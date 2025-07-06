Live Birth Declines - Don't Buy Singapore Real Estate (!) - Governments Got it All Wrong - Excess Deaths Continue in Many Western Nations since Covid Vaccines were Launched in 2021
LIVE BIRTH DECLINES and DEATHS IN SINGAPORE REVEAL A DEMOGRAPHIC DISASTER SINCE MASS COVID VACCINATION
Live Birth Declines - Don’t Buy Singapore Real Estate (!)
Singapore is a good example: Population almost fully Covid Vaxxed
Source: Singstat — Department of Statistics Singapore -- https://www.singstat.gov.sg/find-data/search-by-theme/population/births-and-fertility/latest-data
LIVE BIRTHS IN DECLINE — by 17 % from 2020 to 2024
30 - 34 Years age
At end of 2020 — 93 Births per Thousand Females
At end of 2024 — 79.3 Births
(a decline of 14.7 % ... requiring a 17.3 % increase over 4 years to restore)
25 - 29 Years age
At end of 2020 — 53.4 Births per Thousand Females
At end of 2024 —42.6 Births
(a decline of 20 % ... requiring a 25 % increase over 4 years to restore)
20 - 24 Years age
At end of 2020 — 11.7 Births per Thousand Females
At end of 2024 — 9.8 Births
(a decline of 16 % ... requiring a 19.4 % increase over 4 years to restore)
Live Births have declined by 17 % from 2020 - 2024
Crude Death Rates from All Causes (per 1,000 residents) increased by 15.4 % from 2020 to 2024
At end of 2020 = 5.2
At end of 2024 = 6.0 -- an increase in Crude Death Rates from All Causes of 15.4 %.
If these trends continue, with total deaths continuing to grow by about 4 % per year and live births continuing to fall by about 4 % per year, the Total Population will halve within the next 10 years without positive net migration.
That means the population of Singapore will HALVE in the next 10 - 18 years (without positive net migration).
But ... (it gets worse) ... Singapore's Net Migration is DECREASING (!)
Singapore net migration for 2024 was 20,011, a 25.87% decline from 2023.
Singapore net migration for 2023 was 26,996, a 87.43% decline from 2022.
Singapore net migration for 2022 was 214,842, a 587.94% decline from 2021.
Singapore net migration for 2021 was -44,030.00, a 69.75% decline from 2020.
Net migration is the net total of migrants during the period, that is, the total number of immigrants less the annual number of emigrants, including both citizens and noncitizens. Data are five-year estimates.
Source: https://www.macrotrends.net/global-metrics/countries/sgp/singapore/net-migration
CONCLUSION -- Don't buy Singapore Real Estate (!!) — Mass Covid Vaccination has been a Demographic Disaster for Singapore
Singapore Excess Deaths From All Causes now 29 % above 2015 - 2019 Average
Japan Excess Deaths From All Causes now 29 % above 2015 - 2019 Average
Can this be explained by rapid demographic shift? Or is it due to the Mass Covid Vaccination programs in Singapore and Japan beginning in 2021 where compliant populations lined up for their shots?
SHORT Video -- Excess Deaths Continue in Many Western Nations since 2021 (vaccine Rollout) -- shocking -- play at 1.5 speed
What could possibly be the cause?
10 - 15 % increases Annually in many Western Nations since 2021 -- (!!)
https://rumble.com/v6tzep7-excess-deaths-2025.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
GOVERNMENTS GOT IT ALL WRONG
The 'COVID Response' reads as a horror story. And Australian Liberal senator Alex Antic predicts Australians will be doomed to poor health and forced injections of experimental substances if we don't act now.
The authors argue that the global response to COVID-19 (2020–2023) was deeply flawed, relying too heavily on model projections, non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), and new vaccine technologies, while dismissing alternative scientific viewpoints, neglecting cost-benefit analyses, and overlooking potential harms.
Key Recommendations
Restore scientific openness and debate.
Avoid excessive reliance on models without real-world validation.
Implement rigorous cost-benefit analyses for future interventions.
Reassess how pharmaceutical interventions (especially novel ones) are evaluated and approved.
Protect freedom of speech in scientific and medical contexts.
Diversify expert consultation across disciplines.
Prepare public health policy grounded in resilience, balance, and evidence—not fear.
THE FULL PAPER – THE INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
What Lessons can Be Learned From the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic?
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12171511/
AND ………
https://www.ssph-journal.org/journals/international-journal-of-public-health/articles/10.3389/ijph.2025.1607727/full
Dr David Hughes — Global technocracy and how to escape it — a Brilliant Interview - Click on Link below Photo
https://rumble.com/v52t5su-dr.-david-hughes-global-technocracy-and-how-to-escape.html
"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1 - FULL BOOK, FREE DOWNLOAD -- By David Hughes
Download and redistribute FOR FREE under a Creative Commons 4.0 Licence, or purchase a signed copy
This book is an open access publication.
Open Access This book is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution4.0 InternationalLicense(http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/),which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license and indicate if changes were made
“David Hughes masterfully details history in the making by implicitly asking the reader to ponder and answer two questions: How did we get here? How did we let this happen? His perspectives and methods are unique ……”
— Matt Taylor, Forensic Electrical Engineer (Ecuador)
“Bold and moved by an unwavering love of the truth, David Hughes demolishes a mass of clevermis-directions, cunning lies and half-truths serving to prop up the false promises of an emerging technocratic age.
--- Dr. Daniel Broudy, Professor of Applied Linguistics, Okinawa Christian University(Japan)
DOWNLOAD THE BOOK FROM DAVID HUGHES HERE — FOR FREE
SAFETY TESTING PHARMACEUTICALS – WHY BOTHER?
MAHA-FDA: "we are creating a safe space for pharma companies".
Read this article for more exciting news on future drugs and vaccines without safety or efficacy testing!
…. “a new regulatory pathway, a “National Priority” voucher program which will be based on “plausible mechanism” to more quickly approve cell and gene therapies for rare diseases. This new pathway would not require any safety or efficacy testing prior to “approval”, only a manufacturing file review, and the approvals can happen in as short as 1 month vs 10-12 months for a normal regulatory review and approval. A “plausible mechanism” is a hypothesis in science. Therefore, this bold proposal amounts to illegal human experimentation which Commissioner Makary would like to permanently legalize.
The new FDA voucher program aims to cut drug review times to support “national priorities.” Who decides on these priorities? Another question, why is the FDA applying regulations so unequally? Some manufacturers [those, perhaps, that don’t have friends/investors from HHS and/or Congress trading their stocks?] are supposed to comply with everything, while “national-priorities” will warp-speed to the market without any real regulations.”
MAKE AMERICAN BIOTECHNOLOGY ACCELERATE – MABA
The religion of Technocracy has taken hold …… and RFK is promoting it.
EVERYONE WILL SOON BE AN ANTI-VAXXER (!)
New Covid Wave Scare Campaign in Australia: A Massive Flop
…. “experts are furious that Australians are not vaccinating enough. You naughty, naughty Australians. In the past six months, only 6.6% of adults have received a Covid vaccine, according to recent federal figures, despite the vaccines being “free,” i.e., already paid for with your taxes.”
https://brownstone.org/articles/new-covid-wave-scare-campaign-a-massive-flop/
An Australian Sceptical Note on COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness
https://dailysceptic.org/2025/06/25/an-australian-sceptical-note-on-covid-19-vaccine-effectiveness/
Investigative Journalist Reveals DARPA’s Chilling Bioterrorism Plot
Experts are sounding the alarm about a newly surfaced 2024 biodefense report outlining a chilling bioterrorism plot against the United States.
The Silent Disaster of Biowarfare — Have Prions Infected Many Millions of Humanity via SARS CoV2 Virus and Covid Vaccines?
Dr. Kevin McCairn discusses the alarming possibility that the spike protein in both SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines could be engineered prions.
Dr. McCairn raises concerns about the unintended consequences of mRNA vaccines, particularly the use of pseudouridine, which might lead to harmful protein creation across different vaccine batches. He emphasizes that these prions can accumulate in the body and the environment, causing a cascade of misfolded proteins and widespread health issues.
He also warns of a highly controlled information ecosystem, where censorship and narrative control are prevalent, and notes that he has faced significant censorship for his views.
https://t.wtyl.live/w/pSmB2Xtxpzo9AZdSFHmP5d
The Australian Medical Professionals Society brings you "Follow the Money"
An expose of The World Health Organisation
The Miscarriages are Real
New data from Israel confirms the increased risk of miscarriage with COVID vaccination
We may look back and laugh? Or maybe not.
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/we-may-look-back-and-laugh/
How A Handful Of Billionaires Created The Transgender "Movement"
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can induce cancer in 17 distinct ways, according to over 100 studies
17 WAYS TO CANCER
https://lepointcritique.fr/2025/06/19/vaccins-arnm-anti-covid-peuvent-induire-cancer-de-17-manieres-distinctes-selon-plus-de-100-etudes/#_edn69
DEVASTATING DATA: Failed Pregnancies Surge 43% Among Covid-Vaccinated Women
A group of leading researchers has uncovered explosive evidence buried in health data showing that failed pregnancies have surged dramatically among women who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
The link between SARS-CoV-2, engineered spike protein and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
DISTURBING: Bill Gates-Linked Researchers Push New mRNA ‘VACCINE PILLS’ for Global Rollout
Unlike traditional mRNA injections, the new pills don’t need refrigeration and could be mailed directly to your home.
80 % MISCARRIAGE RATE OR “SAFE”?
AUSTRALIA’S TGA FAILURE TO INVESTIGATE COVID VAX DEATHS
Alarming details revealed under FOI requests
Bioweapons — What are they?
Weaponization of disease agents, Part 2.
“What can we learn from the officially disclosed US bioweapons programs? Potential clues on how "covid" illness could have been simulated without a GOF virus.”
US Biological weapons program locations:
GPI was the U.S. bio-weapons program's main testing site. Granite Peak was a sub-installation of Dugway Proving Ground and many of GPI's administrative task were overseen by the post commander at Dugway. GPI was overseen by the Special Projects Division, part of the U.S. Army Biological Warfare Laboratories.
One weapon tested was a 91-pound bomb containing "vegetable killer acid", known as VKA (2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid), now commonly sold as an ingredient in household "weed n' feed" products. Testing of other munitions continued from 1943–1945, including tests using Bacillus anthracis, the causative agent of Anthrax, and Brucella suis, the causitive agent of Brucellosis.[5] The M33 cluster bomb was used in a series of tests from August–October 1952 at GPI, with the Army Chemical Corps exposing over 11,000 guinea pigs to Brucella suis. The guinea pig trials caused one Chemical Corps general to remark, "Now we know what to do if we ever go to war against guinea pigs". Archived report here.
The United States government built federally owned plants on Aberdeen Proving Ground for the manufacture of toxic gas. These poison gas manufacturing facilities came to be known as Edgewood Arsenal. Edgewood Arsenal included plants to manufacture mustard gas, chloropicrin and phosgene, and separate facilities to fill artillery shells with these chemicals. Production began in 1918, reached 2,756 short tons (2,500 t) per month, and totaled 10,817 short tons (9,813 t) of toxic gas manufactured at Edgewood Arsenal before the November 1918 armistice.
From 1948 to 1975, the U.S. Army Chemical Corps conducted classified human subject research at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland. These experiments began after the conclusion of World War II, and continued until the public became aware of the experiments, resulting in significant outcry. The purpose was to evaluate the impact of low-dose chemical warfare agents on military personnel and to test protective clothing, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. A small portion of these studies were directed at psychochemical warfare; grouped under the title "Medical Research Volunteer Program" (1956–1975), driven by intelligence requirements and the need for new and more effective interrogation techniques.
Overall, about 6,720 soldiers took part in these experiments that involved exposures to more than 250 different chemicals, according to the Department of Defense (DoD). More details here. Some of the volunteers exhibited symptoms at the time of exposure to these agents but long-term follow-up was not planned as part of the DoD studies. The experiments were abruptly terminated by the Army in late 1975 amidst an atmosphere of scandal and recrimination as lawmakers accused researchers of questionable ethics. Many official government reports and civilian lawsuits followed in the wake of the controversy.
Fort Detrick and the U.S. Army Biological Warfare Laboratories
Building 470 was the tallest structure on the Fort Detrick grounds and for many years was the tallest in Frederick County. The structure of the building was unique: a seven-story tower, the configuration of which was dictated by the two 2,500-gallon, three-story high fermentors housed within. Although the building was hermetically sealed and negatively pressurized, false windows and window-sills were added to the exterior during construction in an effort to pass the unusually large structure off as a barracks or office building. Several of the floors of the building were catwalks (steel grating), such that someone, for example, on the fifth floor looked down upon other workers three floors below. (These tanks were used to perfect methods of bacteriological agent production and to provide a source of small amounts of these agents for the development and testing work done elsewhere on the facility. Production of anthrax in bulk for use in actual munitions was done at larger facilities in Arkansas and Indiana.)
The One-Million-Liter Test Sphere—also known as the Test Sphere, the Horton Test Sphere, the Cloud Study Chamber, Building 527, and the "Eight Ball" (or "8-ball")—is a decommissioned biological warfare (BW) chamber and testing facility located on Fort Detrick, Maryland, US. It was constructed and utilized by the U.S. Army Biological Warfare Laboratories as part of its BW research program from 1951 to 1969. It is the largest aerobiology chamber ever constructed and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
The Deseret Test Center was a U.S. Army operated command in charge for testing chemical and biological weapons during the 1960s. The Deseret was headquartered at Fort Douglas, Utah, a former U.S. Army base.
Fort Terry/Plum Island Animal Disease Center
Isolated on Plum Island off the eastern tip of Long Island, New York, the center has been tasked with protecting America's livestock from animal diseases since 1954. It is the only facility in the country authorized to work with live foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) samples, and specializes in the study of FMD and African swine fever.[3] At the height of the Cold War, study of biological weapons for use against livestock was conducted at the site, ending in 1969. Today the facility maintains laboratories up to biosafety level 3, and has remained controversial as a result of its high-risk work and proximity to the New York metropolitan area.
The facility is slated for closure in 2024, with work moving to the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility under construction in Manhattan, Kansas.
Plum Island Building 101 and Building 257 notorious for connections to Lyme disease.
Horn Island was acquired for the sole purpose of becoming a biological weapons test site for the U.S. military. The site was established as one of several designed to assist the newly formed U.S. biological weapons program at Camp Detrick. Horn Island Testing Station was initially established to focus its studies on insects as biological weapons. When conceived and constructed the testing station at Horn Island was meant to be the primary bio-weapons field testing site for the United States. The facility officially closed in 1943. Because of its proximity to human populations only two lethal agents, both toxins, were ever tested on the island, botulin and ricin.[2] The U.S. Navy used the site during the war to study mosquitoes and flies that were native to the Pacific Islands. In addition, an anthrax simulant, Bacillus globigii was used in aerosol dispersion tests at the station.
The Pine Bluff Arsenal is a United States Army installation in Jefferson County, Arkansas. Pine Bluff Arsenal is one of nine Army installations in the United States that stored chemical weapons. The arsenal supplies specialized production, storage, maintenance and distribution of readiness products, and delivers technical services to the Armed Forces and Homeland Security. It also designs, manufactures and refurbishes smoke, riot control, and incendiary munitions, as well as chemical/biological defense operations items. It serves as a technology center for illuminating and infrared munitions and is also the only place in the Northern Hemisphere where white phosphorus munitions are filled.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States' entry into World War II, the U.S. Army began looking for land to create a chemical manufacturing center. Located just north of Denver, in Commerce City, the U.S. Army purchased 20,000 acres (81 km2). The Rocky Mountain Arsenal manufactured chemical weapons including mustard gas, napalm, white phosphorus, lewisite, chlorine gas, and sarin. In the early 1960s, the U.S. Army began to lease out its facilities to private companies to manufacture pesticides. In the early 1980s the site was selected as a Superfund site and the cleanup process began. In the mid-1980s, wildlife, including endangered species, moved into the space and the land became a protected wildlife refuge.
Vigo Ordnance Plant
The Vigo Ordnance Plant, also known as the Vigo Chemical Plant or simply Vigo Plant, was a United States Army facility built in 1942 to produce conventional weapons. In 1944 it was converted to produce biological agents for the U.S. bio-weapons program. Although the plant never actually produced bio-weapons before the end of World War II, it did produce 8000 pounds of an anthrax simulant. After the war, the plant was transferred to Pfizer, who operated it until the plants closure in 2008.
Delivery weapons (bio-bombs) for chemical and biological agents
E99 bomblet (no info available)
Flettner rotor, an experimental biological cluster bomb sub-munition
Project St. Jo (no info available)
SPD Mk I, 4 lb. World War II-era biological bomb (no info available)
20 mm particulate projectile (no info available)
[50 lb. cluster bomb, held 544 bomblets
E14 munition, sub-munition for E86 cluster bomb
E23 munition, sub-munition for E77 cluster bomb
E48 particulate bomb (E48R2), sub-munition for E96 cluster
E61 bomb (E61R4)
E95 bomblet (no info available)
M114 bomb, 4 lb. biological anti-personnel bomb, sub-munition for the M33 cluster bomb
M115 bomb, a 500 lb. anti-crop bomb
SUU-24/A dispenser (no info available)
Weaponized biological agents
anthrax, caused by Bacillus anthracis and Ames strain
Anthrax is a bacterial spore that occurs naturally in the soil. It is not typically dangerous, it affects cattle typically when they are grazing too low to the ground. It can affect humans who work closely with cattle or process leather and wool, but this is extremely rare. In a period of about 10 years of targeted effort, there were 68 patients with b.anthracis infection found in China. The Chinese authors of this paper claim this proves anthrax is super dangerous and all cattle must be vaccinated, because 7 human cases/year in a country of 1.3 billion people! Mind you, nobody died. You need a substantial exposure to the spores to cause a significant risk. Anthrax is NOT transmissible human to human or animal to animal. Finally, the infection is treatable with antibiotics. Thus anthrax as a weapon can only be used in direct poisoning (as with the anthrax letters sent to 2 members of Congress who objected to the Patriot Act). The Ames strain is one of 89 known strains of the anthrax bacterium (Bacillus anthracis). It was isolated from a diseased 14-month-old Beefmaster heifer that died in Sarita, Texas in 1981. According to other sources the strain is referred to as A.br.Ames and originated in China.
Therefore, no matter the form of weaponization - it is not possible to start an epidemic or a pandemic using anthrax.
Today, synthetic anthrax toxins (factors) can be manufactured. They are not derived from bacteria, these are synthetic “spike proteins”, and, based on symptomatology they produce, they could have been involved in “seeding” covid illness (discussed in this article):
tularemia, caused by Francisella tularensis
Tularemia, also known as rabbit fever, is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis. Symptoms may include fever, skin ulcers, and enlarged lymph nodes. Occasionally, a form that results in pneumonia or a throat infection may occur. It is extremely rare, non-deadly, treatable by antibiotics, and does not transmit between people.
In the United States, practical research into using rabbit fever as a biological warfare agent took place in 1954 at Pine Bluff Arsenal, Arkansas, an extension of the Fort Detrick program. It was viewed as an attractive agent because:
it is easy to aerosolize
it is highly infective; between 10 and 50 bacteria are sufficient to infect victims
it is fast-acting: symptoms usually appear after three to five days.
it is nonpersistent and easy to decontaminate (unlike anthrax)
it is highly incapacitating to infected persons
it has comparatively low lethality, which is useful where enemy soldiers are in proximity to noncombatants, e.g. civilians
The Schu S4 strain was standardized as "Agent UL" for use in the United States M143 bursting spherical bomblet. It was a lethal biological warfare agent with an anticipated fatality rate of 40–60%. The rate-of-action was around three days, with a duration-of-action of one to three weeks (treated) and two to three months (untreated), with frequent relapses. UL was streptomycin resistant. The aerobiological stability of UL was a major concern, being sensitive to sunlight, and losing virulence over time after release. When the 425 strain was standardized as "agent JT" (an incapacitant rather than lethal agent), the Schu S4 strain's symbol was changed again to SR.
Both wet and dry types of F. tularensis (identified by the codes TT and ZZ) were examined during the "Red Cloud" tests, which took place from November 1966 to February 1967 in the Tanana Valley, Alaska.
brucellosis, caused by Brucella suis
The bacteria causing this disease, Brucella, are small, Gram-negative, nonmotile, nonspore-forming, rod-shaped (coccobacilli) bacteria. They function as facultative intracellular parasites, causing chronic disease. Symptoms of infection are fever, chills, loss of appetite, sweats, weakness, fatigue, joint pain, muscle pain, back pain, headache. Before invention of antibiotics, the mortality from brucellosis was approximately 2%. The infection is treatable by a variety of antibiotics today.
Brucella species had been weaponized by several advanced countries by the mid-20th century. In 1954, B. suis became the first agent weaponized by the United States at its Pine Bluff Arsenal near Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Brucella species survive well in aerosols and resist drying. Brucella and all other remaining biological weapons in the U.S. arsenal were destroyed in 1971–72 when the American offensive biological warfare program was discontinued by order of President Richard Nixon.
The experimental American bacteriological warfare program focused on three agents of the Brucella group:
Porcine brucellosis (agent US)
Bovine brucellosis (agent AA)
Caprine brucellosis (agent AM)
Agent US was in advanced development by the end of World War II. When the United States Air Force (USAF) wanted a biological warfare capability, the Chemical Corps offered Agent US in the M114 bomblet, based on the four-pound bursting bomblet developed for spreading anthrax during World War II. Though the capability was developed, operational testing indicated the weapon was less than desirable, and the USAF designed it as an interim capability until it could eventually be replaced by a more effective biological weapon.
The main drawback of using the M114 with Agent US was that it acted mainly as an incapacitating agent, whereas the USAF administration wanted weapons that were deadly. The stability of M114 in storage was too low to allow for storing it at forward air bases, and the logistical requirements to neutralize a target were far higher than originally planned. Ultimately, this would have required too much logistical support to be practical in the field.
Agents US and AA had a median infective dose of 500 organisms/person, and for Agent AM it was 300 organisms/person. The incubation time was believed to be about 2 weeks, with a duration of infection of several months. The lethality estimate was, based on epidemiological information, 1 to 2 per cent. Agent AM was believed to be a somewhat more virulent disease, with a fatality rate of 3 per cent being expected.
US Army developed a synthetic biologic toxin is crystalline brucella toxin. Like the anthrax synthetic toxin, it's not a biological organism nor derived from it. It is a chemically synthesized analog, a designer drug or bio-mimetic. It is sprayed on the target population, and various other delivery methods (mosquito as a vector) have been tested. Like most biological weapons, it poses the highest danger to those who deploy it. It causes chronic fatigue syndrome and multiple sclerosis to such a reliable degree, that US DOD stated in military discharge documents: "Veterans with multiple sclerosis, a kind of creeping paralysis developing to a degree of 10% or more disability within two years after separation from active service, may be presumed to be service-connected for disability compensation. Compensation is payable to eligible veterans whose disabilities are due to service." By symptomatology it has some overlap with "long covid" reported in unvaccinated people.
Q-fever, caused by Coxiella burnetii
Q fever or query fever is a disease caused by infection with Coxiella burnetii,[1][3][4] a bacterium that affects humans and other animals. This organism is uncommon, but may be found in cattle, sheep, goats, and other domestic mammals, including cats and dogs. The United States investigated it as a potential biological warfare agent in the 1950s, with eventual standardization as agent OU. At Fort Detrick and Dugway Proving Ground, human trials were conducted on Whitecoat volunteers to determine the median infective dose (18 MICLD50/person i.h.) and course of infection. The Deseret Test Center dispensed biological Agent OU with ships and aircraft, during Project 112 and Project SHAD.[46] As a standardized biological, it was manufactured in large quantities at Pine Bluff Arsenal, with 5,098 gallons in the arsenal in bulk at the time of demilitarization in 1970.
C. burnetii is currently ranked as a "category B" bioterrorism agent by the CDC. It can be contagious and is very stable in aerosols in a wide range of temperatures. Q fever microorganisms may survive on surfaces for up to 60 days. It is considered a good agent in part because its ID50 (number of bacilli needed to infect 50% of individuals) is considered to be one, making it the lowest known.
botulism
Botulism is a rare and potentially fatal illness caused by botulinum toxin, which is produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. The disease begins with weakness, blurred vision, feeling tired, and trouble speaking. This may then be followed by weakness of the arms, chest muscles, and legs. Vomiting, swelling of the abdomen, and diarrhea may also occur. The disease does not usually affect consciousness or cause a fever.
Based on CIA research in Fort Detrick on biological warfare, anthrax and botulism were widely regarded as the two most effective options. During the 1950s, a highly lethal strain was discovered during the biological warfare program. The CIA continued to hold 5 grams of Clostridium botulinum, even after Nixon's ban on biological warfare in 1969. During the Gulf War, when the United States were concerned with a potential biowarfare attack, the efforts around botulism turned to prevention. However, the only way to make antitoxin in the U.S. until the 1990s was by drawing antibodies from a single horse named First Flight, raising much concern from Pentagon health officials.
However, A Japanese cult called Aum Shinrikyo created laboratories that produced biological weapons, specifically botulinum, anthrax, and Q fever. From 1990 to 1995, the cult staged numerous unsuccessful bioterrorism attacks on civilians. They sprayed botulinum toxin from a truck in downtown Tokyo and in the Narita airport, but there are no reported cases of botulism as a result.
Staphylococcal Enterotoxin B (SEB), toxin produced by Staphylococcus aureus, used as an incapacitating agent
In the field of molecular biology, enterotoxin type B, also known as Staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB), is an enterotoxin produced by the gram-positive bacteria Staphylococcus aureus. It is a common cause of food poisoning, with severe diarrhea, nausea and intestinal cramping often starting within a few hours of ingestion. Being quite stable, the toxin may remain active even after the contaminating bacteria are killed. It can withstand boiling at 100 °C for a few minutes. Gastroenteritis occurs because SEB is a superantigen, causing the immune system to release a large amount of cytokines that lead to significant inflammation.
Stem rust, both wheat and rye stem rust, fungal anticrop agent
Rice blast, fungal anticrop agent
ANALYSIS OF BIAS
Rebuttal to a 77% Rhetorical on "Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at a Crossroads"
https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/rebuttal-to-a-77-rhetorical-on-advisory
Australia admits COVID vaccine risks outweigh benefits ? Huh ?
Global Mismanagement of COVID-19 Pandemic Slammed in New Peer-Reviewed Paper
https://dailysceptic.org/2025/06/03/global-mismanagement-of-covid-19-pandemic-slammed-in-new-peer-reviewed-paper/
Moderna’s Newly Approved mRNA Shot Is Literally Named After Violent Death
mNEXSPIKE = mDEATHSPIKE
How mRNA Covid Shots Decrease Women’s Fertility And Damage or Kill Their Unborn Babies
https://flashlightsproductions.substack.com/cp/166237949
A Damning Criticism of Australian Authorities and the Dire Repercussions of Adopting the WHO’s IHR Amendments
Factors contributing to the sharp rise in excess mortality in Japan since 2021
https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-6899448/v1
PANIC AS AUSTRALIA RACES TO HIDE EVIDENCE OF COVID VAX HARM
Outrage as gold-standard important clinical evidence is about to be destroyed
Remember a case brought against Bill Gates and the Dutch head of NATO in the Netherlands? The lawyer (Arno van Kessel) was arrested without charges and will be unable to present the case in court
Czech time series plots by month of vaccination show a massive kill signal
There is no other way to explain this data. So everyone will ignore it because nobody likes to admit they were wrong.
99% of 'COVID Deaths' in New Zealand Were Vaccinated – Official Data Bombshell
Explosive new official government data has blown a gaping hole in the mainstream Covid “vaccine” narrative.
According to figures from Our World in Data, a staggering 99% of New Zealand’s so-called “Covid deaths” happened after 75% of the population had received two doses of mRNA “vaccines.”
On December 29, 2021, when New Zealand hit 75% double vaccination, the country had recorded just 44 Covid deaths.
But by June 8, 2022, after the number jumped to 80% coverage (effectively universal adult vaccination), the death toll skyrocketed to 2,095.
As of May 13, 2025, it stands at a chilling 4,538.
In other words, more than 4,400 people died after widespread “vaccine” uptake.
Just 44 died before.
The Plot to Get RFK
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-plot-to-get-rfk/
European Versions of the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act
