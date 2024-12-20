Mechanisms of Harm

How Regulatory Capture Endangers Public Health in Australia

Australia’s medical regulator AHPRA and the Medical Board have become not just failed watchdogs, but an active threat to public health through its ruthless enforcement of government policy over scientific evidence. The organisation’s transformation from public protector to political enforcer represents one of the most dangerous developments in Australian medical history, made even more egregious by its continued defence of unsafe Covid vaccines despite mounting evidence of harm.

https://nzdsos.com/2024/12/20/kara-thomas-ahpra-medical-boards/

Mechanisms of Harm in COVID Injections: – 930 References

New pathology, a new wave of disease, and 44 common examples of injection-induced illnesses supported by over 930 scientific publications linking these diseases with the injections.

THE HISTORY OF LAW – WITH ANNA DE BUISSERET R.I.P.

“ We live in a Lawless Land”

Young Australian Doctor William Bay Slays a Lesser Smaug and the Mysterious Judicial Time Machine

A Christmas Letter to Friends

No evidence for Australian Regulator’s mRNA safety claim

Australia's drug regulator claims that LNPs carrying synthetic DNA into cells all over the body are safe, but refused to provide proof under a Freedom of Information request

Australia’s drug regulator has repeatedly stated that residual synthetic DNA in mRNA vaccines poses no risk, despite credible cocerns for long-term health consequences, including the risk of cancer and genomic integration.

However, after months of stalling in response to my Freedom of Information (FOI) request for the evidence underpinning key safety claims related to the DNA issue, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has produced … nothing.

This leaves open the question of how the TGA knows these products are safe if it can’t produce supporting evidence.

Dr Daniel Santiago speaks to PMA news about why he stopped using and administering the flu shot

https://rumble.com/v60w1pq-dr-daniel-santiago-speaks-to-pma-news-about-why-he-stopped-using-and-admini.html

Puberty Blockers for Trans Youths are Banned Indefinitely in the United Kingdom

https://ausprayernet.org.au/2024/12/15/puberty-blockers-for-trans-youths-are-banned-indefinitely-in-the-united-kingdom/

There is no scientific definition of vaccine in US biological product law

Bombshell Study Demands Immediate Halt to Covid Shots: "Misclassified Gene Therapy" Linked to 1,223 Deaths, Calls for Urgent Moratorium

Researchers in a peer-reviewed study say that "at minimum," health officials should institute a moratorium on Covid injections.

The study points to a lack of toxicology and carcinogenicity testing, deficient clinical trials, regulatory oversight failures, and safety concerns relating to the spike protein and lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA Covid shots.



“Early on in the pandemic, we and other scientific bodies had been calling upon the government agencies to halt the mRNA shots. Every time, we were ignored. As more evidence is being accumulated, the truth is becoming more obvious,” said Philip R. Oldfield, Ph.D., lead author of the study.



The “high mortality rate” of 1,223 deaths in the three months after the introduction of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid shot should have set off instant alarm bells, in addition to thousands of patients who were classified as “unknown” or who had not recovered as of the time of Pfizer-BioNTech’s initial post-marketing report, the study said.

Leading Cardiologist: 100 Million Vaccinated Americans May Have IRREVERSIBLE Heart Damage

According to Dr. Thomas Levy, Covid vaccines are causing heart injury in at least 2.8% of people who receive the injections.

Levy told MIT computer scientist and vaccine data expert Steve Kirsch that the spike protein’s effect on the heart is even worse than previously thought.

In an article, Kirsch, the founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF), highlighted the heart damage in vaccinated pilots.

As Slay News has previously reported, soaring heart damage among pilots was recently revealed in a change to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines.

Sydney RNA factory 'nearly finished' in less than six months as $200 million in public funds pour in

Surgeries delayed for lack of basic necessities as NSW Government chases high-tech mRNA 'ecosystem'

Durrant-Whyte told the NSW Science & Research Breakfast Seminar Series forum that mRNA had enabled biology to become engineering.

“You can build structures, you can build machines, you can do amazing things with these new materials,” he said.

Australia’s bureaucracy is excited about potential industry growth from patented medical technologies, and has diverted public resources away from critical shortages of basic products to fund them, while ignoring safety concerns with the mRNA platform.

More than 64,000 people have signed the Hope Accord calling for the mRNA covid shots to be banned on safety grounds, including more than 9000 medical doctors, academics and healthcare professionals.

The Sydney factory will produce plasmids for gene therapies and mRNA products, RNA strands, and lipid nanoparticles ...

So it turns out that Social Distancing did make sense - for the unvaccinated seeking to protect themselves from the stupidity of the vaccinated

The only people it might have protected were the people who don't fall for State mandated experiments.

Dr. Vernon Coleman: Would Drs Shipman, Crippen and Mengele Welcome Britain's New Death by Doctor Law?

"Remember: if this vile, Nazi `mercy killing’ bill is allowed to become law they WILL soon be killing the homeless, the unemployed, the elderly, the disabled, the mentally ill and unhappy children."

Vaccine cancer concerns - No More Lies

Suspend All COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Due to Horrific and Unprecedented Side Effects, Say Leading Doctors

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/12/10/suspend-all-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-due-to-horrific-and-unprecedented-side-effects-say-leading-doctors/

Pharma Hell on Earth: The Odyssey of Surgisphere

How every observational study showing COVID vaccine efficacy now looks like a repeat of the Surgisphere fraud

Four Years On: “Thank You, Dr. Fauci” Exposes Covid Cover-Up, Legacy Media Ignores Groundbreaking Documentary

"Thank You, Dr. Fauci" documentary uncovers Covid narrative manipulation, implicating Fauci in gain-of-function research. Legacy media and search engines suppress it

Four years later, the Covid cabal has been exposed.

NO AUTISM IN THE UNVACCINATED AMISH

A researcher named Dan Olmsted "was very curious about unvaccinated populations, and the Amish are one of those populations." "So he went and he did a study of the Amish... Following the national trends, there should have been about 2,000 autism cases. And they were able to find three." "And all of them were children who had been adopted by the Amish after receiving their vaccines. Of the Amish in general, they could not find any."

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1867526409691767020

AARON SIRI ON CLINICAL TRIALS

Aaron Siri: "And this is the FDA's own website, their own information in which it's made explicitly clear that the follow-up for some of these vaccines is just five days. So if they go and see someone, if they check in on someone five days later, and they're not coughing up blood, their project is declared a success."

"So that product being issued after it's only been given to 147 kids. and they've only done less than 500 doses and their follow-up period is five days. That's not even really a clinical trial. I reckon I could get together a trial of that standard from previous partners. I think you're being kind. That's incredible. I mean, because if I did now, now I just want to remind everybody, we're on the FDA website. Last I checked, not an anti-vax organization, I think. And this is a FDA approved document."

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1867955930962301069

What did Hannah Arendt really mean by the banality of evil?

Can one do evil without being evil? This was the puzzling question that the philosopher Hannah Arendt grappled with when she reported for The New Yorker in 1961 on the war crimes trial of Adolph Eichmann, the Nazi operative responsible for organising the transportation of millions of Jews and others to various concentration camps in support of the Nazi’s Final Solution.

Arendt found Eichmann an ordinary, rather bland, bureaucrat, who in her words, was ‘neither perverted nor sadistic’, but ‘terrifyingly normal’. He acted without any motive other than to diligently advance his career in the Nazi bureaucracy. Eichmann was not an amoral monster, she concluded in her study of the case, Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil (1963). Instead, he performed evil deeds without evil intentions, a fact connected to his ‘thoughtlessness’, a disengagement from the reality of his evil acts. Eichmann ‘never realised what he was doing’ due to an ‘inability… to think from the standpoint of somebody else’. Lacking this particular cognitive ability, he ‘commit[ted] crimes under circumstances that made it well-nigh impossible for him to know or to feel that he [was] doing wrong’.

This wasn’t Arendt’s first, somewhat superficial impression of Eichmann. Even 10 years after his trial in Israel, she wrote in 1971:

I was struck by the manifest shallowness in the doer [ie Eichmann] which made it impossible to trace the uncontestable evil of his deeds to any deeper level of roots or motives. The deeds were monstrous, but the doer – at least the very effective one now on trial – was quite ordinary, commonplace, and neither demonic nor monstrous. https://aeon.co/ideas/what-did-hannah-arendt-really-mean-by-the-banality-of-evil

How to Ban Gain-of-Function in America: Repeal or Amend the 1989 'Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act'

The U.S. must repeal or amend the 1989 Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act to close the loophole that allows gain-of-function experiments under the guise of "peaceful purposes."

Sasha Latypova: COVID Wasn't a Pandemic. It Was a Military Attack

This is the REAL STORY of how COVID started in the U.S.

Impact of administration routes and dose frequency on the toxicology of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines in mice model

However, at 2 dpsi, there was a notable temporary decrease in lymphocyte and reticulocyte counts, anemia-related parameters, and significant increases in cardiac damage markers, troponin-I and NT-proBNP. Histopathological analysis revealed severe inflammation and necrosis at the injection site, decreased erythroid cells in bone marrow, cortical atrophy of the thymus, and increased spleen cellularity. While most toxicological changes observed at 2 dpsi had resolved by 14 dpsi, spleen enlargement and injection site damage persisted. These findings highlight the potential toxicological risks associated with mRNA vaccines https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00204-024-03912-1

An open letter to Harvard President, Alan Garber

Reinstate Martin Kulldorff and others fired because of Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

