being settled or adjudicated. And so you leave it to society to fight amongst each other, fight on social media, fight in the streets. We’re devolving as a civil society based on what’s happened with these two cases and the way the courts are operating, extremely inefficiently dismissing righteous cases that should be heard.”

DISTURBING: Canadian Man Devastated After Government EUTHANIZES Both Grandmothers

A Canadian man is sounding the alarm after both of his grandmothers were killed by government-sanctioned euthanasia within weeks...

E xcess Mortality: What really caused it, really?

Conference presentation, “Back to the Future”, Netherlands, 25 October 2025

“Probably one of the most important presentations of the last few years” -- Christof Plothe,

World Council for Health

“36 Minutes Trial and No Jury - Starmer’s Fascist Mass Courts” by Craig Murray

Mary Holland: THERE NEEDS TO BE A RECKONING FOR COVID

“If we have a true reckoning, we can change the laws, we can change the policies so that it never happens again.”

“ We’ve seen the biggest kill ever in medicine history...”

Dr. Hodkinson: “It’s Not a Time to Say ‘I’m Sorry’ – It’s a Time to Put These Bastards in Jail”

CENSORED: Devastating Studies That Show Vaccines Harm Children

Governments worldwide claim childhood vaccines are safe and effective but cannot produce the gold standard double-blind placebo-controlled trials good science relies on as proof.

Governments worldwide claim childhood vaccines are safe and effective but cannot produce the gold standard double-blind placebo-controlled trials good science relies on as proof. Many believe that the ‘safe and effective’ narrative is based on a complete fraud.

Bovaer Backlash: Danish Farmers Get Green Light to Opt Out as UK Arla Trial Abruptly Ends! — Cows being HArmed

This was in response to surging reports of cow illnesses since October 1, where farms with over 50 cows have been mandated to use the synthetic additive, Bovaer (containing 3-nitrooxypropanol), developed by DSM-Firmenich. If the farms do not comply, they face heavy fines.

Bovaer Backlash: Danish Cows Collapsing Under Mandatory Methane-Reducing Additive

Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International

Dr Gerry Brady, creator of BOOM Finance and Economics, presents a compelling analysis of the long-term economic and social consequences emerging in the post-pandemic world.

Drawing on extensive financial data, industry trends, and health statistics, Dr Brady will show a striking rise in disability across the United States, with over 36 million people now registered as disabled – a 20 per cent increase since the Covid vaccine rollout in 2021.

This presentation explores how this surge is reshaping America’s workforce and straining both private and public insurance systems. Dr Brady highlights troubling declines across major health and disability insurance providers, despite the wider share market’s strong performance. These trends, he argues, reveal deeper structural weaknesses in the global financial and healthcare architecture, raising urgent questions about long-term sustainability and investor confidence.

Beyond the USA, Dr Brady will then discuss Singapore – a nation often viewed as a model of digital compliance and governance – now facing rising rates of neurological disease and excess mortality following one of the world’s most intensive vaccination campaigns. He examines how centralised digital ID systems such as SingPass intertwine personal health data with state control, offering a cautionary view of technology-driven governance and its implications for public health and freedom.

Through this detailed economic and epidemiological lens, Dr Brady will challenge the audience to consider whether the policies pursued under “Operation Warp Speed” and similar programs have created unintended crises with profound social and economic costs.

Dr Brady’s analysis blends sharp financial insight with ethical inquiry, prompting a timely discussion on accountability, data transparency, and the integrity of public institutions.

Dr Brady’s presentation will appeal to those seeking clarity beyond headlines, combining rigorous market analysis with a deep concern for human outcomes – the hallmark of his publication, BOOM Finance and Economics.

https://rumble.com/v70j1nc-dr-gerry-brady.html

Dr Gerry Brady & Henk Viljoen introducing Adam Mills

Dr Gerry Brady is back for his quarterly update on all the latest science tracking the damage done by the COVID vaccines worldwide, but also covering bodily autonomy and basic freedom issues. Nobody in Australia is better positioned to monitor the flow of information on these issues.

https://rumble.com/v70g03i-2025-10-18-live-stream.html

“You can’t be America first and look the other way when they’re murdering American citizens” - Dr. Joseph Sansone

The Man Who Is Fighting for Legislation Recognizing mRNA Shots as Bioweapons – Dr Joseph Sansone

Flu Vaccination Hysteria: A Manufactured Narrative Against Truth and Science

A Narrative Built on Fear

The Illusion of Effectiveness

The Reality of Harm

Antigen Overload and Immune Suppression

Typical Ingredients / Excipients in Influenza Vaccines in Australia

How influenza vaccines are made

Ingredients in influenza vaccines

The Alternative: Natural Immunity and Early Treatment

Vaccines as Dinosaurs

In a healthier, wiser world, vaccines will be seen for what they are: crude, outdated interventions that belong in the museum of medical history. Public health will focus instead on strengthening resilience through nutrition, lifestyle, sanitation, and early therapeutics—not through injecting toxins into infants and the elderly year after year.

Wait…what? Pfizer Admits They Do Not Know How Their Vaccine Actually Works

“If this is science then God help us”

Japan CMRR data website shows clear mortality increase caused by the COVID shot

Kenji Fujikawa, a city council member in Japan, put up an amazing website with the latest Japan record level data. It uses a standard epidemiological method CMRR: cumulative mortality rate ratio.

Moderna Claims Its New mRNA Shot Is “Myocarditis-Free” — But What About the Clots and Turbo Cancers?

The pharma giant’s latest safety claim rests on a brief, small-scale trial and ignores the broader mRNA fallout still unfolding.

Genetic delivery of computationally designed protein nanoparticle immunogens

A new paper has just been published in Science entitled: “Computationally designed mRNA-launched protein nanoparticle immunogens elicit protective antibody and T cell responses in mice”.1 It was published on October 15, 2025 by a group associated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Burroughs Wellcome Fund, Wellcome and NIAID. No worries there, eh?

Oh and not to mention that none other than Ralph Baric is listed as an author.

https://jessicar.substack.com/p/f1ca2167-6c16-4ab8-a6e0-2b9b3f7d251c

The “Digital Gulag” and the Threat of Digital IDs

A warning for a world on the brink of social credit scores, digital ideas, and thought police

On Broken Truth, host John Davidson and co-host Jeremy Friedman, an attorney and Freedom Counsel member, interviewed Attorney Reggie Littlejohn about the dangers of digital IDs. Littlejohn, founder and president of Anti-Globalist International, co-founder of the Sovereignty Coalition, and founder and president of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, discussed how these systems could lead to widespread surveillance and control. This article summarizes the key points from the interview, serving as a companion to the video on BrokenTruth.tv.

EIOS 2.0

The World Health Organization recently updated their Epidemic Intelligence From Open Sources (EIOS) Strategy. They are watching you and analyzing your data in real time.

Yale University Lead PSYOP to Guilt People Into Taking Covid “Vaccine” Months Before They Even Had One

“Yale received $1B in gov’t funds and works closely with the intelligence state…”

9 minutes of Anthony Fauci completely embarrassing himself — must watch (!)

The Fall of Medicine: How COVID Revealed a System Without a Soul

A call to confront the biological and moral collapse unleashed by the COVID agenda and to restore truth

How China talks about ‘agentic AI’

https://digichina.stanford.edu/work/lexicon-how-china-talks-about-agentic-ai/

USDA Declares Bird Flu a Permanent Emergency, Ensures Funding Continuity Even During Government Shutdown

Avian influenza officially elevated above nearly every other disease in the country’s federal continuity plan—after USDA rolled out $1 billion bird flu plan earlier this year.

CDC study shows there is no scientific rationale for vaccine mandates for kids attending school

Not that science will change anything, but people who think they are “saving lives” with vaccine mandates for kids to attend school are both delusional and anti-science.

Even Tech Billionaires Know the AI Bubble Will Burst

https://www.technocracy.news/duh-even-tech-billionaires-know-the-ai-bubble-will-burst/

Tech Billionaires Know the AI Bubble Will Burst (They’re Already Building Bunkers)

SHOCKING FOR PARENTS

North Carolina CPS Threatening to Take Child Cancer Survivor From Parents Because He is Too Healthy

Introduction

His final appearance at the inquiry. The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

‘‘With the benefit of hindsight, i have grave doubts as to whether deciding to close the schools was the right thing to do.’’

-Paragraph 22 of statement

‘‘The question we now have to ask is..

..whether any of the NPIs actually significantly changed the overall effect of the disease.’’

-Paragraph 57 of statement

‘‘We did not, and (to my knowledge) still do not have any real understanding of the efficacy of closing schools in suppressing the virus.’’

-Paragraph 59 of statement

Testimony highlights

School closures. A key date March 14th.

COVID threat an unknown.

‘‘As the inquiry has heard many many times one of the biggest detriments from COVID was the loss of education and the harm it did to young people.’’

‘‘At the time we didn’t know the effect this disease had on kids.’’

‘‘There were all sorts of things that were simply unknown.’’

‘‘We were trying to avoid a significant number of casulaties.’’

Mistakes were made’

Those harmed the most from the ‘devastating’ restrictions died the most ‘involving COVID-19.’

‘‘You said you KNEW when you made the decision to close schools on the 18th that the consequences would be DEVASTATING for ALL children but WORSE for vulnerable children…correct?’’

-Claire Dobbin KC

‘‘YES.’’

-Boris Johnson

‘‘Do you accept that the consequences for children we so GRAVE and so far reaching of school closures..?’’

-Claire Dobbin KC

‘‘I take full responsibility for all the decisions that we took and all mistakes that were made were mistakes that i am accountable for.’’

-Boris Johnson

School closures a ‘horror’

Children sacrificed by adults for adults at the altar of ‘COVID.’

No other solutions vs school closures.

‘‘I had a personal HORROR..of closing schools i thought it was a NIGHTMARE thing to do…i thought it would do ALOT of damage to people to their life chances to the people who’d find it most difficult to bounce back and to cope.’’

‘‘Children..were paying a HUGE HUGE price to protect the rest of society…and it was an AWFUL AWFUL thing.’’

Every story matters feedback

Yet more catastrophic harms of lockdown laid bare. If this is the effect on healthy youngsters what of the impacts on already frail vulnerable members of society?

‘‘After the first lockdown i went to a school in Kent…talking to the kids..it was obvious some had been fine some had been very far from fine.’’

‘‘A SIGNIFICANT number of kids were VERY BADLY effected.’’

‘‘You’re statement…you say ‘‘one of my biggest anxieties now is that i’m not sure how many lives NPIs ended up saving.’’

-Claire Dobbin KC

‘‘None of us can know what would have happened (without school closures)..but the predictions were really grim.’’

-Boris Johnson

Fifth written statement of Boris Johnson.

‘‘I do remember that, from the very beginning, i thought that closing the schools was a terrible thing to do and i did not want to do it unless it was absolutely necessary.’’

-Paragraph 5

‘‘Our concern was that schools would become reservoirs of disease and that children would then go home and infect their elderly relatives.’’

-Paragraph 7

‘‘On 12 March 2020, in the press conference, | confirmed that we were not closing schools because the ‘scientific advice is that this could do more harm than good at this time.’’

-Paragraph 9

‘‘On 18 March 2020, we discussed schools again in the 9.15 meeting. The figures overnight were terrible with a 30% increase in Covid cases and deaths.’’

-Paragraph 14

‘‘The issue of school closures was on the government’s agenda as soon as it became clear how dangerous Covid was.’’

-Paragraph 20

(on 18th March)’’we were all most concerned about a spike in mortality that was so extreme that the NHS could not cope…

..We were trying to prevent a catastrophe.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘I think we should be very slow indeed to close schools ever again…

..But it is something that should be part of all future planning..

..so that the great damage it does can be limited.’’

‘‘We simply did not have the time: making decisions to save lives without being able properly to calculate the long-term cost. Our starting point was that we had to save life at all costs.’’

-Paragraph 22

‘‘I do not think we did enough to work out the harms of closing schools. At the time, i do not think that we had a proper understanding of its impact on a national scale and i believe that the effects of the closure of schools on children are still not fully understood. However, my understanding is that, now that time has passed..

..there is the evidence base and research to show a deep and long-lasting impact.’’

-Paragraph 59

‘‘It went against all my natural instincts to instruct citizens to stay at home, but it had become clear, i felt, that there were no safe alternatives. This also applied to the closing of schools.’’

-Paragraph 84

‘‘The decision to close the schools was a nightmare, ‘terrible’ and something that i really did not want to do.’’

-Paragraph 85

‘‘I was deeply concerned about the detriment to kids caused by Covid, the lockdowns and school closures. It was perhaps the thing that i was most worried about and i felt angry and frustrated at the damage done.’’

-Paragraph 88

Media reports

The mainstream media not slow to report on this evidence with articles published almost as soon as the session was completed and video clips made available for public consumption 1 2 3. The BBC pulling out all the stops with substancial in-depth analysis over FOUR pages with multiple reporters (Nabiha Ahmed, Vanessa Clarke, Branwen Jeffreys, Elliot Burrin and Adam Goldsmith) reporting live directly from the inquiry.

Lessons learned

‘‘In the event of a future pandemic, i would say that it is of paramount importance to try to avoid school closures. They should be the last resort…

…With every stage of the NPIs, we underestimated the total cost and overestimated the efficacy.’’

‘‘We did our very best but, even now, i am not certain we got it right. Whatever merit the intervention may have had in controlling the spread of the virus..

..we underestimated the detriment to young minds of closing schools for weeks on end, and we should at all costs avoid doing it again.’’

-Paragrpah 91 of statement

Clearly the widespread harms inflicted on children were from illogical public ‘health’ policies and media fear propaganda not any novel virus and so the question the inquiry should be asking (but won’t) is…was that their intended purpose all along?

Thanks for your attention.

Please help share this information.

THEY KEPT IT SECRET

A chilling warning from Brussels: The foundational flaw in mRNA technology that the public was never told. At the launch of Make Europe Healthy Again, researcher Panagis Polykretis delivered a critical message the world needs to hear. While the pharmaceutical industry rushes to expand mRNA use for its speed and profit, a fundamental immunological principle is being overlooked: Any cell that produces a foreign protein is marked for destruction by the immune system. This isn’t theoretical. Clear histopathological evidence from biopsies and autopsies confirms the vaccine’s genetic material does not stay at the injection site. It enters systemic circulation and spreads uncontrollably throughout the body, including to vital organs like the brain and heart. Once there, the body’s own cells are forced to produce the foreign antigen, triggering an immune attack on its own tissues. This is the mechanism behind serious adverse effects, such as myocarditis—a condition Polykretis was the first to hypothesize from the mRNA vaccines. Most alarmingly, this was known. The European Medicines Agency’s own assessment report (Pfizer study 185350) from Feb 19, 2021, states on page 47 that biodistribution in rats to most tissues occurred within 48 hours. They knew. Yet, millions across Europe, including pregnant women and infants, were inoculated with these products. This mass experiment was enabled by the silence of the scientific majority. The time for accountability and rigorous, long-term safety studies is now, before this technology is expanded further

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1981375686251069797

Why new data centers are appearing everywhere

Drive through almost any U.S. state and you will notice enormous, window-less warehouses springing up like mushrooms. These facilities are not retail hubs or logistics depots—they are data centers.

Inside, thousands of servers will store and process electronic medical files, insurance records, tax information and, increasingly, the live sensor data produced by wearable gadgets. Without this storage backbone the digital health ecosystem could not exist; vast computational power is the “prerequisite,” as one IEEE paper argues, for Healthcare 4.0 to function.

A vast grab for personal data

Early in 2025, a high-profile Silicon Valley partnership DOGE obtained access to 19 sensitive U.S. Health and Human Services databases. The cache included electronic health records, IRS files, Social Security numbers, addresses and bank details—an unprecedented consolidation of personal information.

Why does this matter to the emerging digital health ecosystem? Because predictive medicine, AI-driven drug discovery and remote patient management all feed on comprehensive, real-time data. The richer the dataset, the more marketable (and profitable) the algorithms built on top of it.

The political push for wearables

Robert F. Kennedy, in his role as Secretary of Health and Human Services, openly stated that he wants “a wearable on every American within four years.” His position is echoed by similar pledges in Europe and Asia.

Wearables—smart watches, rings, patches and even earpieces—act as the edge devices of the digital health ecosystem. They harvest heart rate, temperature, blood-oxygen, movement and sleep metrics, forwarding them through body-area and personal-area networks to those sprawling data centers.

Operation Stargate and the AI pharmaceutical dream

Long before most people heard the term “generative AI,” government-funded programs such as Operation Stargate allocated more than $500 billion to AI-specific data centers. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison boasted that the new architecture could design an mRNA vaccine “in 48 hours.”

These milestones reveal the deeper aim of the digital health ecosystem: a real-time feedback loop in which sensors feed data to the cloud, AI models simulate outcomes on “digital twins,” and automated factories print customized therapeutics on demand.

What the IEEE paper really says about Healthcare 4.0

A 2018 article in IEEE “INTRODUCTION TO THE SPECIAL SECTION: CONVERGENCE OF AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGY BIOMEDICA ENGINEERING AND HEALTH INFORMATICS TOWARDS THE HEALTHCARE 4.0” spells out the ingredients of Healthcare 4.0

Body-area, personal-area and wide-area networks: the new anatomy

Imagine three concentric circles:

Body-Area Network (BAN) – sensors on or inside your body (smart patches, graphene sensors, neural stimulators, etc.). Personal-Area / Local-Area Network (PAN / LAN) – your phone, router and smart appliances at home. Wide-Area Network (WAN) – the public internet connecting local authorities, hospitals, insurers, pharmacies and government portals.

Data flows outward from the BAN, through the PAN, into the WAN—and then instructions, alerts or dosage adjustments flow back. This loop is the circulatory system of the digital health ecosystem.

Medical Body-Area Networks inside hospitals

During the COVID-19 emergency, many U.S. hospitals quietly installed Medical BAN platforms compliant with FCC standards first published in 2012. Real-time vitals were pushed (COV WBAN) to a Pentagon project called Salus, demonstrating that institutional adoption of the digital health ecosystem is already well under way.

Biosignals, graphene sensors and “non-invasive” monitoring

Emerging wearables rely on two categories of sensor:

Invasive – implanted chips, stents or electrodes.

Non-invasive – skin patches, optical readers, ultrasound and radio backscatter tags.

A popular material choice is graphene. Its conductivity and flexibility make it ideal for stretchable heart monitors, sweat analyzers and neural interfaces. Graphene was one of the components found in the Covid Vaccines injected into billions of people around the world. There are also patents showing that they are putting grapehene in the water supply, and spraying it in the chemtrails. Whether embedded, injected, inhaled or merely stuck to the skin, these graphene devices broadcast unique biosignals that the digital health ecosystem captures and analyses.

The medical industrial complex has been holding conferences internationally for the past 19 years (Biosignals 2026 Spain) to provide biomedical data sets. In the Us, the NIH uses the Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System

Risks and ethical red flags

Privacy erosion – health, tax, genomic and lifestyle data stored under one roof is a magnet for hackers and corrupt insiders such as big brother government. Algorithmic bias – inaccurate or skewed data fed into the system could misinform treatment, insurance premiums or legal judgements. Remote manipulation – wireless actuators directly linked to the cells of your body can be hijacked, potentially endangering or even killing patients. Loss of autonomy – if predictive models deem a behavior “high-risk,” insurers or employers may penalize users who refuse certain wearables. Medical industrial monopoly – redefining hospitals as “industrial facilities” turns patients into data-rich products, not people.

How to navigate the digital health ecosystem safely

The ecosystem is coming whether we like it or not, but individuals can still adopt protective habits:

Minimal data diet – only share what is legally required; opt out of unnecessary monitoring programs.

Local health networks – build relationships with trusted physicians or holistic practitioners before an emergency strikes.

EMF hygiene – distance routers, disable unused Bluetooth devices and consider proven shielding or scattering products.

Detox & lifestyle – reduce heavy-metal exposure, prioritize exercise, whole-food nutrition and stress management.

Stay informed – track legislation on digital IDs, health data portability and wearable mandates.

Informed consent in the age of Healthcare 4.0

The digital health ecosystem promises personalized medicine, instant diagnostics and even 3-D-printed cures. Yet the same infrastructure can enable unprecedented surveillance and control. Understanding how data centers, wearables, biosensors and digital twins interlock is the first step toward exercising informed consent.

Technology is not destiny. Citizens, clinicians and regulators still have time to demand transparency, security and genuine choice as Healthcare 4.0 unfolds.

Awareness today is the best prescription for a healthier, freer tomorrow.

Canada’s “Final Solution”: Disabled Canadians Being Pressured Into Assisted Suicide During Routine Doctor Visits

It has been revealed that many disabled Canadians are being pressured into ending their lives with euthanasia during routine medical appointments.

True Horrors of Covid Vaccine Harm Data Exposed!

OH CHILDREN – THEY DON’T NEED TO BE CONSIDERED (!)

‘‘The past four weeks have heard a litany of failures by key decision makers to prioritise or even recognise children’s rights in their decision making.’’

‘‘From March 2020 the UK Government DISMANTLED the safety net around our children.’’

‘‘The implications of these decisions ought to have been OBVIOUS at the time.’’

‘‘Children were HARASSED simply for leaving their homes to play and exercise outdoors with disadvantaged children inevitably suffering worse.’’

‘‘For a 6 month period in 2020 there was effectively NO OVERSIGHT of secure training centres.’’

‘‘Children’s rights to education were being wholly undermimed and children were being detained in conditions amounting to SOLITARY CONFINEMENT.’’

‘‘The Ministry of Justice entirely failed to give effect to the Public Health England advice in MARCH 2020 that children were at a lower risk from the virus but at HIGH RISK from isolation measures.’’

‘‘In summary, children in prison were simply treated as small adults.’’

‘‘The inquiry has heard many other instances where the impact of decisons on children was overlooked or ignored.’’

HARM THE CHILDREN TO PROTECT GRANDMA

The statement will focus on Ms.Killean’s evidence.

‘‘ It was clear from the very earliest days of the pandemic that decisions would have a life-long impact on a generation of children.’’

-Paragraph 15 of statement

‘‘ I have grave concerns over the failures of many public bodies including both the UK and Scottish governments, and the resulting breaches of children’s rights.’’

-Paragraph 18

‘‘ It is at times of emergency and crisis that hard-won human rights protections are most vital, and most at risk”

-Paragraph 56

‘‘ Adults could go to the pub, or out clubbing without a mask, yet young people had to sit in lessons in school all day wearing a face covering.’’

‘‘ We pointed out that masks impact on young people’s learning and their time in school. They make socialising, communicating and accessing support harder.’’

-Paragraph 113 of statement

Testimony highlights

Children’s rights discarded.

Human rights abandonment a public health emergency.

Lack of ‘critical’ impact assessments.

‘‘I share my predecessors view that children’s rights as a whole were NOT sufficiently taken into account.’’

‘‘Government considered the pandemic primarilly as a public health emergency…This was a human rights EMERGENCY.’’

‘‘The most common issues that my office identified..they (CRIA’s) often failed to reflect any negative impacts.’’

‘‘The DEVASTATING impact that the pandemic has had on the mental health and wellbeing of thousands of children in Northern Ireland and across the UK…the harm is undeniable.’’

‘‘Mental health has DIGRESSED in Northern Ireland since the pandemic.’’

‘‘Mental health among 11 YEAR OLDS is at it’s lowest point since 2010…that’s children who are in primary seven.’’

‘We took AWAY children’s basic freedoms for the best part of 2 years…we took away their freedom to meet their friends..to see their grandparents..we took away their freedom to play…to exercise..to goto school.’’

‘‘That is a LIFE ALTERING… TRAUMATIC and pivotal experience that is going to have LIFE-LONG effects.’’

Whistleblower Nurse Reveals What REALLY Happened During Covid in Hospitals

“ People say their loved ones died of Covid... People actually died in the hospital from the protocols.”

Medical Countermeasures and faked “public health emergencies” obviate informed consent.

Can we begin to dismantle the tools of public deception at the state and federal level?

RFK Jr refuses to terminate the fake covid emergency

I tried and failed to appeal to the HHS/RFK Jr to use his power delineated in the PREP Act to terminate the fake, contrived, non-existent-in-reality public health emergency declaration for covid, which is now extended to Dec 31, 2029. Eight other contrived “emergencies under PREP Act” are extended to anywhere between 2027 and 2032 (smallpox). My open letter to RFK Jr. was published on Feb 26, 2025:

…. setting aside Trump and his diverse paymasters, I can no longer proceed under the assumption that the HHS Scy and his administration are acting in good faith on this matter. Had they been acting in good faith, they would have at least stopped lying about the proper legal status of all covid products as “medical countermeasures under ongoing declaration of public health emergency under PREP Act”. It pains me to say so, but I no longer have any confidence in RFK Jr.’s ability to “do it so it can’t be undone”. The midterm elections are nearly here, and not a single person in the MAHA-HHS has said anything truthful about this matter.

Executive Summary

Katherine Watt and I and a few other colleagues have written extensively about the monstrosity of the PREP Act, aka “license to kill”, and the urgent need to repeal it. It feels like we have been screaming into the void for several years against both, the “radical leftist democrats”, and against MAHA propaganda machine that wants to divert any legitimate progress toward stopping the military countermeasures into dumb things like blaming Tylenol and food dyes for skyrocketing rates of autism and cancer in children.

Quoting from the post above:

the criminals occupying government positions do not follow the laws. They write them. When in a bind, they paper over their crimes with these types of acrobatic moves. So far, all courts have sided with the covid mafia cartel, adding insult to injury by explaining to the injured, bereaved and destitute plaintiffs that it was not a medical experiment. It clearly wasn’t. Premeditated murder and attempted murder are typically not experimental, non-investigational activities.

Conclusion

The last five years taught a lesson: if you let emergency law capture medicine, you do not get medicine with a little emergency on top—you get war‑powers deployment wearing a lab coat. If we want to restore the true concept of informed consent, and restore trust in public health institutions, we must illuminate the war-powers machinery and then systematically dismantle the emergency carve‑outs that made it impossible. There is no emergency that suspends the human right to refuse unwanted interventions, no matter how theoretically safe, effective or “protective of others”.

Full article:

INFORMED CONSENT – WITHOUT COERCION – WHAT’S THAT?

Over 100 ‘BSL-4’ Bioweapons Labs Now Operate Worldwide, with More Under Construction: ‘Journal of Public Health’

Thousands of BSL-3 labs worldwide now handle pathogens like bird flu, SARS-CoV-2, and tuberculosis—with almost “no oversight,” biosecurity experts confirm.

“No international organization has a comprehensive register or global oversight of Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3)/BSL-4 laboratories. Different countries use different standards for designation of pathogens and laboratories.”

“More than 90% of the countries with at least one BSL3 laboratory have no oversight/regulations regarding dual-use research.”

How to Beat the Tyranny of What ‘Everyone Knows’

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/10/23/how-to-beat-the-tyranny-of-what-everyone-knows/

The Quiet Coup in Medicine: How Bureaucrats Replaced Doctors Before COVID

How corrupt agendas used propaganda and manipulation to remove ethical principles from modern healthcare

How Ethical Principles Collapsed

The Persecution of Honest Doctors

Rebuilding Medicine

SHOCKING DEATH TOLL: 90,000 Canadians Lost to Trudeau’s Euthanasia Agenda

Watchdog Warns Assisted Suicide Program Is Out of Control as Deaths Surge to Record Levels

Why Mass DSAR Campaigns Could Disrupt Digital ID and Facial Recognition in the UK

It is time for each person to take action now!

A Country Fooled- the Dark Side ofAlbanese’s failed Australian Government

A Regime of Secrecy, Broken Promises and Unfitness to Govern overseeing unnecessary insecurities, suffering, disease and death. And the people are kept in the dark.

Keep Your Business to Yourself: The Rise of the Narcissist Doctor

https://puremediaaustralia.org/reading-room-1/f/keep-your-business-to-yourself-the-rise-of-the-narcissist-doctor

UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 8 in focus

Final assessment of the evidence and thoughts.

Hiding Covid Shot Deaths from the American People: John Beaudoin

“Somebody I believe at the CDC has been deleting Y59.0.”

Bill Gates Foundation Under Federal Investigation for ‘Aiding Foreign Enemies’ — Congress Warns of Prison and Asset Seizures

The walls may finally be closing in on Bill Gates.

MAID in Canada -- Euthanizing 12-Year-Old Children in Canada

A recent print and podcast interview on Canada’s dangerously expansive euthanasia regime.

With an increasing number of people being euthanized every year, 2023 data shows more than 15,000 people were killed via MAiD. That accounts for 4.7% of all deaths in Canada. Put another way, about 1 in 20 Canadians who die every year are being euthanized.

===============================================================

The CMNnews Archive — Searchable — https://cmnnews.substack.com/archive

================================================================

