LIVE BIRTH DECLINES and DEATHS IN SINGAPORE REVEAL A DEMOGRAPHIC DISASTER SINCE MASS COVID VACCINATION

Live Birth Declines - Don’t Buy Singapore Real Estate (!)

Singapore is a good example: Population almost fully Covid Vaxxed

Source: Singstat — Department of Statistics Singapore -- https://www.singstat.gov.sg/find-data/search-by-theme/population/births-and-fertility/latest-data

LIVE BIRTHS IN DECLINE — by 17 % from 2020 to 2024

30 - 34 Years age

At end of 2020 — 93 Births per Thousand Females

At end of 2024 — 79.3 Births

(a decline of 14.7 % ... requiring a 17.3 % increase over 4 years to restore)

25 - 29 Years age

At end of 2020 — 53.4 Births per Thousand Females

At end of 2024 —42.6 Births

(a decline of 20 % ... requiring a 25 % increase over 4 years to restore)

20 - 24 Years age

At end of 2020 — 11.7 Births per Thousand Females

At end of 2024 — 9.8 Births

(a decline of 16 % ... requiring a 19.4 % increase over 4 years to restore)

Live Births have declined by 17 % from 2020 - 2024

Crude Death Rates from All Causes (per 1,000 residents) increased by 15.4 % from 2020 to 2024

At end of 2020 = 5.2

At end of 2024 = 6.0 -- an increase in Crude Death Rates from All Causes of 15.4 %.

If these trends continue, with total deaths continuing to grow by about 4 % per year and live births continuing to fall by about 4 % per year, the Total Population will halve within the next 10 years without positive net migration.

That means the population of Singapore will HALVE in the next 10 - 18 years (without positive net migration).

But ... (it gets worse) ... Singapore's Net Migration is DECREASING (!)

Singapore net migration for 2024 was 20,011 , a 25.87% decline from 2023.

Singapore net migration for 2023 was 26,996 , a 87.43% decline from 2022.

Singapore net migration for 2022 was 214,842 , a 587.94% decline from 2021.

Singapore net migration for 2021 was -44,030.00, a 69.75% decline from 2020.

Net migration is the net total of migrants during the period, that is, the total number of immigrants less the annual number of emigrants, including both citizens and noncitizens. Data are five-year estimates.

Source: https://www.macrotrends.net/global-metrics/countries/sgp/singapore/net-migration

CONCLUSION -- Don't buy Singapore Real Estate (!!) — Mass Covid Vaccination has been a Demographic Disaster for Singapore

Singapore Excess Deaths From All Causes now 29 % above 2015 - 2019 Average

Japan Excess Deaths From All Causes now 29 % above 2015 - 2019 Average

Can this be explained by rapid demographic shift? Or is it due to the Mass Covid Vaccination programs in Singapore and Japan beginning in 2021 where compliant populations lined up for their shots?

SHORT Video -- Excess Deaths Continue in Many Western Nations since 2021 (vaccine Rollout) -- shocking -- play at 1.5 speed

What could possibly be the cause?

10 - 15 % increases Annually in many Western Nations since 2021 -- (!!)

https://rumble.com/v6tzep7-excess-deaths-2025.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

GOVERNMENTS GOT IT ALL WRONG

The 'COVID Response' reads as a horror story. And Australian Liberal senator Alex Antic predicts Australians will be doomed to poor health and forced injections of experimental substances if we don't act now.

The authors argue that the global response to COVID-19 (2020–2023) was deeply flawed, relying too heavily on model projections, non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), and new vaccine technologies, while dismissing alternative scientific viewpoints, neglecting cost-benefit analyses, and overlooking potential harms.

Key Recommendations

Restore scientific openness and debate. Avoid excessive reliance on models without real-world validation. Implement rigorous cost-benefit analyses for future interventions. Reassess how pharmaceutical interventions (especially novel ones) are evaluated and approved. Protect freedom of speech in scientific and medical contexts. Diversify expert consultation across disciplines. Prepare public health policy grounded in resilience, balance, and evidence—not fear.

THE FULL PAPER – THE INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF PUBLIC HEALTH

What Lessons can Be Learned From the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic?

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12171511/

AND ………

https://www.ssph-journal.org/journals/international-journal-of-public-health/articles/10.3389/ijph.2025.1607727/full

Dr David Hughes — Global technocracy and how to escape it — a Brilliant Interview - Click on Link below Photo

https://rumble.com/v52t5su-dr.-david-hughes-global-technocracy-and-how-to-escape.html

"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1 - FULL BOOK, FREE DOWNLOAD -- By David Hughes

Download and redistribute FOR FREE under a Creative Commons 4.0 Licence, or purchase a signed copy

This book is an open access publication.

Open Access This book is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution4.0 InternationalLicense(http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/),which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license and indicate if changes were made

“David Hughes masterfully details history in the making by implicitly asking the reader to ponder and answer two questions: How did we get here? How did we let this happen? His perspectives and methods are unique ……”

— Matt Taylor, Forensic Electrical Engineer (Ecuador)

“Bold and moved by an unwavering love of the truth, David Hughes demolishes a mass of clevermis-directions, cunning lies and half-truths serving to prop up the false promises of an emerging technocratic age.

--- Dr. Daniel Broudy, Professor of Applied Linguistics, Okinawa Christian University(Japan)

DOWNLOAD THE BOOK FROM DAVID HUGHES HERE — FOR FREE

SAFETY TESTING PHARMACEUTICALS – WHY BOTHER?

MAHA-FDA: "we are creating a safe space for pharma companies".

Read this article for more exciting news on future drugs and vaccines without safety or efficacy testing!

…. “a new regulatory pathway, a “National Priority” voucher program which will be based on “plausible mechanism” to more quickly approve cell and gene therapies for rare diseases. This new pathway would not require any safety or efficacy testing prior to “approval”, only a manufacturing file review, and the approvals can happen in as short as 1 month vs 10-12 months for a normal regulatory review and approval. A “plausible mechanism” is a hypothesis in science. Therefore, this bold proposal amounts to illegal human experimentation which Commissioner Makary would like to permanently legalize.

The new FDA voucher program aims to cut drug review times to support “national priorities.” Who decides on these priorities? Another question, why is the FDA applying regulations so unequally? Some manufacturers [those, perhaps, that don’t have friends/investors from HHS and/or Congress trading their stocks?] are supposed to comply with everything, while “national-priorities” will warp-speed to the market without any real regulations.”

MAKE AMERICAN BIOTECHNOLOGY ACCELERATE – MABA

The religion of Technocracy has taken hold …… and RFK is promoting it.

EVERYONE WILL SOON BE AN ANTI-VAXXER (!)



New Covid Wave Scare Campaign in Australia: A Massive Flop

…. “experts are furious that Australians are not vaccinating enough. You naughty, naughty Australians. In the past six months, only 6.6% of adults have received a Covid vaccine, according to recent federal figures, despite the vaccines being “free,” i.e., already paid for with your taxes.”

https://brownstone.org/articles/new-covid-wave-scare-campaign-a-massive-flop/

An Australian Sceptical Note on COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/06/25/an-australian-sceptical-note-on-covid-19-vaccine-effectiveness/

Investigative Journalist Reveals DARPA’s Chilling Bioterrorism Plot

Experts are sounding the alarm about a newly surfaced 2024 biodefense report outlining a chilling bioterrorism plot against the United States.

The Silent Disaster of Biowarfare — Have Prions Infected Many Millions of Humanity via SARS CoV2 Virus and Covid Vaccines?

Dr. Kevin McCairn discusses the alarming possibility that the spike protein in both SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines could be engineered prions.

Dr. McCairn raises concerns about the unintended consequences of mRNA vaccines, particularly the use of pseudouridine, which might lead to harmful protein creation across different vaccine batches. He emphasizes that these prions can accumulate in the body and the environment, causing a cascade of misfolded proteins and widespread health issues.

He also warns of a highly controlled information ecosystem, where censorship and narrative control are prevalent, and notes that he has faced significant censorship for his views.

https://t.wtyl.live/w/pSmB2Xtxpzo9AZdSFHmP5d

The Australian Medical Professionals Society brings you "Follow the Money"

An expose of The World Health Organisation

The Miscarriages are Real

New data from Israel confirms the increased risk of miscarriage with COVID vaccination

We may look back and laugh? Or maybe not.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/we-may-look-back-and-laugh/

How A Handful Of Billionaires Created The Transgender "Movement"

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can induce cancer in 17 distinct ways, according to over 100 studies

17 WAYS TO CANCER

https://lepointcritique.fr/2025/06/19/vaccins-arnm-anti-covid-peuvent-induire-cancer-de-17-manieres-distinctes-selon-plus-de-100-etudes/#_edn69

DEVASTATING DATA: Failed Pregnancies Surge 43% Among Covid-Vaccinated Women

A group of leading researchers has uncovered explosive evidence buried in health data showing that failed pregnancies have surged dramatically among women who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The link between SARS-CoV-2, engineered spike protein and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

DISTURBING: Bill Gates-Linked Researchers Push New mRNA ‘VACCINE PILLS’ for Global Rollout

Unlike traditional mRNA injections, the new pills don’t need refrigeration and could be mailed directly to your home.

80 % MISCARRIAGE RATE OR “SAFE”?

AUSTRALIA’S TGA FAILURE TO INVESTIGATE COVID VAX DEATHS

Alarming details revealed under FOI requests

Bioweapons — What are they?

Weaponization of disease agents, Part 2.

“What can we learn from the officially disclosed US bioweapons programs? Potential clues on how "covid" illness could have been simulated without a GOF virus.”

US Biological weapons program locations:

Deseret Test Center The Deseret Test Center was a U.S. Army operated command in charge for testing chemical and biological weapons during the 1960s. The Deseret was headquartered at Fort Douglas, Utah, a former U.S. Army base.

Horn Island Testing Station Horn Island was acquired for the sole purpose of becoming a biological weapons test site for the U.S. military. The site was established as one of several designed to assist the newly formed U.S. biological weapons program at Camp Detrick. Horn Island Testing Station was initially established to focus its studies on insects as biological weapons. When conceived and constructed the testing station at Horn Island was meant to be the primary bio-weapons field testing site for the United States. The facility officially closed in 1943. Because of its proximity to human populations only two lethal agents, both toxins, were ever tested on the island, botulin and ricin.[2] The U.S. Navy used the site during the war to study mosquitoes and flies that were native to the Pacific Islands. In addition, an anthrax simulant, Bacillus globigii was used in aerosol dispersion tests at the station.

Pine Bluff Arsenal The Pine Bluff Arsenal is a United States Army installation in Jefferson County, Arkansas. Pine Bluff Arsenal is one of nine Army installations in the United States that stored chemical weapons. The arsenal supplies specialized production, storage, maintenance and distribution of readiness products, and delivers technical services to the Armed Forces and Homeland Security. It also designs, manufactures and refurbishes smoke, riot control, and incendiary munitions, as well as chemical/biological defense operations items. It serves as a technology center for illuminating and infrared munitions and is also the only place in the Northern Hemisphere where white phosphorus munitions are filled.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal After the attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States' entry into World War II, the U.S. Army began looking for land to create a chemical manufacturing center. Located just north of Denver, in Commerce City, the U.S. Army purchased 20,000 acres (81 km2). The Rocky Mountain Arsenal manufactured chemical weapons including mustard gas, napalm, white phosphorus, lewisite, chlorine gas, and sarin. In the early 1960s, the U.S. Army began to lease out its facilities to private companies to manufacture pesticides. In the early 1980s the site was selected as a Superfund site and the cleanup process began. In the mid-1980s, wildlife, including endangered species, moved into the space and the land became a protected wildlife refuge.

Vigo Ordnance Plant

The Vigo Ordnance Plant, also known as the Vigo Chemical Plant or simply Vigo Plant, was a United States Army facility built in 1942 to produce conventional weapons. In 1944 it was converted to produce biological agents for the U.S. bio-weapons program. Although the plant never actually produced bio-weapons before the end of World War II, it did produce 8000 pounds of an anthrax simulant. After the war, the plant was transferred to Pfizer, who operated it until the plants closure in 2008.

Delivery weapons (bio-bombs) for chemical and biological agents

E77 balloon bomb

E99 bomblet (no info available)

Flettner rotor, an experimental biological cluster bomb sub-munition

Project St. Jo (no info available)

SPD Mk I, 4 lb. World War II-era biological bomb (no info available)

Weaponized biological agents

anthrax, caused by Bacillus anthracis and Ames strain

Anthrax is a bacterial spore that occurs naturally in the soil. It is not typically dangerous, it affects cattle typically when they are grazing too low to the ground. It can affect humans who work closely with cattle or process leather and wool, but this is extremely rare. In a period of about 10 years of targeted effort, there were 68 patients with b.anthracis infection found in China. The Chinese authors of this paper claim this proves anthrax is super dangerous and all cattle must be vaccinated, because 7 human cases/year in a country of 1.3 billion people! Mind you, nobody died. You need a substantial exposure to the spores to cause a significant risk. Anthrax is NOT transmissible human to human or animal to animal. Finally, the infection is treatable with antibiotics. Thus anthrax as a weapon can only be used in direct poisoning (as with the anthrax letters sent to 2 members of Congress who objected to the Patriot Act). The Ames strain is one of 89 known strains of the anthrax bacterium (Bacillus anthracis). It was isolated from a diseased 14-month-old Beefmaster heifer that died in Sarita, Texas in 1981. According to other sources the strain is referred to as A.br.Ames and originated in China.

Therefore, no matter the form of weaponization - it is not possible to start an epidemic or a pandemic using anthrax. Today, synthetic anthrax toxins (factors) can be manufactured. They are not derived from bacteria, these are synthetic “spike proteins”, and, based on symptomatology they produce, they could have been involved in “seeding” covid illness (discussed in this article):

ANALYSIS OF BIAS

Rebuttal to a 77% Rhetorical on "Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at a Crossroads"

https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/rebuttal-to-a-77-rhetorical-on-advisory

Australia admits COVID vaccine risks outweigh benefits ? Huh ?

Global Mismanagement of COVID-19 Pandemic Slammed in New Peer-Reviewed Paper

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/06/03/global-mismanagement-of-covid-19-pandemic-slammed-in-new-peer-reviewed-paper/

Moderna’s Newly Approved mRNA Shot Is Literally Named After Violent Death

mNEXSPIKE = mDEATHSPIKE

How mRNA Covid Shots Decrease Women’s Fertility And Damage or Kill Their Unborn Babies

https://flashlightsproductions.substack.com/cp/166237949

A Damning Criticism of Australian Authorities and the Dire Repercussions of Adopting the WHO’s IHR Amendments

Factors contributing to the sharp rise in excess mortality in Japan since 2021

https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-6899448/v1

PANIC AS AUSTRALIA RACES TO HIDE EVIDENCE OF COVID VAX HARM

Outrage as gold-standard important clinical evidence is about to be destroyed

Remember a case brought against Bill Gates and the Dutch head of NATO in the Netherlands? The lawyer (Arno van Kessel) was arrested without charges and will be unable to present the case in court

Czech time series plots by month of vaccination show a massive kill signal

There is no other way to explain this data. So everyone will ignore it because nobody likes to admit they were wrong.

99% of 'COVID Deaths' in New Zealand Were Vaccinated – Official Data Bombshell

Explosive new official government data has blown a gaping hole in the mainstream Covid “vaccine” narrative.

According to figures from Our World in Data, a staggering 99% of New Zealand’s so-called “Covid deaths” happened after 75% of the population had received two doses of mRNA “vaccines.”

On December 29, 2021, when New Zealand hit 75% double vaccination, the country had recorded just 44 Covid deaths.

But by June 8, 2022, after the number jumped to 80% coverage (effectively universal adult vaccination), the death toll skyrocketed to 2,095.

As of May 13, 2025, it stands at a chilling 4,538.

In other words, more than 4,400 people died after widespread “vaccine” uptake.

Just 44 died before.

The Plot to Get RFK

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-plot-to-get-rfk/

European Versions of the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act

