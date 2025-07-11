CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
3dEdited

What happened during the Spring of 2020 is imo far more serious than the jab programme which has been discussed consistently by all critics and 'alt' media for 4 years. What's really concerning is the lack of outrage or concern with the latest from the UK COVID-19 inquiry 'whitewash.' (Also see my notes page).

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry30-jun-2025

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry1-jul-2025

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry1-jul-2025-8f9

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lana Henry's avatar
Lana Henry
3d

Ah yes THAT 4corners episode….

What’s the latest gaslighting tag???

Generation Cancer!

Norman Swan should be apologising… 🤔

At 23 mins in… a statement by Dr Christos Simonides says it all really.

“Until you establish and prove harm, a chemical is considered to be safe, whether you’ve looked for harm or not”

Of course he was referring to plastics. BUT… same should be said about the vax.

Of course they know they have to address the surging cancer in our young people, so plastics (all valid, but not the cause for the surge of the last 4 years) it is and let’s provide data for the last 20 years…(to cover our arses…) betcha stats would be the same if the data was only for the last 5 years.

SUPERB GASLIGHTING REALLY… and THE LIES BY OMISSION SRE ASTOUNDING 🤯🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Gerry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture