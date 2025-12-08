Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Brilliant Lawyer, Anna De Buisseret, made it clear that the politicians knew full well all the things they had done unlawfully during Covid, and that police officers had unlawfully refused to investigate any complaints about COVID and the harms of the injections

Doctors are not protecting the patients

Police are not protecting the public

And politicians are not serving the public

“Law is not happening” Anna RIP

https://x.com/DocAhmadMalik/status/1996880505560510889

The ACIP Committee votes 8 to 3 to end the universal recommendation for giving Hep B shots at birth to babies of mothers who test negative

This is great progress. But you have to seriously wonder about the 3 people who voted No. The data clearly shows these shots KILL babies

THE COVER-UP IS COLLAPSING — MARK SEXTON’S MOST EXPLOSIVE UPDATE YET

Mark Sexton has just delivered one of the most explosive updates in modern British history challenging influencers, journalists, and media outlets who are still staying silent.

Mark Sexton (Retired Police Officer) – Crimes Were Ignored by the UK Police

Here’s what the public has now learned:

5,000–10,000 crime reports rejected across the UK in just three months (Dec 2021–Mar 2022). Victims and witnesses were turned away by instruction. Crimes simply erased.

Police created a parallel system to block vaccine-related allegations

Scotland’s “Speirs Directive.” NPCC internal messages. Operation Teller.

This wasn’t incompetence — it was policy.

15,000+ Yellow Card reports ignored. Filed away, never acted on, never investigated.

100,000+ pages of autopsy data suppressed.

Including 2,500 cases showing spike protein persistence years after vaccination, and excess mortality data up to 20% higher in the vaccinated population.

Evidence of undeclared contaminants. Graphene structures documented across 26 global studies — and the UK authorities knew.

Certificates amended to attribute deaths to Covid.

Even when forensic evidence showed otherwise.

This is not small.

This is not niche.

This is not a “community story.”

This is the largest public-health, policing and regulatory scandal in a century — and Mark Sexton is absolutely right

THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF THE CHILDHOOD VACCINE SCHEDULE?

THE COVER-UP NOBODY WILL TOUCH: How a COVID “Vaccine” Whistleblower Was Silenced by the Biden and Trump Administrations

Brook Jackson exposed Pfizer trial fraud. Biden’s administration silenced her first, and Trump/Kennedy’s MAHA HHS, pledging “radical transparency”, did it again.

BOMBSHELL mRNA STUDY: Pfizer mRNA Found in Over 88% of Human Placentas, Sperm, and Blood — and in 50% of Unvaccinated Pregnant Women

Human biodistribution study shows Pfizer mRNA penetrates fetal/reproductive tissues, persists long-term, and presents clear evidence of shedding

Rapid Onset Dementia – Is it Reversible?

In a stunning discussion, Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Jordan Vaughn, alongside clinician Scott Marsland, revealed groundbreaking and alarming findings.

They point to the late Dr. Luc Montagnier, a Nobel Prize-winning virologist, whose final research paper highlighted a terrifying link: the original spike protein contains amino acids that code for PRION DISEASE.

This prion-like mechanism is implicated in causing:

Protein deformations

Amyloid plaque formation in the brain

A “reservoir” of spike protein in the brain that evades normal treatments

The result? Patients are presenting with rapid, atypical neurological decline that conventional doctors misdiagnose as standard dementia, Parkinson’s, or ALS. But the cases don’t fit the classic patterns.

Here’s the HOPE that the medical establishment isn’t offering:

Marsland shares an incredible anecdote of a patient he had referred to palliative care. As a last resort, they tried N-Acetylcysteine (NAC) to cross the blood-brain barrier and clear the spike.

In just 3 WEEKS, she regained the ability to walk, feed herself, and even returned to gardening.

Dr. Kory confirms this, stating that when you treat the root pathology—the spike protein and its microvascular damage—instead of just the symptoms, over 50% of these “hopeless” patients see significant recovery.

The takeaway is urgent:

The system is failing these patients by forcing them into a diagnostic box with no hope. A new paradigm of treatment, focused on the true mechanism of injury, is not just possible—it’s saving lives.

This is the conversation they don’t want you to have.

UPDATE REGARDING THE QUEENSLAND VACCINE MANDATE AND HUMAN RIGHTS CASE

This is perhaps the most important human rights case in Australian law

Vaccine injury and NAC Treatment Outcomes

COVID SHOT CARNAGE: ‘...A Solid Estimate is Between 500,000 and 600,000 Americans Lost Their Lives to the ‘Vaccine’...’

“This has been a RECORD disaster.”

“We’re injecting our kids with aborted fetal DNA, chopped-up organs from 3-month-old babies—76 in one study—admitted by vaccine chief Stanley Plotkin himself.

Monkey kidneys, hamster cells, cancer lines, mercury, formaldehyde… it’s a cauldron of horrors even Shakespeare couldn’t imagine.

And the worst part?

They admit: ‘We never studied this. We don’t know what it does.’

This isn’t science -- it’s a witch cult.”

Surviving and Thriving in a Crisis of Legitimacy

We must reclaim truth through decentralized cooperation to restore medicine, society and the moral order

The Plan to Enslave the World

https://x.com/conspiracyb0t/status/1996613638778716169

Funding The WHO

Powered by Bill Gates: How a Foundation Bought a Global Health Agenda

Ever wondered who really calls the shots at the World Health Organization? Follow the money, and you’ll find it doesn’t lead to Geneva, but to a campus near downtown Seattle.

The Second Most Powerful “Country” at the WHO

With this $5.5 billion, the Gates Foundation isn’t just a donor; it’s the second-largest funder of the WHO, trailing only the United States and leaving traditional powerhouses like Germany, China, and the entire European Union in the dust.

This financial muscle gives a single, unaccountable private foundation more direct influence over global health policy than most sovereign nations. The imbalance leaves nominally equal member states overshadowed and undermined.

In other words, your country gets one vote. Bill Gates gets a checkbook. Guess which one talks louder?

A breathtaking 82% of Gates’ contributions—$4.5 billion—was earmarked for infectious diseases. Of that, a colossal $3.2 billion (58.9% of the total) was poured into polio eradication.

Now, let’s put that in perspective. In 2023, there were just 12 cases of wild polio in the entire world. That’s right. We are spending billions on a disease that exists in the statistical noise, a decimal point in global mortality.

Why? One could argue that it’s the perfect vehicle. Polio eradication is a massive, logistically complex operation that keeps the global vaccination apparatus—the infrastructure, the NGOs, the supply chains—well-funded and humming. It’s less about eradicating a virus and more about sustaining an industry.

he consequence of this targeted funding is a grotesquely distorted global health agenda. The priorities outlined in the WHO’s own constitution—like addressing the “broader determinants of health”—are starved of cash.

Take a look at what gets the scraps of BMGF funding:

Nutrition: 1.3%

Non-communicable diseases (Cancer, Diabetes, Heart Disease): < 1%

Strengthening Health Systems : 0.7%

Water and Sanitation: 0.2%

Mental Health: Not mentioned at all.

It appears that the WHO is no longer fighting disease; it’s managing a vaccine-focused empire with a UN logo. It’s a “public-private” NGO with a global license to steer.

WHAT IS LAW? IS THIS MURDER ON THE HIGH SEAS?

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_constitution_vs_the_commander_in_chief_the_duty_to_disobey_unlawful_ordershttps://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_constitution_vs_the_commander_in_chief_the_duty_to_disobey_unlawful_orders

EXIT THE WHO

Who cares about the children?

UK COVID-19 inqury Module 8 ultimate compilation

Extended highlights from Module 8. Lockdown policy harms on children and young people

This is the world’s most extensive official analysis of what happened to children and young people during lockdown which likely happened in every country worldwide that instigated school closures.

School closures ‘one of the biggest detriment’s’ to young people.

COVID fear mongering a ‘saturation experience’ with developmental impacts. Human rights safeguards removed or abused due to Coronavirus Act. Damaging prolonged isolation in prisons akin to solitary confinement. School closure impacts ‘severely detrimental’ to learning. 15 times increase in abusive head trauma in infants during lockdown. Suicide increased. Vulnerable children terrified to leave their bedrooms. ‘Devastating’ ‘undeniable’ ‘shocking’ mental health impacts. Human rights placed into an emergency footing during lockdown. Life altering impacts from lockdown restrictions. Health regression for disabled children and young people with ‘shocking’ impacts including no consent DNACPR notices. Masks hindered communication. Anxiety increased. Severe lockdown harms to children inflicted deliberately. ‘Unprecedented’ reductions in emergency admissions during lockdown 2020. Thousands of Pediatricians reported delayed presentations for other illnesses in 2020 which proved to be more fatal than COVID-19. ‘Stay home, save the NHS’ messaging harmed children. Children’s safety net was ‘dismanlted.’ NHS healthcare provision prioritised for adults. ‘Great majority’ of children who tested ‘positive for COVID’ did not die from COVID.

‘‘Essentially we dismantled the safety net around our children.’’

-Professor Russell Viner CBE. Chief Scientific Adviser. Department for Education.

German nurse gets life in jail after murdering 10 patients

Shocking truths revealed post ‘pandemic.’

‘A palliative care nurse in Germany has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of the murder of 10 patients and the attempted murder of 27 others.’

‘The offences were committed between December 2023 and May 2024 in a hospital in Wuerselen, in western Germany.’

‘Investigators are reported to be looking into several other suspicious cases during his career.’

America’s Broken Health Care: Diagnosis and Prescription

I once asked an editor of one of the world’s most respected medical journals why journals don’t simply require that the drug companies submit their extensive internal clinical study report and data, while redacting proprietary information. The editor responded without missing a beat: “That would be a death spiral for the journal.”

https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/americas-broken-health-care-diagnosis-and-prescription/

Australian Senator Alex Antic introduces legislation to reinstate the Conscientious Objector legislation so No Jab No Pay can no longer penalise unjabbed kids

This is huge news! But Senator Antic needs our help! URGENTLY write a quick note to your Federal Senators and Members of Parliament advising them that you ask they support this Bill

Sonia Poulton Interviews David Hughes

https://substack.com/@dhughes/note/p-179824936?r=1o5677

How CDC and FDA Defrauded the American Public about Serious Vaccine Harms

https://brownstone.org/articles/how-cdc-and-fda-defrauded-the-american-public-about-serious-vaccine-harms/

The Weaponisation of Science

Reflections from a Washington DC panel on the weaponisation of science

How the UK and Canada Are Leading the West’s Descent into Digital Authoritarianism

Under the guise of safety and innovation, the UK and Canada are deploying invasive tools that undermine privacy, stifle free expression, and foster a culture of self-censorship. Both nations are exporting their digital control frameworks through the Five Eyes alliance, a covert intelligence-sharing network uniting the UK, Canada, US, Australia, and New Zealand, established during the Cold War. Simultaneously, their alignment with the United Nations’ Agenda 2030, particularly Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.9—which mandates universal legal identity by 2030—supports a global policy for digital IDs, such as the UK’s proposed Brit Card and Canada’s Digital Identity Program, which funnel personal data into centralized systems under the pretext of “efficiency and inclusion.” By championing expansive digital regulations, such as the UK’s Online Safety Act and Canada’s pending Bill C-8, which prioritize state-defined “safety” over individual liberties, both nations are not just embracing digital authoritarianism—they’re accelerating the West’s descent into it.

Last Bovaer project ENDS in Sweden

The controversial feed additive is facing setbacks.

There’s a Fine Line Between Scientific ”Findings” and “Fraud”

A guest post by Tom Haviland and some recent photos from embalmer Richard Hirschman

Dressen v. AstraZeneca, oral argument 10th circuit, U.S. Courthouse, Denver, CO.

Audio recording and transcript included in this post.

1 in 10 Adults Seriously Injured by a COVID Vaccine, New Survey Says

Roughly 10% of all U.S adults who received the COVID-19 vaccine experienced “major” side effects, and over a third (36%) had “minor” side effects, according to a national survey conducted this month. Kristi Dobbs, who was seriously injured by Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, told The Defender that the vaccine-injured are “still hurting, dying and being discarded as trash.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/1-in-10-adults-seriously-injured-covid-vaccine-new-survey-says/

OUTRAGE: UK Court FORCES Vaccination on Baby Against Mother’s Wishes

When “child protection” becomes state control — a North London mother loses her right to decide what goes into her baby’s body.

In a chilling High Court decision, an Islington mother has been overruled by the state, her 8-month-old daughter will be vaccinated without her consent.

The ruling, justified under “child welfare,” has ignited debate over parental rights, medical freedom, and the expanding power of local authorities over family life in Britain.

PILOT INCAPACITATION UPDATE: Covid Injections Pose Risk of Pilots Having In-Flight Seizures Even Years After Having Taken a Shot

A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Kevin Stillwagon posted an update on pilot incapacitation. The Federal Aviation Administration does not maintain records of who took covid injections and when, he said.

