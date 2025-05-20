Did this kill Joe Biden?

IS JOE BIDEN’S PROSTATE CANCER ANOTHER COVID VACCINE TURBO CANCER?

‘ Too Fast to Be Natural’: Top Doctors Warn Biden’s Turbo Cancer Diagnoses Raises Alarm About mRNA Aftermath

How does one of the most monitored men in the world suddenly develop end-stage “turbo cancer” — and no one sees it coming?

REPORT FROM REUTERS -- HHS to stop recommending Covid shots for children, pregnant women, WSJ reports

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/hhs-stop-recommending-covid-shots-children-pregnant-women-wsj-reports-2025-05-15/

I was a super fit cyclist until I had the Moderna Covid vaccine... what happened next left me wishing I was dead

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14661063/Cyclist-Moderna-vaccine-left-wishing-dead-Covid.html

Cadaver "Calamari" Amyloidogenic Fibrin Aggregates

Spike Protein Pathology from Cadavers Exposed to Bioengineered SARS-CoV-2

Abstract

This report presents a preliminary forensic analysis of anomalous fibrin-like aggregates recovered from postmortem human cadaveric samples. Through a combination of gross morphological inspection, cryosection histology, fluorescent staining, scanning electron microscopy (SEM), elemental analysis (EDX), real-time PCR, Raman spectroscopy, and Real-Time Quaking-Induced Conversion (RT-QuIC), the samples were examined for biochemical and ultrastructural features associated with amyloidogenic and protease-resistant fibrin formation. Findings suggest that the clot samples exhibit hallmarks of abnormal protein aggregation consistent with pathological fibrin remodeling, including enhanced autofluorescence, beta-sheet rich domains, dense fibrillar ultrastructure, and spectral anomalies. PCR confirmed the human origin of the tissues, and preliminary evidence of molecular markers associated with recombinant spike protein exposure (SV40 & Ori) was observed. Limitations of provenance, sample control, and chain-of-custody are acknowledged, and further investigation is recommended to establish clinical, pathological, and etiological relevance.

Lone A321 pilot incapacitated for 10 minutes after seizure during captain’s absence

https://www.flightglobal.com/safety/lone-a321-pilot-incapacitated-for-10min-after-seizure-during-captains-absence/163015.article

The covid mRNA “vaccines” are a bioweapon and a tool for depopulation

https://expose-news.com/2025/05/10/covid-mrna-vaccines-are-a-bioweapon/

What Has to Happen Before mRNA Vaccines Are Pulled: Why RFK Jr. Hasn’t—and Why He Might Soon

Legal and regulatory options and requirements point to the pathway to freedom

THEY ARE NOT DONE YET – MORE EXPERIMENTS ON HUMANS TO COME

HHS Launches Generation Gold Standard, Ushering in UNIVERSAL FLU VACCINE Spearheaded by Bill Gates

The Trump administration has launched a project called Generation Gold Standard to develop a universal flu vaccine.

Major Investigation Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Laced with Cancer-Causing DNA

A major investigation by a group of renowned German researchers has confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccines” are laced with dangerous levels of DNA contaminants.

NCI Testimony: Dr. David Martin Exposes Bioweapons Development

Dr. David Martin explains how Global pandemic preparedness was a cover for profit-driven genetic experimentation.

SHOCKING Study: Spike Protein Found in Stroke Victims’ Brains Up to 17 Months After Injection

A shocking new study has exposed the lingering dangers of mRNA CV-19 vaccines...This damning evidence shatters the CDC’s fraudulent claims that mRNA vaccines remain localized and quickly degrade.

COVID-19 mRNA Shots Destroy Over 60% of Women’s Non-Renewable Egg Supply

New study finds rats injected intramuscularly with human-equivalent mRNA doses suffered irreversible loss of primordial follicles — the foundation of fertility.

CAR T-cell therapy

https://hatchardreport.com/two-roads-diverged-in-a-wood/

Canadian Government Begins Testing Inhaled Covid mRNA ‘AeroVax’

https://www.technocracy.news/canadian-government-begins-testing-inhaled-covid-mrna-aerovax/

EXCLUSIVE in AUSTRALIA: 35 people died the same day as their Covid shot. Authorities did not investigate.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Among Dozens Who Signed Oath to Conceal COVID Info That Could ‘Embarrass’ Trudeau Government

https://yournews.com/2025/05/09/3428426/canadas-chief-public-health-officer-among-dozens-who-signed-oath/

They knew: why didn’t the unvaccinated do more to warn us?

The unvaccinated knew what we didn't. Some of them said too little. Most said nothing at all. A lot of blood is now on their hands.

One question that continues to surface is why the unvaccinated didn’t do more to warn us about the potential dangers of being injected.

While well intending citizens lined up, did the right thing, and received their COVID19 vaccinations — now seeming to do more harm than good — their unvaccinated friends stood by and let them do it. Some of them said too little. Some said nothing at all.

Even though they knew what we didn’t.

Our blood is now on their hands.

Those are strong words. But the unvaccinated had access to important information about the potential side effects of vaccines. They knew about the risks of severe allergic reactions, blood clots, and other serious health complications. They knew that vaccines did not immunize us. They knew it wasn’t effective, and that they can cause more harm than good.

They knew all of that, but instead of warning us, the unvaccinated chose to remain silent. They chose to look the other way and not speak out about the potential dangers of vaccines. They let millions of good folks who did the right thing (at the time) fall to death and disease, and many antivaxxers even gloated online about how their coin flip had been the right bet. The more diabolical even urged folks they disagree with to “get boosted.”

It has become all too clear. The silence of the unvaccinated was a dangerous, sociopathic, and irresponsible decision that has had serious consequences for those of us who received the vaccinations.

https://afru.com/unvaccinated-silence/

CDC Was NOT in Charge of Covid Communications. The National Security Council Was.

Why couldn't Bob Redfield say he opposed lockdowns and school closures when he was head of CDC? Because all communications had to go through the NSC.

Pfizer knew by April 2021 that 1,225 people died within 3 months of their COVID vaccine rollout.

They also knew the shots were damaging minors’ hearts, with warnings from Israel’s Health Ministry and pediatric groups. Yet, they stayed silent. Worse, FOIA’d emails reveal a cover-up reaching the highest levels—Dr. Fauci, Dr. Walensky, POTUS, and 15 White House staffers were informed. Instead of transparency, they crafted a 17-page redacted script to lie to the public. In April-May 2021, they downplayed myocarditis and pericarditis in young men and teens as “mild,” “transient,” and “rare,” despite knowing the truth. Then, they launched a summer-long propaganda blitz, using TikTok influencers to push the jab on kids. Dr. Naomi Wolf, renowned author and whistleblower, exposes this betrayal: “This was a deliberate campaign to mislead and endanger our youth.” This is a scandal of historic proportions. The American people deserve answers. Who authorized the lies? Why were children targeted?

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1921635195880722716

Impact of mRNA and Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccines on Ovarian Reserve

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/13/4/345

U.S. Service Members May Have Contracted COVID in October 2019 at Military Games in Wuhan

The Biden administration and the DOD concealed a 2022 report noting that seven U.S. service members may have contracted COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, in October 2019 — even though the administration was legally obligated to release the report to the public, the Washington Free Beacon reported Tuesday.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/us-service-members-contract-covid-october-2019-military-games-wuhan/

The COVID Bioweapon Injections are UNREGULATED COUNTERMEASURES Deployed Under a PREP Act Liability Shield

"It's completely regulation free and liability free. Because, again, they're using these military laws and passing them as if it's a military material subject to no regulation." - Sasha Latypova

Dr. Mary Tyler Bowden Drops Bombshell On Tucker Carlson On Latest Children's Covid Vaccination Numbers

NINE Million US children have received latest Covid "vaccine"

Why is this continuing with no evidence of safety and plenty showing that there is proven danger?

Is nothing being done by the MAHA administration we voted for?

RFK Jr. has long asked for studies to show that the Covid "vaccine" is safe. He immediately paused the $200 million Biden era contract to develop a new Covid "vaccine" due to safety concerns.

The big issue remaining though is the removal from the market of a product whose data has long proven that it is beyond the limits of what has always been considered to dangerous.

THE BATTLE WITH THE WHO CONTINUES...

It appears that nations will NOT be able to sign the WHO's Pandemic Agreement for at least another year. The "PABS Annex" still needs to be negotiated and adopted.

When ideas become too dangerous to platform

TED, a platform that claims to champion bold ideas, has censored University Professor Gigi Foster, who spoke out in defense of free speech and the right to dissent.

Dr. Phil Burcham, Toxicologist: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Have Destroyed the Immune Systems of Millions

The chilling warning was issued by the associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Western Australia, Dr. Phil Burcham.

MUSK IS A BIG CONCERN

"The first thing Musk did on January 24, 2025, was to fire 17 Inspector Generals (IGs), the watchdogs overseeing federal agencies, including those who were investigating Musk’s companies. Since then, Musk has raided 15 agencies, including HHS, SSA, Treasury, General Services Administration (GSA), the Departments of Commerce, Energy, Labor, and Transportation. None of the promised $2 trillion of savings has materialized.

Essentially, every government leader who has resisted DOGE has been either fired, resigned, or otherwise shoved out.



In the wake of hubris caused by Musk/DOGE, AI has seized control of all our data and given it to companies like Palantir, GROK (Musk’s X.AI), and OpenAI.



It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what is happening here.



Without repeated endorsement by President Trump, DOGE would have been drop-kicked out of Washington, DC at the outset.

⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor."

https://www.technocracy.news/musk-promised-budget-cuts-but-stole-all-our-data-and-delivered-a-panopticon-instead/Musk is also a big concern.

https://www.technocracy.news/musk-promised-budget-cuts-but-stole-all-our-data-and-delivered-a-panopticon-instead/

