Baku, Azerbaijan — Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre

Florida’s top health official is calling for a ban on Covid injections, warning that mRNA “vaccines” are not safe for use by “any human beings.”

The top health official specifically emphasized that people who have received repeated boosters appear to be at the highest risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

The call for greater scrutiny of vaccine injuries aligns with ongoing concerns about underreporting of adverse effects linked to mRNA shots.

As the global rollout of these vaccines continues, there is growing demand for transparency from health authorities about the full scope of potential risks, especially as reports of long-term complications continue to surface.

The United States rejects the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) proposed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The U.S. rejects the amendments due to concerns about potential infringements on civil liberties and the WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kennedy Blocks WHO 'Trojan Horse' Emergency Powers Treaty, Warns of 'Global Medical Surveillance of Every Human Being'

"Are we going to be subjects to a technocratic control system that uses health risks and pandemic preparedness as a Trojan horse to curtail basic democratic freedoms?" HHS Secretary RFK Jr. asks.

BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING YOU

Everyone should read this article.

Arguing that you don’t care about privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don’t care about free speech because you have nothing to say. —Edward Snowden

Our world is fundamentally changing. It’s morphing into a monstrous system of surveillance, manipulation, and mental enslavement. We’ve already lost control over AI and the transformation has become something far more sinister, something that should terrify every thinking human being. We are standing on the edge of a technological abyss, humanity many not have a future, we would be irrelevant and disposable.

Australian’s Right to Be Angry: A Diplomatic Call for Accountability and Justice for COVID Mandates and Suppressed Treatments

The Queensland Court of Appeal’s ruling is a vital step toward justice for those harmed by coercive COVID-19 mandates. However, the suppression of effective treatments like vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, and repurposed medicines, alongside allegations of severe harm, including cancers and deaths, intensifies the Australian people’s demand for accountability. Leaders like Steven Miles, who oversaw these policies, must face scrutiny for their roles in what many perceive as profound violations of human rights and heinous crimes against humanity. With utmost respect for due process, the public calls for dismissals, public notifications, substantial fines, and, for the most serious offenses, custodial sentences to ensure such failures are never repeated. Until these demands are met, the Australian people’s resolve for justice will remain steadfast, driven by a commitment to truth, transparency, and the restoration of trust.

Professor Ian Brighthope

FDA To Halt Sarepta's Gene Therapy Drug Shipments Over Deaths

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sarepta-shares-crash-25-after-third-patient-death-related-its-gene-therapy

Japan Confirms Covid 'Vaccines' Have Now Killed Over 600,000 Citizens

https://rumble.com/v6w7oee-japan-confirms-covid-vaccines-have-now-killed-over-600000-citizens.html

MORE from Dr Ian Brighthope on Media Bias and Censorship

Censorship by Cartel-and the ABC continues to spread the lies.

The Trusted News Initiative is merely the face of a deeper rot—one where journalism is no longer about holding power to account, but defending it. The ABC fails Australia.

Let us stand with those who were silenced. Let us investigate the collaborators. And let us restore the sacred space where citizens are free to speak, question, and think for themselves.

For without that freedom, there is no medicine. No science. No democracy.

Only obedience.

Netherlands Court REJECTS Bill Gates’ Attempt to Escape Justice!

The court in Leeuwarden has officially rejected Bill Gates’ desperate excuse — that Dutch law has “no jurisdiction” over him. But here’s the truth: If you unleash experimental gene therapies on the world… If you help orchestrate a global vaccination campaign… If people are harmed under your influence, in your name, through your funding… Then yes, international justice has jurisdiction — and the world is watching. Gates never showed up. He didn’t send lawyers. Instead, he arrogantly dismissed the Dutch court like a medieval king waving off the peasants. But the judges didn’t flinch. They ruled: the case against Gates will go ahead. Nearly 200 pieces of evidence were submitted — documents, testimony, whistleblower statements — building the case for genocide and crimes against humanity. If Gates is found complicit, the ripple effect could be seismic: Every government that partnered with him will face scrutiny. Every media outlet that silenced dissent will be exposed. Every pharmaceutical CEO involved may follow him into the dock. And if the International Criminal Court takes up the case? There will be no hiding behind Silicon Valley billions or global foundations. Gates could face arrest warrants. He could face trial in The Hague. He could become the face of the greatest betrayal in medical history. This is bigger than one man. It’s about justice for the injured. It’s about truth for the silenced. It’s about defending humanity from corporate tyranny. The world is waking up. And Bill Gates should be very, very afraid.

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1945791775383122110

CRIMINAL COVER-UP At the Highest Level? Cancer Study Linked to COVID Shots Vanished After Publication

Professor Angus Dalgleish says vaccine-linked cancer data was suppressed to protect those responsible for a “serious crime.”

Age-adjusted non-COVID-19 mortality rates according to the COVID-19 vaccination status

RCJ JOURNAL

To our knowledge, this is the first report of non-COVID-19 age-adjusted mortality rates according to COVID-19 vaccination status. The rates were expected to be in a similar range in each age group, assuming that there is no association between the vaccination status and the non-COVID-19 mortality rates. However, this is not consistently the case. Several striking patterns emerged.

First, the age-adjusted non-COVID-19 mortality rates among those who have received 1 dose of the vaccine were mostly higher in all age groups. The most striking difference was found in those aged 70 – 79 years (maximum: 5.7-fold higher), followed by those aged 80 – 89 years (maximum: 4.8-fold higher) and those aged 60 – 69 years (maximum: 4.2-fold higher). The highest peaks were typically found in the first three months between April and July 2021. A further observation is that the peaks of elevated age-adjusted non-COVID-19 mortality rates appear to follow the vaccination rollout described by the National Audit Office in February 2022,16 with peaks in May 2021 among those aged 80 years or older, a peak in June May 2021 among those aged 70 - 79 year, and a delayed peak in July 2021 among those aged 50 – 69 years, providing further support for the COVID-19 vaccination as a possible cause of the elevated age-adjusted non-COVID-19 mortality rates (Figure S9).

Another pattern is that the age-adjusted non-COVID-19 mortality rates after dose 2 show peaks in those aged 70 – 79 years (maximum: 3.6-fold higher; December 2021), those aged 80 – 89 years (maximum: 3.3-fold higher; January 2022), those aged 90 years or older (maximum: 2.6-fold higher; December 2021), and those aged 60 – 69 years (maximum: 2.5-fold higher; January 2022). These results are supported by findings from Norway, where the vaccination campaign began in nursing home residents with the first vaccine-related death reported already on 4 January 2021. The number increased to 142 deaths by May 2021. Autopsies were performed in May 2021 on 100 deceased nursing home residents who died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, mostly 8 days after the injection. The average age was 87.7 years. In ten cases, the vaccination was probably the cause of death, and in 26 cases it was possibly the cause. The researchers concluded that in some cases, the vaccination may have accelerated the process of death that had already begun. They therefore recommended that the benefits and risks should be weighed carefully in each individual case, even in elderly and frail people.17 In Germany, deaths after vaccination of residents were reported from several nursing homes in the winter of 2021, but were not officially considered as potential serious adverse reactions. The population groups with the highest non-COVID-19 mortality rates without vaccination, with highly elevated non-COVID-19 mortality rates after dose 1, now also have a higher non-COVID-19 mortality rate after dose 2. Therefore, the higher non-COVID-19 mortality may possibly explain a relevant proportion of the excess deaths during this period.

The results are not easy to explain. The first two patterns may be explained by the assumption that those who preferred to not be vaccinated may have been very healthy, so that they thought they did not need the vaccine, resulting in a healthy non-vaccinee bias, especially in the elderly. In the absence of co-variate data on comorbidities and other variables that compare non-vaccinated with different dose vaccinated people, it is not possible to determine if the differences can be explained by the vaccination status or the comorbidities in the vaccinated populations. The results may also be explained by an vaccine-induced increased susceptibility to other diseases than COVID-19, which has raised the demand already to study the non-specific effects of mRNA vaccines on the overall mortality in depth.18

However, it has been reported from Japan that after mass vaccination with the third dose of mRNA vaccines in 2022, significant excess mortality was observed for all cancers and some specific cancers, including prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer and breast cancer.19 This is unlikely to explain a higher rate shortly after a vaccination, but may partly explain the increased rates associated with dose 3 in people aged 80 years and over from May 2022.

In rats, the mRNA vaccines mRNA1273 (Moderna) and BNT162b2 (BioNTech/Pfizer) were found to induce specific dysfunctions of the heart. mRNA1273 caused induced both arrhythmic and completely irregular contractions, while BNT162b2 increased cardiomyocyte contraction at the cellular level. Both changes can significantly increase the risk of acute cardiac events and may therefore explain the excess mortality after vaccination20 and the increase in “sudden unexpected deaths”. This may also partly explain the generally higher non-COVID-19 mortality rate in all age groups. Vaccine-associated myocarditis has also been described to be potentially fatal,21 with most hospitalized cases of myocarditis occurring among male adolescents.22

A third striking pattern are the higher age-adjusted non-COVID-19 mortality rates among those aged 18 – 39 years (maximum: 16.7 times higher), which decreased with increasing age, as shown for those aged 40 – 49 years (maximum: 5.7 times higher), those aged 50 – 59 years (maximum: 3.7 times higher) and those aged 60 – 69 years (maximum: 3.4 times higher). An assumed “non-healthy vaccinee bias” is not evident to appear only after dose 3. We currently have no medical explanation for this surprising finding. Moderna’s bivalent booster vaccine was approved in the UK in August 2022, so that it may only explain the increased rates after August 2022, but not those between April and July 2022.

Age-standardized COVID-19 mortality rates were mostly only lower among the ever vaccinated before the dominance of the omicron variant. A lower vaccine efficacy against the omicron variant has been reported, which includes a lower effectiveness against death.23 The comparison between the age-standardized non-COVID-19 mortality rates per 100,000 and the age-standardized COVID-19 mortality rates per 100,000 shows that both the level of non-COVID-19 mortality and the vaccine-associated increase in non-COVID-19 mortality were higher compared to the COVID-19 mortality and the vaccine-associated decrease in COVID-19 mortality, suggesting an overall negative benefit-risk-evaluation for the COVID-19 vaccines regarding mortality.

https://publichealth.realclearjournals.org/research-articles/2025/03/age-adjusted-non-covid-19-mortality-rates-according-to-the-covid-19-vaccination-status/

ANOTHER LIABILITY SHIELD – FOR PESTICIDES THIS TIME (!)

I told you the Bayer pesticide liability shield would be coming to Congress soon. WELL, Here it is —

Understanding Psychological Warfare

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/understanding-psychological-warfare

MEANWHILE IN JAPAN …………..

Japan's most senior oncologist, Professor Fukushima, continues to slam the mRNA genetic vaccines. "Until now, vaccines were proteins, and when injected here, they didn’t go elsewhere so easily. But the moment they were put into nanoparticles, they enter the bloodstream and go everywhere. That’s what happens. So, it goes to the brain, to the tips of your nails, from the top of your head to your toes—it goes everywhere. The government misrepresented this, saying it stay1s there and produces antibodies. No way. That’s a joke!" "If it goes to your head, it enters your brain too, and it goes into cells all over the place. And there, it starts producing antigens. The antigen is the spike protein. The spike protein, so kindly, is extremely toxic. Very toxic!"

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1944650102439596274

Trust in Doctors has been Destroyed by Doctors

There shall arise a new and greater healing profession with physicians that have healed themselves in nature’s way.

https://x.com/VirusFighterVi1/status/1944884964086178262

How Should Christians Respond To Transhumanism?

Driven by a craving to be free from divine control, Transhumans are sure that God made a huge mistake when He created the “death gene”. This now can be overcome, they reason, when genetic scientists figure out where He put it in the first place. Further, once they achieve the “posthuman” immortality, they have no clear idea of what life would like other than Utopian. The Transhuman error is rooted in age-old Gnosticism and Scientism.

https://www.technocracy.news/how-should-christians-respond-to-transhumanism/

TYRANNY IN NEW ZEALAND – SHOCKING REVELATIONS COMING AT COVID NZ ROYAL COMMISSION

The Royal Commission on Covid-19 Phase Two is in Danger of Failing the Public

https://hatchardreport.com/the-royal-commission-on-covid-19-phase-two/

Italy Rejects the IHR Amendments

Austria Has Officially Lodged a Legal Objection to the 2024 Amendments to the International Health Regulations

Higher-than-Expected Fetal Losses after mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination in Early Pregnancy

RFK Jr. Crushes WHO Power Grab in Stunning New Announcement

By rejecting the IHR, Secretary Kennedy put global health tyrants on notice...and exposed the chilling truth behind their push for “unified messaging.”

‘ Defining Moment in Human History’: U.S. Rejects WHO’s International Health Regulation Amendments

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said today the U.S. would not agree to sign over authority in health emergencies “to an unelected international organization that could order lockdowns, travel restrictions or any other measures that it sees fit.” The amendments take effect for all signatories July 19.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/defining-moment-human-history-us-rejects-whos-international-health-regulation-amendments/

Technocracy Being Launched Right Now By Trump Admin

https://www.technocracy.news/defcon-1-technocracy-being-launched-right-now-by-trump-admin/

Massie Proposes to Make COVID Vaccine Makers Liable for Injuries, Opening Door for Thousands of Lawsuits

Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday introduced legislation to repeal the “sweeping” liability shield that exempts COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers from responsibility for serious injuries or death caused by their products. Legal experts said the bill would open the door for thousands of lawsuits, including lawsuits directly targeting vaccine makers.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/massie-proposes-covid-vaccine-makers-liable-injuries-opening-door-thousands-lawsuits/

The Lawyer, Aaron Siri, makes a speech to the US Senate --

Lawyer Aaron Siri Dismantles The “COVID Vaccines Saved 3M Lives" Claim. Aaron Siri, a leading vaccine litigation attorney, dropped a bombshell testimony in the Senate. Here’s what you aren’t hearing from the mainstream media: Vaccine Claims Are Built on Shaky Science - The oft-cited "3 million lives saved by COVID vaccines" stat? Sourced from a blog (Commonwealth Fund), not peer-reviewed science. - If this were a courtroom, such weak evidence would get you laughed out. But when promoting vaccines, it’s blindly accepted. All-Cause Mortality Increased in 2021 - Despite claims that deaths declined post-vaccine, the data shows the opposite. - More people died in 2021 than in 2020—even after the most vulnerable were lost in 2020. - "You can’t argue with death. The numbers are binary." Big Pharma’s Legal Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card - Vaccines are the only product in America where manufacturers cannot be sued for design defects. - Thanks to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, Pharma faces zero liability—even when their products harm or kill. - Result? A flood of new vaccines (now 29 injections by age 6) with minimal safety testing. FDA & HHS: Partners in Crime - Federal health agencies are hopelessly conflicted—tasked with both promoting and regulating vaccines. - They act as Pharma’s PR team, burying harms and rubber-stamping underpowered trials. - COVID vaccine trials? "Anemic" compared to drug trials, with weeks—not years—of safety data. The Bottom Line: We’ve handed Big Pharma total immunity while trusting regulators who are in bed with the industry. The result? A system built on corruption, not science. It’s time for accountability.

https://x.com/i/status/1946312859824099353

A letter from AMPS to ATAGI re the Covid-19 vaccine policies

FDA Determines COVID-19 Vaccine of Limited Benefit to General Population

New Film: Inside the Vaccine Trials - Lived Experiences

This film offers an intimate look into the lives of vaccine trial volunteers. These individuals came forward with hope and trust, only to encounter serious, lasting health complications.

Now, navigating a system that offers little support, their stories shed light on a larger concern: post-vaccine injuries are often ignored, and voices are suppressed under intense censorship.

https://rumble.com/v6w1rkm-inside-the-vaccine-trials-lived-experiences.html

There Has Never Been an Effective Vaccine for a Respiratory Virus

The Covid vaccine campaign was based on the faulty premise that a respiratory virus could be controlled through human behavior, including mass vaccination. Airborne respiratory viruses are not good candidates for vaccine treatments. Before Covid-19 there were four recirculating coronaviruses that regularly infect humans, including the one that causes the common cold. Now there are five, thanks to SARS-CoV-2.

https://brownstone.org/articles/there-has-never-been-an-effective-vaccine-for-a-respiratory-virus/

THE LAST LIE - AN INTERVIEW WITH PHILLIP ALTMAN AND RAPHAEL LATASTER

Debunking the claim that COVID "vaccines" saved lives

Who Will Watch the Healthcare Watchdogs? An Australian Story

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/06/10/who-will-watch-the-healthcare-watchdogs/

