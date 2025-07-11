CANCER RATES EXPLODE IN YOUNG AUSTRALIANS

Covid Jab Bombshell: Multiple Cancer Pathways Activated by ‘Vaccines’, Experts Warn

Dozens of peer-reviewed studies worldwide expose a terrifying truth: Covid “vaccines” may trigger cancer in more ways than one.

It’s not just alarming — it’s INFURIATING!

This didn’t happen by accident.

You don’t get this many studies — peer-reviewed, global, and consistent — all pointing toward cancer-linked mechanisms, without someone knowing damn well what they were doing.

Here’s the full article breaking it all down, backed by a growing mountain of studies:

The studies show that Covid mRNA shots contribute to cancer development in 17 different ways.

Key points from Debord’s report include:

1. Genome Instability:

Vaccine mRNA may integrate into the host genome, causing mutations that could lead to cancer, as suggested by studies from 2021-2023.

2. Immune Escape:

The spike protein may inhibit tumor suppressor genes (e.g., p53, BRCA1/2), allowing cancer cells to evade immune detection.

3. DNA Repair Disruption:

The spike protein impairs DNA repair mechanisms, increasing cancer risk.

4. Chronic Inflammation:

Lipid nanoparticles in vaccines trigger inflammation, potentially fostering cancer stem cell growth.

5. Immune Dysregulation:

mRNA vaccines suppress T cells and interferon responses, weakening cancer surveillance.

6. RNA Disruption:

Modified mRNA disrupts microRNAs, affecting cell proliferation and tumor suppression.

7. Oncogenic Pathways:

The spike protein activates pathways (e.g., MAPK, PI3K/AKT) linked to tumor growth.

8. Tumor Microenvironment:

Lipid nanoparticles enhance cancer cell spread via the EPR effect, potentially causing “turbo cancer.”

9. Dormant Cancer Awakening:

Vaccine-induced inflammation may reactivate dormant cancers, leading to aggressive relapses.

10. Immune Monitoring Alteration:

Modified mRNA blocks immune receptors, making tumor cells less detectable.

11. Frameshift Mutations:

mRNA translation errors produce aberrant proteins, posing safety risks.

12. Multiple Injections:

Repeated doses may exhaust the immune system, increasing cancer susceptibility.

13. DNA Contamination:

Vaccines contain plasmid DNA, potentially integrating into the genome and raising cancer risk.

14. SV40 Oncogene Sequences:

Pfizer vaccines include SV40 sequences, known to promote cancer in animal studies.

15. Renin-Angiotensin System Disruption:

Spike protein overactivates AT1R, promoting tumor proliferation.

16. Microbiota Damage:

Vaccines reduce bifidobacteria, linked to cancer regulation.

17. Treatment Resistance:

Spike protein may enhance cancer cell survival post-chemotherapy.

Injections act as a trigger to induce cancer

Crucially, Debord states that many in the scientific community warned more than four years ago about the cancer risks associated with Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, an internationally respected oncologist and professor emeritus at St. George’s Hospital Medical School in London, is calling for an immediate halt to the use of mRNA “vaccines” in healthy populations.

During an interview broadcast on the “Gary Null Show,” Dalgleish, who co-discovered the CD4 receptor’s role in HIV and has authored more than 500 peer-reviewed studies, described the technology as “unbelievably dangerous” and said it “should never, ever have been thought of.”

The celebrated doctor has observed firsthand what he describes as a surge in “highly aggressive and rapidly progressing cancers” in patients who received Covid mRNA “booster” shots.

Dalgleish is among several leading oncologists who refer to this phenomenon as “turbo cancers.”

“I was the first to spot that my patients who were bullied into having booster messenger RNA [mRNA] viruses [‘vaccines’]… started to relapse,” he said.

He noted that his patients have been suddenly developing turbo cancer shortly after receiving “boosters.”

“In 40 years of doing oncology, I’ve probably seen two explosive cancers,” he said.

“Now we’re seeing lots of them.”

Turbo Cancers are now at epidemic if not pandemic levels. The Cowardice of the ABC – Australia’s National Broadcaster Betrays the Public — Dr Ian Brighthope

There is a turbo cancer pandemic and it is a PHEIC -A Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Australia’s National Broadcaster (Government owned) admits that Cancer rates in Australians under 50 are rising at a pace that's alarming doctors and scientists

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-07-07/cancer-diagnosis-rates-under-50s-rising-causes-four-corners/105495620

Comprehensive Evidence Submission to the New Zealand Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 Lessons Learned

Published by New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS)

This comprehensive evidence package represents the collective work of New Zealand health professionals who have dedicated hundreds of hours to documenting critical issues surrounding New Zealand’s pandemic response. Presented to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 Lessons Learned, this submission addresses vaccine safety, medical ethics, pharmacovigilance failures, and the concerning gaps in health data transparency that have affected thousands of New Zealanders.

Key Areas of Investigation

Vaccine Safety Analysis: Comprehensive review of post-vaccine injury patterns and safety data

Medical Ethics Violations: Detailed examination of ethical breaches during the pandemic response

Pharmacovigilance Failures: Critical analysis of New Zealand’s drug safety monitoring systems

Health Data Transparency: Documentation of unreleased post-vaccine symptom check (PVSC) data

Medical Council Conduct: Investigation of regulatory actions against dissenting doctors

DOWNLOADABLE AT THIS LINK —

https://nzdsos.com/publications/rci-phase-2-pandemic-response-evidence-nzdsos-medical-professionals-analysis/

Moderna Receives Full FDA Approval for 'Toxic' Shot in Children at 'Increased Risk for COVID-19 Disease'

Moderna scientists have admitted mRNA jabs pose "unacceptable toxicity."

After the Epstein fiasco — Trump fails again

Mounting Evidence Confirms Moderna COVID Shot Linked to Heart Damage, Prolonged Spike Production, and Cancer Cell Survival

DR SUCHARIT BHAKDI WITH AN URGENT WARNING — HE IS NO LONGER OPTIMISTIC

"The blood vessels throughout the body - from head to toe - are attacked.

There is nothing like this in any disease.

The brain, the heart, the liver - everything can be affected." Bhakdi speaks of systemic vasculitis, which leads to the destruction of brain cells. "We are now seeing billions of people whose brains no longer function as they should.

They are changed.

They no longer have the will, no longer have the intelligence, to make a difference." His appeal:

"Our only chance is to stop this mRNA crime. Because this crime will destroy us."

Peer Reviewed References: Collection of 3,751 peer reviewed studies and case reports citing adverse effects post COVID vaccination

https://react19.org/science

"What Pfizer & Moderna Did Were Illegal Human Experiments" — COVID Jab Cover-Up Exposed

Sasha Latypova reveals that clinical trials were just theater—the FDA never needed them to authorize the COVID shots under a protected experimental framework.

“What Pfizer & Moderna did were illegal human experiments,” says pharma whistleblower Sasha Latypova.

She warns that the shots were deployed without proper investigational oversight, bypassing legal standards entirely.

Cadaver "Calamari" Amyloidogenic Fibrin Aggregates

Spike Protein Pathology from Cadavers Exposed to SARS-CoV-2

Amyloidogenic Fibrin Microclotting Following Prenatal mRNA Vaccination Exposure

EU Explores Withdrawing Glyphosate Approval over New Shocking Cancer Study

Dutch farmers’ organization LTO has called for a rapid assessment of the new international study. If the findings are confirmed, the LTO said the product’s approval “must be withdrawn immediately”, Trouw quoted the organization as saying. Glyphosate is widely used by Dutch farmers in both the food and flower industry.

The LTO said it was essential that national and European safety bodies, including the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the Dutch board for the authorization of plant protection products and biocides (CTGB), evaluate the study “as a top priority”. The CTGB says it will examine the results and methodology of the study and report its findings to the agriculture ministry within several weeks.

The comprehensive carcinogenicity study, which has caused this reaction from the European Commission and farming groups across the EU, involved scientists from Europe and the U.S., and found that low doses of the controversial weed killer cause multiple types of cancer in rats.

https://sustainablepulse.com/2025/06/13/eu-explores-withdrawing-glyphosate-approval-over-new-shocking-cancer-study/

What is worse than mRNA vaccines?

Answer: an saRNA vaccine!

Three giant problems with self-amplifying saRNA vaccines: no way to stop them from self-amplifying, they also produce unexpected proteins, and they still use pseudouridines.

Research: Covid Vaccines May Have Had A Significant Negative Impact On Women's Fertility

Data from the Czech Republic show a significant decline in successful conception rates, i.e., conceptions resulting in live births nine months later, among women vaccinated against Covid.

The authors of a study published in the scientific journal International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine point out that a decline in birth rates following the Covid crisis is a fact in many countries. They note that, although several studies have shown that Covid-19 vaccination has no significant effect on female fertility and that vaccines are safe during pregnancy, adverse effects on the menstrual cycle are well documented. According to the study’s authors, this suggests that Covid vaccines may have affected women’s fertility after all.

Big Pharma and the Media are at it again

Pushing faulty tests and harmful drugs.

“ Unintended Consequences” of the COVID-19 Lockdown: Millions of People in the Poorest Areas of the World Died of Starvation, Not COVID-19

People whose deaths were irrelevant, and Ignored by the Mainstream Media

https://www.globalresearch.ca/unintended-consequences-covid-19-lockdown-millions-people-poorest-died-starvation/5892153

Vaccine Deaths Far Outnumber SARS-CoV-2 Infection Fatalities

Dr. McCullough Does the Math on Steve Gruber Show

The Film -- DISSECTION - The super athlete and Covid Vaccination - Ingi Doyle’s Story

More Awards and Nominations -- Since introducing Dissection in our post on May 13, we are pleased to announce that the documentary has now received more nominations and awards in another 6 International Film Festivals. Please scroll down the Awards page on the Dissection website for further details.

The Silent Disaster of Biowarfare —Have Prions Infected Humanity?

https://t.wtyl.live/w/pSmB2Xtxpzo9AZdSFHmP5d

NEVER FORGET

UK Gov't Secretly Used BBC & ITV Soaps for 'Underhanded' Vaccine 'Propaganda' to Covertly Shape Public Opinion, Coerce Compliance: FOI Documents

How much control does the State really have over our media?

JAMA Study Confirms Long-Term Collapse in U.S. Children’s Health—ACIP Member Demands Radical Overhaul/ TrialSite News

Pfizer delays myocarditis study in kids to 2030!

