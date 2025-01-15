MODERNA SHARES CRASH — MRNA TECHNOLOGY HAS NO FUTURE? - SHARE PRICES OVER 5 YEARS -

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Moderna Shares Crash On Sluggish COVID Demand, Cuts 2025 Revenue Forecast

“Moderna's post-pandemic future remains highly uncertain.”

Investors were spooked by Moderna's news. Shares in New York crashed as much as 20% in premarket trading.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/moderna-shares-crash-sluggish-covid-demand-cuts-2025-revenue-forecast

Moderna's only real "FDA approved" product, an RSV mRNA injection is a failure

Nobody is shocked...

Moderna stock is where it belongs - in the toilet:

It’s a granny killer!

A product that generates $10M in a $2B company would be discontinued from the portfolio if this were a real business. This only confirms the fact that this is not a real pharma company, but a front for the government agencies and private interests laundering money while pushing garbage injections and keeping the killing factories warm…

MODERNA SHARES OVER THE LAST 6 MONTHS - CRUNCHED (!)

Bill Gates' Foundation Tax-Exempt Status Faces Court Showdown Amid Vaccine Profit Allegations

Gates Foundation Tax-Exempt Status in Jeopardy Amid Allegations of Profit-Driven Vaccine Sales and Growing Calls for Vaccine Oversight

BILL GATES IN COURT? Huh?

(AI generated image)

Just following US DoD orders? Why?

Operation COVID-19, 'CBRN Response' and the ‘Biodefense’ Coup

A military operation from start to finish

What really happened in Washington?

CBRN Defense: “… it’s a medical war”

This article is part of an ongoing series on the CBRN Defense pretext for the lockstep COVID response in the US and allied nations seen in March 2020 and beyond.

In policy and in propaganda, militarized ‘biodefense’ underpinned the so-called ‘pandemic’.

Understanding the Deep State: Joe Rogan’s fascinating interview with Mike Benz

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/understanding-the-deep-state-joe-rogans-fascinating-interview-with-mike-benz-part-3/

Court Filings Reveal More Government Lies About Censorship, Seek Deeper Investigation

"Never before in this country’s history has a government censorship regime coordinated at the highest levels been exposed through litigation."

The truth about government censorship continues to emerge for those willing to examine the evidence. Regardless of the final legal outcome in our case, we are succeeding through the discovery process in shedding much-needed light on the government’s operations. Armed with this information, Americans can decide whether this is the kind of regime they want to live under.

RESIDUAL DNA IN RNA BASED GENETIC “VACCINES”

https://www.mwgfd.org/2025/01/residual-dna-in-rna-based-genetic-vaccines-questions-answers/

THE BATTLE CONTINUES – THEY NEVER SLEEP – NOW SKIN PATCHES TO DELIVER MRNA “VACCINES”

The University of Queensland’s BASE facility – within the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) – and Brisbane-based biotechnology company Vaxxas have been announced as stage winners of a prestigious global prize to accelerate a patch-based mRNA vaccine for COVID-19.

https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2025/01/uq-and-vaxxas-win-prize-advance-patch-based-mrna-covid-19-vaccine

BEING A GOOD THINKER IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN HAVING A HIGH IQ

Reflectivity of Mind Trumps IQ

Why IQ Is a Limited Measure, Useful in Its Own Right, but Reflectivity Probably Covers More Ground

SEVERE COVID VAXX REACTIONS – WARNING THIS IS DISTURBING

EXPERT COURT REPORT ON COVID VACCINES – FROM HEDLEY REES

EPIDEMIC OF FRAUD – AWARD WINNING FILM

https://www.epidemicoffraud.com/

Pfizer Did Not Disclose a Kansas Vaccinated “Sudden Cardiac Death” from Its COVID-19 Clinical Trial – Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan’s Letter to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach

https://dailyclout.io/pfizer-did-not-disclose-a-kansas-vaccinated-sudden-cardiac-death-from-its-covid-19-clinical-trial-dr-jeyanthi-kunadhasans-letter-to-kansas-attorney-general-kris-kobach/

AHPRA DISASTER IN AUSTRALIA

https://quadrant.org.au/news-opinions/health/horrendous-cost-of-persecuting-doctors/

BRITNEY’S STORY

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14238351/Britney-Spinks-Covid-vaccine-Pfizer-pain.html#

NATIONAL NANOTECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE SUPPLEMENT TO THE PRESIDENT'S 2025 BUDGET Provides Ongoing Funding For MRNA Vaccines

'Operation Sea-Spray': U.S. Gov't Secretly Sprays Deadly Bacteria Cloud on Americans in Bioweapons Experiment

Faceless Bureaucrats’ War on Doctors

https://quadrant.org.au/news-opinions/health/faceless-bureaucrats-war-on-doctors/

ALSO

An Open Letter to President Donald J. Trump

Please help to bring this open letter to the attention of President Trump.

Drones Spray 'Self-Spreading' COVID-19 Vaccine for 'Large-Area Inoculation of Humans' in 'DEFUSE' EcoHealth/DARPA Project

Was the COVID-19 pandemic a premeditated operation involving aerosolized bioweapons deployed on unsuspecting populations?

Strategies for overcoming challenges and fostering resilience

The Most Stunning Findings of the Select Subcommittee Report on Fauci’s Alleged Role in the COVID-19 Origins Cover-Up

Scott Gottlieb, the Walking Embodiment of Conflicts of Interest and Regulatory Capture, Reveals that He Does Not Understand the State of Vaccine Science

TESTIMONIALS

https://covid19criticalcare.com/category/testimonials/

ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT PUT DOWN OF DEI

Read Between the Lies: A Pattern Recognition Guide

https://brownstone.org/articles/read-between-the-lies-a-pattern-recognition-guide/

PATIENT TESTIMONIALS

https://covid19criticalcare.com/category/testimonials/

EVIDENCE OF DNA CONTAMINATION IN THE COVID “VACCINES”

FREE BOOK ON MRNA VACCINE TOXICITY

https://doctors4covidethics.org/mrna-vaccine-toxicity/

IT’S TIME TO HOLD THE CRIMINALS ACCOUNTABLE

https://rumble.com/v2okjxw-its-time-to-hold-the-criminals-accountable..html

Evidence of Increased Morbidity and Mortality

A vast amount of data from around the world shows that the rates of disease and death have skyrocketed upward following the rollout of the mRNA injections in late 2020 and early 2021.

Alarm as Traces of Covid 'Vaccines' Found in Cancer Tumors

A renowned scientist has sounded the alarm after discovering traces of Covid mRNA "vaccines" in the rapidly developing cancerous tumors of turbo cancer patients.

https://rumble.com/v649cyv-top-scientist-sounds-alarm-as-traces-of-covid-vaccines-found-in-cancer-tumo.html

The Trump Administration Must Bring Moderna to Heel

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-trump-administration-must-bring-moderna-to-heel/

The Appalling Treatment of Covid Vaccine Whistleblower Dr. Byram Bridle

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/01/11/the-appalling-treatment-of-covid-vaccine-whistleblower-dr-byram-bridle/

Covid Vaccine Critic Doctor Barred From Medicine

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/01/11/covid-vaccine-critic-doctor-barred-from-medicine/

Court Denies FDA's Bid to Delay Release of Pfizer Vaccine Docs: Judge Slams 'Curtains of Secrecy'

'COVID' deaths at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry

COVID as cause of death questioned by families and care home managers.

COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness in Japan?

The jab doubles the risk of COVID infection?

We Were Censored By Meta — We’re Taking Them to the Supreme Court

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-meta-censorship-lawsuit-supreme-court/

'Desperate' man said 'forget it' after dialling 999

A Case of Post-Vaccination Autoimmune Encephalopathy

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/desperate-man-said-forget-it-30744341#97kb2r9n1scha5ze8pft4clx79z4wzvu9

THE MUTTON CREW – BRITISH MILITARY “INTELLIGENCE”

How a shadowy group linked to UK Army intelligence tried to ruin the lives of COVID skeptics

https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/how-a-shadowy-group-linked-to-uk-army-intelligence-tried-to-ruin-the-lives-of-covid-skeptics/

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.