HEART DAMAGE IS A COMMON ADVERSE EVENT

Why do some vaccine-injured people wake up - but others don't?

THIS IS A BRILLIANT ARTICLE ON THIS MYSTERIOUS TOPIC

The SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein was Deliberately Engineered to Cause Clotting and more

Bill Gates Foundation Should Be Investigated, IRS Whistleblower Tells Federal Court

Claim that the Foundation's efforts are charity are "bogus," says World Peace Through Education Foundation executive director.

UK Doctors Group That Pushed COVID Shots for Teens Hid Payments From Pfizer

The U.K.’s Royal College of General Practitioners (GP), which represents over 53,000 GPs, failed to declare payments it received from Pfizer while it was advocating that children be given the COVID-19 vaccine, The Telegraph reported last week.

The Royal College of GPs, which represents 54,000 GPs, is the U.K.’s professional body for general medical practitioners, similar to the American Medical Association in the U.S.

In 2021, Pfizer gave the organization 102,820 British pounds ($125,558 USD at current exchange rates) through “donations and grants” and “benefits in kind.” That was more than double the 49,324 pounds ($60,232) Pfizer gave the organization in 2020, up from only 4,309 pounds ($5,262) in 2019.

DID TRUMP EXIT THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION? Or NOT?

“THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION IS A CRIMINAL GANG – THIS IS A CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY”

“ THIS IS A CRIMINAL ACT DONE BY A CRIMINAL INSTITUTION”

Bombshell after Bombshell in the European Parliament!

Best 20 minutes rant in European Parliament ever seen; truth-bombs the CoviFlu nonsense like nothing else! (note this speech was delivered in the summer of 2023)

“ THESE ARE CRIMES – ORGANISED CRIMES – GLOBAL TERRORISM FOR PROFITEERING AND MURDER” – “DESTROY THE WHO”

990 COMMENTS AT THE END OF THIS STUNNING 20 MINUTE SPEECH

ANTI-TRUST LAWS ARE THE KEY

On the pathogenesis of turbo cancer induced by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: a hypothesis

https://doctors4covidethics.org/on-the-pathogenesis-of-turbo-cancer-induced-by-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-a-hypothesis/

At Last, a Mainstream Media Article that Mentions a Direct Link Between Covid Vaccines and Cancer

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/01/08/at-last-a-mainstream-media-article-that-mentions-a-direct-link-between-covid-vaccines-and-cancer/

MGM Grand Casino Ordered to Pay Over $130,000 for Vax Mandate Religious Discrimination

MGM Grand wipes out in court over vaccine mandate. Jury awards $133K to ex-employee for religious discrimination.

Florida Statewide Vaccine Grand Jury - A Total Scam

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/florida-statewide-vaccine-grand-jury-total-scam/

"Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole"

by Steven Pelech and Christopher Shaw is a compelling and comprehensive examination of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering a fresh perspective on this global event.

Drones Spray 'Self-Spreading' COVID-19 Vaccine for 'Large-Area Inoculation of Humans' in 'DEFUSE' EcoHealth/DARPA Project

WERE SOME CITIES TARGETED?

Was the COVID-19 pandemic a premeditated operation involving aerosolized bioweapons deployed on unsuspecting populations?

EcoHealth’s DEFUSE Proposal Exposed: In 2018, EcoHealth Alliance submitted a proposal to DARPA, codenamed DEFUSE, outlining plans to deploy aerosolized immune modulators, chimeric spike proteins, and/or self-spreading vaccines via drones, potentially over humans.

Aerosolized Vaccination on Humans: DEFUSE documents explicitly describe large-area aerosol delivery systems for “inoculation of animals/humans,” raising the question of whether these plans were executed on unsuspecting populations.

Drone Deployment and Pandemic Origin: The DEFUSE proposal and DARPA’s advanced drone programs suggest a chilling possibility: that drones may have played a role in the COVID-19 pandemic, challenging the mainstream lab-leak narrative.

DARPA’s Connection to Moderna: By 2012, DARPA was already working with Moderna on RNA-based spike protein vaccines. A 2016 Moderna patent contains a genetic sequence with a one-in-3-trillion match to the pandemic virus, igniting claims of bioengineering origins.

Suppression of DEFUSE Details: Whistleblower revelations show attempts by DARPA and intelligence agencies to classify and censor DEFUSE-related research. U.S. senators have demanded investigations into these actions.

Self-Spreading Vaccines and Gain-of-Function: DEFUSE documents reveal plans for self-disseminating vaccines and host-to-host therapeutic distribution, indicating the potential use of engineered viruses as vaccine delivery systems.

Unprecedented Drone Funding Surge: A 26% spike in military drone funding in 2019 aligns with DEFUSE’s timeline and its drone-based aerosol delivery technologies, hinting at pre-pandemic preparations.

International Drone Use During COVID-19: Governments worldwide deployed drones for “disinfecting,” but studies debunk the effectiveness of this practice, raising suspicion about the true purpose of these operations.

A Coordinated Bioengineering Agenda?: The alignment of DEFUSE, DARPA, and drone advancements reveals an unsettling intersection of gain-of-function research, bioweaponized delivery systems, and self-spreading vaccines.

Urgent Transparency Needed: The DEFUSE project raises alarming questions about the origins of COVID-19, the ethics of aerosolized bioengineering, and the U.S. government’s role in these developments. The public deserves truth and accountability, especially considering a potentially incoming bird flu pandemic.

US Government Pays extra $590 Million to Moderna to speed up Development of Bird Flu vaccine and more despite Moderna’s Share Price Collapse

https://www.npr.org/2025/01/18/nx-s1-5266868/bird-flu-vaccine-moderna

MODERNA SHARES OVER LAST 12 MONTHS

US Government Implemented its One Health Framework last week

IMHO, this project is simply an effort to create an alternate governance structure:

a) permanently embed One Health into all the federal agencies, while

b) creating new interagency authorities that can bypass the normal agency chain of command to carry out orders designated as part of the One Health framework.

New Study Reveals Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and SUDDEN PSYCHOSIS

A bombshell study has uncovered a chilling connection between CV-19 vaccines and the onset of psychotic symptoms in otherwise healthy individuals.

A total of 21 articles described 24 cases of new-onset psychotic symptoms following COVID-19 vaccination – a small sample size but worrying

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11046000/

WHAT THE NAZI GOVERNMENT IN NEW ZEALAND IS PLANNING

The Big Debate: How Many New Doctors Will NZ Need if the Gene Technology Bill is Passed?

https://hatchardreport.com/how-many-new-doctors-will-new-zealand-need/

More Americans Died Due to COVID 19 Injections than in WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War Combined

There are approximately 38,000 reported deaths from COVID 19 injections in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) system. Based on studies, the under reporting in VAERS can be anywhere from 1 of 30, to 1 of 100 cases reported. This could put the number of Americans murdered via COVID 19 injections at 3.8 million.

In World War I there were approximately 116,516 American military deaths. In World War II there were approximately 405,399 American military deaths. In the Vietnam War there were approximately 58,220 American military deaths. In total, the combined American military deaths from all three wars were 580,135.

As it stands now, the deafening silence and prohibition regarding talking about the bioweapon injection injuries and deaths is astounding. We just witnessed a presidential campaign where none of the primary or general election candidates were allowed to speak of the massive deaths and disabilities caused by the mRNA injections.

Exclusive-Diana West Exposes Globalist Plot Behind Lahaina and LA Fires: War on Property and Freedom

“This is an act of war against our country."

List of Movies and Books About the COVID-19 mRNA Injections

Government Debars Notorious Fauci Crony, Gain-Of-Function Mastermind Peter Daszak - At Last

https://www.msn.com/en-us/public-safety-and-emergencies/health-and-safety-alerts/government-debars-notorious-fauci-crony-gain-of-function-mastermind-peter-daszak/ar-AA1xruLB

MANY ARE DYING AT HOME

Japanese Press Conference Reveals High Death Rates Among Young People, Confirms Vaccinated Individuals More Susceptible to Infection!

"Many are dying at home. There are people who died the day after getting vaccinated. There are multiple cases of this happening. And there are scattered cases of people dying within a week of Vax!"

For ordinary pharmaceuticals, it is determined how they distribute within the body. This is followed by tests for whether they cause cancer, and whether they affect reproductive functions. All these detailed and extensive experiments are required, but when it comes to vaccines, these requirements are not enforced at all.

Prof Masanori Fukushima, 16 Jan 2025

“Currently, there is no data in Japan showing that vaccination prevents severe cases. Instead, it suggests an increased susceptibility to infection among vaccinated individuals,”

Journalist Alex Berenson on FDA Failure to Report Death of Young Child in Moderna Trials

Alex Berenson, a former New York Times reporter, said Moderna disclosed the death only to European regulators. The FDA, which likely learned of the child’s death later but never publicly shared the information, has provided only vague responses to Berenson’s inquiries about the death

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/did-alex-berenson-fda-failure-report-death-child-moderna-trial/

“No one in our group can be called ‘anti-vax.’ Everyone in our group took the vaccine, and they're either lifelong injured or dead.”

https://x.com/ChildrensHD/status/1880268849515307335

New Research Paper Contains Evidence That the mRNA Covid Vaccines Damages Human Heart Cells

Many of the vaccine-injured were vaccinated needlessly. They were too young to be at risk from Covid. And since the vaccine didn’t stop them catching Coid, altruistic vaccination by the young did nothing to protect their elderly contacts. The failure to stop transmission was evident by summer 2021, by which time there also were many reports of cardiac harm. Yet the push for universal vaccination, including of children, continued though the autumn and winter, with increasing coercion. The recklessness of these policies is now laid bare, down to the individual cell.

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/01/19/new-research-paper-contains-evidence-that-the-mrna-covid-vaccines-damages-human-heart-cells/

HEART DAMAGE

TAKE BACK CONTROL

TAKE BACK CONTROL https://www.globaltruth.network/take-back-control.html

